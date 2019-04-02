Mediterranean Lamb Burgers

These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
These lamb burgers are the perfect combination of easy-with-wow factor and great for a group. It's worth the time to make the simple yogurt sauce to go with it, but I've used store-bought Tzatziki in a pinch too. Also, I love these with caramelized sweet onions and regular tomatoes on top, but what a great way to use all those green tomatoes! Fantastic recipe, as is!
This recipe has been a favorite of our Make-Ahead Mamas cooking group for over three years. We make it every summer during our Summer Grilling Cooking Party and it's a great gourmet alternative to a traditional hamburgers for your next BBQ. To save time the day of your BBQ, make these ahead of time! Simply freeze the uncooked patties in a single layer on parchment paper on a cookie sheet, then stack the frozen patties in a freezer container or Ziploc Freezer bag. Thaw the day before your party, or cook the patties directly from the freezer (just add a few more minutes to the cooking time!). Delicious!
These were tremendous, beautiful and deep flavours. I chose to not stuff them as I wanted nice flat burgers and they tend to round out in my opinion when stuffed. I simply added the cheese paste to the top of the burgers on the grill, turned out amazing. Used the Bobby Flay indented burger tops as well and came out with perfectly big, flat 1/3 lb burgers! Making them again tonight and thought I would drop a line.
We never had lamb burgers before and we loved this recipe. I did alter it, though. I omitted the mint and used chive and I the juice of 1/2 lemon into the meat. Moist and delicious. For the sauce I subbed sour cream for the yogurt as that is what I had on hand and I added chopped cucumber, the rest of the lemon juice and the garlic. We didn't have sliced feta, so we used crumbled on the bottom of the bun and put our burgers on top of the feta. My kids just loved these burgers!
We liked these pretty well, but I thought there was too much mint. My husband said he likes it better when I make gyro meat, which is made with a similar lamb/beef ratio but has different spices. I really enjoyed the yogurt sauce though. I would make these again but decrease the mint by half.
I made the lamb burger patties exactly as the recipe stated, and they were delicious, moist and juicy! I didn't follow the rest exactly, due to personal preference. Since I was serving a Greek salad as a side, I opted to leave off the toppings, and serve with tzatzikiki sauce and lettuce.
This Lamb burger has wonderful flavors. I bought every condiment in the recipe except green tomato, the store was out of those so I used red. I made a Tzatziki Sauce on this site to use on the burger rather than the plain yogurt,garlic and lemon sauce listed. I think it was just the right compliment to the lamb. It took a little longer to make the Tzatziki from scratch but worth it. Make it a day ahead and refrigerate. I also froze my leftover patties. A tasty sandwich but a mouthful and can be messy.
So tasty, yum! We added grilled Serrano chilies and some avocados! My daughter who does not like burgers said if I made them like this evertime, she'd defiantly eat them. We have a found our family favorite burger recipe!
This was a real treat!! So easy to make and please all my dinner guests! Since I couldn't find green tomatoes and aragula I substituted tomatoes on the vine and a spring mix salad mix. This recipe is by far a real winner!! Ty!!
Loved these burgers, really liked the ciabatta rolls. Just a few minor changes. I used 1 1/2 tbsps chives and 1 1/2 tbsps mint. I couldn't find feta slices so I made the burgers like jucy lucy's and stuffed the feta chunks inside. I only made half the amount of the yogurt sauce and it was plenty. Great alternative to regular burgers!
This rating is more for the meat recipe itself, as we topped them with tzatziki (instead of the sauce here), feta, red onion (not sweet), and red tomatoes (rather than green), but did serve on ciabatta. The mint in the seasoning mix was great and left pink, the burgers were delicious. I will definitely be making them again!
Fantastic recipe! I subbed in marinated garlic cloves and upped the ground beef ratio to match the lamb. Slow grilled them over charcoal and used beefsteak tomatoes instead of green. My mouth says to keep eating even though I am stuffed. I also ate this without a bun (gluten allergy). This is definitely a recipe we will make over and over again.
