Cucumber Tomato Salad with Zucchini and Black Olives in Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette

This zucchini salad is a deliciously light and fresh-tasting twist on cucumber tomato salad. It takes me to the water's edge and begs to be served with fresh seafood. Substitute Greek Kalamata olives for black olives if desired.

By Dan Zahra

30 mins
30 mins
6
  • Mix cucumbers, zucchini, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, basil, and thyme together in a large salad bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, kosher salt, sugar, and white pepper together until thoroughly combined. Pour olive oil slowly into dressing mixture, whisking to combine. Pour dressing over salad and serve.

242 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 21.6g; sodium 617.7mg. Full Nutrition
