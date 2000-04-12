Easy Quiche Lorraine

A nice basic quiche recipe which would no doubt work well as written, but like others, I followed suggestions to use four eggs and a cup of half and half instead of the milk. Also, I chopped and fried up turkey smoked sausage in lieu of bacon and also added in a three or four good shakes of italian herb seasoning. I would say next time I will go with 2 cups of swiss cheese as well. I went with the frozen pie crust and prebaked it by package instructions, taking care to cover the edge with tin foil before baking and while baking the quiche itself. I went with 350 for the baking, but I will say that ovens vary, so I like to start checking the pie at least 10 minutes before it is supposed to finish and go by appearance. Really, this is one of those recipes that can be changed in many little ways and still work out well, but do consider adding the herb seasoning if you have some. They go very well with eggs.