Stuffed Shells III

This recipe is a hit wherever you go. It is a very rich and cheesy meal and looks like a deep-dish pizza when done. I altered what I was originally given because I did not like cottage cheese and added other ingredients that I thought it deserved.
My family loves this recipe! My 3 year old eats shell after shell!! We're not a mushroom family, so I leave those out. I scoop the filling into a big ziploc bag, close the top up, make a small cut in one of the bottom corners and squeeze into the shells - no mess! I also divide this recipe into two 9x13 pans. We eat one and the other goes into the freezer for later. Freezes really well!
I will give these three stars because the recipe is a good place to start. Prepared as stated in the recipe, this is enough for two trays of shells. This recipe needed more than a little tweaking though. I made the following changes. 1 tsp. of salt instead of two. 4 oz. of parmesan total (two in the filling and two in the sauce). I substituted Italian Seasoning for the parsley. I added about a half tsp. of garlic powder to the filling too. I skipped the mushrooms and added Italian sausage to the sauce instead. You will need two jars of sauce PER TRAY of shells or they will be dry. Prepared with the changes specified, my fiancé said he could “eat himself into the hospital he’d eat so many of these shells if he could.” Sounds like a good review to me!
My family loves this recipe! My 3 year old eats shell after shell!! We're not a mushroom family, so I leave those out. I scoop the filling into a big ziploc bag, close the top up, make a small cut in one of the bottom corners and squeeze into the shells - no mess! I also divide this recipe into two 9x13 pans. We eat one and the other goes into the freezer for later. Freezes really well!
I will give these three stars because the recipe is a good place to start. Prepared as stated in the recipe, this is enough for two trays of shells. This recipe needed more than a little tweaking though. I made the following changes. 1 tsp. of salt instead of two. 4 oz. of parmesan total (two in the filling and two in the sauce). I substituted Italian Seasoning for the parsley. I added about a half tsp. of garlic powder to the filling too. I skipped the mushrooms and added Italian sausage to the sauce instead. You will need two jars of sauce PER TRAY of shells or they will be dry. Prepared with the changes specified, my fiancé said he could “eat himself into the hospital he’d eat so many of these shells if he could.” Sounds like a good review to me!
This recipe was more like your real italian stuffed shells that you buy in the italian deli than any of the others, (and my family has been in the business for years)so thumbs up for that! There was a few things I changed and they were perfect! I did not add eggs and I only put 1/2 tsp salt. I added alittle more ricotta to taste to get it not as much so cheesy as I wanted it more creamy. That is the secret to any stuffed shell recipe! I used a regular homemade italian tomato sauce. I did not use mushrooms! And I didnt alter this dish to look like a deep dish piiza as it states. It is a time consuming recipe , but if you like it homemade it is worth the effort!
Hubby isn't fond of "meatless" dinners, so I browned about 1/2 lb of ground beef and added it to the pasta sauce before pouring it over the shells. I also left out the mushrooms and only used about 1/2 tsp of salt. We really enjoyed this very filling dinner!
CUT THE SALT IN HALF!!! The recipe is amazing, but it's way too salty. Silly me, I forgot to read the reviews before making mine and it was way too salty. It is however an excellent recipe. I used Classico italian sausage spaghetti sauce and added mushrooms. It was amazing. I'd also definitely double the sauce. I halved my recipe and I almost needed more than one jar. I can't imagine one jar being enough for the whole recipe. Flavor is EXCELLENT!!!
the filling for these shells is absolutely fabulous. i didn't change much, except i used fresh parsley and added some fresh basil. i will definitely be using this filling the next time i make my vegetarian lasagna. thanks much for the recipe!
Great stuffed shell recipe! I have made these at least a dozen times already, I forgot to review. Every time I serve these, I get rave reviews, everyone really loves the addition of the mushrooms. These are pretty quick to put together being jar sauce is used, which is great. After I boil the shells, I rinse them in cold water(prevents them from sticking to each other) and let drain very well. In the meantime, I mix up the filling and then put it into a large ziploc bag, snip off a corner and pipe into the shells. Doing this really saves time and there's less mess, and they really look nice and neat. I usually use fresh parsely, but that's the only change I make. Thanks for sharing this simple, wonderful recipe :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2002
This recipe was great. My husband has tried a few different recipes, and they were all horrible. This one was pretty easy to make. Just takes a little bit of prep. time. I read some of the other reviews before I tried it, and decided that people thought that there might be too much salt, so I cut the salt in half. I think that was borderline too salty still, si I reccommend that the salt be 1 tsp. instead of 4 tsp. Thanks for a great recipe! The family loved it!
Easy recipe and DELICIOUS. I followed the recipe with the recommendations of others to only use 1 tsp of salt. I also piped the filling into the shells using a plastic bag - such a time saver and worked perfectly! The recipe makes more tan a 9X13 pan can hold. My suggestion, after you fill the 9X13, place the rest on a baking sheet (no sauce, just shell & filling) and freeze. Once frozen, pop them into a freezer bag so when you need them next you can choose the quantity you want to bake. I'd put them frozen into sauce with cheese and bake. Easy to make once, and easy to make for a 2nd dinner. (I had about 15 left to freeze after filling my 9X13 - and that was just making a single batch).
This is a variation of a recipe I previously made. This recipe is even better. The cheese filling is tasty and creamy. I only used a half teaspoon of salt. I think the 2 tsp. is a typo. I did need a larger pan than the 9 x 13. This recipe was a big hit for Christmas this year. Thanks Renee!!
These were very good! I did add extra mozerella on top for the last few minutes of baking, garlic salt instead of regular salt and parsley, added basil and I did a meat sauce to pour over. Also, I used 2 whole jars of marinara sauce--1 would not have been enough!
Only one thing wrong here. DON'T leave the shells dry while you are getting the rest ready. Leave them in water. If you leave them dry, by the time you are ready to fill the shells they are all stuck together and tear when you are trying to get them apart.
This was really really good. I wanted something with a bit more substance so I actually browned 1lb of ground beef and 1lb ground sausage both seasoned with italian seasoning and added that to the sauce to cook up for a while. I spooned that on the shells while they cooked for a nice meaty meal. Also one tip, if you put some of the plain pasta sauce in the bottom of the baking dish before adding the shells it works better that spray to keep them from sticking and keeps them moist.
OMG is this good!! I just had 4 big shells, and I could keep on eating!! This is what I used, one 15 oz part skim ricotta, one bag shredded mozz, no parm bc i didnt have it, one egg, italian seasoning, salt pepper and half a box of frozen spinach. I mixed it up let it sit in the fridge while the noodles boiled which I didnt cook fr the full 10 mins, more like 8 mins. I used one big jar of Prego mushroom sauce, and half the mozz sprinkled on top. I baked cvered for half hour, and uncovered for 15 mins. DELISH!!!
AMAZING! I took out the mushrooms (I'm not a big mushroom fan) and it came out perfectly! My mom and could not stop eating these. I noticed that when the pan was in the oven some of the sauce spilled over so I placed a cookie sheet underneath the pan and it caught all of the sauce. I recommend this recipe to everyone.
With some very minor modifications, my mother declared it "Better than lasagne!" and my Dude said "Delicious! You've got to make this again." I used fresh parsley, omitted the eggs, salt and pepper. In place of canned mushrooms and jarred sauce, I used my own variation of Chef John's Tomato Sauce. I boiled the shells, then let them cool while I prepped the cheese mixture. The cooled shells were very easy to stuff. I spread a little tomato sauce in my baking dish, added the stuffed shells and spooned more sauce over it all. I didn't add cheese to the sauce, but sprinkled the extra parmesan and mozzarella over the top of the sauced shells. I covered it with foil and baked for 45 minutes, then removed the foil and broiled for another 5. What a winner! This was so easy to put together, I really see no need to make lasagne ever again.
LOVE these. I've made them many times!!! Did not use as much salt, and used Italian sausage in the sauce mixture ( we don't care for meatless meals) I as other reviews put the mixture in the fridge for a few, it's easier to stuff. Highly recommend!
Im into quick and easy meals and this one certainly fit the bill :) I've never stuffed shells before so I took the advice of others and used a gallon size zip lock. I put everything in the baggie and mixed it in there to cut down on the clean up time :) I used 1 tsp of salt and added 1 TBS Italian seasoning. I sauteed fresh mushrooms and fresh spinach in a little garlic and butter. Stuffed my shells (took 1 9x13 plus 1 1/2 that size), then spread the mushrooms and spinach over the top. Next, again to save on clean up, I didn't mix the cheese in with the sauce, instead I sprinkled a bit over the shells, mushrooms and spinach then spooned the sauce over the top (I used a 45oz jar of Prego Traditional). I took what cheese I had left and sprinkled it on top of that. They are now baking and I can't wait for my family to try it! I know they will love em!!! Thank you!
I'm a 1st time stuffed pasta shell maker. I thought this would be boring but it was very, very good. Liked the consistency of the filling making this recipe exactly. Prepared everything ahead of time: cooked the pasta aldente, put on paper towels in a tray, and put in frig; made the sauce (I did add a small amount of raw Italian sausage in bubbling sauce), let it cool, put in frig. Blended the eggs and cheeses ahead of time and put in frig. An hour before dinner I assembed it all, and baked as directed. It was fun and delicious.
This was really good as is. As stated in other reviews, there is too much to fill just 1 13x9 dish but I don't think I'd have had enough to fill another. I didn't change anything except doubled the sauce to pour over the top. While it was good, if I were to nitpick (and it seems I'm going to) I think next time, personal preference would have me adding some ground beef to the sauce, and leaving the cheese out of the sauce. I would prefer to melt the extra mozzarella and parm over the top of the sauce, rather than mixing it in. Mixing it in seemed to alter the texture of the sauce in a way that just wasn't my favorite. I'd also have preferred the ricotta mixture to be smoother, but the texture was a bit grainy. I can only speculate as to why that was but my best guess is that it was too much parmesan cheese.
Very good and simple to make. I put the filling in a ziplock bag and cut off a corner. Then pipe in the filling much quicker and not as messy.
Bec
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2003
These were the best stuffed shells I ever had! Since I was only making them for 4 I cut the recipe in half. If you like your shells with meat, just brown a half pound (or more if you're not halfing the recipe) of ground round and add to the cheese before filling the shells (you may need some extra shells since it makes more filling). I also used mushroom pasta sauce. A really great recipe - we all loved them! Will definitely make again! Thanks!
This dish was sensationally good! I followed another's directions and made a few changes: halved the amount of mozzarella, swapped out full-fat ricotta for skim ricotta, made sure to refrigerate the cheese mixture before stuffing the shells, and covered the dish with aluminum foil while baking. They turned out cheesy and delicious!
Great recipe! I did personalize it a bit. Since there is so much cheese in this recipe, I decided to add just a pinch of salt, so that it wouldn't turn out too salty. In the ricotta mixture, I also added some onion powder, garlic powder, and oregano to spice things up. I also browned a pound of extra lean ground beef, threw some fennel seeds and garlic powder in the skillet, then added this to the mixture... I know this is very un-traditional, but the flavor that came out was amazing! I usually make my own sauce, but since I was short on time, I bought two large jars of Prego Mushroom and garlic sauce, and I must say that after all of the cheese was added (followed the recipe exact for the cheese addition to the sauce), it came out so nice! I added a layer of sauce to the pan before adding the shells... it really helps keeps the shells soft and makes them easier to serve. Popped it in the oven for 50 minutes and came out delicious!
Made this the other night and it became the unanimous number 2 favorite recipe among my roommates. I cut it in half because I was just using up the rest of box of shells. There were 20 shells and it mostly filled up 1 9x13 dish. Added some fresh chopped spinach to the filling mix, omitted salt and covered with homemade meat and mushroom sauce and cheese. Also followed some comments advice and covered with foil for about 40 minutes then cooked additional 15-20 uncovered. There were no leftovers.
This recipe is great! Honestly I tried it with meat because my hubby prefers his pasta dishes that way, but then we made it again and strickly followed the recipe and it was worth 5 stars. In my opinion the meat overshadowed the other flavors of the dish. I have also tried it with both cottage cheese and ricotta, and my one tip is that if using cottage cheese make sure to only use one egg. The egg gives it a runnier consistency and when you are already using cottage cheese you have the extra fluid present already. I hope all of you other Italian cookers enjoy making your own shells!
Halved the recipe. Used a 300 gram tub of ricotta because that's the size I had. Left out the mushrooms. Added spinach, oregano, basil, nutmeg, garlic and onion powder to the cheese mixture. They were good but the filling I wanted to be more cheesy and creamy.
This was very good, first time I made stuffed shells. 6 year old enjoyed, as did my fiance. I used 2 jars of sauce, and feel it definitely needs it. I poured some into the bottom of the pan before I put the shells in. No mushrooms (cause of the 6 y/o). Very easy and tasty. Next time I'll make with homemade sauce, that would probably knock it out of the park!
These were not good. Waaaaay to much ricotta cheese that gave it a very grainy texture. Maybe next time I would substitute half of the ricotta for cream cheese or something to make it creamier. Although I don't think I'll be making these again anytime soon.
These were great. I prepared the filling and boiled the shells in the morning before work and left them in the fridge separately. When I got home that evening, i stuffed the shells and baked them, and the presentation was beautiful. Letting the filling sit made it alot easier to fill the shells that were completely cooled. Thanks for the recipe!
Wow This was good. My first attempt at stuffed shells a few years ago was not pretty, so I haven't tried again until I came across this recipie. This worked wonderfully. I cooked the shells 10 minutes in boiling (salted) water and rinsed them in cold water afterward and they were easy to handle without tearing them up. For the cheese Stuffing I added a teaspoon of dried Oregano and a teaspoon of Italian Spice just because we like those. The ONLY salt I used was in the water for the shells. I left out the mushrooms because nobody here likes them. I browned a pound of Sweet Italian Sausage because we like meat in Sauces and I had it on hand. I then poured one jar of Classico Garlic and Onion Sauce in the pan with the sausage and let it cool while I stuffed the Shells. I used a ziplock bag with the corner cut off to fill the Shells. I wasn't sure how much filling to put in the shells, so i decided to put enough in to fill the shell, but still let the shell overlap a little at the top. That seemed like the right amount. I did put some tomato sauce on the bottom of the pan so the shells didn't stick. Then I spooned the Sauce with the sausage over the stuffed shells and added another jar of the Classico over that, and topped with Mozerella. I cooked 45 minutes covered with foil( but I don't think covering is necessary) and another 10 without foil. It came out fantastic! I will make this often. No need to add salt at all. Thank you for a great recipie!
Yum! I was a little worried because I had never made stuffed shells before, but this recipe was great! It fed three of us twice with enough leftovers to send to work with my husband for his lunch today! This will definitely become a regular in our house! The only change was that I didn't add the mushrooms; no reason, I just didn't want them (and yes, I like them lol) and I followed a suggestion to cover them with foil until the last 10 minutes. Then I added the rest of the cheese and broiled it until brown. Next time I will add more sauce, but that's the only change I'd make. Thanks for a keeper!
This is good for vegetarians and non vegetarians alike. Tasty, filling, and easy! I used 1/2 of a box of jumbo shells cooked for 8 minutes or al dente, 1 egg, 15 oz reduced fat ricotta, 1/2 lb fat free mozzarella total, 4oz grated parm but I think it would still be good w/out the parm, 1tsp salt which was a big mistake as this does not need additional salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1jar classico tomato basil, and 8 oz fresh mushrooms chopped. Also, I added freshly chopped baby spinach, 3 cloves of chopped garlic, again fresh and a generous dash of nutmeg to the filling. Nutmeg and spinach dance well together :) one more thing i did was add one 15oz can of petite diced tomatoes and fresh basil to the sauce part. The fat free mozz worked great melting nicely. I covered the 9x13 casserole with aluminum foil and baked for about 35 min give or take.
I read all the reviews and considered some changes to this dish yesterday. Wowzers! Definitely, definitely... used two jars, 1/2 tsp of salt, replaced the mushrooms with italian sausage, and utilized two 13x9 dish pans because this recipe will need two; not just one. Next time I will add some mushrooms with the italian sausage -- I didn't the first time only because I was afraid I would mess this up (lol); shame on me. Nonetheless, great taste to the tongue! My boyfriend's stomach was certainly satisfied :-)
Just perfect. So simple and basic, yet so delicious!!! I topped with mozzarella towards the end and threw a little italian seasoning into the filling mixture. Update: I halved the recipe but then added 1 lb of mild italian sausage (hubby couldn't comprehend a meal without meat in it)... delish!
I would like to add more greens to this dish. Anyone have any luck adding spinach? If so, do I just add the fresh spinach to the sauce when I pour it over? Is 60 minutes too long for the spinach? Any advice is most welcomed.
Very very good !!! My wife told me these were the best stuffed shells she's ever had and I have to agree !! All around good and easy recipe. I enjoyed making it. Definitely use less than the two teaspoons of salt though. Used diced green pepper instead of mushroom and added ground beef. Loved it !!!
These were really great, and really easy. I read the reviews before hand and decided to just follow the recipe exactly. Next time I'll minimize the salt like some others have suggested. I think my biggest problem was using Kraft parmesan cheese instead of fresh grated, but that's all I had on hand. I baked for 50 mins, but I might decrease that to 40 next time as well (some of the shells were a little dry even though they were totally covered in sauce). I served it with homemade garlic bread.
This was fantastic! First time preparing stuffed shells so I spent some time reading the reviews... cooked the shells apr. 8 mins and then rinsed in cold water. Prepared the cheese mixture the night before and put in in the refrigerator in a Ziploc bag. Snipped the corner of the bag and they were a breeze to fill. Doubled the sauce, added 1/2 pound of sweet Italian sausage to the sauce. I also replaced 1/2 of the ricotta with small curd cottage cheese. I took these to a family reunion and they were a big hit. Even some of the pickiest eaters enjoyed them. Will most certainly make these again. Oh, and the only salt I used was cooking the pasta. Delicious!!
We took these as our Thanksgiving dish this year and it was a big hit!!! It was so easy and fun to make. Me and my Husband had a blast stuffing the shells. I took all the other's advice and left out the salt. Next time I will add more sauce just to make it more moist. Also I just love to have extra sauce to spoon over the shells. A+++++ Recipe and I will defenitaly be making this dish again!!!! ~Aubree~
AMAZING! This was the first time I made stuffed shells. They were awesome. So easy. I look forward to freezing some and using this as a go to for a fast meal. So good we loved it and would not change a thing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/29/2011
Eliminate the salt- it's not necessary b/c the sauce has salt in it. Definitely use 2 jars of sauce, and definitely put the cheese mixture into a lg. ziploc & pipe it into the shells. Put some spinach leaves into the food processor & then added them to the cheese- yum!
Everyone loved this recipe. It was super quick and easy. I used a 12oz box of jumbo shells and still had a cup and a half left of the cheese mixture. I nixed the mushrooms and added oregano and garlic powder instead. Was great the next day reheated. Awesome recipe, will DEFINITELY be making this one again.
Delicious! I did make a few changes, however: 1. I halved the recipe, but used a full 24 oz jar of sauce. It was a little too much sauce, but I prefer it that way rather than too dry. 2. Used fresh parsley (about 3 Tbsp for half recipe) 3. I sauteed the mushrooms before mixing them with the sauce to get them to release some of their moisture. I didn't want the sauce to get too watery. 4. Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish to prevent the shells from sticking.
Awesome recipe. I'm not a fan of mushrooms, so I just left those out. I added about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder to the cheese mix to give it just a hint of garlic. I served it with sauteed mix vegetables (green beans, carrots, broccoli, yellow squash) and some roasted garlic bread from the store. I could have eaten this dish all night long!
Very tasty! The only problem I had was that there was way too much filling left over, and I even over-stuffed the shells! But, I'll definitely make it again, and maybe make lasagna roll-ups with the left over filling.
My husband and I loved this recipe! He couldn't stop eating. The only thing I would change is I would reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp. Other than that we loved it. Next time we're going to add some Italian sausage or beef to the ricotta mixture, and we're going to cut the recipe in half because this recipe makes 2 9x13 and that's a lot for just us.
I made this one evening during the holidays because we had a few vegetarians in the crowd and it was a real crowd pleaser. Easily made, easily doubled. Along with a salad, toasted garlic bread and a good wine, it was a real hit. Thanks, Renee!
Tastes Amazing! It was easy as boiling water! I wing the seasons with other that I had in the kitchen. Be careful with the stuffing b/c when I saw the large amount, compared to the shells I had (20 serv) I was all that is not going to fix. So I ended up putting to much stuffing in half the shells and the other half either had little or no stuffing in them. But it you do it right. IT WILL ALL BE GOOD!!!
Yum yum yum! When I get that from my pick hubby, I know it's a keeper! It was fairly easy and fun might I add to make. I let me toddler help me with some parts of this. I did follow other reviewers advice and chilled the filling before filling the shells. It was chilled in the fridge all day since I did the prep work in the morning, so by 5pm all I had to do was fill the shells and pop 'em in the oven. You might want to double the sauce though if you're like my family. The sauce seemed to just bake all around the pan and of course on the shells, but not enough to drizzle on each shell that's being served. I ended up opening another jar for that purpose. Overall great recipe, a keeper and very yummy. I wonder if that tofu concept (llike tofu lasagna) will work on these shells too hmm? Anyone try that yet? Thanks again!
I was very unimpressed with this dish. I did not read the reviews until after I made it and really kicked myself. It was so salty I couldn't eat it. I took one bite and spit it out. My husband didn't even like it and he likes everything. My son wouldn't touch it either. I followed everything exactly the way it was written. Maybe if it was made without salt it would be better, but I'll keep searching for a new recipe.
I made this recipe this evening. It was a little more involved than I'd bargained for but well worth the effort. I did tweak it a bit. I added ground beef to the sauce. And I bought the biggest container of sauce that Prego makes since in many of the reviews the sauce was believed to be insufficient. I probably added four to six ounces of cottage cheese to the ricotta along with Italian Seasoning and garlic. I also cut the salt to half a teaspoon due to many of the reviews, but I believe I will increase it to three quarters to perhaps an entire teaspoon next time. I also did not mix the cheeses with the sauce, that just seemed a little odd to me. I sprinkled the remaining cheese over both pans (and yes, it did indeed make two) covered them for forty-five minutes and then uncovered for fifteen minutes. One thing I did that wasn't mentioned in the instructions is that I let the dish rest for fifteen minutes before serving. The cheese isn't so runny once it cools just a tad.
Everyone LOVED these! I'm such a dolt, whenever I made shells in the past I used to cook the shells as if I was eating them at that moment, which made it A LOT harder to fill. I followed this recipe and cooked them AL DENTE. PERFECT. I also used a ziplock bag with a cut in the corner to fill the shells. So much easier! Putting cheese into the sauce made it so GOOD. I cannot tell you how awesome this came out! I will make this every time I make shells in the future!
I added 1/2 pound of ground beef to the sauce. I did not mix the cheeses in with the sauce. I covered the top with moz and parm. Must have measured something wrong. Ended up with two pans. Quickly added another jar of sauce on top of second pan and covered with cheese. Great meal! I'm not a cook. Thanks!
Very good recipe for basic stuffed shells. The only change I made was to add some spinach to the filling. This recipe made enough to fill another small tray which I put in the freezer for another night. I thought they came out just as good as restaurant or frozen stuffed shells, and I got to control the ingredients. My family gobbled it up!
Wow, I don't think I've ever used the word "awful" in a review, but this truly is, for so many reasons. Yes, I agree it's too salty to eat, as other reviewers have said (I, too, spit out the first bite). But second, there are no Italian spices (not even garlic), so it's completely bland otherwise (isn't this supposed to be Italian?). Last but not least, there's way too much cheese (the mushrooms are undetectable). So, you end up with a big macaroni and cheese dish that's too salty to eat anyway. My poor husband was trying to help out by finding a recipe and making it by himself. Unfortunately, this was the one he found.
I used double the mushrooms and just sauteed some garlic in about 3 tbs of olive oil with some red pepper flakes. Instead of using a jar of sauce, I mixed the garlicky, red peppery olive in a bowl with a 28 oz can of crushed tomatos. This recipe is so delicious!! Will definitely be making again.
Very very good. I added some frozen spinach to the cheese mixture along with garlic powder and oregano. I also took someone else's advice about putting the cheese mixture in a zip loc bag and cutting the bottom for an easier cheese to shell process. Oh, I think I also cut the salt in half too. But very very good.
I usually add something to recipes to make it my own but this time I followed the recipe to a T. These are so good. My 2 1/2 year old asked for seconds. We're a family of 3 and we had plenty for leftovers, which I love because these are so good.
I modified this recipe considerably and then cooked it in a crockpot. I fried burger with onions, added spices-Italian/turmeric/parmesean cheese,(others commented that this recipe had way too much salt so I omitted it and substituted other spices and left out the eggs) spaghetti sauce and one half cube of crème cheese. After cooking the shells in the pampered chef large saucepan in the microwave, I stuffed the shells, then put them in the crockpot on a layer of spaghetti sauce. Then I topped the shells with spaghetti sauce and grated sharp cheese. This cooked for 2 hours on high, during the last 30 minutes I grated more cheese on top. This turned out wonderful and cooked without heating up my kitchen on this 102 degree hot summer day!!!
This was so good and makes a ton. The only changes I made were to use fresh parsley and I didn't use the mushrooms just don't like them. Per another reviewers suggestion I put foil over the baking dishes and took it off for the last ten minutes of baking. It really needs 2 jars of sauce for the amount of shells that it makes.
Really needed some spices and flavoring added to the cheese and sauce. Also, I didn't use any mushrooms. A good reference for time and measurements, but I added a lot of flavors and made something quite different and delicious.
Best stuffed shell recipe ever! I also browned some ground beef, onion,and garlic to add to the canned sauce. I only had American Swiss cheese but it turned out great. I always use cottage cheese instead of the expensive stuff. I followed the suggestion of piping the cottage cheese mixture into the shells from a zip lock bag, very quick and not at all messy. My Husband says "Finally, my kind of dinner!" We had the leftovers for lunch and dinner again tonight. This will not last in the fridge. Thanks for the great recipe!
We really liked this - easy and filling. I usually try to read the reviews ahead of time but did not with this recipe - I wish I had. Many people have said to decrease the amount of salt and I will definitely cut the salt in half next time, otherwise really good.
I made a few changes to this to suit myself and my boyfriend as we are admittedly very picky eaters -- I nixed the mushrooms and the parsley and replaced half of the ricotta with a pound of Italian sausage (cooked and drained) and seasoned it with Johnny's brand Garlic Spread which is more or less a combination of garlic powder, salt, and Italian spices. Very different from the original recipe, but also very delicious. Just our take on what is an awesome base recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I wanted it to be good, but I thought it was too dry. I like more sauce on my stuffed shells. Next time I make this, I will not mix the sauce with the cheese and will just cover the shells. I liked the filling in the shells, but I couldn't get past how dry it was.
I can't believe I didn't review these yet! I've made them multiple times and they are delicious. I took a tip from another reviewer and put the filling in a Ziplock back and squeezed the filling through it. (Thanks for the idea!) I have some in my fridge right now. I think I'll go get some more... :)
Reduce the salt in half or just leave it out & its perfect. My husband is still eating and stuffed. He's now only eating it for "taste". I added fresh spinach that I steamed and patted dry along with 3 cloves of garlic. Very, Very good. Thank you!
Excellent...I put the mixture into a large baggie and cut the tip off one corner to pipe the cheese into each shell. It's a time saver. Same recipe I make, minus the mushrooms. I don't combine the sauce and mozzerella on top, I just top with sauce and top with mozzerella. Just a delicious and classic recipe.
I stuffed the cheese mixture into manicotti shells...which was very very time consuming and messy. I piped the mixture using a ziploc bag. Also, used homemade pasta sauce. Five stars because the mixture was easy to put together and tasted great!
This took a while to put together - but if you prepare ahead of time it isn't bad. I cook my pasta a few hours ahead of time then let it cool. I'll 'rejuvenate' it with some water when its time to assemble. I made my sauce ahead of time as well and added some finely crumbled hamburger and sausage. Not bad! I'll make it again when I don't feel like dealing with the hassle of lasagna.
Very yummy and easy to make. I liked the idea of pipeing the filling into the shell using a ziplock - worked great. Next time I'll add chopped brocoli or spinach for some greens. Both our kids loved it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.