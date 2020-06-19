Cucumber Tomato Salad with Zucchini and Black Olives in Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette

This zucchini salad is a deliciously light and fresh-tasting twist on cucumber tomato salad. It takes me to the water's edge and begs to be served with fresh seafood. Substitute Greek Kalamata olives for black olives if desired.
I'm happy to be the first reviewer of this seriously good salad and hopefully get the recipe off to a flying start! I found as I was going to describe this, as "light and fresh," that the submitter had already described it perfectly himself. This was exactly what I had in mind when I was searching for a tomato-cucumber salad this morning and I found this one particularly appealing in that it called for three different acids - the balsamic vinegar, the lighter red wine vinegar and lemon juice. Loved it, especially with the lemon juice and zest, as I don't generally like the heavy, sweet taste of balsamic vinegar. Classic, Mediterranean ingredients and flavors, easily mixed in proportions to suit your own tastes - in my case that would mean a little more olive oil and no sugar. I seeded the tomatoes before chopping so as not to have their excess liquid in the salad. The salad, now hours after I put it together, is already even better since the flavors have had a chance to marry. Since fresh basil has a tendency to turn black, I will add that just before serving. Any leftovers (if there are any!) I plan to mix with some ceci beans (garbanzo beans) for a healthy, light lunch. Beautiful salad, full of flavor and pleasantly so!
I'm happy to be the first reviewer of this seriously good salad and hopefully get the recipe off to a flying start! I found as I was going to describe this, as "light and fresh," that the submitter had already described it perfectly himself. This was exactly what I had in mind when I was searching for a tomato-cucumber salad this morning and I found this one particularly appealing in that it called for three different acids - the balsamic vinegar, the lighter red wine vinegar and lemon juice. Loved it, especially with the lemon juice and zest, as I don't generally like the heavy, sweet taste of balsamic vinegar. Classic, Mediterranean ingredients and flavors, easily mixed in proportions to suit your own tastes - in my case that would mean a little more olive oil and no sugar. I seeded the tomatoes before chopping so as not to have their excess liquid in the salad. The salad, now hours after I put it together, is already even better since the flavors have had a chance to marry. Since fresh basil has a tendency to turn black, I will add that just before serving. Any leftovers (if there are any!) I plan to mix with some ceci beans (garbanzo beans) for a healthy, light lunch. Beautiful salad, full of flavor and pleasantly so!
Hi Folks, This is my recipe and i should have mentioned it was not my intention to pour all the dressing on the salad. Only what YOU like. Start lite and add it's the #1 rule of cooking. You can add but you can't take it out. :) Sorry for the confusion. I could not figure out how to edit my recipe once it was posted. Thank you all for the great reviews I'm thrilled you like it!
I really enjoyed this salad as a use for garden veggies! The dressing was nice and flavorful but not too radical - I did think it was a bit much, so i cut it in half. The second day I added tortellini to the leftovers - they were gone before I got any. I will definitely make this one again.
This is a great recipe. I even added thin sliced goose neck squash and juliene sliced bell peppers, thin slices of red onions also. I took this dish to a recent family reunion and there were no left overs. We had more than a 100 guests at the reunion. I would give this recipe 10 stars if possible.
This is a great recipe, but as others reviewed to much dressing, I cut it in half and it was perfect. The leftovers are perfect to throw on cut lettuce and top with feta cheese for a salad for the next day yummy!
I made this last night to go along with some shrimp scampi. This is a wonderful light salad for a hot summer night. I pretty much followed the recipe ingredients except I didn't put in zucchini, and used the whole can of black olives and whole red onion. Since I had all the herbs growing in my garden used fresh herbs and the dressing I did use a little less of the oil. Will make again.
Excellent! So fresh and tasty .....I had no fresh basil or thyme so I had to use dried ......definately fresh next time especially for the basil.....I love fresh basil. My only other mini change was to decrease the olive oil to 3tblspns instead of 1/2c. I made this in the morning and served with dinner.....nice combo of flavors that got better with time. I loved the fresh lemon zest and juice in the dressing as well. Nice salad ...thanks!
This Salad was absolutely Scrumptious! I made this for Easter dinner and everyone just loved it! It was a nice compliment to the Rack of lamb. The only thing I would say is to use less onions and dressing. Other than that this was soo delish! I will definitely make again! ~
This was very good and flavorful, and it highlighted the tomatoes perfectly. The thyme and lemon really add to it. I subbed shallot for onion and pure maple syrup for sugar, and I used half the dressing. I'm sure this would also be delicious with feta.
The salad tasted good but it had way too much dressing for our taste... Next time I will only use 1/2 the dressing to see how it tastes first. FYI, we are one of those people who only use 1/2 of the dressing if we eat out at a restaurant.
Fabulous recipes - I used lemon olive oil in place of the lemon juice and zest; having noted the previous reviewers remarking that there was too much dressing, I used extra veggies - I topped with marinated mozzarella balls. I marinated overnight in the dressing adding the cheese before serving. A real hit!
Delicious! I cut the dressing in half as recommended. I also used just a pinch of ground thyme instead of the fresh and used golden balsamic vinegar. A wonderful use of garden veggies and basil. Made this well in advance to allow the flavors to blend. A perfect light side for carbonara and garlic bread.
This was pretty good. I took other reviewers advice and cut the amount of dressing in half, and I still thought there was too much, so next time I will quarter it. I left out the thyme, onion, and lemon zest, and I cut the amount of olive oil in half. We ate half of this the first night and refrigerated the second half, and it was even better the next day.
This was a fantastic salad. I didn't have fresh basil or thyme so used about 1/2 tsp of each dried. I added a few splashes more of balsamic, because we like it. The dressing is so good! I ate this as a side with my BLT. I knew DH was getting home late and would be eating this as a main course, so added some mozzarella cheese chunks and some shrimp. He was still talking about the salad this morning and can't wait for more tonight. :) Thanks for a real keeper!!
This was actually more of a salso to me... It was good, but by itself the seasoning wasnt enough. If you had some chips to dip with it, it would have been much better, but eating it as a side dish was a bit lack luster.
This was a great salad a nice change from the usual. My 5 year old twins told me it was the best salad I had ever made (yeah for mom) I did swop out the red onion for spring onions as that's what I had on hand.
The lemon in this recipe totally makes it!! I've eaten similar salads often, but this one blew my mind. I used kalamata olives instead of black, and grape tomatoes instead of large ones. Also, omitted the thyme b/c I had none. I didn't add sugar either, didn't feel like it needed it. Just a note - I loved it fresh, but the leftovers weren't *quite* as incredible. However, I am so excited to make this recipe again and again!
This is delicious! I made the dressing to my taste...1/2 the oil and a tsp more sugar, and juice of whole lemon. Nice and light. I picked the right herbs for my garden this year...have made the diffrence in everything I have made this summer, including this recipe. Love that it includes Zucchini! For sure a keeper!!
We really love this salad. This time of year (fall) we use it as a base and add fresh garden produce. You can add almost anything and this salad will be great. However, make the dressing and then add it to slowly. Don't use all of it but save it in a container and add it to taste.
I only gave this 4 stars as I did not make it exactly as prescribed. BUT - I think I got the idea. I basically took my monster zuch from the garden, scooped out the inside, trimmed the skin a bit then cubed it. Added baby rainbow baby toms, basil, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Then used an Italian dressing, plus chopped peperoncini. So, Almost like my pasta salad w/o the pasta! The zukes were nice and crunchy and I think I have a new fave summer salad! (plus something to do with the monster zukes!) Yummy ;-)
7 23 17 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/215554/cucumber-tomato-salad-with-zucchini-and-black-olives-in-lemon-balsamic-vinaigrette/ ... This is a beautiful-looking salad. Unfortunately, it let me down in the flavor department. It's not bad, I just had to "fix" it up a bit - feta cheese, being one. Initially, I rated as a three; upping to four. The more I had, the more I liked it - with the feta. :)
This is so good. I halved the salad and didn’t use quite all the dressing like many other reviewers. I used kalamata olives. All I had was a leek so used it rather than red onion. This recipe is a keeper.
Cucumber Tomato Salad with Zucchini and Black Olives in Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette
Servings Per Recipe: 6 Calories: 241.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 12.2g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 5.7g
fat: 21.6g 33 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
vitamin a iu: 1078IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 23.6mg 39 %
folate: 32.7mcg 8 %
calcium: 56.7mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 31.1mg 11 %
potassium: 475.1mg 13 %
sodium: 617.7mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 194.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.