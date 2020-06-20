Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime
Cool and refreshing juice — this is a mellow cucumber and watermelon juice recipe with a touch of tartness from the lime.
Don't be afraid to try this. It really is a refreshing drink. Garnish with fresh mint or add some liquor, it is super yummyRead More
What threw me off on this recipe is the amount of watermelon. It states 1/2(4 pound) watermelon, so I measured 4 pounds then used 4 cucumbers. I threw the cucumbers into my juicer 1st and dipped my finger into the juice...shouldn't have done that... I love cucumbers, but never have had it in a juiced form...and I can say, I'll never do that again. It was very bitter. But proceeded on with juicing my watermelon and then mixing it all together in the end with 2 limes. It was not sweet or even slightly sweet, tasted like a very tart cucumbers with lime. I had a couple of bites of my watermelon before juicing and it was totally sweet. The batch made well over 2 liters of juice all together. I added a cup and a quarter of Ideal sweetener (like splenda) to the batch. And even though I could still taste the cucumber it wasn't as tart & was edible or in this case, drinkable; turned them into popsicles. I would cut the cucumber & lime in half OR use 8 pounds of watermelonRead More
alcohol and crushed ice too!
Variation: We didn't have lime so added two mint leaves instead. We also don't have a juicer so I peeled the cucumber and threw it all in our high-speed blender. Yum. Would put over ice next time to chill it further.
This is a good recipe. For those who got bitter cucumber juice: remember that sometimes cucumbers can have a bitter skin. Try the cucumber first before juicing it. If the cucumber has a bitter skin, peel the cucumber, then juice it. This juice is very refreshing on a hot summer's day.
We added the rind of both the watermelon and the cucumber as well (95% of the vitamins) and a touch of local honey. Good and good for you.
It was surprisingly good!
Do not use bitter cucumbers. Taste first. Try small pickling or English cucumbers. Costco sells bottles of this when watermelons are in season but theirs has sugar added and I can’t eat sugar and really, with sweet melons, sugar is unnecessary. This is great for cooling off on a hot day. I have tried adding alcohol.
Loved it. Tried a glass first with just a little salt and pepper added. Great. Then I added a shot of vodka. Even better. I did use pickling cucumbers so no bitter taste.
This is so yummy and refreshing, my new addiction!!!
This is such a refreshing drink!!! I'm not gonna lie, the 2nd time I made this I added a little moonshine to it, and it was still amazing. My new go-to summer drink!!! 10/10 recommend. I added lime zest to the mix.
more lime juice
Awful. Love watermelon, love cucumber. Something about this drink just does not work.
I left out the lime and put mangos & dark cherries. Real good with lots of ice.
We added sugar
Great juice - one of my favourites! Really refreshing and the lime is such a nice touch. Enjoy!
