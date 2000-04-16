Stuffed Shells III

This recipe is a hit wherever you go. It is a very rich and cheesy meal and looks like a deep-dish pizza when done. I altered what I was originally given because I did not like cottage cheese and added other ingredients that I thought it deserved.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix eggs, ricotta, half the mozzarella, half the Parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper until well combined. Stuff cooked shells with ricotta mixture and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together pasta sauce, mushrooms and reserved mozzarella and Parmesan. Pour over stuffed shells.

  • Bake in preheated oven 45 to 60 minutes, until edges are bubbly and shells are slightly set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 115.6mg; sodium 1544.2mg. Full Nutrition
