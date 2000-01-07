5.27.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/21551/quick-quiche/ ... Well :D, Me, the one who really doesn't care for quiche REALLY LIKED this recipe. I like the more custardy texture, light & ALMOST fluffy, creamy somewhat. E, the one who requests quiche, didn't. :/ He likes the more dense type. I may try the suggestion of another review by subbing yogurt for some of the milk. Greek yogurt would, (well, may ;D) please that kid. K didn't try. S tried, but said nothing. Sigh. I never thought there'd be a quiche only I liked - & for speed, amazing! Oh, one more thing: thanks to the reviewer who said to add 8 minutes to a glass pie plate. Okay, two more things: I don't think the butter is all that needed, or at least 2T. It spilled over - just the butter - around the pie plate. Not enough to burn, but make it greasy on the bottom. And, I used 8oz sharp cheddar w 2T parmesan on top, no bacon, no onion (a little powder) & added 1/4t dry mustard, then sprinkled w paprika when done. I think this recipe is open to so many additions. It's good as a base or by itself. Yummy quiche uses 3c cheese & 5 eggs. Too dense, toooo dense. Quiche uses 1 1/2c cheese & 3eggs. 1 1/2 or 2c cheese I'll try w yogurt. :)