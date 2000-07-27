Stuffing without a Turkey

A great dish that combines store bought stuffing with olives, pickles and herbs to create a magnificent concoction sure become a Thanksgiving--or anytime--favorite. I use milk in place of water when preparing the stuffing mix.
I made this for our Thanksgiving dinner and thought it was very good. I wanted to use sausage instead of ground beef, but this actually worked out well with beef since one guest was Muslim and doesn't eat pork. However, I may try it with sausage in the future.
I used a can of evaporated milk and added a cup of raisins and chopped red delicious apples (which I personally love). I didn't have pickles on hand so I used sweet relish instead (which turned out marvelously). This recipe is delicious throughout the year.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.