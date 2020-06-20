Summer Fruit Salad II

I love summer because all of the really terrific fruits are in season and not too expensive. I created this salad to trick my kids into eating their fruit. This salad can be served as a side dish or a light, refreshing desert.

By Teri Carrillo-Fox

prep:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Gently toss the watermelon, peach, nectarine, plum, blueberries, and grapes together in a large bowl. Sprinkle the coconut and cinnamon over the fruit mixture and lightly stir to mix. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator at least 1 hour before serving. Top with whipped topping as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 1.8g; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
