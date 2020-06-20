Persian Melon Salad

Appealing to look at and a fresh alternative to your everyday fruit salad!

By Chef Jenn

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine the honeydew, cantaloupe, watermelon, grapes, pineapple, pickled ginger, orange juice, lime juice, sugar, and chopped mint in a large bowl; stir to mix evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

  • Gently fold the strawberries into the fruit mixture. Garnish with the mint sprigs to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 0.9g; sodium 46.7mg. Full Nutrition
