Eating this was pure evilness. I can't even explain how amazing this is. It's sweet and cheesy and buttery and crunchy and gooey. And evil. I added sweet cheese to the filling, about a half pound chopped up. It's found in middle eastern groceries. And I added pistachios to the top...bottom? Walnuts that are toasted well in the baking process are a delicious and cheaper alternative to pistachios if you choose to add nuts. Spread the chopped nuts, about 1/2 cup, on the bottom of the baking dish before the first layer of kataifi. And add some red food dye to the syrup for a beautiful presentation or holiday event. Do not skip the rose water. I have made this with orange blossom water and rose water combined and the taste is incredible, too. It's hard to find kataifi, even in all the international grocers in ATL. But the search is WELL WORTH IT!