Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime

What threw me off on this recipe is the amount of watermelon. It states 1/2(4 pound) watermelon, so I measured 4 pounds then used 4 cucumbers. I threw the cucumbers into my juicer 1st and dipped my finger into the juice...shouldn't have done that... I love cucumbers, but never have had it in a juiced form...and I can say, I'll never do that again. It was very bitter. But proceeded on with juicing my watermelon and then mixing it all together in the end with 2 limes. It was not sweet or even slightly sweet, tasted like a very tart cucumbers with lime. I had a couple of bites of my watermelon before juicing and it was totally sweet. The batch made well over 2 liters of juice all together. I added a cup and a quarter of Ideal sweetener (like splenda) to the batch. And even though I could still taste the cucumber it wasn't as tart & was edible or in this case, drinkable; turned them into popsicles. I would cut the cucumber & lime in half OR use 8 pounds of watermelon

