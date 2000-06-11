Quiche a la Denise

Quick, easy, delicious and very impressive. You may use whatever cheese and herbs you like for this dish.

Recipe by Denise Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Layer cheese, onions and mushrooms inside pie shell. Whisk together egg whites, yolks, flour and milk. Pour egg mixture on top of cheese and vegetables. Poke the layers gently to allow the egg mixture to distribute evenly throughout the quiche. Sprinkle the thyme, salt and pepper on top of the eggs.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until eggs are set and top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 111.1mg; sodium 287.3mg. Full Nutrition
