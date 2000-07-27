Stuffing without a Turkey

A great dish that combines store bought stuffing with olives, pickles and herbs to create a magnificent concoction sure become a Thanksgiving--or anytime--favorite. I use milk in place of water when preparing the stuffing mix.

Recipe by BALIA

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Prepare the stuffing according to directions on package.

  • Over medium-low heat in a large saucepan, place the ground beef, onions and garlic. Slowly cook and stir until the onions are soft and the beef is evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

  • Place potatoes in a large, deep skillet with oil. Slowly cook and stir 10 minutes, or until evenly brown and tender, but firm.

  • Mix the stuffing, ground beef mixture, potatoes, pepper, salt, pimento peppers, olives, sweet pickles and dill pickles in the baking dish.

  • Return to the oven and bake 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 904.9mg. Full Nutrition
