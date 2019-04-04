Ultimate Turkey Pot Pie

Great recipe! I loved the rich red wine sauce. I made the following modifications based on the ingredients I had on hand: I used leftover duck instead of turkey (maybe 2 cups), frozen peas instead of canned, chicken broth instead of turkey stock, 1 1/2 tsp dried minced garlic instead of fresh, and 1 tsp each of dried thyme, oregano, and sage instead of fresh. Because I've never had a pot pie that did not include potatoes and could not imagine making one without them, I added 1 1/2 medium potatoes to the recipe (I diced them into 1/4" cubes and microwaved them in water for about 3 minutes to soften, then added them at the pea/herbs stage). To please my husband (he can't stand the texture of mushrooms), I pureed the mushrooms in my mini food processor to preserve the flavor while eliminating the texture. To save time (and because I wanted biscuits), I nixed the pie crust and instead poured the filling into a glass brownie pan that had been sprayed with cooking spray, baked for 10 or 15 min, then topped with Bisquick drop biscuits (I made enough for 15 drop biscuits) and baked for 10 more minutes. Dinner was filling and tasty -- I'll definitely be coming back to this recipe. I might try adding a bit more butter next time to make the filling even more rich.

Read More