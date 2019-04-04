Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie

I followed the directions very closely, although I did do a few things differently. The only reason was because of how much of the particular ingredients I had on hand...certainly nothing against Grandma Carlson! On the contrary, I think a recipe that allows room for tinkering/improvising and still turns out great is a keeper. This one definitely is. I cooked the onion a bit longer than 8 minutes, but the onion I used was BIG. I used olive oil to cook in rather than butter, and one package of ground turkey. Personally, I think turkey can go a little bland so when I was cooking it I added a couple small cloves of minced garlic and a little salt. I used vegetable broth rather than chicken broth, and frozen peas & corn rather than canned. I added the frozen vegetables the same time that I added the broth. It seemed like a lot of filling, and I didn't think this would fit into a pie pan, so I baked it in a deeper Pyrex casserole dish. After reducing the heat to 350, I added 10 minutes extra baking time since the casserole dish was deeper than a typical pie pan. The result was amazing, and my husband has already asked me to make it again. I would have taken a picture, but it didn't last long at my house. ;D
This dish is sooooooo yummy!!! I have tried lots of recipes on here and this is the first one that I actually felt compelled to leave a review about! I only made a few changes, like I added a little garlic when I was sautee-ing the veggies, I used peas instead of green beans and instead of using cream of mushroom soup I used cream of celery since that's all I had on hand. My kids gobbled it up and my husband raved about it all night! Awesome recipe for leftover turkey or chicken! Thank you!
This is a fantastic recipe! I did modify the recipe just a bit to use most of my Thanksgiving leftovers however. Instead of flouring and browning the turkey, I added the turkey to the skillet and then I used my leftover gravy and topped it off to 2 cups with chicken broth. My recipe probably was a bit thicker because of this, but dang was it good! Thanks for the great idea!
I only used the recipe for the crust and used another recipe on this site for the filling (Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie). The combinatin was excellent! This is one good crust, but not light on the calories!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, but divided the pastry dough into 5 and used them only as "tops" to mini pie tins... I equally divided the filling into 5 pie tins and covered each tin with pastry dough. This kept it healthier, and each member of my family could enjoy their own pie. Enjoy!
This is delicious! I made these changes: I had leftover phyllo pastry which I used instead of the dough. This was good but I'm sure pastry dough would be equally delicious. I chopped up a large clove of garlic to saute with the onions and celery and I used leftover cooked carrots from Christmas dinner. I increased the turkey to three cups and the flour to three tablespoons - because I had lots of meat and we like to eat meat :) I used peas instead of beans and leftover gravy instead of the mushroom soup. I didn't add any corn. I love the little bit of thyme seasoning - just perfect with turkey. I will make this again.
I found this to use up all the random items in my fridge--success! I even had my in-laws for dinner and EVERYONE (including young kids) really loved it. The only problem I had was that there was only one slice left for leftovers! :-(
This is the best homemade pot pie recipe that I have made. The crust is excellent. I used Crisco butter flavored shortening sticks that I store in the freezer to keep fresh for the vegetable shortening. I did not have any creamed corn or green beans but followed the recipe for everything else. I will make this again and again. When I make it again I will add peas and a potato! Fresh herbs make this yummy!
This was SUPER good. TY Grandma Carlson. This does make a large amount of filling, so I doubled the crust and made it in a large casserole pan. Excellent tasty,flaky crust. I am going to start using this crust recipe on regular pies too.
I live in Costa Rica where we don't have things like frozen pie crusts (or even veggies!) or Crisco - many times have wanted to make one like grandma's but never made crust before, so never attempted it. One night, all I had was a can of cream soup (lucky to find in store!), 2 small cans of peas and mushrooms and some potatoes. I decided to give this a try and while the diced potatoes cooked, I made the crust (1/2 size) using just butter and put the whole thing in a qt size round ceramic casserole dish (about 8 x 4) and baked. Took a little longer for the crust to set in my little countertop oven, but it came out amazingly good! I can only imagine how good it would be if I had all the right ingredients and a proper oven, so try it - if a 1st time crust maker like myself can do it in such a primitive fashion with great results, you can probably make an awesome pot pie!
This was so good. I made a few alterations. I do not cook with shortening, so I just used all butter for the crust. Still sensational and crisp and tender. I also used peas instead of greenbeans. Other than that I followed the recipe. I will definitely be making this again! Yum.
Great recipie I used veg table broth as we have a chicken allergy in the family and left out the green beans as someone didn't want them. My family loved it and left not a drop. To save time I used pillsbury ready mad early crust and just rolled it thin worked great.
This is a great recipe! Blended the onions and celery for my kids, so they could get more veggies. I would use the crust recipe for pies in the future. Great flavor and fairly easy to make.
Tanya Bailey
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2014
Fantastic recipe! The only things I did differently was I used the leftover broth from the turkey itself instead of chicken broth and used dried herbs instead of fresh. I added a little more than 2 cups of turkey and I only had a 9 1/2 inch pie plate so I had too much filling for the pie. I just put the extra into a small casserole and topped it off with some drop biscuits and baked it in with the pie. It came out great that way too! Very tasty!
Used pie crust from Pillsbury! Needed to let the chicken broth cook down more then I did, when served it was a bit runny. Next day was perfect. Used peas instead of green beans. Each step took longer then what the recipe stated.
AMAZING! I used gravy instead of the cream of mushroom soup. It was probably thicker then the original, but good. Due to preferences I did not use green beans or corn, but did add garlic and mushrooms to the vegetables and sautéed them. It is a little time-consuming, but well worth it! The original recipe would be GREAT just as it is, these are simply a few changes to fit my family's preferences. (I also doubled the recipe, and put the other pot pie in the freezer) Best pie crust I've ever had! My husband raved about it all night, thank you for the yummy recipe! :-)
This was delicious! I used premade dough and just unrolled into the pan and it worked great. I also added a little extra seasonings like sage and garlic. Very delicious and easy to make. Bakes quickly also
I made this with my leftover Thanksgiving turkey and it was delicious and enjoyed by my husband and brother. I used frozen peas instead of the canned green beans and they worked well. I put mixture in a greased pie dish and used a store bought pie crust only on the top of the mixture. Worked out perfectly! Loved the recipe
I would give this more 4.5 stars. I made this tonight. Four things I did differently was that I used 3 cups of turkey, trying to use up my leftovers, peas instead of green beans, not a real green bean person, and used dried parsley & thyme. Prepared as directed. It looked and smelled great. The thing that was frustrating to me was that the crust was too flakey that when I went to scoop it out from the pie pan, it totally fell apart and looked more like mush on the plate. My son refused to eat it cause of the looks. Then he tried and liked it. My husband loved it. It's wasn't bad. I may try this with a different crust if I make this again.
I have made this about 5 times now. It is a great way to use up leftover holiday turkey. I have served it to company two of those times- and they asked for the recipe and told me later they had made it in their homes. I have never made the pie crust, but have bought pre-made pillsbury pie crust, and have used 2 packages (4 crusts altogether) to make a 9x13 pan. Also, if I did not have one of the vegetables on hand, I just substituted something else. Last time I used a bag of mixed veggies, with corn, peas, carrots, and green beans, and it turned out great. Great recipe, and has become one of my family's post-holiday favorites! PS- we also had a lot of leftover rotisserie chicken once, so I deboned it, shredded the chicken, and used it in place of the turkey, and it turned out fabulous also. This recipe is so versatile!
This was a very tasty recipe and a great way to use that leftover turkey. I even decided to use my leftover gravy instead of the cream of mushroom soup. This recipe is pretty simple to prepare and is well worth the effort.
I have never rated a recipe before, but this was amazing!! I have never made homemade pie crust before, and it was so easy, and turned out flaky and perfect! I used my Thanksgiving leftovers, and my husband and kids loved it! This is a keeper crust for anything you want to fill it with!
this was fabulous! I had leftover turkey from another recipe from this website [slow cooker turkey breast] that I used. with the spices already on the turkey, I added some onion and garlic powder. best pot pie ever. next time I am going to use chicken. we all loved it!!
This is a wonderful reciepe! I needed to tweak it a bit because I did not have all the ingredients. I used leftover honey glazed spiral ham, 1 cup of cooked and diced potatoes, beef broth instead of chicken. I also put the bottom crust in pie pan and cooked it first so it would get crispy. I had a friend who said they made it and the bottom dough did not cook. I live at a high altitude (9,500), so it is best to cook bottom dough first. Anyway the crust is amazing and I will definitely be keeping this. So many ways to make this pie. Oh, and by the time I finished this review, half of the pie was gone!
I made this and my husband went nuts. I used frozen peas instead of green beans, as thats what I had. My husband said it was better then KFC pot pies and that's saying something. I loved the crust which was so light and flaky. Am now going to make this, switching a few things around, into a beef pot pie.
I used leftover turkey, and followed the directions almost to a T. The meal was excellent. Only thing I might change is to add more flour to the sauce as it was a bit too watery. I will definitely make it again, using chicken or turkey. I might also add a bit of corn kernels that are not creamed. The recipe completely fills the 10” pie plate
I don’t put in the parsley and use bullion instead of broth so I don’t have to cook out as much water. With the krusteaz pie crust box it’s a family favorite. It makes a lot and you can leave out the meat or use chicken with no problems.
Everyone loved this recipe. I simplified and purchased crust packs to save time. I suggest doubling the recipe and making 2 pies - you will need two! I followed the exact recipe but also made one without onion and the difference is very minimal. I used better than broth instead of canned broth. There is so much filling it didn’t all fit in the pie so I made extra tiny pies by placing triangle pastries in muffin cups and pinching at the top and those were a huge hit as well.
I made this scrumptious pot pie! I used frozen mixed vegetables, cook them and put in with the butter and onion. Other than that I followed the recipe and it was so delicious. One note I had to cook much longer than recipe, cooked till the crust was brown.
This was delicious, even with my substitution of cream of celery in place of the cream of mushroom! My entire family loved it and there was zero leftovers the next day, which is the highest compliment.
yummy vegetarian
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2019
This is so good. Actually had a second helping. Possibly shouldn't have, but really good and couldn't resist. Had a little trouble with the pastry rolling, but patched and was OK. Pastry tasted great. Thanks to Grandma Carlson.
I dunno how it’s supposed to fit into a 10” pie pan. I ended up making it in a 12” cast iron skillet and making an extra cup of crust. I followed the recipe except maybe had a tad over of turkey. It was good as written! My worry was that the raw carrots wouldn’t be done through, but they are just done enough.
A very good recipe, but I did make some changes based on ingredients on hand. I avoided the green beans, used about a cup of corn kernels instead of the cream style. To make up for the missing soup, I added homemade turkey gravy. I used about a tsp. of dried thyme instead of the fresh. It was delicious. Loved the crust too. Thanks, Grandma!
This is one of the best pot pies we have had.It's delicious. I admit to using a couple of substitutions due to what I had on hand (like I used turkey gray for part of the cream of mushroom soup) but really excellent recipe.
I made this with the last of the Christmas turkey. I used a ready made refrigerated pie crust. Instead of coating the turkey with flour, I added the turkey in with the veg and made 1 cup of a Bechmel sauce instead of the chicken stock. It seemed it would be too runny. It turned out great! I will definitely make it again!
Made minor modifications like others, such as: used pre-made pie crust, used peas instead of green beans, used cream of chicken soup b/c thats what I had…. and used a little half and half again, just b/c it was on hand. But, my husband said it was far better than other pot pies I've made. So I definitely would recommend this, and will use it again for sure!
This is the best pot pie I’ve ever tasted. It is a bit time-consuming, but well worth it! I credit two things with its outstanding results. Don’t skip the step of coating the meat with flour and cooking until golden brown. It is brilliant, adds color, texture, and great flavor to the dish. The crust is a simple recipe, and gives a perfect balance to the filling. It is flaky and melts in your mouth. I made a couple of changes. I did not have cream soup, so used gravy of similar thickness and added milk to simulate flavor. I also seasoned more, based on reviews of the dish as written. My preferred way to perk up a dish is Sriracha, garlic, and Montreal Steak seasoning. Use your own preferred add-in. My thanks to WisconsinSweets for this gem of a recipe. My husband and I wanted to finish the casserole in one sitting. We did go back for seconds!??. It is a pretty dish. I forgot to take a photo, but will the next time. I will be making this again and again.
The Crust is Killer! Old School - do the mixing and rolling out of the pastry - you cannot get that taste or crust from store-bought dough. I did not add the corn but did add peas to the carrots and celery - De-Lish! Baked as directed in a 10" high-fluted pie dish (no drip-overs). This recipe is a Keeper.
Excellent! I made exactly as directed. It fit perfectly in my deep-dish 10” pie plate. I may not be the fastest cook in the world: it took me about an hour and 15 minutes of active time to make this, plans baking. The crust was so good, I may use it for other pies in the future.
