Whipping Cream Chicken

16 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A simple, delicious chicken recipe with heavy cream. This may be prepared without the mushrooms. The sauce is delicious over mashed potatoes.

By batgrrl1031

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a ceramic, glass, or metal mixing bowl in the freezer to chill.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat until the foam subsides. Sprinkle chicken breasts with seasoned salt on both sides, and brown in the melted butter, 5 to 8 minutes per side.

  • Transfer chicken breasts to a 9x12-inch baking dish.

  • Place mushrooms in the skillet with the chicken drippings, and cook and stir until mushrooms have begun to brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour mushrooms and pan drippings over chicken breasts.

  • Pour cream into the chilled mixing bowl, and whip on high speed with an electric mixer until cream is fluffy and forms soft peaks, 1 to 3 minutes. Lightly spoon whipped cream on top of chicken breasts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cream is bubbly and the top is golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 58.6g; cholesterol 260.7mg; sodium 245.6mg. Full Nutrition
