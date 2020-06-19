Ok... so the first time I had a Salade Lyonnaise I was actually in L'Horme France... let me tell you this salad was AHHMAZING!!! I truly can't tell you how good it was.... That being said, I use this recipe and tweak slighty... I mix the onion (one small white or yellow), garlic, sugar, oil, vinegar, mustard, herbes, salt and pepper, all in my Ninja until smooth... then I let it sit for a day, un-refrigerated before I use it... Instead of bacon, I use Kielbasa cooked in beer... they use meat from the cheek for bacon in France... so ours tastes different... the kielbasa is closer.... Then instead of a poached egg... I fry sunny side up, really runny, two eggs per salad... if you do this, you will be as close as I can to replicate what I ate in France.... Enjoy....

Read More