Fast and Easy Turkey Pot Pie

This easy turkey pot pie recipe is perfect for using up your holiday leftover turkey, and it's ready in under an hour! A savory filling made with turkey, frozen mixed vegetables, condensed cream of chicken soup, and Cheddar cheese is baked between a double crust for a savory, comfort food classic the whole family will love.

By KatieIng

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch pot pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8-inch pie dish with one of the pastry crusts; set the other crust aside.

  • Combine turkey, mixed vegetables, condensed soup, Cheddar cheese, seasoned salt, and seasoned pepper in a bowl; mix until well combined. Pour mixture into the bottom crust.

  • Place the second pie crust over the filling; pinch and fold the edges of both crusts together to seal. Use a sharp knife to cut one or two slits in the top pie crust to allow the steam to vent as the pie cooks.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 950mg. Full Nutrition
