Stuffed Shells III

Wow This was good. My first attempt at stuffed shells a few years ago was not pretty, so I haven't tried again until I came across this recipie. This worked wonderfully. I cooked the shells 10 minutes in boiling (salted) water and rinsed them in cold water afterward and they were easy to handle without tearing them up. For the cheese Stuffing I added a teaspoon of dried Oregano and a teaspoon of Italian Spice just because we like those. The ONLY salt I used was in the water for the shells. I left out the mushrooms because nobody here likes them. I browned a pound of Sweet Italian Sausage because we like meat in Sauces and I had it on hand. I then poured one jar of Classico Garlic and Onion Sauce in the pan with the sausage and let it cool while I stuffed the Shells. I used a ziplock bag with the corner cut off to fill the Shells. I wasn't sure how much filling to put in the shells, so i decided to put enough in to fill the shell, but still let the shell overlap a little at the top. That seemed like the right amount. I did put some tomato sauce on the bottom of the pan so the shells didn't stick. Then I spooned the Sauce with the sausage over the stuffed shells and added another jar of the Classico over that, and topped with Mozerella. I cooked 45 minutes covered with foil( but I don't think covering is necessary) and another 10 without foil. It came out fantastic! I will make this often. No need to add salt at all. Thank you for a great recipie!