Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie

I followed the directions very closely, although I did do a few things differently. The only reason was because of how much of the particular ingredients I had on hand...certainly nothing against Grandma Carlson! On the contrary, I think a recipe that allows room for tinkering/improvising and still turns out great is a keeper. This one definitely is. I cooked the onion a bit longer than 8 minutes, but the onion I used was BIG. I used olive oil to cook in rather than butter, and one package of ground turkey. Personally, I think turkey can go a little bland so when I was cooking it I added a couple small cloves of minced garlic and a little salt. I used vegetable broth rather than chicken broth, and frozen peas & corn rather than canned. I added the frozen vegetables the same time that I added the broth. It seemed like a lot of filling, and I didn't think this would fit into a pie pan, so I baked it in a deeper Pyrex casserole dish. After reducing the heat to 350, I added 10 minutes extra baking time since the casserole dish was deeper than a typical pie pan. The result was amazing, and my husband has already asked me to make it again. I would have taken a picture, but it didn't last long at my house. ;D