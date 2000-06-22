Shrimp Linguine with Tomatoes

Love this one! I had a bag of shrimp with tails in the freezer and wondered what I could do with them. Found this recipe. I took a few liberties with it however. I didn't really measure the cream, and I added some cream cheese because I had a small bit around to use up. I also splashed in white wine, again because I had it around. I did not have tomatoes so I tossed in some of my home made sauce/gravy. Again, I didn't measure. I probably tossed in about 1/2 c. grated parmesan and the same amount of shredded mozzarella (which is why I needed to loosen up the sauce with the white wine). What I mean to say to y'all is that the flavors are certainly there, and you don't have to be a slave to the precise ingredients to have a great tasting dish.