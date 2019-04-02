Creamy Chipotle Chicken

A delicious slow-cooker recipe of creamy chicken with a slight kick, yumm! Serve chicken with rice and spoon some sauce over the top.

By tnahinu

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place the chicken breasts into a slow cooker, brush with butter, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Pour in the cream of chicken soup and chicken broth, and add the cream cheese, peppers, and adobo sauce. Stir the mixture gently. Cover, set the cooker to Low, and cook for 6 hours.

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 159mg; sodium 862mg. Full Nutrition
