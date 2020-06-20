Watermelon and Sesame Seed Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 121.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.7g 5 %
carbohydrates: 18.4g 6 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 11.4g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 1152.5IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 13.3mg 22 %
folate: 25.2mcg 6 %
calcium: 101.3mg 10 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 43.4mg 16 %
potassium: 226.8mg 6 %
sodium: 403.1mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 45.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
