Fast and Easy Turkey Pot Pie

I made this for the "after Thanksgiving dinner meal" and gave it two thumbs up. I have five children that have no problem giving their personal opinion on each meal. This meal was a HUGE hit. It took me a total of 10 minutes to prepare and was easier that the store bought pot pies...and much tastier. I used two frozen crusts. I cooked one and kept the second frozen. While the crust was cooking I made the filling for the pie. I did nothing to change the recipe either. After the crust cooled down I filled it and placed the frozen crust over it...and 30 minutes later we had a great meal. Just like that!! This meal is fool proof and very yummy. I was able to get all my kids and husband to eat it all without complaining...that has to say something....