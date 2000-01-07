Quick Quiche
When you don't have the time to make a pastry crust, try this quick lunch idea. You may add any other goodies you like, such as ham, chicken, crab, shrimp or broccoli.
I just made this for breakfast & we devoured it ...my husband had refused to eat it for supper the other day (he threatened to go out to eat if I made it!) so I snuck into the kitchen before he woke up & started this UNBELIEVABLY FAST, easy & so delicious quiche!!! Thank you so much for submitting this, it's absolutely easy & my early teen daughter will be whipping this up for us often!!! *NOTE* glass pie pans take 5-8 minutes longer so don't open the oven door until you've made the adjustment! Otherwise your's will fall, as mine did --but its going to still be great!
This tasted okay. I thought it was kind of salty and a little oniony. I liked the fact that it didn't have a crust which cut back the saturated fat and calories in a normal quiche. But, I think I would have to work with it to get the right combination of ingredients and definitely cut back on the salt as there is enough in the cheese and meat. Made a good breakfast change either way.Read More
I have made this quiche many times. My recipe calls for a 1/2 cup of complete pancake mix instead of flour. Quick and very good!
This was great to whip up at the last minute using items I had on hand. Delicious, and impressive because it seemed much harder to make than it really was. For more servings, I increased the ingredients by half, used a 9X13 baking dish, and cooked for an extra ten minutes or so.
OH MY GOD! This quiche is amazing! I used Colby/Jack Cheese cause I didn't have any swiss and I cut the milk by 1/4 of a cup and it was perfect! Nice and crispy with a great bacony flavor! Three cheers for quick quiche!
Holy wow. I may have to go back and change all my other ratings down a level to make room for the comparative awesomeness of this recipe. I don't want anyone to get too excited, but this may be my favorite recipe EVER. I love quiche the way most people love Christmas. However, quiche is unfortunately loaded with fat and calories and all sorts of bad stuff, meaning it's way off my diet. :-/ NOW I CAN EAT QUICHE EVERY DAY, because this recipe, while preserving the general awesomeness of quiche, cuts out the cream AND the butter-filled crust, leaving only diet-worthy deliciousness. I made only two changes; I cut out the two tablespoons of butter, and I like my quiche a little "thick" so I changed one-half cup of milk to plain unsweetened yogurt (I put the yogurt in one cup of milk and mixed well before adding to the flour). This made the texture a little "richer" without adding calories or fat. I really, really love you for this recipe. Really.
This is the first recipe from this site that I had very low expections, and I was wrong!! This was wonderful! My changes: Omitted bacon, added broccoli and mushrooms, sprinkled paprika on top to add to the 'browned' look, which it did beautifully. I love this recipe!
This was pretty good, although next time I will not add the butter...I don't think that it needed the extra fat, as there is already enough in the cheese. I also substituted turkey sausage for the bacon because my husband is muslim and doesn't eat pork. It was really good though and I will make again, adding more veggies next time and maybe trying Cheddar cheese.
It's a keeper! I used some of the reviews and cooked the onions about 2 min before adding to egg mixture. Blender is the way to mix this one. Also baked in my cast iron skillet 35 min it turned out beautiful. No need to broil.
I made this for Easter Brunch this year and my husband still requests it. I will be making it this Sunday again. I added broccoli & spinach and it turned out perfect! I didn't miss the crust at all. Thanks!!
GOOD, EASY RECIPE. Quick clean up. Since I just lost a lot of weight recently I did change a few things. (as I'm watching what I eat) I changed the bacon to turkey bacon, used 1cup of egg beaters, used skim milk and added sauteed fresh spinach. Left the cheese the same. Even with the reduced calorie version it was delicious. If it was prior to my weight loss I probably would not change a thing. Thanks for the recipe.
I have made this many times. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was a hit. Since then I have made it mostly based on what I have. I have cut the salt to 1/2 tsp and I add 1/4-1/2 tsp black pepper. I have used sharp cheddar, pepper-Jack, colby and Mexican blend cheeses. I have made this with sausage and with no meat. At different times I have added bell pepper, jalpeno, cubed leftover baked potatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, peas, chopped drained zucchini. This recipe allows for a lot of variations, so you can't be disappointed.
I made this tonight, all the family loved it. Simple, filling and perfect.
This is a time saving keeper! I used 6 eggs as opposed to 4 and used light cheddar. I will try this again with extra veggies such as spinach, peppers or asparagus. Just a tip to really grease the pan...sticks like glue!
Note for those new to making quiche: Try not to add any more than 3 ingredients. I learned that by adding more than that, your quiche tends to look and taste more like a pizza! 5 stars for prividing me the perfect ratio of flour and milk. The quiche rose in the oven perfectly in my 9" stoneware pie pan and browned beautifully. Like others, I used what was on-hand: didn't have Swiss & used Monterey Jack, I also sauted chopped onion because I had fresh mushrooms and sauted them with the onion which helped by using the cook's required amount of melted butter. Delicious and easy!
I had just under 3/4 cup of evaporated milk to use up, I used it in this recipe adding enough regular milk to equal 1 1/2 cups. I went easy on the salt and I did add fresh ground pepper and a little Frank's Hot Sauce. I kept to the same idea of the recipe, only I made little handheld quiches out of them. I wisked together the eggs, flour and milk with the fresh ground pepper and the hot sauce. I then crumbled the bacon and equally divided the bacon and onion into 6 well-greased muffin tins. I poured the egg mixture into each greased muffin tin, then sprinkled a little cheese over each little egg......mixture. My little quiches were done at 20 minutes. My kids and I thought these were great. NO LEFTOVERS. Between the three of us, we ate them all.
This was very good. I made it for brunch today. I had planned on making quiche, but didn't have a ready-made frozen crust, and I didn't have time to make one from scratch. The adjustments I made were cooking the onion in the butter, left out the salt, and I added 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese. I also cooked some sausage, about 1/2 cup, and made the quiche half sausage and half bacon so we would have a choice. Quick, easy! I will definitely make this again!
This was very tasty and very easy to make. Would definitely make it again and try different ingredients. The only problem I had was the cooking time. I had to cook it about 50 minutes and my oven temperatue is fairly accurate.
This recipe is the greatest. I love quiche, but from now on I will actually *make* it, too. =) Besides the fact that it to some extent makes its own crust, I love the fact that substitutions/variations/fudging works so well. I used a 10" ceramic pie pan (and therefore upped the amounts), cut the amount of bacon, added chicken and broccoli and substituted mozzarella for the Swiss, and it was great. I served it with a strawberry-spinach salad (sliced strawberries, sliced almonds, crumbled feta cheese, baby spinach and vinagrette dressing) and Riesling. We loved it. ***Edit: Didn't have bacon and tried cut-up pepperoni...REALLY good. For some reason pepperoni makes it creamier.
very easy and very yummy! i added tomatoes and ham along with everything else. it was great!
This is one of the better recipes I have tried. Whatever ingredients you decide to use, I think the key is broiling it for 5 minutes after it is done cooking. It gives it a great brown crisp topping.
I liked this so much that I threw all my other quiche recipes away. Great for a low-carb diet and I preferred it over quiche with a crust. I used only 6 slices of bacon, shredded colby & monterey jack (from Costco), broccoli, sauteed mushrooms & sweet onions and some fresh basil leaves. I made it the night before and served it for a brunch the next day. Everyone loved it!
This recipe is a version of the old Impossible pies that Bisquick published in the early 80's. You can make them with Bisquick or make up your own mix with flour, baking powder, shortening, & milk. I've been making them for years as they're so easy to throw together when you're rushed for time. If you do a google search for Impossible pie recipes, you'll find dozens of variations. cheeseburger pie, turkey & stuffing pie, chicken pie etc etc. Lots of impossible dessert pie recipes too! If you READ the recipe and actually TRY the recipe, you'll find it forms its own crust!
Very easy and quick. I make this for breakfast,lunch or dinner. I use the base of this with eggs/milk/flour/butter (process this in the blender) and then change the other ingredients often. Example: sausages,bacon, or crab, fresh diced tomatoes, green peppers, onion, red peppers, spinach, asparagus, etc. There are so many ways to change it to your family's likings. Tonight it is for dinner with diced cooked sausage links, onion, peppers, fresh diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. I topped it off with a little Parmesan cheese for a little crunch to enhance the tomatoes. I also use fresh herbs in this dish. It does make a little crust on its own with the flour. Serve some fresh fruit and muffins and it is a nice meal anytime. It freezes quite well also. Cut individual pieces and heat in microwave for a quick breakfast.
This was a very good recipe. Easy and quick to put together and very tasty. I added half a cup of frozen spinach to mine and it was fantastic. I think next time I will add some tomatoes or some red bell pepper. This would also be really great with shrimp.
This was so good that I made it two days in a row!!!! I made it with spinach and bacon and also ham and cheese. It was so easy not making a crust and it was done so fast! Even my 14 month old ate it!!!
Great recipe! Very simple and fast. I chose cheddar cheese and added mushrooms. Loved that I didn't have to fuss over this. Thanks!
This is a great basic, quick crustless QUICHE recipe. I made it this morning using baking mix, 5 large eggs, and one can of evap. milk. DELICIOUS! Hubby will take the leftovers into work this evening. Bravo on an easy, quick Quiche recipe!
Well my boyfriend has turned a Vegetarian he's like a teenager he changes with the weather . Anyhow back to this Quiche lovely wonderful great I switched bacon to shrimp and spinach it was amazing im so proud of myself
I used my pottery pie plate (a little smaller than standard). Instead of shredded Swiss cheese, I used sliced smoked Muenster cheese from the deli and lined the pan with that. I also sauted the onion a little before adding it to the mixture. I also added a pinch of nutmeg and about a tsp of mustard. I also used powder pancake mix instead of flour. All in all, we gave it 5 stars and will be making it again! Btw, the cheese slices lining the pie plate worked beautifully as a "crust"!
thanx for a good basic recipe. I never knew exactly how much flour and milk to put for a quiche so tried this one and it was great! I omitted the bacon and butter. I sauteed the onions with a red pepper, brocoli, cauliflower and grape tomatoes and it was succulent! my husband asked for a second round and he's not a quiche eater! even my picky-eating boy had a second round! that's a keeper!
I made this quiche for a church breakfast, and it was a big hit! The flour settles toward the bottom, and keeps the quiche firm, it wasn't runny at all.
A+++ recipe. I made three for Mother's Day. I cut up thick sliced turkey breast and used a different cheese in each one - Swiss, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. They were all really good but the Monterey Jack was a stand out. Like one other reviewer said, you really don't miss or even notice there's no crust. This is going on the meal rotation.
My husband has prepared this dish several times for our family, and even with variations, it turns out great every time! He's made it with different cheeses, sausage instead of bacon, all veggies and no meat; each time, everyone enjoys it! The only real "change" he's made to the recipe is that he mixes and bakes everything in our cast-iron skillet, which results in a crispy, brown layer on the bottom. Quick, easy, and yummy!
And excellent idea! A vegetarian option: We don't eat meat, so I crumbled some Romy cheese (the Egyptian equivalent of Parmesean) in the food processor with some coarse breadcrumbs and a few drops of olive oil, and lightly packed into large, heavy ramekins (the same ones I use for souffles). Omitted Bacon from the recipe, but added 2 tsps garlic pwdr, a dash of Italian herbs, spinach and broccoli and sprinkled more cheese on top. FABULOUS! My husband ate two, and he is usually a staunch believer that eggs should only ever be fried, sunny side up! Quick, easy and quick clean up. Merci!
Super simple & delish, BUT I recalc'ed for 4 & it only called for 3 eggs! I used 5 and lined bottom of dish w/ cooked potatoes crudely smashed. Super yum! A keeper!
Great easy Quiche recipe. I made several batches of this with slightly different ingredients (salsa in some, veggies in some, some with different cheeses) for a dinner party and it was a big hit. Instead of one large Quiche I made it in muffin pans. Just be sure to grease the muffin pan or it will stick. I even made extra that I froze so my husband has a quick breakfast option. I will be making this again and again!! Try this, you will not miss the crust.
I did make some additions. I added spinach, zuchini and red potato (cook potato in micro until softened just enough to cut in cubes). I also used colby/monteray mix for cheese.
This is our favorite quiche! I make it several times a month to use up our chicken eggs. I add veggies...whatever I have around including chopped mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes. One other thing I do, I bake for 35 minutes and broil for 2 minutes at the very end to cook the top a bit more. I don't change anything else from the recipe just add the veggies and it turns out GREAT.
Excellent base recipe! I was surprised to find that the cheese had formed sort of a crust on the bottom (I was leery of a crustless quiche), and it cooked up fairly nicely. I did have to throw the oven on to broil for an extra 5 minutes to get the middle to cook up a bit more, but that was likely due to my throwing in every green, red, and yellow vegetable within my reach. I'll make this again... I may even serve it to my family. (*gasp*)
No crust=no Quiche. We prefer the traditional Quiche Lorraine. This has no flavor and is oh so bland. If you are lazy and will accept something other than a quiche you will like this I am sure.
Delicious and so easy! This is something that you can throw together when you have few ingredients on hand, or change it to suit your tastes. I used cut up gouda and shredded parmesan, and added broccoli, and it turned out great. Next time it may be fun to play with flavors by adding ham, peppers, sausage, etc. I didn't have milk so I used 1 c water, and it still turned out great. Love this recipe!
I just took this out of the oven a little bit ago and it looks beautiful...smells yummy too! We are not eating meat on Fridays so I didn't add any to this batch. Instead of meat, I added homemade hash browns in which I sauteed the onions during the last few minutes to make them tender. Disposable aluminum pans were used and I had no sticking at all. I used this recipe as a base and tripled it to take to a school function (fit tripled batch into two 11-3/4 x 9-1/4 x 1-1/2 casserole pans). The flour/milk proportion was perfect. Broiling during the last couple of minutes is a must for a beautiful browned top. This is definitely a keeper! Next time, I will add some sort of pork...bacon, sausage or both...which will probably be tomorrow!
Excellent exactly as the recipe states!!! But the third time I made it with fried mushrooms and onions, and it was very good too! Just back to add that this has become one of my regular morning meals and although we like it best with bacon or ham added, I have made it several times with just the cheese and veggis... delicious and easy!! Note: 4 oz. Shredded cheese is 1 cup and any kind of cheese works great!
Unbelievable how easy and good this turned out!!! Added some chopped fake crab on top of the bacon and some green pepper in the batter. The crab sets it off!!!
I just tried this because it was today’s “Daily Dish” email recipe and it sounded like a creative way to use the leftover taco meat I had on hand, so the timing was perfect. I used the taco meat and Mexican cheese mix instead of the bacon and Swiss. I was out of milk so used 3/4 c. sour cream as it complements the taco theme anyway. The custard I’m sure was a little denser, but Wow!! This was so delicious and easy – definitely going to add this as one of my “go to” recipes! I’m sure I’ll try this with the bacon and Swiss (and milk) at some point, but with so many ingredient possibilities, it probably won’t matter, the basic recipe is a delicious starting point.
Excellent recipe! I made this into individual "Mexican" quiches by adding around 1/4 c. diced green chiles, and changing the cheese to a cheddar blend; then I poured the egg mixture into 6 ramekins instead of a pie dish. Added a dollop of crema (Mexican sour cream) and some salsa fresca, and it was perfect!! Will use again & again!
Was a pretty good recipe, used Chedder cheese instead of Swiss and had my tiny 7 year old helped with the mixing he loved and felt like a little "Chef Ramsey" criticing his own food .. I was excited because not only did he actually eat but he asked for seconds. Great recipe for kids that don't like to eat to participate in making to get them to eat.
This quiche was great. I doubled the recipe for a 9/13, used mozzarella instead of swiss, added garlic, and one bag of frozen broccoli. Baked for about 50 mins, then sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, baked for another 5 mins. The whole family loved it!
This was a huge hit in my family! Even my extremely picky, only eats peanut butter and jelly, 3 year old cleaned his plate! I sauteed some onions, red peppers, and broccoli, and added feta and cheddar cheese. I didn't have any meat but had some bacon pieces that I used. I reduced the milk to one cup omitted the butter and salt (I sauteed the veggies in butter) and put in a 9 inch glass pie dish. I cooked it for 50 minutes and it was perfect! Will definitely use this base recipe again!
I added slightly different fillings, but I followed everything else precisely, and I found it to be too loose for my preferences. My husband and I thought it OK and we ate it, but my daughter didn't like it all and I found myself finding something different for her.
I used cheddar instead and accidentally used a bisquick mix instead of flour. It still came out great!
Very good for such a quick fix. I used marbled cheddar cheese since I didn't have any Swiss on hand and added about 1/3 c. sweet red peppers which really gave it something extra. I only used 6 slices of bacon and wish I had used more - the more bacon the better the bottom will turn out taste wise, so don't hold back on it! I baked it in a 9-inch glass pie pan and the sides rose quite a bit during baking, but evened back out once cooled and looked great. I recommend a glass pan if you have one since it cooks more evenly and thoroughly. I would make this again if looking for a quick delicious brunch dish, and will definitely try adding other ingredients to it as well!
This is absolutely delicious, I added more to the ingredients to allow for more servings, adding 3/4 cup flour, 2 cups milk, 6 eggs, 6 oz cheese, 1 1/2 tsp salt, etc. This is so flexible, you can use just about anything to taste, it turned out so fluffy and rich! I cooked mine in an 8x8 glass baking dish and it puffed up above the top. I did have to leave it in a little longer, I believe 10 minutes longer because I used a glass pan as another reviewer suggested. The incorporated crust makes it perfect. Husband absolutey LOVED it :) This is my new quiche of choice!
Very good. I used Bisquick instead of Flour. I was worried about no crust, but it was very fluffy and hearty.
Fantastic!!! I pumped up my oven to 375 after 30 minutes because it needed a bit more time- this turned out great. Flavor was awesome. Thank you!!!
Delicious and easy! I added asparagus and used ham instead. We will make often!
This was so good and so easy to make. I sauted the onion and then added diced ham, then I added about 1 teaspoon of dried mustard to the egg mixture. It came out perfectly! Thank you Myrite! This is a great recipe! I will make this again and again!
This is a quick quiche to make and delish. I have made it a few times and used ham and cheddar cheese with it. Easy easy and good.
This sounds so simple, but it is divine!! My husband and I were blown away. It is like eating a breakfast casserole and bisquit at the same time. I wish I would have listened to the reviewer who said to add 5-8 mins for a glass pie pan or it will deflate. I used a prepared round corningware dish and it needed an extra 8 mins. This makes an AWESOME breakfast.
I hate pie crust so i thought this would make a great alternative to the standard quiche, but not at all. Next time i would rather skip the flour cut out some milk and leave the rest the same. It was extremely bland, make sure to put in lots of pepper or maybe a louisiana seasoning to kick it up.
This was okay. Didn't like this recipe. It taste more like a bake egg omelett instead of a quiche.
This was okay - is very versatile, you can use any meat or cheese you wish, but it's not particularly special. It's something you can make at the spur of the moment w/items generally kept on hand.
This was surprisingly wonderful! I omitted the butter as it wasn't needed. I used chopped ham in place of the bacon and green onions in place of the onion. I also used whatever cheese I had on hand. I used 5 eggs and pancake mix instead of flour. Also, only used 1 cup of milk. I added broccoli and 2 chopped roma tomatoes. Cooked 5 minutes longer because I used a glass pan. This recipe is adaptable to whatever you have in your refrigerator. I can't wait to make this again!
This is awesome quick easy and delicious, what more could you ask for
5.27.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/21551/quick-quiche/ ... Well :D, Me, the one who really doesn't care for quiche REALLY LIKED this recipe. I like the more custardy texture, light & ALMOST fluffy, creamy somewhat. E, the one who requests quiche, didn't. :/ He likes the more dense type. I may try the suggestion of another review by subbing yogurt for some of the milk. Greek yogurt would, (well, may ;D) please that kid. K didn't try. S tried, but said nothing. Sigh. I never thought there'd be a quiche only I liked - & for speed, amazing! Oh, one more thing: thanks to the reviewer who said to add 8 minutes to a glass pie plate. Okay, two more things: I don't think the butter is all that needed, or at least 2T. It spilled over - just the butter - around the pie plate. Not enough to burn, but make it greasy on the bottom. And, I used 8oz sharp cheddar w 2T parmesan on top, no bacon, no onion (a little powder) & added 1/4t dry mustard, then sprinkled w paprika when done. I think this recipe is open to so many additions. It's good as a base or by itself. Yummy quiche uses 3c cheese & 5 eggs. Too dense, toooo dense. Quiche uses 1 1/2c cheese & 3eggs. 1 1/2 or 2c cheese I'll try w yogurt. :)
bake for 50 min. 35 min is too short of time because it's still watery.
Simple and delicious! I had to use cheddar cheese because I didn't have any Swiss, and used turkey bacon because I don't eat pork, but aside from that I stuck to the recipe. Amazingly easy. Edit: Well, the first serving was perfect. All of the servings after it were very salty at the bottom. My roommate thinks that all of the salt sank to the bottom of the pan. I whipped it pretty well before pouring, so next time I'll just cut the salt in half.
This recipe was delicious! It was my first quiche. I made it exactly as written except I added some frozen spinach, defrosted and drained. I'll definately make this again!
Way to much salt, and I don't think you need nearly as much flour and milk.
Awesome recipe! so easy and adaptable. I've used different cheeses, meat and veggies- the possibilites are endless. the one thing i recommend is to season the eggs a bit more with salt and pepper and to be sure to sautee any veggies and onions until soft before baking. YUMMO!
really easy and hubby loved it. I used green onion and no additional salt as the bacon and swiss cheese are salty enough. Put it all in the microwave with turntable and cooked for 10 min and let set in there, after cooking, for 5 more to finish. Kept the kitchen cool and it still came out great! You could add cooked chopped broccoli or spinach as some have said and change the meat to whatever.
I used mozz. cheese in this and loved it. It took longer than stated, but I used a pastry shield to prevent over browning of the crust. Will make this again the next brunch I serve.
This is awesome! Add anything you want, I didn't add bacon or saute my onions like some said. One tip, add parmesean cheese, nothing tastes better with eggs!
This was very good and super easy! I added some broccoli and mushrooms to this as well. I steamed the broccoli and onion in the microwave so that it was slightly tender before I mixed it in with the eggs. I love that this recipe can be so adaptable to your own family's tastes! Both my 4 & 2 yr. old ate their portion and they usually care for eggs. Will definitely make again.
This was my first time at making quiche. This was very tasty and simple--would be good with any combination of add ins. I think I would try it with spinach and muchrooms or ham.
Quick? No...this took over an hour before the middle was cooked. By that time, the crust was burned. A real big disappointment!
This was super easy and very tasty. I left out the butter, used whole wheat flour, sauted the onions and mushrooms in the bacon grease and added 1/2 box of thawed spinach. I had colby jack and used that instead of swiss. SO GOOD AND EASY!!!
This recipe is awesome! My husband is not a "quiche man", but he LOVED this!! I tweaked it a little to use the ingredients I had on hand: I had sliced swiss cheese, so put 4 slices on top of the crumbled bacon in the bottom of the pie pan. I used a little bit of the bacon grease to saute some thin-sliced ham and sliced mushrooms, and layered that on next. I covered that with some shredded monterey jack cheese. I mixed the rest of the ingredients as directed, although I used seasoned salt in place of the salt. I poured the mixed liquid ingredients over everything, and baked as directed. YUMMM!! It's been good as leftovers, too!
I make this almost every weekend and especially if I'm having company. I get rave reviews and am always asked for the recipe!
I have tried a crustless Quiche before and loved it. I prefer no crust and my family enjoys it more. So, this recipe is very welcome. I use turkey bacon instead of pork & enjoy it just as much.
Very quick and easy to make. I added whole wheat flour instead of regular, and added some broccoli and peppers to sneak in some veggies. Yum!
Loved this quick and easy recipe. My guests raved over the version I made! My changes: 4 slices of bacon instead of 8 Reduced melted butter to 1 tbsp. Omitted onion all together Added 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach Added 12 jumbo cooked shrimp (shelled and cut into pieces) Follow recipe as written adding the spinach and shrimp to the bacon and cheese. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over other ingredients. I cooked my version at 375 degrees F. for 50 minutes. Test centre with knife and removed when eggs are set. Enjoy! We sure did!!!
This is a great quiche and easy to put together after a very long day. I also left out the butter and used skim milk and was delighted with the results.
Delicious & easy! Even my husband asked, "Isn't quiche supposed to have pastry?" :) It was great without! I changed it up a bit, since I didn't have bacon, substituting diced mushrooms, which I sauteed with the onion. Also added a bit of extra-sharp white cheddar cheese to give it some bite. I'll definitely make this one again; thanks for sharing!
Very easy. I added sauteed spinach and onions and used cheddar cheese. I wouldn't say it served 6. 4 of us ate the whole thing. Quick to make and delicious. Will make again.
I've made this recipe twice and both times it was great. Next time I will add some diced chicken or ham.
so i changed it firs ti added two eggs, took out the onion,butter, and cheese.. i insted i used some bacon drippings insted of butter and some borison cheese in garlic and herb flavor crumbled by scraping the tongs of a fork lightly over it untill there was a little nearly all over the pan. lots of fresh pepper little garlic some herbs de provance, oh and fresh asparagu cut into 1 inch peices. no cheese on top (boyfriends tummy can't handle it and i was pushing iti already. everyone loved it and i think i'll have to make it agian! a great base to edit to your liking!
This was yummy! It was my second Quiche ever and it was delicious! I did use a frozen deep dish pie crust. I also used shrimp, spinach, cheddar, and mozz. cheese instead of the bacon & Swiss. This was really easy. Had to whisk a little longer to get the lumps from the flour out! My husband ate half of the Quiche in one shot. I had to keep him off of the other half!(Funny but very true) He said he should have just taken the whole pie! That speaks for itself! Will try it next time with ham and broc.
Excellent, simple recipe. Added cooked asparagus to the bacon and onion, it tasted great. Very easy to prepare, makes a nice light supper.
We really liked this. Quick and easy. This is a recipe that you can add or delete what you want. I added onion, pepper and zuchini which I sauted a little with butter. I also added an extra egg and decreased the milk by 1/2 a cup per other reviewers. I will be making this again.
This came out perfect! I decided to make quiche on the spur of the moment for dinner and everyone loved it!
I use bisquick and evaporated milk when i make mine.....Delicious!!!!! fresh spinach, ground chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper and feta cheese...oh and dill
I thought this recipe was great!! Who ever invented this is brillant! I made it and it came out wonderful! I even added my own touches and it still worked. Instead of bacon I used ham, and instead of butter I used Olive Oil. And Also Only Egg Whites 5-6 Large egg whites instead of 4 whole eggs. This recipe is deffinatley a Keeper. Very Very Easy:-)
I love when I have everything in the house on a lazy Saturday morning for a recipe. I used leftover ham, broccoli, and shredded cheddar cheese. I added cheese to the top at the end and it made the crispy crust so yummy. I had to cook an extra 10 min. or so to let the middle set. The kids and I ate the whole thing while my husband slept. :)
Love this recipe! Delicious, quick, and easy! Topped with additional cheese last two minutes of baking time and then garnished with additional bacon bits. Ham would be a great addition as well. This is the perfect recipe to make ahead of time; hours or even the day before. Reheat individual slices for a few seconds in the microwave. For me, it was even more flavorful the next day. Served with fruit for a nice balance.
So good! I used a couple more pieces of bacon, added garlic powder and omitted the onions. The middle won't rise as much as the outside, but that isn't a problem. Mine fell after it came out of the oven, but tasted great-even my super picky husband who usually hates quiche ate it!
mmmmmmm, i made this delicious recipe as a breakfast treat over memorial day weekend. no modifications were made aside from cutting back the salt (since the bacon & cheese have it) using a mellow baby swiss cheese & broiling the quiche 1-2 minutes to a golden brown. terrific as a leftover too. thank you debbie!
My daughters and I loved this! My husband likes his quiche the old fashion way with the pastry crust. I tried to tell him this is Quick Quiche. We'll make it when he is out of town.
