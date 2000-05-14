Queenie's Killer Tomato Bagel Sandwich

4.7
190 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 36
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A pleasant breakfast treat. Easy to prepare and totally portable!

Recipe by PATTQUEEN

prep:

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread cream cheese on bagel halves. Top cream cheese with tomato slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with fresh basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 564.3mg. Full Nutrition
