Devils on Horseback

Rating: 4.57 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A family favorite my uncle makes. They are a wonderful balance between salty and sweet, with a combination of crispy, chewy, and crunchy textures. My family destroys a tray of these in fifteen minutes.

By swedishmilk

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 stuffed dates
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Soak the toothpicks in a bowl of water. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce and ground ginger. Place the brown sugar into a shallow bowl. Spread open a pitted date, then stuff it with a smoked almond. Wrap the date with half a bacon slice, secure it with a toothpick, dip the bundle in soy sauce mixture, and then dip it into brown sugar. Place the wrapped dates into the prepared baking dish. If desired, sprinkle a little more brown sugar over the bundles.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the bacon is brown and crisp, 15 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes before serving; serve warm or at room temperature.

Cook's Note

Double or triple the recipe for a large crowd! You can also use prunes or dried apricots instead of dates, or mango chutney instead of the almonds. Serve on top of watercress greens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 9.7mg; sodium 226.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (50)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

AmyGirl
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2010
These are awesome!! I had these back in the 80's when I was stationed in Bermuda. Feel free to substitute walnuts for the almonds apricots for the dates I've even used smoked oysters and sliced water chestnuts wrapped with the bacon... limitless combinations. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

Tracy McD
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2010
eh so-so...not fantastic... Read More
Helpful
(8)
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AmyGirl
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2010
These are awesome!! I had these back in the 80's when I was stationed in Bermuda. Feel free to substitute walnuts for the almonds apricots for the dates I've even used smoked oysters and sliced water chestnuts wrapped with the bacon... limitless combinations. Read More
Helpful
(34)
jackstraw
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2010
I made these today with smokehouse almonds figs low sodium bacon and brown sugar (I forgot to buy soy sauce and ginger). I also sprinkled them with red pepper flakes after they were in the cake pan because I wanted them to have some kick (they are devils after all). They take a little while to put together but they cook up quickly and they're REALLY good. My buddy who was over to watch football loved them as did my girlfriend's buddy who was over to get her hair done. If you want something tasty and impressive and you don't mind taking a little time to make them these are awesome. I think I'm gonna make a super spicy batch for Halloween.:) Read More
Helpful
(21)
Smith711
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
This was a hit! We demolished them in about 2 seconds. Everybody wanted more. Only thing I would suggest don't do to much brown sugar. This was a easy quick recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
ejosephs
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Made these for Thanksgiving appetizers everyone loved them couldn't get enough. Impressive yet easy to make. I wonder if you could assemble them the night before and cook the next day just before serving they are better when warm. Thank you Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2010
What a hit! I served these at my annual Halloween bash and they were enjoyed by everyone! My husband was a sceptic at first but had said he enjoyed them too. I'm glad I doubled the recipe! I had four requests for this recipe. Thank you for the great recipe swedishmilk! Read More
Helpful
(9)
andrea92fl
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2011
Very delicious! Loved them. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Andrew P.
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
Could use some blue cheese but otherwise a good recipe Read More
Helpful
(8)
Gina
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2012
Loved it! What's not to love? It's got BACON! Personally I think these are way too sweet else I would give it 5 stars. I just dip the bottom of the bundle in brown sugar before baking. Gotta be the bottom that makes contact with the baking sheet because the brown sugar caramelizes as it bakes and it makes a wonderful texture. With this one tweak they are PERFECT! Bringing them to a party tomorrow night. Read More
Helpful
(8)
The.Mrs
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2011
Wow, this my my new favorate party food! They tasted amazing & were gone in minutes, got a lot of complements from guests at our Christmas party! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tracy McD
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2010
eh so-so...not fantastic... Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022