Creamy Chipotle Chicken

Ok, so I only made 3 changes to this recipe (that is a MAJOR accomplishment for me). The first being that I didn't use the butter (I didn't think it was necessary with the richness of the other ingredients), added a can of mushrooms and I added slivered onions for the last 40 minutes of cooking. I increased the broth to 3/4 cup to make up for the loss in liquid. I also solved the issue some people had with the "chunky" sauce without having to pre-heat all the sauce ingredients. I heated my broth in the microwave for about a minute. I then added the cream cheese chunks and cooked at 20 second intervals until it softened somewhat. I then put the broth/cream cheese, soup and peppers in the blender and hit pulse until it was blended and creamy. The sauce went into the crockpot with the frozen chicken breasts and a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained) and was done about 40 minutes later. We served it over rice and it was a hit! Thanks for the recipe :) I know this recipe would have been just as great as written but we're trying to cook a little healthier.