Fast and Easy Turkey Pot Pie

This easy turkey pot pie recipe is perfect for using up your holiday leftover turkey, and it's ready in under an hour! A savory filling made with turkey, frozen mixed vegetables, condensed cream of chicken soup, and Cheddar cheese is baked between a double crust for a savory, comfort food classic the whole family will love.
I have been making this for more years than you can imagine. The only diffference is I saute a small onion to add to the mix and have used cream of mushroom soup. Easy, quick and delicious. My picky eaters of sons, now in middle age, loved it and so does grandson.
Very easy and oh so tasty. The only change I made was using 1 can Veg-All vegetable mix, baked the bottom crust first for 10 minutes because I hate soggy crust. Do not trim the bottom crust because it shrinks.
This was one of the easiest things to make, certainly. I made one larger pie pan and one about 8' and I cut the extra crust and lined parts of a cupcake pan for mini pot pies. I think I'll try the next batch completely cupcake size. I used seasoned salt and some creole seasoning (for the pepper blend the recipe calls for) and the pie did have a little zing. I also through in about 1/4 cup of chopped onion just for s & g.
Loved this recipe--it was awesome and delicious! I made a few minor adjustments. We used leftover thanksgiving turkey, which was already seasoned, so I omitted the salt. I also used less cheese. In addition, I pealed a potato and cooked it in the microwave while prepping, and cut it into bite sized pieces and added it to the pie. Yum!
I made this for the "after Thanksgiving dinner meal" and gave it two thumbs up. I have five children that have no problem giving their personal opinion on each meal. This meal was a HUGE hit. It took me a total of 10 minutes to prepare and was easier that the store bought pot pies...and much tastier. I used two frozen crusts. I cooked one and kept the second frozen. While the crust was cooking I made the filling for the pie. I did nothing to change the recipe either. After the crust cooled down I filled it and placed the frozen crust over it...and 30 minutes later we had a great meal. Just like that!! This meal is fool proof and very yummy. I was able to get all my kids and husband to eat it all without complaining...that has to say something....
This was an easy recipe and tasted pretty good as well. I prepared the pot pie in the morning and threw it in the oven for dinner. I baked it for an hour and put it on broil briefly in order to get a crispier crust. The only thing it was missing was potatoes. Next time I might try cream of potato soup in place of cream of chicken soup.
I just made this recipe and I gotta say its delish! Yummy! Only thing is that with mine I used peas instead of mixed veggies cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken and I added more cheese to my pot pie. Was wondering though and would love a response back if possible! I baked my Turkey Pot Pie for 40 minutes but it never bubbled but the crust was golden brown so did I bake this right? Would love to know either way the pie is soo good! Thanks soo much for the recipe! :)
Awesome!! I made this with cream of mushroom soup & prebaked the bottom crust just til it started to bubble. Hardest part of this was taking the meat off the turkey, it's THAT easy! Will keep this as a favorite! Thanks for sharing!
It is wonderful, then I played with it a little, adding some sauteed onion, subbed peas and carrots for the mixed veges, and added tiny cubed yukon gold potatoes. Then I added one small can of Cream of Jalapeno soup to a large family sized can of Cream of Chicken soup, and added double the turkey to make two pies. Wow, super fantastic, and very easy. Try this one, it is really a keeper.
I rarely cook, but love pot pie. Searched online and found this recipe. Easy, read the reviews, did the onion thing and baked the bottom crust for a few minutes. I LOVE THIS! I believe I could actually like cooking with recipes like this. Soooo excited, can't wait til I can brag to all my friends. Thanks!!!
Made with 12 oz of mixed veggies and onions. Baked the bottom pie crust for 10 minutes before adding filling. Cut the salt back a bit. Turned out great but I wish it was just a little more moist. Will def. make again next time I have turkey/chicken leftovers.
this was really good. the only thing I changed was I used one10/15oz. can of Vegall instead of frozen mixed veggies, cuz that's what I had. still turned out great. needs a little more spice, but I like a lot of spice...
Quick, easy and good. I followed the recipe exactly and felt that the filling looked a little dry. In the end, it needed some milk or cream or another 1/2 can of soup for a saucier filling. I used a Publix pie shell and couldn't get the crust to brown, even after baking for over an hour! Maybe should have brushed some butter over the top?? Overall, a very good quick meal.
Absolutely amazing and super easy!!!! I added chicken broth because we like ours a little more soupy. I had to cook it for 1 hour and broiled the top for that beautiful color. Sorry tried to add the picture but wouldn't load...take my word for it...it was beautiful!!
I thought this dish was excellent. The crust was so flaky and I love the fact the crust is top and bottom. I cut the mixed vegetables down so I can add some pearl onions and diced potatoes. You can put whatever veggies you want. Very tasty and would definitely make it again.
I followed the recipe except I used homemade condensed cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken (I used the pioneer woman's recipe, FYI) We had leftover mushrooms and cream from thanksgiving, so that was a great way to use them up as well. I did use a pillsbury pie crust & let the bottom crust sit in the oven while I prepared the rest so it was cooked a bit. My crust loving daughter did NOT like the pillsbury crust at all! I usually make our crusts, so I took it as a compliment, LOL! ;-) This was a good use of thanksgiving leftovers & I feel like i could have thrown in any leftover veggies. i did not add any seasoning & it did not need it as the turkey was already pretty flavorful.
I started with this basic recipe and made small changes very satisfied with this recipe . I used leftover turkey and added leftover sausage stuffing two eggs and I used cream of broccoli soup instead of cream of chicken soup. I also added a teaspoon of the better than bouillon chicken base mixed with a tablespoon of water for flavor And added an egg wash on the crust . Additionally I used a 400° oven rather than 350° For 40 minutes
As, it's a solid 5 star! I also tried three other variations which take it to a higher level. The first is to use Cream of Potato soup instead of the chicken soup, the second is to cook a small potato in the microwave until its not quite done, dice it up and add to the pot pie and the third way, is to substitute a 12oz jar of Heinz Turkey Gravy for the cream of chicken soup. You really have to TRY to ruin this recipe!
What a hit! I chopped up some fresh turkey and also added some of the Turkey soup, drained that we'd made the night before and a little homemade gravy along with the rest of the listed ingredients. I also basted the top crust with egg before baking. It didn't last long and beat any frozen pot pie we've ever had. Thumbs up all around.
