Here in Lyon, France there are little bouchons everywhere that serve pork as a specialty. One of the entry-meal items is a salad called Salade Lyonnaise. This salad is delicious in flavor and packed with protein. I changed some of the ingredients to reflect a better flavor. Very simple, very French. This makes enough salad for 4 people.
Ok... so the first time I had a Salade Lyonnaise I was actually in L'Horme France... let me tell you this salad was AHHMAZING!!! I truly can't tell you how good it was.... That being said, I use this recipe and tweak slighty... I mix the onion (one small white or yellow), garlic, sugar, oil, vinegar, mustard, herbes, salt and pepper, all in my Ninja until smooth... then I let it sit for a day, un-refrigerated before I use it... Instead of bacon, I use Kielbasa cooked in beer... they use meat from the cheek for bacon in France... so ours tastes different... the kielbasa is closer.... Then instead of a poached egg... I fry sunny side up, really runny, two eggs per salad... if you do this, you will be as close as I can to replicate what I ate in France.... Enjoy....
Ok... so the first time I had a Salade Lyonnaise I was actually in L'Horme France... let me tell you this salad was AHHMAZING!!! I truly can't tell you how good it was.... That being said, I use this recipe and tweak slighty... I mix the onion (one small white or yellow), garlic, sugar, oil, vinegar, mustard, herbes, salt and pepper, all in my Ninja until smooth... then I let it sit for a day, un-refrigerated before I use it... Instead of bacon, I use Kielbasa cooked in beer... they use meat from the cheek for bacon in France... so ours tastes different... the kielbasa is closer.... Then instead of a poached egg... I fry sunny side up, really runny, two eggs per salad... if you do this, you will be as close as I can to replicate what I ate in France.... Enjoy....
Great salad. I served it along side the "almond pork" from this site. I had never poached an egg before and i didn't know how much vinegar to add to the water and it doesn't specify in the ingredients so I just poured some in. It sort of worked. It really made enough to feed 8 and I have a LOT of dressing left over. If I did it again I would cut the dressing in half. But, very delicious! Thanks. I'll make it again.
Nice salad! I couldn't find endive in the store so I just grabbed some radicchio that looked good. I wasn't up for raw garlic today so I sauteed it in a little bacon grease. My first time poaching eggs and it was fun! My first one came out too overdone...the yolks were almost cooked all the way through, but my second was perfect! I sliced the onion instead of small dice too. The creaminess from the yolk gives this salad and AMAZING flavor! Thank you so much!!
This is my new favorite salad! I had no idea how good a poached egg could be over lettuce. I am not a huge fan of endive, so I just used romaine. I used white champagne vinegar instead of red wine vinegar and I added some crispy, warm diced O'Brian potatoes. Sooooo good!
Another tasty salad; the poached eggs (or rather, the yolks) are what make this salad just right. We don't like endive so I simply used more lettuce (mixed spring greens, to be exact) and left out the garlic because it was forgotten. Also added red onion as many reviewers recommended. For the dressing, we cut back on the evoo and (balsamic) vinegar, while reducing the other components to as necessary. I make my own blend of H-D-P and perhaps it is stronger than store-bought but it was quite over-powering and I would definitely use even less than I did the next time. This would pair well with a rich, meatless soup like French onion soup.
Very satisfying salad. I have never poached an egg before, or eaten one, I hope what I ate was what it was supposed to be like! I did add a splash of white vinegar to the water, but when I put the eggs in the white disintegrated for the most part. Oh well, the yolk was very delicious mixed with the dressing. I found the dressing a little too vinegary on it's own. I made the dressing first to let the herbs soften a bit while I mucked around with eggs and bacon :) I also briefly sautéed my onions in the bacon grease. Otherwise, followed the recipe, we both enjoyed, thank you for sharing Snackybits!
I've made this as is and it's a good salad. After reading other reviews I used I swapped fresh spinach for the romaine lettuce and green onion instead of a regular onion. It's just a personal preference thing. The dressing is amazing, tangy and savory! I'm still working on poaching eggs, I'm terrible at it! Mine comes out like a boiled over easy egg, ugly, but still tastes the same. I love cutting the egg open over the salad and letting the warm yolk ooze out mixing with the dressing.
This is the perfect salad to eat with crusty bread and to clean up the bottom with it!!!! However, I agree that the dressing might be a bit too much. I prepared the recipe for two and reduced to half of what I was supposed to prepare. It was just enough! Use the best mild Dijon you can find! I also did not use the sugar and could not add the garlic and onions to avoid stomach sensitivity. It was still P.E.R.F.E.C.T.! I will make this again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.