KM-Style Watermelon

KM style watermelon is a really cool refreshing way to do watermelon! It is especially satisfying on a hot day. GREAT addition to any barbecue! Most refreshing if allowed to chill until cool in the refrigerator, but not required. Will keep in refrigerate for a week or so, but it'll probably be eaten all before then.

By jason

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the watermelon chunks and mint together in a large bowl. Pour the lemon juice over the watermelon and toss again to coat evenly. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 0.9g; sodium 5.9mg. Full Nutrition
