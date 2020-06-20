Cold Fruit Explosion Soup
This can be served as is or with a dollop of whipped cream. A great hit on a hot summer day.
This should probably be chilled before serving, but it is SO good, we ate it immediately. I'm a recipe-tweaker - and this needed nothing! It is an excellent summer soup, just as it is.Read More
Mixed reviews on this.. while it wasn't for my taste pallet others enjoyed it.Read More
This was very nice, but I was surprised that even with the ginger it seemed bland. However, I did add a good amount of cinnamon, and after that, it was very good.
Delicious served cold and fresh.
Excellent recipe but I added a cup of apple jc and about 1 oz honey and it tasted amazing just strain it to get out the grittiness
4 cups watermelon is about 1/4 of a watermelon; 2 cups melon is half a melon
