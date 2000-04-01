Blueberry Potato Cake
My grandmother used to make this when I was young and it is delicious. Its great for breakfast or for a midday snack.
Pretty dang good! I took it to our local garden club meeting. It was hit for sure! Anything with both a fruit and a vegetable has to be worth writing about! Several bakers from the club mentioned that blueberries and lemon are especially good together too. So next time, I will replace the vanilla with lemon and give it go. This is a moist old fashiony cake. Well worth trying if you have any spare berries hanging around!
I have mixed reviews about this cake. I liked that it was old-fashioned and it tasted good but it kind of reminded me of blueberry pancakes without the syrup. It was very moist but was too wet in the center. I added more time than the recipe stated & it still was too dense. This recipe could benefit from some kind of light cream frosting or something served on the side. My husband would not try this. Once I told him there was a mashed potato in it he refused.
We found this to be an odd sort of cake. It didn't taste bad, just a little strange. The novelty of having a cake made with mashed potatoes probably was the highlight of the experience!
it was good, nothing special, however: you can do better with so many blueberries. I agree with another cook, it certainly coul do with a icing. Don't know if I'll do it again.
