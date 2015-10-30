Lunch Box Pita Pockets

Kids can assemble these pita meals themselves, right there at the lunch table!

By GivingTree

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ham, lettuce, and carrot in a resealable plastic bag. Pour Ranch dressing into a small resealable container. Wrap the pita bread in plastic wrap. Pack the ham mixture, Ranch dressing, and pita bread along with a spoon in a lunch box or bag until lunch time.

  • Assemble pita pocket by spooning the ham mixture into each pita half and drizzling the Ranch dressing on top.

Cook's Note

Ingredient variations include chopped pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce; chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, and Ranch dressing; or sliced apples and peanut butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 37.7g; cholesterol 54.7mg; sodium 1744.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2010
My niece just loved this and it was perfect for her "snack time" at school. She's too little to assemble the pita herself or at least that's my thought so I assembled it for her and added some cheddar cheese. I kept the ranch dressing in a container for her to dip the sandwich into. I added a little bag of red grapes and off she went! Read More
Most helpful critical review

cookinginspiration
Rating: 3 stars
07/11/2012
great for kids lunches and snacks Read More
Reviews:
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2012
The kids enjoyed making these. Read More
Kelly Kindle Cheney
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2012
Great for a quick lunch. Also spread on tortillas and rolled up. At this point you could slice it into generous slices for a pinwheel effect. And as the cook notes there are numerous combinations for this sammy. Read More
DONNA
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2015
great idea! Sure beats the standard sandwich lunch I pack for my teen. My son is in Junior High and he says the other 4 boys at his table all eat something from the lunch line like chips or cookies and they all ask for something from his lunch because his is a fresh lunch made with real food. I always pack an extra piece of fruit for a friend that has no lunch. This will be a great addition to our sandwiches and easy to pack another pita for a friend. Its not true what they say about kids and food they really do want to eat well but either parents cant afford it or parents just don't take the time. Read More
LisafromTexas
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2013
I love this recipe. Read More
msouleusa
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2014
I loved this so easy. I did cheat a little added shredded cheddar cheese because I am a cheese nut. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2016
My second grade daughter loves these and can prepare them herself. I bought her some lunch blox and have her put the ingredients in one of the containers to assemble the pita at school. Read More
Charlie
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2012
Yummmm........... Read More
