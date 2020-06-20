Mojito Fruit Salad

125 Ratings
  • 5 95
  • 4 20
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!

By Harht4God

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the watermelon, grapes, cantaloupe, strawberries, and kiwi in a bowl with a tight-fitting lid; top with the blueberries.

  • Stir the mint, sugar, and lime juice together in a bowl, crushing the mint with the back of a spoon while mixing to extract flavors; pour over the fruit mixture. Seal the bowl with lid and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

  • Just before serving, gently flip the sealed bowl several times to coat the fruit with the dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 0.6g; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
