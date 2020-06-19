Honeydew-Grape Tomato Salad
This is a unique combination of fruit and vegetable items that makes a good side dish to a grilled meal. Make 4 to 48 hours ahead of use, and keep refrigerated until eating.
I lucked out and bought a really sweet honeydew melon which partnered beautifully with the grape tomatoes. I used extra-virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil, but the slightly tart dressing on this salad was exactly what was needed. This salad's flavor will be enhanced if you chill it as recommended, so plan on at least a half day in the fridge. Then you can sit down to a simple, light, and delicious salad. Really enjoyed this S. Fiegen.Read More
Not very good. Odd to have melon with peppers and tomatoes.Read More
This was okay as written. Found I like it better with olive oil in place of vegetable oil with just mint and salt and pepper as opposed to lemon juice, sugar and basil. Very good with cantaloupe and even watermelon. Awesome in the summer with garden fresh tomatoes. Pretty presentation and good for picnics!
