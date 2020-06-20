Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime

Cool and refreshing juice — this is a mellow cucumber and watermelon juice recipe with a touch of tartness from the lime.

Recipe by Alyse Ellienne

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Run watermelon and cucumber pieces through a juicer following the manufacturer's instructions, and place the juice into a pitcher. Stir in lime juice, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 8.6mg. Full Nutrition
