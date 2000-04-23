Shortcut Chicken Manicotti
This is a wonderful recipe that uses uncooked manicotti noodles.
I just wanted to say this is a WONDERFULLLLLL recipe! It's a lot easier to prepare the manicotti with the shells uncooked! I made for my mom on mother's day and it was just perfect!! I wasn't sure if I should try since no one has rated it, but I am glad I did. I impressed the entire family enjoyed including my mother an awesome cook!! Ps: wouldn't change a thing!Read More
Quick and easy, only complaint was that is wasnt saucy enough and the white sauce was fantastic!! Great healthy alternative to the traditional manicotti.Also adding the water is a MUST if you want your noodles to cookRead More
This recipe gets rave reviews from me and my family. One improvement I've made is to shred the cooked chicken in a food processor first - it makes the stuffing of the shells easier. This recipe is a taste sensation! I make it for company when I want to impress.
Major mod here -- I didn't have manicotti, so I made a casserole. I put a layer of cooked past in a caserrole dish, then layered the spinach/chicken mix on top, then another layer of pasta, and finally the sauce. I'd add lots of spinach to this -- it tastes good. Oh... and then layer top with breadcumbs and bake. In last 10 minutes add grated cheese on top.
The prep time is way off. It takes at least 20 minutes just to stuff the shells. Next time I think I'll add some red pepper flakes to the chicken mixture. Also, rather than using the sauce in the recipe I think using an alfredo sauce would be better. The Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce on this site would be great with this recipe. I also layered the bottom of our dishes with red sauce for flavor contrasts. The combination of the flavors was really good.
this is one of the best pasta recipes i have! everyone in my family just loves this. great choice for dinner and if there are left over, it heats up great for lunch the next day!
Pretty good. You need to dice the chicken pretty fine to make it fit in the shells. I made this lowfat by using fat free sour cream, fat free cottage cheese, skim milk and lowfat cheddar.
This recipe is great! I used chicken breast tenders so I could easily shred the meat after cooking it. That made it fit into the shells quite nicely. I added some fresh garlic to the chicken cheese mix and a little pepper too. Good enough for company dinner!
I made this for a large group, so I doubled it. Plus I also didn't use manicotti, I just scooped it into homemade crepes (made a day or 2 before) and rolled them up and covered them in the sauce (omitted the water) and baked for about 30 minutes. It was delicious! When I do it again, I will most likely use less milk in the sauce, as it was pretty runny, but my friends loved it. Served it with a spinach salad with warm italian bacon dressing, and garlic bread sticks.
Great recipe! My whole family loved it and didn't complain about the "green stuff". I think I might try jumbo shells instead of manicotti shells though because manicotti shells take FOREVER to stuff.
This was awesome. I added tons of garlic and italian herbs. To make it a little healthier, I used reduced fat cottage cheese and sour cream and left out the egg. I didn't add as much boiling water as the recipe said, only about half cup to 3/4 cup and it was plenty.
This is incredibly bland. If I make it again I'll add garlic and onion to the chicken mix and maybe some cajun seasoning. It sure needs something!
LOVE THIS RECIPE! I DID END UP USING THE TUBE SHAPED MANICOTTI. I WILL MAKE THIS RECIPE FOR MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. PLUS MY HUSBAND THINKS IT IS GREAT THANKS KAREN
I wasn't thrilled about making this dish because there isn't a picture, but I had the ingredients in my pantry and was desperate for something new. My husband and I love this dish! I agree with other users that the prep time is much longer than fifteen minutes, but it's worth the work! I do make a couple minor changes though. I season the stuffing with garlic, salt, and pepper. I add pepper to the sauce, and I also add about 3/4 cup of grated Swiss cheese to the sauce. I've also opted for salt and pepper in the sauce rather than the Italian seasoning, but I do add the parsley to the sauce rather than putting it on top. Also, I have not sprinkled the cheddar cheese on top, but it's just because I haven't had any the couple times I've made the recipe!
I thought this was good. I used mozzarella cheese instead of the cheddar. I just didn't think it would taste good with the cheddar. It all blended nicely together. I do have to say like other reviews, it was bland. I even added garlic when cooking the chicken breasts, and added garlic salt to the sauce, but it could have used more. I will make again, but add some more seasonings. I liked the fact that I could stuff the shells before cooking, otherwise, I would have ripped them all :) I didn't think it tasted like cream of chicken soup either...
My picky eaters even liked it! I substituted vegetarian alternatives for the meat
Thanks for sharing this one it was delicious! The only thing I did different was add a jar of ready made alfreado sauce by bertoli..it shortened the prep time.
I was a bit skeptical at first using manicotti which had not been cooked. It was good and my family really liked it. The only change I will make next time is using less liquid, just a bit, not much. Maybe adding shredded mozzarella cheese to the chicken mixture will help. I will make it again as my family really wants it....
FANTASTIC! I always sub Cream of Mushroom for Chicken as I have on hand, and generally spice with garlic, onion etc as I go. The method and results were great. I threw everything in the processer to evenly chop, and stuff the shells uncooked. Hubby loved it!
My family loved this recipe. My daughter even said again this morning how good dinner was last night. It was fairly quick to prepare and can be changed up in a lot of ways. Thank you!
Great, one of our favorites and easy to prepare.
This was really great. Everyone in my family loved it.
This was a big hit with my family. I wanted to make manicotti, but was looking for a recipe without a tomato base. This was exactly all the ingredients I was looking for. Took a bit long to make, but I will definitely keep this one in rotation.
Fix the sauce by keeping recipe identical just add one extra can of chicken soup - turned out perfect!
It was easy to make, but it needs something to make it have a little more flavor. Needs something to jazz it up a bit.
I found this to be very very bland. You definitely need to season the sauce and chicken to your taste.
My husband said it tasted like chicken soup with spinach - not the response I was looking for but someone else might light it.
I was a little disappointed with this recipe because I felt it was a little bland. I even seasoned the chicken before cooking and added more than the 1 tsp of Italian seasoning. I think it is a good base, but it needs something. Also, would use a little less boiling water since the sauce was a little soupy. I may make this again, but will experiment to spice it up.
I would have used ricotta cheese and modified the sauce to make it more flavorful and rich.
i thought this recipe was very good, and so did my boyfriend. the only thing i did different was i took the advice and added garlic to the chicken mixture and i also added pepper to the cheese mixture. I do think a white cheese would compliment this dish better then the cheddar cheese on top though. i was a little nervous about stuffing the manicotti shells before they were cooked but it turned out awesome and made it sooooo much easier. you have got to try this recipe, it was amazing! :)
Excellent recipe...gave it 5 stars. However, preparation took me somewhat longer than the 15 minutes indicated. I also forgot the last step of sprinkling with cheddar and parsley, but it still tasted great to us. Will be making this again; would be a good buffet dish, as some of the prep (such as stuffing the manicotti) can be done the day before.
My Husband Loved it! He said this is a keeper recipe. I used Kale instead off Spinach, and because I didn't have Cottage ese, I did use Ricotta & it turned out great.
This meal was very good. Me and the wife loved it. The kids however, not so much. Next time I will use only 1 package of spinach instead of 2, which is why they didn't like it. And the prep is waay off. Takes at least 15 minutes to stuff the shells for a family of 5.
This was an accidental find! I had some ingredients I wanted to use and plugged them in the app and this recipe came up. The only thing I didn't have was sour cream so I substituted a can of cream of mushroom soup. WOW!! Added a whole other level of flavor! I also had fresh mushrooms. Chopped them and added to the top. Try it! You won't be disappointed!!
This recipe was quite bland. My family couldn't get past how the sauce tasted like cream of chicken soup. I guess overall the recipe tasted ok, it just wasn't what we were expecting for chicken manicotti.
I often make this as a meal to take to friends. I am always asked for the recipe, everyone thinks it is Restraunt quality. My family often requests it. Not sure why people think it taste like chicken soup, maybe different brands. I use low fat campbell. Only changes I made is to cook noodles first then omit water from baking, add a little garlic to chicken when cooking, and a little pepper to cheese mixture. Thank you for for sharing.
Very good recipe...easy too! My prep time was about 30 minutes though. This one will be added to my favorites!
Wow, was this good! I have to admit that I was skeptical about not cooking the manicotti prior to stuffing, but it worked out just fine and was much easier to stuff that way. My kids LOVED this and so did my husband and I.
I thought this was good. I would make this again for company.
Wayyyyyyyy too much spinach. Sauce was yummy.
This is fabulous, I used low fat or fat free on the dairy products. But wouldn't change anything. It's a new family favorite.
