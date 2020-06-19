A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.
It was alright but next time I will add more mozzarella cheese for that gooey essence that knefeh should have and will substitute butter for ghee and will probably use less than the recipe as I found the butter taste to be more than it should. I also layered it so I put cheese filling in between two phyllo dough layers. I got a nice crispy crust on top.
Its great , just make sure you use the shredded dough n then shread it in small grain size .i made a mistake by using the regular dough n shredding it, though the taste was awesome ,the texture was completly messed up.
Eating this was pure evilness. I can't even explain how amazing this is. It's sweet and cheesy and buttery and crunchy and gooey. And evil. I added sweet cheese to the filling, about a half pound chopped up. It's found in middle eastern groceries. And I added pistachios to the top...bottom? Walnuts that are toasted well in the baking process are a delicious and cheaper alternative to pistachios if you choose to add nuts. Spread the chopped nuts, about 1/2 cup, on the bottom of the baking dish before the first layer of kataifi. And add some red food dye to the syrup for a beautiful presentation or holiday event. Do not skip the rose water. I have made this with orange blossom water and rose water combined and the taste is incredible, too. It's hard to find kataifi, even in all the international grocers in ATL. But the search is WELL WORTH IT!
It was great! I used orange blossom water instead of rose water and added a little more Nablusi cheese because I like my Kanafi a little more firm. This was also my first time making it and didn't know how to add the powdered kanafi food coloring and ended up adding too much because before it cooks it looks like an odd red color instead of the bright orange it turns while baking. That info would have been much appreciated, but otherwise a good recipe.
For me, the kataifi was not proportionate to the amount of cheese. I would possibly increase the amount of cheese by one third to get a nice amount of cheese in every bite. I was worried about making the syrup bitter and took it off the stove too soon.
This was easier than I thought. I also used orange blossom water (I like it better than the rose). My 9 year old daughter made the suggestion of aking the syrup with honey if I use the orange blossom water again. Sounds good and will give that a try. Also I found the sweet cheese traditionally used in this dish at a Middle Eastern grocery, will also give that a try.
I love this recipe. But I have a question. The list of ingredients calls for 1/3, then 1 cup of sugar. The 1/3 cup gets mixed into the cheese. Check. Then 1/2 cup gets melted into syrup. Check. What happens to the final 1/2 cup?
This was a great base recipe! I used the Nabulsi cheese and ghee, clarified butter, in the place of the butter. If you want get the beautiful red color add the Knafeh dye to the melted butter so the color will be evenly distributed. Next time I am going to try adding orange blossom water to the syrup as well.
I didn't like it, but I couldn't find rose water. Perhaps if I had been able to find all of the ingredients it would have been better. Don't bother trying this recipe unless you have ALL of the ingredients!
I made this recipe as directed. The only difference was that I accidentally bought a whole 8oz mozzarella cheese and I ordered the Kanafa dye on Amazon. I shredded the cheese and it worked out just fine. I found another recipe that said to add 1tsp of dye to the butter, this also worked well and it gave it a pretty color. I found it to taste great and just like I remember in Nablus. Thank you.
