Summer Fruit Salad II
I love summer because all of the really terrific fruits are in season and not too expensive. I created this salad to trick my kids into eating their fruit. This salad can be served as a side dish or a light, refreshing desert.
I am making this salad for the second time in one week. It is SO delicious that I am taking it to a Birthday Breakfast this morning. Try this recipe. You'll be glad you did.
Very yummy. I doubled the whipped topping, only because we REALLY like whipped topping. I also toasted my coconut and sprinkled it over each bowl of salad. We loved this. Quite refreshing.
Wow! Nothing screams summer like a delicious fruit salad. This is definitely bursting with vibrant colors and flavors! I toasted my cococut and topped with a dollop of fat free greek vanilla vs. non-dairy whipped topping. Very nice presentation and oh so refreshing!
i love the addition of the coconut! great!!
Thank you for posting this recipe. It was the inspiration I needed to make my fruit salad. It did have a little too much cinnamon for my taste, but that is easily fixed next time - just taste as you go.
I love how fresh this is for summer. The coconut gives it the perfect amount of sweetness.