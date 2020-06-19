Honeydew-Grape Tomato Salad

This is a unique combination of fruit and vegetable items that makes a good side dish to a grilled meal. Make 4 to 48 hours ahead of use, and keep refrigerated until eating.

By S Fiegen

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the honeydew melon, grape tomatoes, and green bell peppers in a large bowl. Whisk together the vegetable oil, lemon juice, sugar, basil, and pepper in another bowl, and pour over the honeydew mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, up to 48 hours, before serving, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 5.7g; sodium 19.7mg. Full Nutrition
