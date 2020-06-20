Cold Fruit Explosion Soup

3.8
8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This can be served as is or with a dollop of whipped cream. A great hit on a hot summer day.

Recipe by smokehouse

Gallery

Credit: Chef Mo

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the watermelon, honeydew, and about half the blueberries in a blender until smooth. Add the ginger and nutmeg; blend again until incorporated. Pour the soup into a bowl and stir the reserved blueberries to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 0.5g; sodium 11.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022