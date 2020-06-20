White Wine Sangria

3.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious, fresh, and super easy! Any combination of fruit will do. Also delicious are peaches and cantaloupe!

Recipe by marisadawn

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the white wine, watermelon, honeydew, strawberries, and raspberries in a large pitcher. Chill in refrigerator at least 1 hour to allow flavors to combine.

  • Ladle wine and fruit into wine goblets; top each with a splash of ginger ale to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.8mg. Full Nutrition
