Queenie's Killer Tomato Bagel Sandwich
A pleasant breakfast treat. Easy to prepare and totally portable!
A pleasant breakfast treat. Easy to prepare and totally portable!
This used to be my favorite menu item at my local bagel place when I was in college. If you add some thinly sliced red onions and lemon pepper, it is absolutley amazing! The lemon pepper is essential. Sounds weird but seriously you have to try it!!!Read More
It's a bagel. With toppings. Not bad, just.... YAWN.Read More
This used to be my favorite menu item at my local bagel place when I was in college. If you add some thinly sliced red onions and lemon pepper, it is absolutley amazing! The lemon pepper is essential. Sounds weird but seriously you have to try it!!!
Try it with herb and garlic cream cheese and alternating cucumber and tomato slices :)
I eat these ALL the time, they are especially tasty with fresh garden tomatoes. My Mom, who is from England, served this to us kids (on an english muffin, & cottage cheese instead of cream cheese) with a "spot of tea" growing up. Yum. Thanks Patt!
Queenie, you are right! This IS a killer tomato bagel sandwich! I've been trying to clear out perishable food in the house for the last couple of days since I'm leaving town, and this was perfect to use up fresh basil and tomatoes. So much more interesting and flavorful than the plain ol' bagel and cream cheese I was planning on having until I decided to do a little AR recipe investigating. Simple, yet satisfying and delicious.
Great for lunch, especially with a little fresh minced garlic on top!
I love how the cream cheese gets warm and gooey on toasted bagels. Mmmmmm... Husband took a bite, and looked like he'd died and gone to heaven. Quick, easy and delicious! Thanks, Patt!
This is probably my favorite sandwhich ever. I've been making it since I could spread cream cheese!In fact, I just made myself one for lunch tomorrow! I slice red onions and add them as well. The great thing about this recipe is that you can add ANYTHING you fancy to the bagels! YUM.
Very good! For another variation in additon we use thinly sliced red onion, lox and capers. Thanks for sharing.
Very good and easy to make. I used a whole wheat bagel and light cream cheese. Omitted the salt and pepper. I'm just getting over morning sickness, and this was a nice thing to have for lunch with some lemonade. I will be making it again!
This is yummy! I love to do mine with onion bagels and regular cream cheese (or vise versa) and topped with tomatoes, avocados, and alfalfa sprouts. Also good with a good deli turkey. You can do whatever you want with these, they make a great lunch!
A pretty straightforward recipe that incorporates everyone's favorites: bagels and cream cheese and garden fresh tomatoes and basil. An easy to make, refreshing alternative to a traditional breakfast menu.
This is more like a method than a recipe, but the original is very good. Looking forward to adding dill instead of basil, maybe some cucumber, smoked salmon or even an egg...the possibilities are many! Also, bagel thins instead of a bagel make this more carb-friendly for those of us who need that.
I'm giving this a 5 because I know it would've been a 5 if I had some fresh basil here at work. I did have cucumber and that was a nice fresh addition. Great for a lite meal with no fuss. Can't wait to try again with a red onion or fresh basil. TFS
Loved this for lunch and a nice change from ordinary sandwiches. I did add the cucumber and red onion for added crunch and taste.
EXCELLANT taste with the fresh basil! We substituted the cream cheese for a slice of swiss and it was delicious. I will recommend one suggestion that makes these tastier and easier to eat. After toasting and adding the cheese (either kind), lay the basil UNDER the tomatoes, and then broil the halves on a cookie sheet for 5-10 minutes. This will soften and roast the tomatoes just enough to make the sandwich easier to bite into. Placing the basil under the tomatoes keeps it from crisping into nothingness :)
This is so delicious. I bought mini bagels and made a few and had to go make more. I just picked tomatoes from my garden and wow, how delicious is that!! I think I am going to be a vegetarian!
We added cucumber, sliced turkey and red onion - DELISH and light dinner or lunch for us!
Yummy! My grocery store didn't have any fresh basil, so I had to use dried, but loved it anyway! Update 6/8/06: I made this for breakfast again this morning, and sprinkled a little balsamic vinegar over the top. Outstanding! Took this wonderful sandwich to a whole new level!
This was quite good, and much better than I actually expected it to be. I used 110 cal. bagel thin toasted and reduced fat cream cheese. I don't understand the main picture with a different herb and all of the other toppings. As is, it kind of reminded me of a capri salad sandwich. I didn't think I would like fresh basil on a sandwich, but it does work.
These were so good! I made them and took them with me to eat in the car. What a great idea!
Incredibly devine! I also made a dill sauce that I got from another Allrecipes menu and it was phenomenal with this recipe.
We loved this simple recipe. Used "everything bagels" which really added to the flavor. Fresh basil is a must! Also used thinly sliced cucumber
This was easy and tasty! Both my husband and myself enjoyed this sandwich, I only regret that I didn't buy more tomatoes to make more sandwiches with!
I've tried this before and have it for a snack at least once a week. I generally add one of the following: lox, very thinly sliced cucumbers, or very thinly sliced red onion (actually I don't like onions but other family members do)
I loved this and it's so fresh and simple.
It's a bagel. With toppings. Not bad, just.... YAWN.
Absolutely wonderful!! What a fresh healthy way to start the day!
Everything bagel with chive cream cheese and sliced garden tomatoes, a little salt & pepper. Mmmmm...doesn't get better.
didn't have any cream cheese, but used Tzatziki instead, and it was yummy. Great breakfast or lunch depending on your cheese or vegetable or herb choices/combos
Why did I never think of this?? This was absolutely excellent, and I enjoyed every bite of it. I didn't have basil, so I skipped that, but I only had whipped cream cheese with chives, so that made up for it. It does take a lot of effort not to eat it three times a day,this has turned into a new craving for me. Thank you for sharing!
I've made this many times - It's delicious! I especially love it with fresh ground pepper and kosher salt.
Simple, fresh and delicious! Just like a Caprese Salad on a bagel. What a great idea Pattiqueen! And thank you, so much, "bellydancer" from AR Exchange for recommending this "going-in-my-favorite-file" sandwich.
I have enjoyed this recipe for years, but I always use an Everything bagel for my sandwich. The bagel has onion and garlic on it and just makes it a wonderful lunch or snack.
i've been eating these for years,a friend made it for me once, I love it. I just wanted to add that hot peppers flakes in between the cream cheese and the tomatoes are awesome at breakfast time because they somehow bring out the flavor of coffee. The heat from the pepper flakes... and the different heat from the coffee... and some smokiness happens...VERY NICE>.
Wow, this was so good! Quick and easy to make - I'd personally recommend using fresh bagels from the bakery specifically for this, and adding a light coating of butter before the cream cheese is spread. The fresher the ingredients on this, the better! For a lunch variation or something different, try adding minced garlic of the jar variety or hand-pressed. Thanks for sharing.
Meh. Wasn't great, wasn't bad. I was hoping this would make me excited but it didn't really.
These are quick and fantastic!!! I'm a busy mom with a 2 yr old and have made these to entertain at playgroup. So tasty like it took a lot of effort. I used mini bagels and added red onion.
I'm not sure if I'd enjoy this for breakfast, but this makes a great snack/lunch! I prefer it on a toasted English muffin. Quick, healthy, and tasty. :)
Why haven't I thought of this before? I packed a sliced roma and fresh basil and picked up a bagel and light cream cheese on the way to work, putting everything together here for a gourmet looking (and tasting!) sandwich.
Easy and excellent! Great lunch or snack. The cream cheese melts on the warm bagel--delicious!
Delicious with some specifics - SOURDOUGH bagel, toasted, thin slices of red onion and cuke with the tomatoes, basil on top of the cream cheese, then onion, tomato and cukes.
I made this on an 'everything' bagel and added the lemon pepper as suggested by another reviewer - fabulous!!!!
These are astounding. I usually top them with cream cheese, basil, red onions, and cucumbers. So easy to make, and so incredible.
OMG! My new favorite taste sensation!!! Something so simple, yet so tasty!!!
This is the perfect way to eat a bagel. So tasty! The basil put it over the top. Thank you PATTQUEEN for sharing such a tasty recipe!
I used the little bagels you can get now and took these on a picnic. Everyone loved them.
I make mine with tomato, baby spinach and "laughing cow" light garlic & herb spreadable cheese. I put it on whatever type of bread I have, usually whole wheat toast and sometimes throw in cucumbers....love it for breakfast or lunch!
A wonderful exercise in simplicity. I used to eat these as a kid with slices of red onion added and it was amazing.
Very tasty sandwich. I was drawn to this recipe because my favorite salad is a Caprese salad. I made the recipe as is, and it is good, but decided to add a few drops of balsamic glaze to the top and it was perfect! I can see doing variations with mozzarella cheese. Also, fresh basil is a must!
Love It!!! Thank you
I serve this sandwich for breakfast at my B&B while fresh tomatoes are available - it's always well received! It's best warm when the cream cheese is slightly softer, but is just fine made ahead and set under a glass dome to keep them fresh. I usually use the miniature bagels and place 6-8 of them on a tray - it's attractive on the table and even better eating!
We loved this recipe! A co-worker is having a brunch wedding reception so we set up a taste testing in the office with 12 co-workers. They loved it. The ingredients are simple and portable. We used the mini bagels and added the basil spread and fresh basil leaves as well. Great flavor and presentation!
So simple and so good. It’s easy to adjust this recipe to suit your tastes. I personally like the clean flavors of the garden fresh tomato and basil. I made this on a mini bagel so this was perfect for lunch.
Fantastic! I finally have fresh basil ready for the picking and I had some bagel thins, so this was lunch today. By using a 90 calorie bagel thin and fat-free cream cheese, this really dropped the calories in this sandwich. A delicious summer delight that I know will be lunch, many times this summer!
Super yummy. Also good if you add lettuce, or cucumber.
I made a couple of these bagels to go with a classic breakfast. It was delicious and flavorful, I love a good bagel!
I eat these all of the time, but to save on carbs, after I split the bagel, I hollow it out by scooping out the main part of the bagel. This leaves just the shell of the bagel and once you toast them they are so crispy and good. This leaves more room for the tomatoes and cucumbers I put on mine too.
I make mine with the new thin sandwich rounds that Nature's Own (and just about every other company) makes. Not as chewy as a bagel and it saves calories, too. I also use whipped cream cheese with chives and for added flavour, I use Jane's Krazy Mixed Up Salt instead of plain salt. I love fresh herbs and lettuce, especially cilantro and butter lettuce. There's something so decadent about the melty cream cheese and the juicy tomato in contrast with the bite of the herbs. Like another poster, I also add thinly sliced cucumber when I have one.
Simple, healthy, delicious. Can't really ask for much more in a bagel sandwich. I sprinkled some lemon pepper over the tomatoes, but other than that I stuck with the recipe. I could add all sorts of veggies to this and still have a great sandwich. Thanks for the recipe :)
Another reviewer said to use lemon pepper and I definitely agree. Very good and simple!
My favorite breakfast or lunch... wanna change it up? Try it with goat cheese and an everything bagel.
Yuuuummy! I added some spinach and a bit of sun dried tomato flavored tuna and it was that much more delicious.
I am so glad this recipe is here. I would never have thought about combining the ingredients on my own. Yummy. This will become a new craved food for my stomach.
This was so easy and so delicious! I didn't have any basil so I ended up sprinkling a little garlic powder on the cream cheese, then some good sea salt on top of the tomato. So good! I know I'll be eating this for lunch a lot!
I make this often. Great sandwich for breakfasts! I love the red onion idea - I will have to try that next time.
Yum yum yum! Love this for brown bag lunches! Very tasty and easy! I used a multi-grain bagel for a little more flavor. Thanks for the post!
It was good, however I found out that I am not a huge fan of basil. I put cucumbers, tomatoes, and bacon on it and it was even better!!!
yummy, I make it without the basil too.
I have never tried this before and at first I was skeptical. However after my first bite I was hooked! Very tasty.
This was great! I used whipped cream cheese, but this would be good with a flavored cream cheese as well. I only had regular tomatoes, so I just chopped some up. Very nice for a light breakfast! Thanks for sharing. :)
Good, quick mid-afternoon carb boost.
I made these for the first time today for breakfast and I can't stop eatting them! They are sooo good! I added a little red onion as suggested. I know these are going to be trouble for my diet!!!
i love the combo of basil and tomatoes so this is right up my alley. it is a great snack or quick breakfast.
Made these on mini bagels with the onion added. Took 'em to a party. I'm now popular beyond my wildest dreams.
this sandwich was AWESOME...very easy and definitely a do-over for summer picnics.
Very tasty. This is a great way to use just about any fresh veggie or meat to make a lite and tasty sandwhich. I added lemon pepper and thinly sliced cucumbers and red onion. We enjoyed this very much. Thanks for the recipe.
I've been making these for my girls for years! I add red onion. So Go0o0o0od!!!!!!!!!!
Update: Tried this with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes from our garden, it was good. Used homemade bagels from this site (Bread machine bagels). Original review: This is one of my favorite quick lunches from this site. I have not tried with fresh basil, I always use dried. I have even added basil, tomato, & cr. cheese into my Magic Bullet to make sandwich spread.
I recommend using some pesto in place of the basil leaves.
Great idea! I used light Laughing Cow Garlic & Herb cheese wedges instead of cream cheese. Delicious any time of day - the fresh basil really makes it.
This is a good recipe. For variety though, we love adding sliced avocados. You can add the slices or smash the avocado, spreading it on top of the cream cheese, followed by the tomatoes and basil on top.
I LOVE these! I usually make for lunch instead of breakfast. I usually just shake dried basil and salt and pepper on. I always put shredded mozzarella on top! My mouth is watering thinking of these.
Yum! I used chives whipped cream cheese, and mini bagels with a slice of garden tomato. It was delicious and so quick - I didn't have to wait long!
One of my favorite breakfast items! It is also quite good if you put a slice of provolone cheese on top and pop it in the oven/toaster oven until the cheese has melted!
This was really good. I don't like basil so I only added the tomato. Tomato on a cream cheese bagel is really yummy. I can't believe I never thought of it.
this is awesome! made this using an "everything" bagel
Who knew something so simple, would be so delicious!! Instead of a roma tomato, I used my garden-grown beefsteak tomato...yum-my! The salt, pepper and basil make it just perfect. Also, used an "everything" bagel from Sam's Club. Made the perfect light dinner!!
Delicious! Here's another variation that is wonderful: dark pumpernickel bread, thinly sliced tomato, thinly sliced red onion, cream cheese, smoked salmon. Omit the basil for this version.
This was absolutely delicious! Five stars!
Awesome! I added avocado to mine and thought I had died and gone to heaven - over a sandwich!! These were amazing! You can add anything basically to this sandwich to make it taste the way you'd like, but just plan and simple as the recipie says is the best.
Thls is my favorite way to eat a bagle. But instead of basil i use chopped green onion and sprinkle it with a little garlic salt. YUM!!!!
This is perfect for lunch. I love it!
This was pretty good, but I thought the combination of cream cheese and salt was too salty, next time I will leave out the added salt.
Very good, but I try to use as little salt as possible so as not to consume too much sodium. I didn't have any basil leaves at the time either, but they tasted fine without them!
ok
My girl and I loved it. Simple but tasty. First time making it, did not have cream cheese, so we melted some swiss over thinly sliced tomato and onion (sprinkled with salt, pepper, and garlic powder) prior topping the sliced cucumber on a buttery crossiant. Adding this to my favorites.
Veggies tend to slip off the bagel, but that doesn't detract from the great taste. Two napkins needed :)
Excellent! I made these for dinner, adding some deli shaved ham. Used fresh garden tomatoes & placed the fresh basil under them, as suggested by other raters. SO good that I had one for breakfast again the next day!
Excellent! Also added minced garlic, crushed red pepper. Try toasting the tomatos, too.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections