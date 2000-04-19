Shrimp Vermicelli Salad

30 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a great salad to go with cold sandwiches, or to take to a barbeque.

By Tammi Lott

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Toss cooled pasta with cooked shrimp, celery, parsley, garlic, thyme, mayonnaise, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 98.7mg; sodium 266.3mg. Full Nutrition
