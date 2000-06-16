Salmon with Dill

4.6
791 Ratings
  • 5 540
  • 4 197
  • 3 47
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This is a simple recipe for salmon fillet or salmon steak. With just a hint of seasoning, you can bring out the delicious taste of the salmon. Serve with tartar sauce and lemon.

Recipe by John Bragg

Gallery
86 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse salmon, and arrange in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle salt, pepper, onion powder, and dill over the fish. Place pieces of butter evenly over the fish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 254.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022