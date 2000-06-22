Shrimp Linguine with Tomatoes

I created this dish after trying a similar dish (made with crab) at a restaurant. It's wonderful! If you like, you can garnish with additional chopped tomato and chopped green onion. If you have the time, toasting the pine nuts will enhance the flavor.

Recipe by Jessica

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic, basil, and oregano in oil for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and green onions, and saute for 3 minutes. Add bacon, half and half, Parmesan cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Cook until cheese is just melted. Stir in shrimp, and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Serve sauce over pasta, and sprinkle with pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 176.4mg; sodium 427.9mg. Full Nutrition
