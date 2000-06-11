Quiche a la Denise
Quick, easy, delicious and very impressive. You may use whatever cheese and herbs you like for this dish.
Awesome recipe!! I substituted buttermilk for the milk for a creamer texture. The extra yolk really makes the difference...MUCH richer than other quiche recipes I've tried!Read More
I had to add 3 times the egg mixture to fill the pie crust.Read More
I substituted the mushrooms with spinach and used cheddar and american cheese. Also I used a ready made Nilla Wafer pie crust. It was excellent.
I made this in a 10" springform using the Basic Flaky Pie Crust from this site. I used fresh mushrooms - a lot more than called for, and had to increase the filling to fill up my crust. I added one more whole egg & adjusted the liquid, etc. I'm sending this out for another family, so I'll report back when they do -- thanks!
I used cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of feta as well as half of a tomato, some red bell pepper, and a sprinkle of fresh shredded spinach leaves. To cover my amount of veggies I also added two additional eggs. Yum! We'll definitely eat this again!
There was not nearly enough filling and I found the consistency kind of rubbery when served at room temperature for a picnic. It was not bad, but definitely not what I was looking for.
