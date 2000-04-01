Blueberry Potato Cake

My grandmother used to make this when I was young and it is delicious. Its great for breakfast or for a midday snack.

Recipe by Adrienne McKay

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Bring a small pot of water to boil, add potato and let it boil until tender (approximately 10 minutes). Drain well, then mash. Set aside 1 cup.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the blueberries to coat them in the flour mixture. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in the warm mashed potato. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture with the blueberries, mixing just until incorporated.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 58.5g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 134.3mg. Full Nutrition
