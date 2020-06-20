Mojito Fruit Salad
Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
I thought this was good, and it certainly disappeared quickly from the potluck I attended. However, I would suggest a couple of changes. Firstly, I chopped the mint before adding it to the sugar/lime mixture to pull out more of the flavor, then I strained the pieces out (I liked the taste it imparted, but fresh mint leaves are fairly bitter. Chewing on them in your salad can be unpleasant). Secondly, I'd definitely add another teaspoon of sugar if you're making it for a mixed group (in other words, people who may not like mojitos). In my opinion, that takes it from the realm of "this made the fruit taste like a mojito" to "this tastes like a yummy fruit salad." I'd strongly suggest tasting the dressing before adding it and adjusting the amounts to your preference, how sour your limes were, and so on.Read More
This was a pretty salad but the mojito flavor just didn't seem to come through for me. Was a bit disappointed about that.Read More
Fruit is obviously refreshing and delicious on its own but adding this lime and mint dressing made it especially so. Clever title for a very creative, colorful and interestingly delicious fruit salad. Aside from adding a little more sugar for our tastes I made no changes. We loved it.
I love this salad! The dressing is the perfect compliment to all of the flavors. It's helpful when the season of fresh fruit is over to make the salad last longer. I didn't change anything except switch out cantaloupe with honeydew. I don't like cantaloupe. Next time I might include mango and raspberries as well to add even more flavors! Thanks!
So refreshing! It's peak berry season here in Oregon, so I used triple crown blackberries, raspberries, fresh peaches (peeled), kiwi and watermelon. I used the tips given by others, I chopped the mint (a lot more than 3 sprigs!) and muddled it with 1 tablespoon sugar, then squeezed the juice of 2 limes over. I let it stand while I prepared the fruit, then strained it over the fruit, pressing hard on the solids. It was refrigerated all day while I went to the movies with my book club friends, then served at the after-movie discussion. Everyone raved about how good it was, and it was gone before the end of the evening. I think this would good with just about any fruit, so it would be something that could be served any time of year. A definite keep...thank you so much!!
I very much enjoy this salad and have served it at several gatherings. I also added an additional teaspoon of sugar and think any five to six kinds of seasonal summer fruit work really well. I used smaller chunks of leftovers plus the ample amount of juice released by the salad over time to make tasty popsicles as well.
This is THE best fruit salad I have EVER had and will NEVER make it a different way. I add the mint and lime juice (omitting the sugar) to the food processor before adding it to the salad. INCREDIBLE!!!!
Very tasty and refreshing. Made it yesterday for a bbq and people loved it, including my kids. I doubled it, could have tripled it. Note: I muddled the mint leaves with the sugar before I mixed in the lime juice. I would add a tablespoon *more* of the lime juice, as well.
Perfect! The bit of sugar helps sweeten any of the fruit that was not sweet on its own, but does not over power the dish. Light and refreshing. Super yummy!
Stunning salad. I knew my family loved it when we were fighting over the leftovers. Absolutely wonderful. Simple and just luscious. I wouldn't change a thing.
A family member recently asked me to bring a fruit salad to a potluck. My first thought was "ugh, how boring". So I started looking around for something a bit more inspired. When I found this, I knew I'd hit the jackpot. And was I right. Everyone raved that this was the best fruit salad they'd ever had and wanted the recipe. It might even have even changed my mind on fruit salad. Thanks. :-)
This fruit salad was AMAZING! The "mojito" juice was such a wonderful addition and made the fruit salad so refreshing. The only thing I changed was that I used mint extract. It made better sense for me because I didn't have to worry about the leaves in the salad or straining the leaves out. I can't wait to make this at a big gathering.
Doubled this for a potluck - it was the biggest bowl of any side dish there and was the first thing gone. The mojito dressing was fairly subtle - at least, I think it was, I'm only guessing (I've never had a mojito). I saw that one reviewer "muddled" the mint and sugar together before adding the lime juice - "muddled" is a new word for me - and that seemed like it would make sense as far as the sugar being abrasive and getting more of the mint essence out, so I did that too. The really fun thing about it was that nobody could easily identify what was different about it, just that they liked it. Although one woman did half-seriously suggest that she wouldn't mind testing the leftover juices out with some rum and a little paper umbrella!
I used this light mojito flavored dressing on a fruit salad for a mexican themed baby shower. The flavor was great and it kept the presentation fresh looking!
very tasty! I had some clementines which I also added.wouldn't change a thing.
After making this recipee umpteen times, I must admit it is best served fresh. After it sits overnight, it becomes exceedingly sweet. Other than that, I still get rave reviews every time I serve it (fresh of cours!)
Absolutely wonderful! I did use my own mix of fruit - peaches, casaba melon, strawberries, blueberries - but that's the beauty of fruit salad, use what you like. I added an additional teaspoon of sugar, but it probably wasn't necessary. Took it to a tailgate party for after the game and it was devoured. Everyone complimented on the refreshing mint. Thank you so much for sharing - this will be made over and over again.
This is so delicious! It's very refreshing and yummy! Love it!!
This was an amazing refreshing fruit salad. I made a triple batch and it was all gone. Very delish. Will make again and again. Thanks for the great Recipe.
so simple and soooo yummy. i never would have done it. it probably helps that mojitos are my favorite drinks!
Delicioso! Because of the season I was out of strawberries but that just gives me an excuse to try it again when spring comes around :)
Tasty! The mint and lime are very subtle but make fruit in to a real salad!
I made this yesterday to take to an Easter dinner party and got rave reviews on it. It's very easy to make, fresh, delicious and easily adaptable if you don't have one or more of the fruits, although we loved it just as it is here. This is definitely a "keeper recipe" that I'll make over and over again!
Had everything to make this except kiwis and white sugar. Loved it, will try again with kiwis soon (no need for the sugar in my opinion.)
I made this for a potluck Cuban dinner. I added a bit more sugar to the juice and, of course, rum. People went back for seconds and I took home an empty bowl. Great idea!!
Made for a pot luck brunch, so delicious and fresh tasting!
Excellent and easy to make!
Made this as written for a family gathering and it got rave reviews. This was our light dessert for a family brunch and it fit the bill perfectly.
This is absolutely perfect for summer. It's cool, refreshing and a unique spin on fruit salad. Love it. I can't wait to make another batch!
Delish! Followed another reviewer's idea of straining the mint leaves out of the syrup after crushing/chopping them.
I love mojitos and this salad looked lovely but it just wasn't my fave.
Excellent flavor. For more of a cooling mint flavor during these hot summer months I would recommend perhaps doubling the mint, because at the current amount it's more of a "hint" of mint that you only get with the occasional bite so that makes the dish a bit inconsistent. However when refrigerated overnight the flavors get to meld together more, creating a minty marinade juice at the bottom of the bowl.
Everyone at work loved this salad. The watermelon just soaked up all that yummy juice! I will make this again!
Good. People might be scared off by the taste if they don't know what it is and just got a scoop off a potluck bar.
Delish! Made as written.
This is the best fruit salad ever! The lime and mint added that special something that take it right over the top. I have made it twice in the last couple of days (it must be good since I am not a fan of fruit salad) and the second time we used agave nectar instead of sugar and my husband declared it even better with the agave. Make sure to tear the mint leaves into pieces before muddling to get all that great mint flavor and so you don’t have big pieces of mint in the salad. I would advise tasting the dressing and adjusting the sugar according to your tastes and the sweetness of your fruit.
Delicious! And beautiful.
Fantastic! This was a hit with our guests and my "I don't eat fruit and vegetables" husband. I added the tsp of sugar recommended by other reviewers. I think you could do this mint dressing with any fresh fruit and it would be a hit.
Very tasty.
I think with more mint and perhaps golden rum instead of water….this could be a five star!
This was delicious!!! It was the first thing gone at my BBQ!!!
This was so frefreshing! Our heat has been do untolerable . I am making again tomorrow. Just have to but more kiwi. Made a big bowl doubled the sauce(lime juiceand sugar) only because I doubled almost all the fruit and it was still gone. Fabulous recipe
one word..."delicious"
This fruit salad was so pretty, fresh and light. It was very well received at my cook-out. I did tweak slightly by using a prepared simple syrup, and simply muddled the mint in. Thank you for sharing your recipe, a hit for sure.
Yum! We love a big bowl of fruit, and usually I don't bother with a dressing at all, but this was a nice, refreshing change. Only change was to add some honeydew and I happened to pick up an orange mint plant so I used that. Delicious!
Amazing recipe - we enjoyed this thoroughly. I tore the mint up into smaller pieces before I crushed it and next time I would quadruple the mint.
I made this for church, and everyone loved it. I am not sure the dressing did much for this, so I would not spend extra on the mint next time. I think I would just make it without the mint. I followed the recipe to the T, so it should have tasted minty, but it was just not really there. I made sure the mint was fresh too. Oh! Well it was still great and everyone enjoyed it. Who doesn't like fresh fruit?
Refreshing salad with fantastic flavor. The melon in my salad wasn't real sweet so I used this recipe to enhance the flavors and it was a BIG hit with my daughters.
Very refreshing! This can also be made with all different kinds of fruit
I made for a family gathering. It did get watered down a bit because my watermelon was very juicy. I cut up both spearmint and chocolate mint I had in the garden but only used the chocolate mint because the taste was so much cleaner. All said, I enjoyed the salad and would make it again in smaller batches for my family so I can serve it before it gets soggy.
Excellent salad. The dressing is a great idea. Add whatever fruit is available to make this refreshing dish. Thanks for sharing.
I have made this for my summer bbqs and is always a hit!!! Very nice twist for fruit salad
So tasty!! I used watermelon, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. I think this dressing would be good over any combination of fruit.
I thought this was refreshing. The kids were less impressed, but that's probably because I left the mint in instead of straining it out.
yes it is wonderful. Plan to make it for our sons wedding rehearsal supper. So refreshing
I love mint and mint flavored everything but I thought the mint in this recipe was too overpowering. I brought it to a family gathering and the rest of my family ate it and said it was good but my family, when they like something, they usually "yummmm" and "yeeeeah" and "ooooooo" and talk about it for a long time. They didn't do that. They ate it but there were no reactions. This was just ok. I would try to make it again but I'd strain the mint out and maybe add honey instead of sugar.
I followed the recipe pretty exactly except that did what some other reviewers suggested and chopped the mint finely and added it to the salad. (I tasted the mint first to make sure it had a pleasant taste and texture.) It got rave reviews at the party I brought it to.
Had to double the sauce followed another reviewers suggestion .
Love this salad. Only reason for 4 stars was because I changed it a bit. I grow lemon balm so I used that instead of mint. Added a nice lemon/lime flavor. Muddled it with the sugar. Used additional fresh summer fruits. I've made this a few times and it's always a big hit.
For an adults only salad, I added some rum (about 1 oz) which gave it a little kick.
Easily my favorite salad. I make this every summer now.
Very good taste and gets better as it sits in marinade. Brought it to a potluck, will definitely make again.
this is a beautiful salad and the flavor comes together I put this together a day before needing it , to let the flavors to build, Thanks and Happy Cooking!
Delicious and refreshing
Made for Christmas morning with kiwis, raspberries, and strawberries. Muddled the mint in the sugar/syrup and left whole so I could pull it out in the morning before serving. That was a very good idea as the mint had turned brown and was gross looking. Mint flavor was there, but not extreme. Would make again.
Delicious! If only I had added some Rum too! :)
Excellent flavor for a hot summer day! I used what I had on hand - strawberries, blueberries, peaches, kiwi and bananas. It was a hit with everyone!
This salad was a big hit at the bridal shower I made it for. I had to rush to get it assenbled and chilled for an hour so I used bottled lime juice in double the recipe amount, doubled the (trimmed) mint sprigs, and four times the sugar. It came out perfectly, minty and sweetly tart. I tossed out the mint sprigs before spooning the salad into a serving bowl.
I added bananas. Everyone seemed to like it. I'd do again.
increased the sugar, removed the mint leaves!! So good
I think I will only make fruit salad this way from now on! It was enjoyed at a BBQ, by food snobs and toddlers alike.
To simplify I used Roses Mojito Mix in place of lime, mint. I still added 2T sugar in Roses till dissolved before adding to fruit. It all depends on the sweetness in the fruit to determine the amount of sugar.
Yummy, simple & fresh!
Fantastic!
This was very tasty. Loved the mint flavor. Very pretty to look st too. Very little sugar is needed.
No changes and I would make it again!
loved this and so did everyone else.
I took it to a picnic . Everyone loved it!
I did as others suggested and strained the mint. I added a shot of white rum, and garnished the salad with mint leaves and lime wedges. Beautiful, flavorful salad. Everyone loved it! I served it with the roast suckling pig that my Cuban sil cooked on coals in the back yard. It was a Cuban experience, and memorable day.
I made this for a church event, and tripled the recipe....for the dressing, I added the zest of the limes as well as the rest of the ingredients...put it in the blender and liquified it. Got lots of compliments and wanted to know what gave it the special flavor.....I will make this again...frequently...
Great! We'll make it again. I had mojito mint growing that was a big plus.
Awesome recipe!
It looked beautiful, but I felt it was missing that special something. Not sure what.
I really liked this recipe. It had a lot of flavor and it is really easy to put together if you want a quick fruit salad.
A nice, fresh tasting fruit salad. I added some lime zest also...so pretty! The taste of Summer in a bowl.
Delicious! I mixed up the fruit a little but kept the dressing the same. Definitely a keeper!
It was good, but it didn't have enough of a mint flavor. I will chop the mint next time.
I used just a drop of mint extract instead of the sprigs but it was too faint to really taste at all. But it was good, everyone liked it a lot.
Initially made it as a cool and refreshing snack after early morning hiking. Wife and I both love it, shared with some friends, NOW I get requests !! Beat out my homemade Raspberry Cobbler in number of requests !!! NEVER would have thought it.
We loved this fruit salad. I muddled the lime juice and mint and let them set for 24 hours then strained out the leaves before I mixed it with the fruit. Took it to Easter Dinner and everyone loved it. The mint flavor was best experienced in the watermelon.