Quick Quiche

When you don't have the time to make a pastry crust, try this quick lunch idea. You may add any other goodies you like, such as ham, chicken, crab, shrimp or broccoli.

Recipe by myrite

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan.

  • Line bottom of pie plate with cheese and crumbled bacon. Combine eggs, butter, onion, salt, flour and milk; whisk together until smooth; pour into pie pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, until set. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 169.8mg; sodium 804.3mg. Full Nutrition
