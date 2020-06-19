Cucumber Tomato Salad with Zucchini and Black Olives in Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette

I'm happy to be the first reviewer of this seriously good salad and hopefully get the recipe off to a flying start! I found as I was going to describe this, as "light and fresh," that the submitter had already described it perfectly himself. This was exactly what I had in mind when I was searching for a tomato-cucumber salad this morning and I found this one particularly appealing in that it called for three different acids - the balsamic vinegar, the lighter red wine vinegar and lemon juice. Loved it, especially with the lemon juice and zest, as I don't generally like the heavy, sweet taste of balsamic vinegar. Classic, Mediterranean ingredients and flavors, easily mixed in proportions to suit your own tastes - in my case that would mean a little more olive oil and no sugar. I seeded the tomatoes before chopping so as not to have their excess liquid in the salad. The salad, now hours after I put it together, is already even better since the flavors have had a chance to marry. Since fresh basil has a tendency to turn black, I will add that just before serving. Any leftovers (if there are any!) I plan to mix with some ceci beans (garbanzo beans) for a healthy, light lunch. Beautiful salad, full of flavor and pleasantly so!

