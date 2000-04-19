Shrimp Vermicelli Salad
This is a great salad to go with cold sandwiches, or to take to a barbeque.
This is a great salad to go with cold sandwiches, or to take to a barbeque.
I made this for a party and it tasted great and I would definitely make it again but with changes. I didn't give this 5 stars because there was way too much pasta called for in this recipe so next time I will probably cut the amount of pasta in half. Also, I would use a different pasta shape, like bowties or small shells. People kept asking if I was supposed to heat it up, they didn't realize it was a cold spaghetti salad. But everyone who ate it thought it tasted great - in fact, my grandmother, who is a harsh critic of how people cook, even asked me for the recipe, but she also said "too much pasta" and "use bowties next time."Read More
I wasn't sure about the thyme so I left it out. Before eating the dish, I did a taste test and put some on my plate in 3 separate sections. I put a dash of thyme on one, some dill on the 2nd, and some Old Bay Seasoning on the 3rd & mixed each one a little bit. My preference was for the dill. It tasted OK without the dill too.Read More
I made this for a party and it tasted great and I would definitely make it again but with changes. I didn't give this 5 stars because there was way too much pasta called for in this recipe so next time I will probably cut the amount of pasta in half. Also, I would use a different pasta shape, like bowties or small shells. People kept asking if I was supposed to heat it up, they didn't realize it was a cold spaghetti salad. But everyone who ate it thought it tasted great - in fact, my grandmother, who is a harsh critic of how people cook, even asked me for the recipe, but she also said "too much pasta" and "use bowties next time."
I wasn't sure about the thyme so I left it out. Before eating the dish, I did a taste test and put some on my plate in 3 separate sections. I put a dash of thyme on one, some dill on the 2nd, and some Old Bay Seasoning on the 3rd & mixed each one a little bit. My preference was for the dill. It tasted OK without the dill too.
this pasta salad was super tasty and really quite easy to make. i made it using dill instead of thyme and less pasta like other reviewers suggested. the only thing i would do differently next time is i will break the pasta in half before cooking - it was really hard to get everything to combine with super long strands. still, i will defintely make again.
This was really yummy! I too thought a full pound was too much pasta, so I cut it back, but I liked the idea of using a vermicelli or spaghettini instead of the usual smaller bite-size pastas. I, too, instinctively went with the dill weed instead of the thyme (hey, it's SHRIMP!) and also I added extra parmesan cheese to give it a bit more of a saltiness. Great dish for a buffet!
This is yummalicious! So simple yet so good. I took this to a potluck at work and they all wanted the recipe. I can't wait to make it again, my family loves it!
Wow! I can't believe how easy and good this salad is. It is very good as listed, but I substituted dill for the thyme and left out the garlic all together. Can't go wrong either way.
I used bowtie pasta instead of vermicelli, and garlic powder instead of fresh garlic. I like dill better than thyme, so used dill. I will make this again for a cool summer salad.
This salad is SO easy and very tasty. I will make this one over and over again!
This was really good & great for a big group. There did not seem to be enough mayo & spices so I increased the mayo by 1/2 cup & threw in some more spices & it was perfect.
This has a good flavor using the spices in the recipe, and even with a little Old Bay as mentioned by reviewers. I have a tendency to get heavy-handed with garlic, but I preferred it better with less, and I also added some hot sauce (Texas Pete!). A few drops of worcestershire at the end really added a wonderful zing! Thanks. 4* for taste, but 5* for ease!
This was pretty good; however, I felt like I wanted more shrimp....next time I make this I will add another pound of shrimp to the recipe. My kids actually warmed it up and like it that way also!
Used about a pound and a half of medium (31/40) shrimp ... and did not adjust other ingredients. Seemed the right amount of "goop." Added three or four sliced scallions and about a cup of frozen peas. Will serve at a potluck tomorrow, but it did seem a bit under-flavored tonight, so I sprinkled on some Old Bay (hey ... I'm in Baltimore, hon -- Old Bay is culinary duct tape in these parts). I trust that the OB ... and a night to mature in the fridge ... will do the trick. Oh ... and I should have paid attention to those reviewers who suggested a different pasta (bow ties or shells, perhaps). The "spaghetti" aspect (even though I broke the vermicelli into thirds before boiling it) may make this a bit of a hard sell as a salad.
I had everything ready and then realized my shrimp was bad :( and it was still good without it so definitely 5 stars!
I gave this recipe 4 stars because my husband loves it while I think it's ok.
I think it would've been better if I used less noodles or more mayo...But, I will definantly try again.
Quick, easy and very popular. It's a winner.
I agree about the amout of pasta. Half pound is much better. I added a little cajun seasoning and cherry tomatoes sliced in half. Soooo good!
This was a hit! I only used 1/2 the pasta as other reviews suggested, and I also added scallions. Other than that I followed the recipe. This was very tasty!!!! I highly recommend to cut back on the pasta... (Also, I used bow-tie pasta) Will definitely make again!!
I loved this shrimp pasta salad. Many others suggested substituting bow tie pasta or dill. I thought it was great, but my husband & I thought it was missing something. My husband tends to like things a bit saltier than I do, so I might try to add a bit of garlic salt or garlic powder next time.
I make this same salad but I add 5 finely chopped hard boiled eggs, green onions instead of celery a little half and half, a tbls lemon juice, no cheese thyme or garlic. 1/1/2 cups mayo and 2 pounds of shrimp and the salt and pepper to taste is important, it is delicious and always people want the recipe.
I was surprised how good this simple saled was.I used spaghetti noodles because I had a lot on hand.I used more fresh parsley,dried dill instead of thyme and also some dried coriander seed,ground and a teaspoon of red wine vinegar..It was very tasty indeed.I think small shell pasta would work well with this recipe.
This is a very comforting Summer salad, the cool tender pasta and the shrimp salad go well together on a hot day. Instead of Parmesan, I used Asiago Cheese. It sure did give the whole salad a good zing to it.
I used the broken Vermicelli (8 ounce package) instead of the long strands, thinking it would easier to eat. This is a fine base but I think it needs more celery, possibly some fine diced onion. Dill is a better choice to go with shrimp I think. There wouldn't be enough dressing for a whole pound of vermicelli. Visually, it needs a little color. Red and orange peppers, maybe?
I have made this for many years, and it's always very, very good. I leave out the thyme, and add Old Bay seasoning, that to me sets it apart.
I liked this recipe very much but I prefer the taste of dill with shrimp instead of thyme so I made that substitution the second time and personally I thought it was better. I also used elbow macaroni or shells instead of vermicelli.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections