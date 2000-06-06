The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 20g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 553.1mg. Full Nutrition
This was good. I doubled the recipe, however, only used one can of the pineapple but the juice from two cans. The sauce still seemed a little chunky, so I removed a little more than half of the pineapple and whirled it through the food processor and added it back in. I omitted the flour and used corn starch instead as I wanted the sauce to have a more glazed look. I also made my own beer batter for the fish. Everyone enjoyed this very much. Thanks Anna!
Was a little leary about sweet and sour fish but this recipe sounded good so i tried it.My family loved it.Not to sweet so it was good with the fish.I used basa fillets which are very bland and the soya sauce made it taste great.Will do this one again.
Had to use a couple flounder fillets which I cut into 1 and 11/2 inch bite size peices. Seasoned peices with salt, pepper, and floured them lightly and sauted in 2 Tbs. hot oil. Added chopped bell pepper and onion in bite size peices and the pineapple chunks. Added reserved pineapple juice to soy sauce, sugar, ketchup, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar instead of water and only 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil. The flour dredged fish pieces thickened the sauce perfectly without using the flour in the liquid mixture. Poured sauce over fish in last seconds of saute and served over Chinese style sticky rice. Whoa. Hubby wanted to know why I hadn't made this before! Flavor was excellent, super easy and on hand ingredients made this a real winner. We look forward to having this again. Thank you for sharing! ***My 2nd time with this. Replaced flour with cornstarch and proceeded as with first time. Really, Really good served over hot sticky rice. Definitely a keeper!!
loved it!! i've never made sweet and sour anything but this was so easy to make and i had all the ingredients on hand! instead of frying the fish in oil, after i marinated it, i pan-dried in just a tablespoon or so of olive oil--heat on med high. the sauce was a bit chunky but if you want less chunks, i suppose you could puree it. i just broke up the pineapple chunks with a wooden spoon. my husband asked for more so i'm thinking this was 5 stars!!
I haven't used this site for a long time but came back especially to look for this recipe. I made it a couple of years ago for my in-laws who really enjoyed it. I couldn't get halibut and made it with nile perch instead - everyone enjoyed it here.
Wonderful recipe. I used the tips provided by southerngma and it turned out perfectly.
07/30/2003
Me and my family LOVED this recipie!!! It was such a good meal following a hard days work, building in the freezing weather and rain it was just what we needed! A warm filling dish is just what we needed! Unlike sweet n' sour chicken, the dish is very light and the fish gives it a lovely texture when its is broken up instead of in definate chunks. THANKS ANNA!!!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.