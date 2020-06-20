Watermelon and Tomato Feta Salad

7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A light and tangy combination of watermelon, tomato and mint creating a delicious combination of sweet, sour and salty flavors. While the melon should be chilled, the other ingredients are their most flavorful at room temperature, so combine the salad just before serving.

By Kim Cook Gillespie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Gently toss the watermelon, tomatoes, onion, and mint together in a large bowl; add the feta cheese, season with the salt, and gently toss again to combine.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 505.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022