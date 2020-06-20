Watermelon and Sesame Seed Salad

Rating: 3 stars

First I weighed the melon and sesame seeds. I think 1-3/4 oz of sesame seeds is W-A-Y too much and a pound of watermelon is not enough. My regular size sesame seed bottle is 1.87 oz and this recipe calls for 1.75 oz...yikes that's almost the entire bottle! I cut back big time on the sesame seeds and it still had plenty. From a presentation point of view black sesame seeds might look really nice (sort of like the black seeds in watermelon). I think this recipe would be more user friendly if the submitter used tsp or tbsp measurements rather than ounces where you have to have a scale. I would not add the salt next time because it not only makes this too salty IMO but the salt also draws out the liquid from the melon which then ends up diluting the dressing. Finally I think this would serve four even as a side salad rather than six. It certainly is different and the flavors are fairly complementary but I doubt that I'll be making this again. Sorry.