Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie

This savory comfort food dish is the most popular Thanksgiving leftover meal in our house. With the flakiest of pie crust and fresh herbs, it'll be a hit in yours as well.

Recipe by WisconsinSweets

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a bowl, whisk together 2 cups of flour with salt. Using a pastry cutter, cut the vegetable shortening and 6 tablespoons of cold butter into the flour mixture until the butter and shortening are the size of small peas. Sprinkle on cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and gently gather the moistened dough together with a fork until it just begins to clean flour from the side of the bowl. Separate the dough into 2 equal-size pieces, form into rounds, and refrigerate until needed.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the carrots, onion, and celery with black pepper until the onions are translucent, about 8 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a bowl; set aside. Place 2 tablespoons of flour into a resealable plastic zipper bag, and toss the cooked turkey meat into the flour; shake the bag to coat. Melt 2 more tablespoons of butter in the same skillet over medium heat, and cook the turkey meat in the butter until the flour coating turns golden brown, about 10 minutes. Pour the chicken broth into the skillet about 1/2 cup at a time, and stir until the broth begins to simmer and thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the cooked vegetables, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cream-style corn, parsley, and thyme until the filling is thoroughly combined.

  • Roll out one of the dough pieces on a floured work surface to a circle about 11 inches in diameter, then fit the crust into a 10-inch pie dish. Pour the filling into the bottom crust. Roll out the second crust into an 11-inch circle, lay it on top of the filling, then pinch and fold the two crusts together at the edges to seal. Cut 5 slits into the top crust to vent steam.

  • Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake until the filling is bubbling and the crust is golden brown, about 25 more minutes.

Cook's Notes

A few important secrets to pastry preparations: do not over handle the dough. This will make it tough instead of flaky.

Keep dough ingredients cold.

The 2 different fats will melt at different temperatures, which helps to make a nice, flaky crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 868.1mg. Full Nutrition
