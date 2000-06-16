Salmon with Dill
This is a simple recipe for salmon fillet or salmon steak. With just a hint of seasoning, you can bring out the delicious taste of the salmon. Serve with tartar sauce and lemon.
salmon and dill...outstanding...I like garlic, but onion is good too. ONLY cook til opaque...400 for 25 minutes is way long oftimes....use two forks to pull apart at 10 minutes, and likely it is opaque already...if not add 1-2 minutes as needed. overcooked fish are dry and tasteless. needs to be cooked very carefully. The thicker, the longer...tail pieces of salmon are best tasting and cook quicker. Try sour cream/mayo half and half plus fresh dill as a sauce, yummm... JohnRead More
Not bad-a little dry though, recommend using half the spices indicated in recipe and put tinfoil over the top of the salmon to keep in moisture.Read More
Delicious! Definitely a restaurant quality meal. I did substitute mayo for the butter. (A tip from another salmon recipe) I also marinaded the salmon in lemon juice for 20 minutes beforehand to cut the strong "fishy" taste. (A tip I learned about today... we found it worked!) I am going to use this recipe again next week. Thanks!
I love this recipe- I season the salmon with salt and pepper, add some fresh dill (or dried), squirt one lemon juice on it, put the salmon in a foil packet with chopped up onion, a dab of butter, drizzle of olive oil, and the quartered lemon I used for juice. Delicious- great with green peas cooked with olive oil, onion, and garlic and baked sweet potato cubes...
Super recipe. I tried fresh dill the first time but it didn't have much flavor so I made it again and the dried dill was MUCH better. I would make this recipe again. it was great!
I didn't measure anything and used lemmon pepper. First I sprinkled salt on both sides of the filet, then covered the top evenly with onion powder, dill, and lemon pepper. It turned out fabulous. The flavors of the seasonings are mild enough to really let the taste of the salmon through. I don't know if the butter did anything for the fish though. This tasted wonderful, but it might be because I was using fresh king salmon from Alaska that a fisherman friend of ours brought back for us.
Really quick and easy! And DELICIOUS! LOW FAT option I used was to eliminate the butter and just spray with cooking spray, it still tasted wonderful! Thanks again for a great recipe!
I enjoyed this. I did a add liberal squeeze of lemon. As for baking time, I always follow Mike Fiction's advice from another salmon recipe on AR: "I would specify that cooking salmon is not as simple as placing in oven for x amount of time. You should cook salmon based on thickness. Bake uncovered in a preheated 450°F oven for 4-6 minutes for each .5 inch of thickness." That advice has never failed me :)
I used 2 very thick salmon steaks and ended up using just half of the pepper and slightly less onion powder and dill weed than the recipe called for. Still, the steaks were generously sprinkled with all seasonings and it turned out just perfect. It was very moist and delicious and my husband even commented that it was the moistest salmon he ever had, better than what he's been served in restaurants (where it was just too dry). Even my 4 year old had seconds. We didn't even need the tartar sauce and lemon; it was tasty by itself. To make the clean-up a breeze too, I lined the baking pan with a sheet of foil. I will be making this again; thanks!
Simple and delicious! My boyfriend and I made this dish and substituted canola oil for the butter to make it even more heart healthy.
Excellent flavor, easy to prepare. Like others, I used chopped fresh onion instead of powder. Very moist, wonderful salmon flavor, enhanced but not overpowered by the dill and onion.
Super recipe. But I vote for using fresh onion in place of onion powder. Also, skip the salt and rub the fish with soy sauce instead. The rule of thumb for doneness is, 10 minutes per inch of thickness. Salmon fillets or steaks are typically done in less than 20 minutes.
DELICIOUS! I've never been able to make fish right. This was easy, fast, and delicious. Hint to others, soak the salmon in milk first...it takes away any fish odors that may be present.
This is so great, i made a recipe very close to this one and i'm making it for the last three years. i layer chopped onion below the salmon and drop some oil + lemon juice on top as well. (before spreading the dill)
Easy and tasty! I ended up using onion salt since that 's what I had on hand and I already put some salt on the fish, so it was a tad bit salty, but still very good. Next time, I'll omit the salt if I use onion salt! I also cook my fish like other reviewers mentioned, 5-6 minutes per 1/2-inch of thickness at 450 degrees.
I do mine a bit differently. I rub olive oil on a nice platter, rub the excess on the salmon, sprinkle with a bit of sea salt, fresh cracked pepper, and fresh or dried dill weed, then slow bake it in the oven. I use the olive oil for a better fat for dietary reasons.
Very simple salmon recipe- and quite delicious. Modifications I made included using olive oil in lieu of butter, and cooking for approx. 10 minutes instead of 20. Also, we sprinkled lemon juice liberally over fillets after cooking. Yum.
Vey moist, tasty and simple. I made exactly as recipe and wrapped fillets in foil pouch. Served with halved Fingerling potaoes roasted and seasoned and asparugas.
Made this exactly the way it says and it came out perfect! I watched the time, as my oven runs hot, but this needed the 25 minutes to my surprise. I do think it matters the thickness of your fish- my fish filets were fairly thick- so always check at the lowest time first :) Excellent recipe! Even my 1 year old ate it...yey!
This recipe is fantastic! I can't believe it took me this long to review it...I've been making it pretty much every week for a couple months :). I have never been a big salmon fan, but I started looking for different salmon recipes to try because I knew it was something we should be eating for the health benefits. After I tried this recipe, I stopped searching & it's now the only one I use. I make a couple of minor changes when I make it...I squirt a little bit of lemon juice on the salmon before seasoning, & instead of using the pats of butter, I just spray some "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" spray on it after the lemon juice, then add the seasonings, & then cook each fillet individually in a foil packet (keeps it moist & saves clean up!). It is a wonderful recipe that made a salmon lover out of me! :)
Delicious, quick and easy. I marinated my salmon steaks in fresh lemon juice as well, to remove that fishy smell. Instead of onion powder, I diced up a 1/4 of an onion and sauteed it in the 2 tablespoons of butter, add in the dill, too! In the meantime, I salted both sides of the fish and added lemon pepper, too! I drizzled the butter/onion dill mixture over the fish and popped them in the oven for 10 minutes, then broil for 5 to brown the onions on top. YUMM! I have made this two Fridays in a row! LOL
Thank you John Bragg for this simple tasty meal!!! I appreciate recipes that use ingredients that are already in your spice rack, pantry or fridge.
I loved this recipe. The salmon was incredibly moist and flavorfull and only took 15min in the oven. Definitely should try this!
Wow! This was so easy, I thought I must have missed something... My first time cooking fish, a success!!
Delicious and easy. I used fresh dill and added a bit of fresh garlic. The flavors did not overpower the Salmon and the butter added just the right amount of richness. Made this as part of our Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes and everyone enjoyed it.
This was delicious and very easy to make! Tasted just as good as any restaurant...I followed a few of the suggestions left by other reviewers (mayo, fresh onion, lime) and it turned out great! It seemed to take a bit longer to cook than others were suggesting. So you may want to keep an eye on it. Also made a dill sauce to go along with it. 50/50 sour cream/mayo, plenty of dill, and garlic salt! Even my 2 yr old son enjoyed it!
This is the best salmon recipe we have ever had, it's incredible how the flavors go together so well. Laura
This was an absolutely excellent recipe! It was effortless and delicious....thanks for a keeper!
Excellent!
Amazing!!! Thank you for giving me a lowfat option that is delicious at the same time. I used 1/2 fresh chopped onion instead of the onion powder and generously sprinkled all the fillets with lemon juice. Taste like something you'd get at a restaurant.
This is great, except I have superpowered Dill weed.. lol. I will have to reduce it next time, but otherwise, it's yummy. I subsituted fresh chopped onion instead of the onion powder, as I didn't have any (only put in a tiny bit though). Also, I put in a couple of squirts of lemon juice.
This is a fantastic recipe! Very quick and simple. It gives a lovely added flavour to the salmon. Will make again and again. Thanks for sharing John! I think I will try it on the bbq.
This recipe was simple, flavorful and absolutely delicious. The salmon came out perfectly cooked and paired great with some steamed green beans. We didn't use butter. Instead we just sprayed the salmon with butter flavored cooking spray.
perfect flavors. I added some garlic cloves, cooked the salmon in an aluminum packet and served with potatoes and green beans. Delish!!
We all absolutely loved it. The salmon melted in my mouth. It was sooooo tasty and delicious !
So yummy! Simple enough to taste the fish, but not overwhelming fish taste.
This was a very simple and delicious recipe. My family enjoyed it very much and my husband and daughter are picky eaters. Will be making again!
This is a great recipe to have on hand, for a quick, easy, tasty meal after work. Thanks!
I haven't cooked fish very many times but a friend gave me some fresh dill and suggested salmon. This was so good, my husband asked if we could make it for his mother! I added juice of 1/2 lemon, microwaved it with diced sweet onion & fresh dill before pouring over fish and baking. Made tartar sauce with homemade Greek yogurt, mayo, relish & dill. Excellent meal served w/ rice.
Delicious! I used some fresh wild salmon - fabulous.
Used olive oil, rather than butter. I love the dill and black pepper.
Terrific salmon. Very tasty & moist - and soooo easy to make.
Very good. Made for dinner tonight and we all loved it. Followed the recipe with no changes. Will be making again!
I make a similar recipe with drizzled honey mustard then sprinkle with dried dill. Very tastey. The woman who said she soaks her salmon for 20 min. in lemon juice to take out fishy taste before cooking, is eating bad or old salmon, it should taste sweet,and fresh it should never be fishy! I feel bad she has not had a "true salmon" experience.
This was a very good meal. You have to be careful not to over cook your salmon however. My 1.8# salmon only took 14 minutes to cook so I imagine that cooking for the entire time would dry this out. I would recommend adding a little bit of fresh lemon also. Overall this was good! I will be making it again.
Excellent, simple recipe. It was just perfect, thanks for sharing!
Good and easy. We eat alot of salmon, actually it is the only fish my family will eat and coming up with variations is hard. This one hit the spot. Thanks
I could not believe how easy this dish was, and how delicious it was too! I took it to a potluck, and everyone was impressed with it. Even my room mate who doesn't normally like salmon said it was good. It is also very healthy, which is a big plus.
Fastest dish I've ever made!!!
Salmon will now be a regular dish in our house because of this recipe! My modifications: Drizzled olive oil instead of using butter, fresh dill, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder. My fillet was done in about 13 minutes.
Very tasty! I will make this again. Thanks!
This is very tasty . Only thing I changed , was cooking time , as I had 4 oz. fillets. Cooked 15 mins. and sprinkled a little lemon juice on top after they came out of the oven . Will make again. Thank you .
This was delicious! I melted the butter in a small skillet and added 2 cloves of minced garlic, plus the dried dill. I cooked this for about 5 minutes at medium temp. I then added the lemon juice and poured it over the salmon. I also basted the fish several times. 18-20 minutes should suffice, 25 is much too long. Save the sauce in the bottom of the pan and pour it over the salmon. Amazing!
A nice & simple way to cook a healthy salmon dish - as long as you substitute the butter for lite mayo or marg. Recommend cooking for 10-15 minutes only (checking for tenderness @ 10 minutes & then every few minutes).
I made this recipe with only one change, which was adding a small, diced yellow onion instead of the onion powder. My husband and I really enjoyed it, and we will have this recipe again.
Totally awesome! My go-to recipe with salmon. Delicious every time.
This is now my new favorite way to make Salmon!Thanks SO much for this recipie!
Very very good. Instead of butter, drizzled with olive oil. Grilled and finished with lemon. Delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Very good! The only changes I made were using fresh grated onion and I cut back on the butter!
it was very good.
It's nearly impossible to ruin salmon so this recipe was OK, but I didn't feel it added anything in terms of flavor or taste.
Very simple yet super yummy! I used fresh frozen dill, which I'm sure improved the taste even more, but my husband and I both thought this was delicious. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
Easy, good.
I have made made this for years but I add fresh lemon juice and capers to it.
I never review recipes, but I was looking for a quick salmon dish for lunch, and threw this together. It was fantastic, and could not have been easier! 20 minutes start to finish...this is definitely going to be a popular one in my house from now on!
Simple, lite and sweet. This is a good and easy recipie I recommend to anyone who wants to have a quick and healthy meal.
Great recipe and very easy!. Try using dried dill rubbed into fillet and cover fillet with fresh dill. Use caution when baking to not overcook. Check after 15 minutes. use two forks to lift and see if it flakes apart.
Absolutely yummy! I love salmon anyway, but this recipe takes it to new heights for me.
Wow! what a simple dish and so easy! even my 13 yr old daughter liked it. It was great with steamed broccoli and rice pilaf. I'm making it again, tonight!
This was a great recipe! Next time I think we will use fresh dill and half the onion powder.
I'm new to salmon making, so i liked the simplicity of this recipe. Like others have said, it seems like its a LOT of spices and might be too much, but its really not. This was easy and didn't take very many ingredients, most of which I had on hand which is a plus. It was SO good. I added a squeeze of lemon to mine, which really complimented the dill flavor but no tartar sauce. It was perfect as is. Great recipe!
This recipe is SOOO good! I have made it a few times, and what I do now is not even measure the ingredients... I just cover the salmon with the butter, and then spinkle the dill and onion powder until it's covered to my liking. Delicious and easy!
Made this is for my picky family which consists of my 90 year old Grandma, Mother, Husband & 4 year old daughter. All of them loved it and even had 2nds. It is really hard to please all of these people and this recipe achieved that.
This is the way I season salmon except that I use white pepper instead of black and since cooking for one doesn't rate turning on the oven I saute in butter stove-top. EXCELLENT!
MMMMM, delicious.
My first time cooking Salmon. Perfect! Better than some I've had in resturaunts. I will probably be making this about once a week. I put in cloves of garlic instead of onion powder. Thank you for this simple and delicious recipe!
Delicious and simple - doesn't get any better than that! Only substitution was garlic powder for onion powder. Only baked for 15 minutes, came out perfect. We loved it!
I used garlic powder instead of the onion and I squeeze some fresh lemon after I took it out of the oven. Another time I cook one, I arranged slices of lemon on top of the salmon before I put it in the oven.
Perfect recipe exactly as written...very, very, VERY good! Thanks, John!
I am a Salmon Conosor.(cant' spell that word:)) and I loved this recipe. Very good. I don't like too much flavor to overpower the salmon itself...so this was good. Thank you!
Great meal for a weeknight.
Very good. Be sure to use lemon and/or tartar sauce too. I don't think the recipe was designed to stand alone, but it really is delicious and simple.
I enjoyed this. It was a nice subtle flavor. Not my favorite way to prepare salmon, but it was quick and did let the salmon shine through. Thanks for sharing!
I'm not a fish persom but my boyfriend is so I decided to make this recipe. I just LOVED it. QUITE tastey! Thanks for sharing!
It was very tasty. I did read reviews and sprinkled a tiny bit of lemon pepper in addition to the spices. I'll definitely make this again. Thanks!
Some of the better cooked salmon i've had. A nice and easy recipe.
This recipe is not only easy but delicious!! The only change I made was to squeeze a little lemon juice over the salmon before sprinkling the spices. It came out wonderful. Thanks.
I just made this. I followed the directions exactly except brushed mayo on the fish before spices.. I used garlic powder in addition to the others.. I should have used more salt because this was very bland. more salt would have made it better! I also chopped some onion and put that on top.. pretty good, will make again with more salt and more onion/garlic powder :)
Absolutely tender, moist and delicious. I did use olive oil instead of butter to moisten on top. Also used Tartar Sauce III (this site).
I needed something quick for dinner and had a Salmon Fillet. Tried this recipe and was pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted. The only change I made was I omitted the salt because I'm on a low sodium diet. Thanks.
A simple, easy, and fantastic recipe. I serve with lemon slices.
I am just learning to cook. This salmon was awesome! I didn't have onion powder so I used garlic powder. Increased the dill and added lemon afterwards. I might use less salt and butter next time. Will definatly be feeding this to my picky boyfriend!
Everyone loved this dish, it came out moist and flavorful, did not have butter so drizzled olive oil on the fish after the spices. will make this again.
I enjoyed this and my family did too. I am on a very strict diet and this fits in it perfectly. I rated it 4 stars because I did not have to cook it nearly as long as the recipe states. It may be because, although I used 1 lb. of fish, it was 5 individual pieces which wouldn't take as long as 1 or 2 large pieces.
Delicious! Will not fix salmon any other way. Thank you for such an easy recipe.
Very good. I used onion salt as i didn't have onion powder and then omitted the salt but really it did need it. May try to marinate in lemon juice just to see how that tastes. The seasoning was very good. I used lemon pepper as another person suggested and it was great.
I know I've rated other salmon recipes 5 stars, but this is one of THE best. I didn't change a thing, and my husband loved it! He kept saying, I love this, I love this... I did have to cook a few minutes longer because my fillets were a little thick. Great with steamed baby carrots and roasted new red potatoes.
This was super easy and equally delicious! I served it with a baked potato and salad. Perfect meal!
I used the advice of a previous reviewer and only cooked for 10-12 minutes and it came out perfect! Any longer and it would have been dry. Note that the recipe calls for a lot of seasoning and when I was putting it on the fish I thought it was too much... it wasn't! I thought it gave a good flavor... I will definitely use this recipe again!
