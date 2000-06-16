Salmon with Dill

This recipe is fantastic! I can't believe it took me this long to review it...I've been making it pretty much every week for a couple months :). I have never been a big salmon fan, but I started looking for different salmon recipes to try because I knew it was something we should be eating for the health benefits. After I tried this recipe, I stopped searching & it's now the only one I use. I make a couple of minor changes when I make it...I squirt a little bit of lemon juice on the salmon before seasoning, & instead of using the pats of butter, I just spray some "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" spray on it after the lemon juice, then add the seasonings, & then cook each fillet individually in a foil packet (keeps it moist & saves clean up!). It is a wonderful recipe that made a salmon lover out of me! :)