Macaroni Salad II

4.2
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This was given to me years ago by a coworker. This is a very refreshing salad. Add cherries, if desired.

Recipe by Barb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
7 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine reserved mandarin juice, reserved pineapple juice, eggs, salt, sugar, flour and lemon juice. Stir well and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over cooked macaroni. Chill overnight in refrigerator.

  • Stir together juiced macaroni, pineapple, oranges and whipped topping. Serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 103.8g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 166.9mg. Full Nutrition
