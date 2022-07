Easy Quiche Lorraine

I love this recipe and made a large batch to sell in my church's coffee shop. I followed this recipe, for the most part,with the exception of increasing the eggs to 6 and adding another 1/2 cup of milk. I used a combination of 1 lb sage Jimmy Dean Sausage and 4 slices crumbled bacon. I also added a light sprinkling of Garlic salt along with the 1/4 tsp. salt and I used 2 cups of mild cheddar and some left over colby/cheddar mix. I did toss the cheese in 1 TBS flour.I used a large 9x12 commercial pan and used the "No Roll Pie Crust II" from this site, doubling the dough to fit the pan. This was the first item sold out at the coffee shop and I only made one pan. I have made this Quiche as stated with outstanding results. This is also a good recipe to add your own goodies and flair! I prepared it the night before, pre-baked the pie crust at 450 for 8 minutes, poured in the mixture and then refrigerated until morning. With the oven at 350 I baked it for 35 minutes then I topped off with more cheese and crumbled bacon for 5 minutes. It was perfect! Try different cheeses and do not be afraid to experiment. This recipe is foolproof.