Watermelon and Sesame Seed Salad

This salad is so refreshing and tastes quite differently to what you expect. Delicious! I like to serve with chicken breast.

By jane

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the watermelon, water chestnuts, sesame seeds, salt, garlic chives, and cilantro in a large mixing bowl.

  • Whisk the raspberry vinegar, white sugar, sesame oil, and fish sauce together in a small bowl; pour over the watermelon salad mixture and gently toss to coat evenly. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour to serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 5.1g; sodium 403.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Rating: 3 stars
08/16/2011
First I weighed the melon and sesame seeds. I think 1-3/4 oz of sesame seeds is W-A-Y too much and a pound of watermelon is not enough. My regular size sesame seed bottle is 1.87 oz and this recipe calls for 1.75 oz...yikes that's almost the entire bottle! I cut back big time on the sesame seeds and it still had plenty. From a presentation point of view black sesame seeds might look really nice (sort of like the black seeds in watermelon). I think this recipe would be more user friendly if the submitter used tsp or tbsp measurements rather than ounces where you have to have a scale. I would not add the salt next time because it not only makes this too salty IMO but the salt also draws out the liquid from the melon which then ends up diluting the dressing. Finally I think this would serve four even as a side salad rather than six. It certainly is different and the flavors are fairly complementary but I doubt that I'll be making this again. Sorry. Read More
