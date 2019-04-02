Whipping Cream Chicken
A simple, delicious chicken recipe with heavy cream. This may be prepared without the mushrooms. The sauce is delicious over mashed potatoes.
Four and a half stars! Fills the house with appetizing scents. Whipped cream cooked down to a tasty, albeit thin, sauce. Will definitely make again. Recommend adding garlic to the pan while sauteeing the mushrooms.
This was eh and needs some more flavor. I added thyme, white pepper, garlic, onion, and green onions. I think paprika would be a good spice to add next time. And, for a healthier option, I would probably use fat free milk and mashed cauliflower rather than using heavy cream. The cream wasn't thick and probably should have added flour.
Four and a half stars! Fills the house with appetizing scents. Whipped cream cooked down to a tasty, albeit thin, sauce. Will definitely make again. Recommend adding garlic to the pan while sauteeing the mushrooms.
Try adding dill, garlic and green onion to make it jump a little
This needs something and I am not sure what? I had some leftover heavy cream, so I decided to give this a try. But, it is still an awful lot of butter and heavy cream for 4 pieces of chicken. But, I did have thin sliced chicken breasts. I am not sure what the whipping of the cream did either versus just pouring it directly on the chicken. I would have to experiment with this to see what I could add. But, because of the high calories and fat added to a simple chicken breast I think I would have to think of way to modify that aspect also in order to make again.
I thought this needed a little more oomph but wanted to try it anyway. It's ok, but I prefer my previous recipe that is similar but has a whole onion sliced and sauteed in butter with the mushrooms, then I add the cream, pour over breasts in a 9x13 dish. Cover all with swiss cheese slices and bake. Very rich and can be served with lighter side dishes.
This was eh and needs some more flavor. I added thyme, white pepper, garlic, onion, and green onions. I think paprika would be a good spice to add next time. And, for a healthier option, I would probably use fat free milk and mashed cauliflower rather than using heavy cream. The cream wasn't thick and probably should have added flour.
Great, easy recipe. I added minced garlic and sliced onions with the mushrooms. My husband and I loved it. I made rice with it but I think would also be good over pasta.
I find that any time I saute mushroom, I always add a little thyme to them, it really brings out the flavor. It's just like always adding nutmeg to white sauces and saute greens. It gave this dish just what it needed.
This recipe is a favorite. For those that want a little more oomp try adding Nutmeg and/or Allspice or throw some biscuits on top. Delicious!
I did not care for this recipe.
Amazing recipe. I substituted the mushrooms for sauteed onions and it was absolutely fantastic!!!!!
I'm with everyone else, it's lacking something. I minced and sauteed a clove of garlic with the mushrooms but would recommend using two or even three. When I reheat this I'm going to serve it over rice and sprinkle some cheese and lots of salt over everything. If I make this again, I'm going to dredge the chicken in flour before I brown it.
I added more garlic and pounded the breast so they were thin
Did not use mushrooms
I also browned the chicken 2mins on Each side (didn't want to over cook )
It was very good
Phenomenal! It's almost impossible to go wrong with so much milk fat in one dish. I didn't have mushrooms so I just served vegetables on the side, and the sauce was so delicious I poured it over the veggies while eating, as well as the chicken. I also didn't have seasoned salt, so I just used salt, and then rubbed Old Bay seasoning into the chicken. Worked really well, if anyone else wants to try it.
I used drumsticks, and the mushrooms. The sauce is perfect on perogies. Fast simple tasty. You can add what ever you want it will still be a great recipe.
This genius recipe earns 4 stars for per instruction ease of preparation and cooking alone. The 5th star is earned, when you put in your own "secret ingredient" in this recipe that makes the whole sha-bang a winner with you and family. Even the picture alone, you can see someone's signature additions to this really wonderful recipe.
