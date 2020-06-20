Mojito Fruit Salad

Doubled this for a potluck - it was the biggest bowl of any side dish there and was the first thing gone. The mojito dressing was fairly subtle - at least, I think it was, I'm only guessing (I've never had a mojito). I saw that one reviewer "muddled" the mint and sugar together before adding the lime juice - "muddled" is a new word for me - and that seemed like it would make sense as far as the sugar being abrasive and getting more of the mint essence out, so I did that too. The really fun thing about it was that nobody could easily identify what was different about it, just that they liked it. Although one woman did half-seriously suggest that she wouldn't mind testing the leftover juices out with some rum and a little paper umbrella!