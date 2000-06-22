Shrimp Linguine with Tomatoes

I created this dish after trying a similar dish (made with crab) at a restaurant. It's wonderful! If you like, you can garnish with additional chopped tomato and chopped green onion. If you have the time, toasting the pine nuts will enhance the flavor.
Let me just say this...I made this 2 nights IN A ROW !!! This recipe is fabulous!!! I doubled the ingredients to make more sauce like others had suggested and it was a wonderful idea. I can't thank you enough for this recipe. Yahmmy
It never fails that after trying a recipe with rave reviews I get my hopes up only to be a little disappointed. This recipe was lacking in something I have yet to put my finger on. It needed generous amounts of salt despite the bacon and the flavor was almost bland. I think that maybe next time the herbs and tomotoes need to be sauteed in the bacon drippings instead of the olive oil--maybe that will add a little more flavor. To give this the benefit of the doubt, I brought the left overs for lunch(maybe it will taste better once the flavors sit overnight). This has the potential to be something great--but with some major tweaking.
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent! I made this exactly as described except I used angel hair pasta instead of linguine. If I do that again, I'll increase the sauce because the angel hair requires more sauce so it ended up a little drier than it should have. My mistake! Excellent flavor and presentation!
This was wonderful and makes a great presentation. My 5 year old son eat more than the adults. It was even better the next day for leftovers. This is simple and would be great to serve to impress guests.
This recipe was excellent! I did add some extra cream and cheese to add volume to the sauce to accomodate a last minute guest. I will definately make this again! I also used light cream instead of half and half. The sauce was very creamy! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
My husband really liked this. I couldn't really taste the shrimp because of all the other flavors, so it seems like you might as well add chicken or something cheaper. I added more cream and cheese so that the noodles would be more saucy.
One of my favorite pasta recipes! I've made this flavorful dish for family and friends and it is always a hit. If you don't like shellfish (or are allergic) this recipe also tastes wonderful using salmon instead of shrimp.
JEN FRANTZEN
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2002
OOOH - la la!! This was superb!!! Served with somewhat fresh garlic bread (didn't make the bread)& salad, it was awesome. SOOOO easy & quick to prepare, the way it tastes it should take hours! Great for company and for seafood only vegans.
I worked with a greek chef and found an easy but delicious recipe. for 2 people, 12 peeled shrimp, half cup sliced mushrooms,fourth cup lemon juice, 3 cloves minced garlic, half stick butter, cup heavy cream,parm cheese..add butter, garlic, salt/pepper, lemon juice, add shrimp and saute (bout 7 minutes) then add mushroom and saute for another 3 minutes, turn up heat and add heavy cream-stir constantly, once thick pour over noodles sprinkle parm cheese on top with a little parsley-yum
This is really really GOOD! THe first time I made it according to the recipe and it was great. The second time I made it I was out of tomatoes, so I used Italian diced in a can. I also had fresh Pecorno Romano, so I replaced the Parmesan with that. I didn't have Monterey Jack, but I did have shredded Mexican blend with the jack cheese in it, so I used that. I must say, I liked it even better with the changes! I think the canned tomatoes with the juice added a lot to the sauce. But the original was great too. It was the first time my 8 year old had shrimp and he raved about it and kept asking me to make it again. :)
My husband told me to give this five stars. I doubled the Half and Half and the cheeses but kept everything else as is. I don't think there would have been enough sauce had I not done this. The flavor was great and it made a nice presentation.
I'm from SC and I know my shrimp. This recipe was Myrtle Beach restaurant good. The photo doesn't do the colors of this rich beautiful dish justice. The only adjustment I made was to leave out the pine nuts because last time I ate them, they left a bitter taste in my mouth for days on end. Thanks, Jessica! Will be making this one again!
This is restaurant quality...darn tasty. I pretty much followed the recipe. I used dried oregano and fresh basil, used half fat free half and half and regular half and half, and if you "halfn't" had enough of that...I sauteed the 16-20 ct Prawns in a little of the left over bacon grease. I also added Shitake mushrooms to the tomatoe, green onion mixture. Also added a splash of white wine and extra 2 percent monterey jack cheese. Definately a keeper I've tried to cut a couple grams of fat from. The Parmesan was reduced fat also. I used garlic fettuccini as my "Pasta of Choice" since any of these types of dishes are flexible as to the TYPE of pasta used.
Good recipe but the bacon seemed out of place. Next time I'll either omit the bacon or replace the shrimp with chicken. Instead of draining the bacon grease I used it in addition to the oil to saute the herbs and vegetables. I omitted the nuts and added freshly ground pepper.
A PERFECT dish!! I used dried oregano & basil. I used shredded Monterey Jack & Colby cheese, along with grated Pecorino Romano cheese instead of Parmesan. I diced the bacon instead of crumbling it. I did not use tomatoes. Enjoy!! I hope my review helps you.
I think I found the way to tweak this recipe to perfection! Great base, so thank you to the original creator. After sauteing the bacon, leave about 1 Tbs. of bacon grease and add the garlic, herbs and scallion (I used dried herbs b/c it is winter). Saute for a few minutes and then add a 14 oz. can of San Marzano whole plum tomatoes and their juices. Simmer for about 10 minutes, until the tomatoes break down a bit. Add RAW shrimp and cook until pink (about 5 minutes). Add the cream and cheeses and bacon, salt and pepper to taste, and then the linguine. Mmmm delicious! 5 stars after these modifications. My whole family loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/22/2002
I have tried numberous recipes from this site and have been more than happy with the results. This recipe however it not one of those! My husband said, "That was sick and wrong!". I have to agree. This won't be added to my recipe box. Sorry-I disagree with some of the other reviews
This is wonderful. Based on my personal preferences, I substitued fresh italian parsley for the basil. I also sauteed the herbs and garlic in bacon grease instead of olive oil, and also cooked fresh shrimp in bacon grease first. Used Angel hair pasta. If you are concerned about the sauce looking thin, don't worry because if you toss it with the pasta and let it sit a few minutes, it will absorb into the pasta. Delicious recipe!
This was an interesting change of pace. The flavors meld well together, but it seemed to be missing a little something. Next time I think I'll saute the veggies in a tablespoon or two of the bacon fat, and add some red pepper flakes. The sauce was pretty thin and runny; I'd suggest adding maybe 3/4 cup of the half-and-half initially, and then add more as you see fit. The dish was unique and quite pretty on the plate - thanks for sharing.
This was pretty good, but just a little bland for us, perhaps because I left out the oregano (didn't have any). I perked it up with extra sea salt and lots of pepper. Might try a little red pepper flakes next time
Best shrimp linguine I've had and restaurant quality for sure. I had extra bacon on hand so doubled it and added hot pepper flakes for kick. I also thickened it a bit with some water/cornstarch at the end. My guests all raved and NO you don't need salt, yuk.
This was just okay to me. I made this to have a nice romantic dinner on new years eve for my hubby and he thought that it was good. But I didn't even eat half of my plate. Doubled the sauce..good idea. I am giving this 4 stars b/c I did save it for the next day and after spicing it up...it was great. I added crushed red pepper flakes, LOTS of salt and more garlic. Next time I will do this with chicken.
This was restaurant quality even with the few "cheats" that I had to take cause of the ingredients I had / didn't have at home. I substituted dry spices for the fresh ones and milk mixed with a bit of flour for the cream. It was a bit too much garlic for us though, so I would cut this down for next time.
I thought this recipe sounded great but didn't have all the ingredients so I added a can of Roasted Diced Tomatoes which gave us more sauce, instead of half&half I made a sauce with 3/4 c. skim milk, 2 tbsp Flour, 2 Tbsp Shredded Parm/Romano/Asiago and 2 tbsp lite Parmesan cheese (tasted Great!)had no bacon but I seasoned the Shrimp with garlic, 1/2 tsp. Red Pepper and 1/8 tsp ground black pepper to add flavor and I sauted this in a Garlic infused Olive oil. Next time I'll use less Green Onions, I left out the other cheese it wasn't needed and the way I made it was lower in Fat. We had a nice big salad and a glass of Pinot Noir with it - Perfect.
This was very good. Only had one fresh tomato on hand, so had to use a can of tomatoes that I drained. The flavors were great, but the sauce was a little soupy (probably from the canned tomato). Would cook the cream sauce a little longer next time to get it to thicken up before adding the shrimp, to make for a creamier sauce.
I made this on the spur of the moment. I had shrimp, green onions and bacon. The rest I had to substitute. Used chopped garlic 1 1/2 t., 2 t. dried oregano, 2 t. dried basil, 1 can diced fire roasted tomatoes drained. Did not have 1/2 and 1/2, substitued 1/2 c. heavy cream and 1/2 fat free milk. Used 1 c. Monterey Jack cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan freshly grated. The big surprise was throwing uncooked shrimp into the skillet and realizing it called for cooked. I just cooked it stirring constantly until the shrimp was pink. It turned out beautifully and we really enjoyed it served over angel hair pasta. I will try it with fresh ingredients next time, but we loved this.
Very tasty, and so pretty! I used packaged picnic-style bacon bits instead of frying my own, and that worked great and saved a little time. You have to have the pasta on and have everything chopped ahead of time because the recipe comes together very quickly. Next time I might use a bit less pasta and thin the sauce with a little white wine, just because I think that might allow the sauce to cover the pasta better and we like our cream sauces pretty light. But this recipe is definitely a keeper, and one I would serve to company.
Was very good! The only changes I made was I only did 1/2 pound shrimp, but added 1 pound jumbo crabmeat and sprinkled some red pepper flakes on me and my husband's bowl because we like it a little spicier than our kids.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2006
We tried this last night...it was delicious! I didn't include the almonds or bacon, however I added a touch of garlic salt to help bump up the taste a little. The sauce didn't cream up completely with the half and half like I expected (could be the lack of bacon grease maybe) but I added extra cheese and that seemed to compensate. I will definitely make this recipe again...it was sooo good!
This was extremely easy to make. I substituted petite tomatoes seasoned with basil n garlic. Because of the previous comments about the dish being bland bcuz of the olive oil, I used the bacon grease to sauté the petite tomatoes n seasonings. All in all with the slight substitution this is a recipe worth trying.
What happened?? This was not to our liking at all! After reading the title, ingredients, and reviews, I thought that we would love this. I followed the recipe to the "T" - and it was BLAH! Bland! What happened? I had to add salt, pepper, more parmesan, and more salt - still blah! I didn't like this one - sorry!
This was good but I expected more intense flavor from the dish. It's a good base for a seafood pasta dish but I think there are too many conflicting flavors to give this dish the brilliant flavor it should have.
This has a wonderful flavor. My family just loves it. But I did make a few changes. I use sun dried tomatoes chopped up instead of what the recipe calls for and I serve over either rotini or penne noodles.
We liked this alot. I kept the same amount of eveything except I used 1/2 c. each of the cheeses, and 1 pint of 1/2 and 1/2. I didn't have fresh herbs, so I used 1 TBSP. each of dried basil and oregano. I also used whole wheat pasta. And I had alittle bit of broccoli left over so I put that in also.I tossed the pasta in with the sauce, Very good.
We loved this recipe. I will make it again. I added a step in it that gave it a bit more flavor. I used raw shrimp and right before adding it to the sauce I cooked them for about 1 minute in the bacon grease. It gave them a good flavor.
Sinful, to say the least. We steamed the shrimp in a variety of spices, primarily Old Bay. I wish I had had more shrimp, but it wasn't necessary. I doubled the half and half, and used up my Monty Jack cheese, which turned out to be close to 2 cups, and evened out the Parmesan to about 1 cup too. There's so much that can be done with this recipe, I can tell that easily enough. Next time I will probably add more Old Bay to the actual sauce, if I don't cook the shrimp in it in a skillet instead of steaming it. Phenomenal!!!
I selected this recipe for a project because of my love for pasta dishes, it turned out great! A change that I would make would be to sauté everything that is needed into the bacon grease to add more taste and thats what I did.
Potential to be great but next time I will make with 50% more garlic and basil. I used cherry tomatoes which have more flavor than the water-logged plum tomatoes from the supermarket. It's also my practice to never cook pasta separately and then dump sauce on it ..Make the sauce, and then, BEFORE the pasta reaches al dente, drain it and add to the sauce to finish cooking pasta. The pasta soaks up the sauce (save a little of the pasta cooking water in case the sauce needs to be thinned) I also added butter to the olive oil which made it richer.
Since I was in a hurry, and didn't have the exact ingredients I used the following: Instead of bacon, Spanish Chorizo, instead of green onion, yellow onion, instead of fresh herbs, dried herbs, instead of Roma tomatoes, regular tomatoes, and instead of heavy cream, I used evaporated milk. I only had one (1) tomato, but I always have a mix of tomato sauce and tomato paste with herbs and salt that I use as pizza sauce or base for other sauces and soups; used about a three (3) Tablespoons of that. Other ingredients stayed the same. Also, I added about 1/4 cup of diced red bell peppers. The shrimp I sprinkled with granulated adobo, cayenne pepper, and paprika, a few minutes prior to cooking. Instead of serving over, I take the al dente pasta and toss and mix with the sauce. The result was a delicious pasta dish that I will do over and over again, because of it's simplicity.
I was really craving a pasta dish with shrimp, so I decided to try this recipe. I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce which I did because otherwise I think it would have been too dry. I also added mushrooms. Pretty good and my fam gobbled it up!
Followed recipe (mostly) but skipped the olive oil and sautéed the garlic, basil and tomatoes in the bacon drippings instead. Also salted the pasta water. Favors were great! I was serving 5 adults, so thought I should double the recipe. No need to do so! Had enough to feed a small army, but leftovers the next night were even better! Follow up: made again for a vegetarian group, so skipped the bacon and only used olive oil. I also substituted Asiago for the Monterey Jack cheese. Liked it even more this time, as the Asiago has much more flavor!
I was looking for something quick to make for dinner and I realized I had all the ingredients. (However, the shrimp was pretty ancient having been in the freezer for a very long time!) Even so it turned out well and my husband requested I make it again. I'm sure the next time I will use fresher shrimp and it will be even better.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used canned tomatoes instead of plum. Next time I will drain the tomatoes since the sauce was a little too runny. I used some of the bacon grease to saute the garlic. Yum.
I made the recipe according to directions; my only substitution was spaghetti instead of linguine. It sounded really good and I was encouraged by so many good reviews. I found it to be good but not great. Not the kind of flavors I would have expected from so many different ingredients. Probably won’t make again.
Delicious. I doubled the recipe because we have a large family. Variation I did was cook the herbs in the bacon grease. I also added asparagus when I added the onions and bacon. Was great will definitely make again!
Love this one! I had a bag of shrimp with tails in the freezer and wondered what I could do with them. Found this recipe. I took a few liberties with it however. I didn't really measure the cream, and I added some cream cheese because I had a small bit around to use up. I also splashed in white wine, again because I had it around. I did not have tomatoes so I tossed in some of my home made sauce/gravy. Again, I didn't measure. I probably tossed in about 1/2 c. grated parmesan and the same amount of shredded mozzarella (which is why I needed to loosen up the sauce with the white wine). What I mean to say to y'all is that the flavors are certainly there, and you don't have to be a slave to the precise ingredients to have a great tasting dish.
