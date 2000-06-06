Sweet and Sour Fish

4.2
24 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Any kind of filleted fish can be substituted in this recipe.

Recipe by ASUAYAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut halibut into bite-size pieces. Place in a mixing bowl and combine with soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of flour. Let stand for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil in deep-fryer or heavy saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Deep fry halibut pieces until golden brown. Drain on paper towels; set aside.

  • For the Sauce, saute green pepper, onion and pineapple in a medium skillet for 1 minute. Stir in reserved pineapple juice, sugar, ketchup, water, remaining 2 teaspoons of flour, sesame oil, and salt to taste. Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally.

  • Serve, by dipping fried halibut pieces into sauce, or pour the sauce over the fish.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 20g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 553.1mg. Full Nutrition
