Easy Quiche Lorraine
It's a delicious way to start a meal!
I use a frozen deep dish pie crust. Flash bake it for 10 minutes at 350. Add an additional egg and use 1 cup half and half. Sauteed a minced clove of garlic with the onion. Add salt, pepper and a little thyme. 8 slices bacon. I've tried it with Swiss and Cheddar and both are good. Cook at 350 until set and a little brown and knife comes out clean. Fanstastic!! Reheats really well too.
The filling for this recipe is delicious. However, 450 degrees is way too high a temperature in which to pre-bake the crust. The edges burn. The second time I made this recipe, I pre-baked the crust at 350 degrees and had a much better result.
I love this recipe and made a large batch to sell in my church's coffee shop. I followed this recipe, for the most part,with the exception of increasing the eggs to 6 and adding another 1/2 cup of milk. I used a combination of 1 lb sage Jimmy Dean Sausage and 4 slices crumbled bacon. I also added a light sprinkling of Garlic salt along with the 1/4 tsp. salt and I used 2 cups of mild cheddar and some left over colby/cheddar mix. I did toss the cheese in 1 TBS flour.I used a large 9x12 commercial pan and used the "No Roll Pie Crust II" from this site, doubling the dough to fit the pan. This was the first item sold out at the coffee shop and I only made one pan. I have made this Quiche as stated with outstanding results. This is also a good recipe to add your own goodies and flair! I prepared it the night before, pre-baked the pie crust at 450 for 8 minutes, poured in the mixture and then refrigerated until morning. With the oven at 350 I baked it for 35 minutes then I topped off with more cheese and crumbled bacon for 5 minutes. It was perfect! Try different cheeses and do not be afraid to experiment. This recipe is foolproof.
I used a pre-made crust, used 4 eggs and only 1 cup half and half, and used cheddar because I didn't have swiss. I upped the temperature to 375, as other people had suggested, and it cooked in about 45 minutes. It was great! Everybody loved it. I would recommend putting the pie plate on a cookie sheet when you put it in the oven so if it overflows a little the mess is easier to clean up.
Great recipe... but if you are using a frozen crust already in a pie pan, make sure you get the deep dish crust. This recipe made WAY too much filling for a average size crust. Yummy quiche though!
Wonderful recipe. I, too, made suggested moderations of using more bacon, 4 eggs, and instead of milk, I used 1 1/4 cups of half and half. It came out perfect. This was the first quiche I have made and it won rave reviews from the family.
I made 2 different quiche's from this recipe: one bacon and cheese and the other was a spinach and mushroom (and cheese). I didn't use swiss cheese, i used colby jack (for both) and instead of using 3 eggs, I used 5. I also used skim milk. I cooked the bacon first and then set aside the bacon grease; used some of it to cook the onions and then the spinach and mushroom as well- that really adds a great flavor to it! i took it to a baby shower and it got rave reviews! Will definitely make again!
This was so YUMMY - a big hit at my Mother's Day brunch. I made alterations based on other commentors. I added 4 eggs, used 1 1/4 half and half, and 8 slices of bacon (love bacon!) and used a Vidalia onion which added a slightly sweet flavor to the quiche. Next time I'll go back to 3 eggs and use 1 cup of half and half because it was too much for my 9-inch store-bought pie crust. Can't wait to make this one again!!!
Excellent! Impressive and pretty darn easy to make! At 325, though, 40 minutes was NOT enough time baking. I increased temp to 350 after the 40, then 375 cuz i couldn't wait anymore... about 1hr15min baking time for it to set. So next time, I'll start at 350. Delicious! Thanks Lynn!
Very easy recipe to follow. After reading a couple of reviews, I made a few changes:baked the pastry at 350 degrees F, 4 eggs & 1 cup of milk & 2 cups of cheese - 1 cup old cheddar plus 1 cup of aged gruyere. Would make again.
I am rating this 5 stars based on my family. I made it and had to go to work. My kids are picky so I new I'd have some when I got home. Unfortunately for me it was gobbled up immediately. It must have been good!
Great recipe. Classic Quiche Lorraine is even simpler -- no cheese, no onion. Just bacon in the custard, pepper, salt, and nutmeg or mace. But what makes Quiche so handy is the scope for improvisation: use grated or shredded Gruyere, Swiss, Parmesan, Romano, Cheddar, Provolone... substitute ham for the bacon, or pepperoni, or sausage; make it lean (lowfat milk) or decadent (heavy cream) or in-between (whole milk or half-and-half): it always seems to be in the ratio of one egg to a half cup liquid. Use onions, leeks, shallots, scallions, chives. Prebake the crusts first brushing with a glaze (one yolk, a teaspoon water, & a half teaspoon powdered chicken bouillon. Remember to have a cookie sheet on the rack below... believe me! Serve with a nice white wine... a Chardonnay or Gewuertztraminer, depending on ingredients. Although the classic simple S&P and nutmeg/mace is always great, you could also add savory, sage, basil, marjoram, chervil or finely minced celery leaves. Chopped cooked spinach is excellent, as are broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes (peeled, seeded & dejuiced), peppers, mushrooms (shiitakes, porcini, chanterelles, oyster mushrooms -- especially prepared as Duxelles), even olives. And in place of ham, bacon or sausage one can use crabmeat, shrimp, lobster meat... In short, one is limited only by imagination, availability of ingredients, and one's budget.
Excellent. Used 4 eggs and 1 cup half and half. Upped bacon to 8 pieces. Also prebaked frozen crust for 10 min at 350 and baked quiche for 50 min at 375. Would definitely make again.
*THIS* is how quiche lorraine is supposed to taste! Absolutely perfect consistency and soooo tasty! My wife loved it! Better than any I've had at any restaurant. I made this exactly as written.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did take advice from several of the reviews and made some alterations. I used 1 1/4 cups milk and 4 eggs. I also added a clove of garlic with the onion, and baked it a 375 degrees for 35 minutes. When I combined the eggs and milk, I whipped them together well with a whisk. The quiche set up nicely.
I have been making this quiche recipe for several years now. I usually buy a good deep dish pie crust instead of making my own, and it tastes absolutely wonderful. About a year ago I started using egg substitute to cut down on the calories, and my husband and kids couldn't tell the difference. I usually make two at a time and it is always gone fast!
I used eggs the first time I made this dish and Egg-beaters the next (both times I cut down the milk and added an extra egg). This came out great with the egg-beaters; I did not notice a difference. I used mushrooms, red onions, spinach, and smoked salmon. This is very impressive for guests or a pot luck.
Very good recipe. It's a good recipe that lends itself to experimenting with different types of cheeses. I've done the recipe as is and it came out good. Best quiche I came out with is using this recipe and using gruyere cheese which took this way off the charts!
This recipe was really easy to follow, and I was extremely pleased with the way it came out. After reading some helpful tips, I made a few alterations. I flash baked the deep dish pie crust for 10 minutes at 350, added an egg, and used a little less than a cup and a half of whole milk. I caramelized the onions in a little bacon grease, which tasted delicious but got a little greasier than I like. Next time, I think I'll put them on a paper towel before I put them in the filling. Baked at 325 for close to 50 minutes, until it was nice and brown. It set up really well, and warmed up even better the next day. I will Definitely make this again.
I was looking for something similar to the quiche lorraine I used to make a couple of years ago and this was it :) Even my boyfriend liked it, and he wasn't into the quiche idea. The only thing I added was a pinch of nutmeg into the egg mixture!
This was easy to make and tastes great. I doubled the recipe, and had too much filling for two crusts - used the leftovers to make crustless "quichlettes" by pouring them into a sprayed muffin tin. They came out great! Will be good for lunches, or could all be made that way for individual servings at a party!
Have made this several times and it always turns out perfect. I have followed recipe exactly and, sometimes I use up half n'half with skim milk and I have never had it turn out badly. Gotta fess up that I do use a store bought roll-out pie crust, mostly b/c I don't want to make the crust from scratch but I have used scratch crust too with mostly the same results. This is a good basic recipe...TY =)
Really good! Next time I will use several different kinds of cheese. I thought it was too much milk so I will use 4 eggs & a little bit less milk next time. Thanks so much for sharing!
SO GOOD! Did what everyone suggested - 1 cup milk and 4 eggs. The flavors meld beautifully, texture is rich without being overly eggy. This was quick and easy enough for a mid week meal. Use Pie Crust IV from this site. It's just as easy as this quiche and comes together in about 10 mins.
This is a great foundation for a good quiche. You can make adjustments to taste. I should warn that this is definitely a DEEP dish recipe. I used store bought deep dish crusts and still had too much filling. For alternative options you can try mozerella, cheddar, feta, or a combination or cheeses, 1/2 tsp thyme and or basil, sausage, ham, 1 cup frozen thawed spinach, 1/2 c. chopped mushrooms, etc. The options are endless. Also, I should add that I prebaked the crust at 350 for 10 minutes and then for two quiches to set it took closer to 50 mintues at 350. Happy Baking!
Loved this quiche! I used turkey bacon and it was very tasty. I followed previous reviewers advice and used 4 eggs and 1 cup milk. I bought a pre-made Pillsbury deep dish crust and the filling fit perfectly. Very yummy, dh and I enjoyed it for Easter lunch.
Very good! Husband loved it. Followed recipe, no alterations.
Excellent recipe although I lowered the blind bake to 425°. 450° is a bit high for that I think. 350° as someone mentioned is way too low for a blind bake but is what you would bake the pie at after the pie shell has been filled. At 350° you'll have one tough pie shell once it is finally cooked enough to fill it.
This tasted great and had the consistency I like in quiche. I made it without a crust, and I used 3/4 cup whipping cream and 3/4 cup 1% milk, but otherwise made as directed. My only beef is it took a lot longer than 40 minutes to cook. Mine took 1 hour 10 minutes at 325 degrees.
Like other reviewers, I also found that this quiche took far longer to bake than the recipe stated. I think mine ended up somewhere around 1 hour and 10 minutes and it still wasn't set quite as well as I would have liked. (We took it out due to impatience. It smelled so good!) Even slightly underdone, it was so delicious that I know I will give it another try. Next time I will bake at 375, add an additional egg, and reduce the milk as others have suggested. (I also had the problem of too much filling and too little pie crust, resulting in some spillage. For this, however, I blame the so-called "deep dish" crust I used, not this recipe.)
This is really delish! I didn't have Swiss cheese so I used a hunk of smoked gouda and it complemented the smokey bacon very nicely. Also, instead of chopping the onion, I ran it against a box grater and then sauteed it in the leftover bacon grease. The onion flavor was throughout the whole quiche but wasn't overbearing. So yummmmy!
This recipe works generally well and is quite tasty. I used a frozen deep dish pie crust, poked holes with a fork in the crust 1/2" apart (which prevents it from over rising), and skipped the foil step -- turned out beautifully. For the filling, I substituted 6 pieces of ham deli meat for bacon and added mushrooms, spinach, basil, and parsley. I only used 1 cup of shredded swiss, 1 cup of milk, 2/3 tbsp of flour, and no salt. In the future, I would probably reduce the milk even further so that the filling is less watery. I did not cover the crust with foil for the first 40 minutes of baking, as I like my crust to be browner. I started baking the quiche at 365 degrees for 40 minutes and, when it still didn't set, I increased the temperature to 375 for another 8 minutes. Note: This recipe does make too much filling even after reducing the milk and cheese amounts... I would probably cut everything to 2/3 cup in the future and reduce to 2 eggs. Overall, a really tasty recipe! I would make it again!
Taste delish!!! Will have it again and again . . .
Perfect combination of flavors - just takes longer to bake then stated in the recipe. Thanks!
make sure to make all of the changes that others have made - this was simple and VERY good. this overfills the pan so make sure to have a tray underneath so that you don't end up with a mess. I used a frozen pie crust that was already in a tin and it tasted great.
This is a favorite quiche in our house.
My boyfriend and I really liked this recipe. I used a pre-made pastry crust, 4 eggs, 1 1/4 cups milk, added a large clove of garlic and used turkey bacon rather that regular. I also sauteed the onions and garlic in regular margarine. It came out great!
I make some small adjustments but this recipe is excellent with my husband asking for it when we have overnight guests. I do use 4 eggs rather than 3 and instead of mild I use half and half. I have made this several times with wonderful presentation and flavor.
Such a great easy recipe. I make it once a week so my partner can take it for lunch at work.
This is a great base quiche to expand upon - we left out the cheese and added some fresh spinach to make a lighter (albeit totally inauthentic) version that even non-quiche lovers enjoyed.
Good start, I add spinach
My first time making a quiche and boy it was FANTASTIC! I did end up leaving it in my oven for about 65-75 mins until I thought it was done. I also didn't end up using all the liquid because it would of over flowed over the crust. Other than that, EVERYONE LOVE IT!
Fantastic recipe! A hit with our French guests! My boy-friend, who's from Lorraine, said it was great and very authentic tasting.
I made two of these quiches for my day to cook in the firehouse. It turned out excellent. Even the guys said it was a keeper. I served it as the main course with a salad for lunch.
This was really good. I wouldnt change a thing.
This recipe is so yummy! I used an extra egg yolk (adds richness) and added mushrooms. I will definitely make this one over and over.
Tasty. I made this last minute and I didn't have a crust so I just made it as a casserole without the crust and it was great. I added a little nutmeg and some thinly sliced tomatoes and bell peppers on top. It did take a little longer to cook. Husband ate it up.
Easy and delicious! This is the first time I've made quiche and was crossing my fingers that it would turn out, and my family would like it because what a fun addition to our meal menus. Of six children, all had seconds except for the 6 year old twins. The only thing that kept me from giving this 5 stars was the crust was a bit soggy. Maybe the onions need to be cooked down more? Maybe skim milk isn't the way to go? Maybe the crust needs to be prebaked longer? Not sure, but I will be experimenting to see if I can find the solution. Also, I based on other reviews, I did increase the baking temp to 350* and they were done in about 50 minutes. Other than those minor issues, a VERY tasty dish that I will be making again.
what a lovely quiche. simlple,mild taste. will definitely make again
I love this quiche! I use colby/chedder mix instead of swiss, just because that's what I had in the fridge. I also add chives and, of course, more bacon than it calls for. Great basis quiche recipe that you can change up to suit your needs -- never fails!
This was my first time making quiche and it turned out wonderful. I added spinach and instead of swiss cheese I used pepper jack to give it a bit of a kick. It turned out great.
I used 4 eggs and 1/2 cup whole milk. Even the kid who normally won't eat anything egg loved it!
MMMmmmm.... so rich and *SO* good!! I amde it just as directed and it was wonderful and easy (used Pillsbury ready-made pie crust). My hubby loved it, too, though it certainly isn't diet food! ;-)
This was the first quiche I ever made and it was wonderful! I followed the advice of a few other posters and added some extras: 2 eggs and another 1/4 cup of milk, 2 extra slices of bacon and another 1/4 cup of swiss, and made 2 quiches instead of one. I still had a little filling leftover, so I baked it in a pan and made a neat little crustless quiche for breakfast at work. My husband even liked it and he is THE pickiest eater I have ever seen. This one is going in my favorites file!
I was desperately looking for a "finger food-main dish" for my potluck, and decided to make this. At first, I was slightly turned off by its high-fat content, but I knew that quiche is high in fat in nature. To make it healthier and also more flavorful, I made some changes: 1. Used only 4 slices of turkey bacon instead of 12 slices of regular bacon. 2. Omitted cheese (didn't have any) 3. Added about 6 mushrooms, sliced and sauteed in olive oil and garlic. 4. Threw in some frozen corn sitting in my freezer. 5. About two handfuls of frozen spinach, thawed and drained. 6. Some freshly diced tomatoes. People enjoyed it very much, and raved about how pretty it looked. I think I will keep the changes I made in the future, because I think it's definitely healthier and tastier.
This was easy and tasty. I followed other reviewers' suggestions to use 4 eggs.
Very good! Tip: Make sure you spray the foil that you are putting over the pastry. My pastry stuck to my foil a little. Very delicious!
This is a great recipe. I did alter it a bit to suit my family. I used 10 slices of bacon, 5 eggs, 1 cup of 1/2 & 1/2, 2 TBS. flour and I also added a 10 ounce box of chopped frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry. The temperature stated seemed a bit too high, so I baked the quiche at 375 degrees for one hour. It came out perfect. Will definitely make again.
I'm sorry but I didn't care for this recipe. I think it was the onion that put it off for me. I'll keep looking.
Great for breakfast or brunch...It's even good warmed in the microwave the next day.
I have always thought quiche was too difficult to make yourself, but I tried this recipe and was amazed! It was lovely. I will definately make it again.
This is precisely the rich decadent consistency and flavor I was hoping for. I substituted half and half for the milk because I like the extra body it adds, and real pre-cooked bacon bits because I am lazy and didn't feel like cooking bacon (if you wanna be lazy with me they are in the salad aisle - make sure to get REAL bacon bits, not bacon flavored bits). The crust stayed flaky for as long as the quiche lasted. The bacon tasted just right despite being a shortcut. This recipe is a keeper.
Delicious! I used fake bacon instead of the real stuff - to make it vegetarian, and it turned out very good. It also reheats well.
Awesome! I used only 1cup of milk and substituted left over ham for bacon, 1cup 5 year old white cheddar plus 1/2 cup mozzerella for the swiss cheese. Baked in a tart pan and the amount of fillling was perfect.
This is a great simple recipe for quiche lorraine. I like simple quiche's and this one is just perfect. The only thing I do differently is leave the onions out..
This was so delicious! Next time I will try adding some veggies to go along with the bacon. I did use five eggs instead of three, otherwise I didn't change anything. Yum!
I made this today as part of our Easter Breakfast, unfortnitly I didn't realize that no one else likes quiche. Needliess to say I was the only one who enjoyed this. I did as others suggested and used a premade pie crust, the 4 eggs, 1 cup half&half, and baked at 375 for about 35 minutes. It set up very well. I bought a deep dish pie pan for this, but I wasn't needed, a regular pie pan would have worked just fine. I used chopped ham in place of bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheese, instead of an onion I used dried minced onion, dash of garlic salt omitting the regular salt, and a bit of dried rosemary & italian seasoning. Next time I'll be adding some fresh veggies. Thanks for the gr8 recipe.
FANTASTIC, don't change a thing.
This is a good, easy recipe for quiche lorraine, but I prefer others better.
It was very good!
A very good basic recipe. I didn't have enough milk, so I just added an extra egg. I also added chopped ham to make it a Quiche Loraine. The cooking temperature was too high and my crusts burnt, so like the other reviewers, I'd recommend reducing the temperature according to your oven's settings. My boyfriend slowly reheated it a second time in the oven and it was just as delicious, but when I took the leftovers to work and reheated it a 3rd time in the microwave it was awful. I don't recommend this method for reheating unless you enjoy rubber bacon balls! :)
I made this last night using ham and cheddar since that is what I had. It was delicious, even the "real men" svoured every bite. I made one with broccoli for the vegetarian in our house and it wasn't nearly as tasty. I used 4 eggs and a little less milk as I had read in previous reviews.
It was superb although, it took much longer to bake than 40 minutes. Our oven is actually 10 degrees hotter and it took an hour and twenty minutes. It was well worth it though. My husband LOVED it! It would also be good with some mushrooms and spinach in it too!
Very nice quiche! As suggested, I used 4 eggs and only 1 cup of "liquid". I used half and half in one and milk in the other. Really couldn't taste a difference. I made one with swiss cheese and the other with a mix of cheddar and mozarella. That mixed cheese quiche was more popular, although I liked them both. Since there aren't a lot of ingredients in the quiche itself, I think it's nice to have a strong cheese flavor. Very easy and sure to impress!
I thought this tasted really good; I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 b/c I followed other reviewers comments and changed the recipe a bit. So, the rating is based on these changes: used 4 eggs, 1 1/4 C milk, 7 slices bacon, premade pastry crust, and sauted onion in butter and garlic salt. I'm sure the original is great. The changes made a great quiche too. I didn't even notice the part of the recipe that says "Reduce oven temperature to 325°F." - oops! So mine cooked at 450°F for 40 minutes which worked just fine. I covered the crust edge with foil while baking so it didn't burn. I may reduce to 425°F next time, just for kicks. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! I made the recipe as written with the exception of Swiss cheese...I had none, so I used mozzarella instead. It was perfect!
Good quiche recipe. The crust stuck to the glass pie pan when serving so I would recommend greasing and flouring the pan before baking the shell. I used 8 slices bacon, 4 eggs and half & Half instead of milk.
What a wonderful, simple recipe for a versatile dish. Thanks, LADYNUSS!
A nice basic quiche recipe which would no doubt work well as written, but like others, I followed suggestions to use four eggs and a cup of half and half instead of the milk. Also, I chopped and fried up turkey smoked sausage in lieu of bacon and also added in a three or four good shakes of italian herb seasoning. I would say next time I will go with 2 cups of swiss cheese as well. I went with the frozen pie crust and prebaked it by package instructions, taking care to cover the edge with tin foil before baking and while baking the quiche itself. I went with 350 for the baking, but I will say that ovens vary, so I like to start checking the pie at least 10 minutes before it is supposed to finish and go by appearance. Really, this is one of those recipes that can be changed in many little ways and still work out well, but do consider adding the herb seasoning if you have some. They go very well with eggs.
I'm giving this a 5 because my husband said "This is F*****G amazing" THREE times. But I changed a bunch. I used 4 eggs. I used 1 and 1/4 cup of half and half. I used some cheese blend. I know it had sharp cheddar and a couple other things. I put in about a cup of sliced mushrooms, about a 1/4 cup of chopped green onions, and I used less than half of an onion. I put in some nutmeg. I used cubed ham instead of bacon. I used a frozen pie crust, and I baked it at 375 for.. Hmmmm 55 minutes? It spilled EVERYWHERE. luckily I had it on a cookie sheet. Yeah, I changed too much. It's getting a 4.
I used less milk and added some broccoli I had lying around, and it was great, probably would have been a little bland without it. I baked mine at about 400, still took about 35 minutes. Will make this again.
The whole family really loved this. I used 2 cups of swiss cheese and ommited the onions. Will definately be making this one again.
This was my first Quiche and it turned out fantastic. I made a few changes. Instead of bacon I did an italian chicken sausage diced (Adelle's or similar brand) I also used Mozzaralla cheese and some cheddar, because I didn't have Swiss on hand. I only put 1/2 an onion. Mine didn't overflow like many reviews said, but after baking it at 350 for 35 minutes it needed much more time, so I upped the temp to 375 and baked it for another 30 approx. minutes. Basically until it stopped giggling in the center and a knife came out clean. Delicious! My Mother's Day Brunch crowd really enjoyed it.
amazingly delicious
Just like mom used to make! used 4 eggs and 1 1/4 cup of half and half. Took 55 minutes @ 350. Fantastic! This will be a Sunday morning ritual!
It is really delicious...modified for 2 pies (although fell a bit short on liquid). Used 3/4 cup half and half, 1 cup 2% milk, 10 strips smoked bacon, a caramelized onion with a pinch of nutmeg, sautéed baby spinach, an quarter teaspoon salt, a cup of gruyere shredded with the tablespoon of flour, and 5 eggs. I used frozen whole wheat pie shells, which I thought would ruin it or make it even better. Poked a few holes in the defrosted shells and pre baked for 10 minutes in a 375 oven. Added custard to hot pie shells and baked at 375 for about 45 minutes. The wife flipped out over the taste and, honestly, we ate an entire pie in one sitting!
Yet again, another winner from AR! This recipe is excellent as is, but I was trying to use up an abundance of spinach from the garden so I add a couple of handfuls, chopped. Also, I didn't have swiss cheese so I used cheddar (which I know is quiche sacrilege, but it worked.) I was concerned that there weren't enough eggs, but this cooked perfectly and I will be skeptical of recipes that use more than this in the future.
Can I freeze this? and if so, do I cook it first before freezing?
very good recipe. I used cheddar cheese instead of swiss. Very easy and good.
This was a really goo recipe but took longer than expected to make.
So good! I accidentally used half and half because I was making another quiche that called for that ,and it of course turned out great. It just might be worth the calories! I also added a hint of cayenne pepper! Great recipe!
Good recipe, I found a very similar recipe that was even simpler, using all the same ingredients, except I used light cream instead of milk, no flour and a frozen pre baked pie shell...yummy!
This recipe is DELICIOUS! I added a box of thawed and drained frozen spinach, and it added some extra vitamins as well as good flavor. It is time consuming, but it is definitely worth it. I will make this again and again, for sure.
Very good... I did have to cook it longer though, it wasn't ready after the 40 minutes they suggested.
This was a good quiche, but needed some adjustments. I used 8 slices of bacon, and half Monterey jack cheese and half swiss cheese. I also used 4 eggs. After it was done I tasted it and still felt like it needed something. I sprinkled cheese on the top to make it look a bit prettier and then served each slice with a dollop of sour cream and a slice of avocado. That really did it and my guests really enjoyed the taste as well as the presentation.
Turned out awesome, however the filling mixture overflowed the crust. I shall use a deep dish crust next time. Also I dislike swiss cheese and used monterey jack. Very good!
This was my first quiche and I found it easy to make and quite delicious. I didn't stray from the original recipe.
Yum! I used 1 cup half and half instead of 1-1/2 cups milk and it did not overflow in my regular pie dish. Not sure why some people are complaining about the recipe not having greens--I have never had a Quiche Lorraine with greens.
Great basis for a recipe, but I made some changes. I added a package of cream cheese for some richness. I also subed the swiss cheese for some good aged cheddar. LOVED it! :)
