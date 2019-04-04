Ultimate Turkey Pot Pie
This Ultimate Turkey Pot Pie turns a beautiful golden brown and is filled with absolute goodness. As a matter of fact, it's so good you'll slap your momma!!
Great recipe! I loved the rich red wine sauce. I made the following modifications based on the ingredients I had on hand: I used leftover duck instead of turkey (maybe 2 cups), frozen peas instead of canned, chicken broth instead of turkey stock, 1 1/2 tsp dried minced garlic instead of fresh, and 1 tsp each of dried thyme, oregano, and sage instead of fresh. Because I've never had a pot pie that did not include potatoes and could not imagine making one without them, I added 1 1/2 medium potatoes to the recipe (I diced them into 1/4" cubes and microwaved them in water for about 3 minutes to soften, then added them at the pea/herbs stage). To please my husband (he can't stand the texture of mushrooms), I pureed the mushrooms in my mini food processor to preserve the flavor while eliminating the texture. To save time (and because I wanted biscuits), I nixed the pie crust and instead poured the filling into a glass brownie pan that had been sprayed with cooking spray, baked for 10 or 15 min, then topped with Bisquick drop biscuits (I made enough for 15 drop biscuits) and baked for 10 more minutes. Dinner was filling and tasty -- I'll definitely be coming back to this recipe. I might try adding a bit more butter next time to make the filling even more rich.
Never made it past the second step. The flavor was terrible as was the color - a terrible purpley brown which I would assume is from the addition of the red wine. Would not attempt to make this again
This is an AWESOME turkey pot pie, absolutely delicious! Be sure to bake the crust as noted it is necessary so it does not get soggy. The wine adds a nice savory flavor.
Awesome recipe. Don't be scared of the color. It is very flavorful and tasty. I don't even like turkey or chicken pot pies....but this one is a KEEPER! Have made it several times with turkey and rotisserie chicken.
Awesome pot pie. I made the recipe exactly as stated. I've made pot pies before and the crusts never turned out, but it was perfect in this recipe. Now that I know the secret to a perfect crust, I can experiment with fillings til I'm blue in the face. Can't wait.
Excellent! This is the best leftover turkey recipe I've ever made. It's a keeper!
Excellent and sophisticated. This is not the easiest or quickest pot pie recipe, but it has to be one of the more fulfilling. My only modifications were frozen peas instead of canned, dried oregano instead of fresh, and a bit more than a pinch of salt. Baking time took a bit longer for me - 20 minutes to brown the bottom of the crust and then 40 minutes to cook it all together. The pies came out big and beautiful!
This recipe took quite a bit of time, but my husband LOVED it and said it was definitely a keeper. Next time I might back off on the thyme a bit.(I didn't have sage, so I left that out.) The idea of cooking the bottom crust first was excellent--I was afraid it would become misshapen, but it was fine. Probably the only big change I made was to use white zinfandel, which is pale pink, instead of red wine. I've made coq au vin, which uses red wine, and I agree that the purply color is off-putting, so I subbed the white zin. Next time I will grit my teeth and try it with red wine to see if there's a taste difference. This only gets four stars because the filling was pretty runny.
I reduced the serving size to two and made two individual pies on Pi Day! The only things I changed were to use chicken instead of turkey, chicken broth instead of turkey broth, and rosemary instead of oregano. The crust was very good. I'm not sure the filling was anything special and the color was a bit offputting. I think it definitely needed more gravy. I don't know that I'd make it again.
toughest pie crust I have ever made
Excellent! This is the best leftover turkey recipe I've ever made. It's a keeper!
This was the best chicken pot pie I've ever had! I substituted cooked chopped broccoli for the canned peas, since I was out and subsequently threw in a handful of shredded colby when I added it. My red wine was a Marsala. Sooooo good. My 5 yr old even helped make the crust, so not difficult. Thank you for sharing!
Very nice- liked the red wine. We added more dried of the sage, oregano and thyme to supplement the fresh. It’s nice being able to do most of it in one fry pan.
