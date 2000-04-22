Macaroni Salad II
This was given to me years ago by a coworker. This is a very refreshing salad. Add cherries, if desired.
I brought this for an evening gathering of 12 adults and it was great hit. It is hard to find something that pleases women and men equally, but this did the trick.Read More
Nothing wrong with mixing sweet with pasta. I have made a similiar dish as this using a different kind of pasta. It's not much different than a fruit salad, but it has pasta. It's very delish. Great for cookouts or picnics. I didn't do the chilling thing though, I mixed it all together at once. And it keeps well too.
I've made something like this, but with Acine de Pepe pasta (small round balls) which adds a delightfully different texture. Additionally, we use fruit cocktail and boil the pasta in the juice mixture. It's now a Thanksgiving Day dessert tradition in my family!
This was an awsome recipe! The texture of the fruit and the pasta was very pleasing and the taste was quite a lovely fruity flavor. Husband and I both loved it. I will definitely make this again.
Unspeakably awful. We downloaded the recipe and made it as something of a joke, for it sounded awful, but the result was far worse than we expected. Mixing fruit and sweet flavors with pasta must be about the worst idea of the new century!
This was a new and yummy side dish for summer grilling. I will definitely make again, I think it would be a great change of pace to bring to a bbq. I did halve the amount of sugar and it was still plenty sweet, will considered reducing even more in the future. Also, I think the ratio of fruit to pasta could be higher and will probably add more next time.
I served this salad at a Memorial Day Potluck yesterday and it got mixed results; I saw some people poke at it in the bowl and then not take any. Those who ate it really liked it. I think that some just can’t fathom pasta and fruit together. I changed the recipe a little using crushed pineapple instead of the chunks and I substituted Splenda and sugar free Cool-Whip which worked great. Also added sliced strawberries and kiwi as I wanted a “fruitier” salad. I’ll be making this again as all my family really enjoyed it. Try adding extra salt a little at a time if it tastes flat after combining all the ingredients.
One word....AWESOME!!! I made this for the 4th of July and my guest loved it. This is a keeper =)
WONDERFUL! My kids were skeptical at first but ended up loving it. I did use the "frog eyes" instead of regular macaroni. Makes a very large batch...will half it the next time.
Always a hit! We have it at every occasion, thanks for the recipe!!
Years ago, Safeway Stores sold a similar salad in their deli section, called Tropical Pasta Salad - and I have been searching for the recipe. They used shell macaroni, and I suspect they used mayonnaise instead of the cooked sauce. It was a refreshing change from the usual macaroni salad.
I thought the recipe looked interesting and it was. It was really good, a nice change. It was almost a dessert though. A couple people asked me for the recipe so I guess it was a hit.
