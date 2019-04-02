Creamy Chipotle Chicken
A delicious slow-cooker recipe of creamy chicken with a slight kick, yumm! Serve chicken with rice and spoon some sauce over the top.
A delicious slow-cooker recipe of creamy chicken with a slight kick, yumm! Serve chicken with rice and spoon some sauce over the top.
Very similair to a chipotle chicken I have been making for several years. If you really like to cook with chipotles, here's a hint. Puree a can or two of chipotles in adobo. Put in a jar, keep refrigerated & then you can call it "chipotle paste". I add a spoonful to broth when making soups. Also, use this same recipe and instead of chipotles use a basil pesto sauce. Excellent over linguine or fettucine.Read More
I made this exactly as written. The sauce was delicious - I had the lumping problem as well, but solved it easily by removing the chicken at the end of cooking and whisking the sauce in the crock pot. 6 hours on low is way too long for this recipe. I left the chicken breasts whole and they were still dried out.Read More
Very similair to a chipotle chicken I have been making for several years. If you really like to cook with chipotles, here's a hint. Puree a can or two of chipotles in adobo. Put in a jar, keep refrigerated & then you can call it "chipotle paste". I add a spoonful to broth when making soups. Also, use this same recipe and instead of chipotles use a basil pesto sauce. Excellent over linguine or fettucine.
This is a nice, flavorful, and easy crock pot recipe. I made this as is but put my chicken breast in frozen. It came out great :) I cooked this on low and it was done in my slow cooker after only 4 hours. The chicken was moist and the sauce is nice and creamy with a smoky kick. I served this over rice with a side of broccoli. I will be making this again.
Ok, so I only made 3 changes to this recipe (that is a MAJOR accomplishment for me). The first being that I didn't use the butter (I didn't think it was necessary with the richness of the other ingredients), added a can of mushrooms and I added slivered onions for the last 40 minutes of cooking. I increased the broth to 3/4 cup to make up for the loss in liquid. I also solved the issue some people had with the "chunky" sauce without having to pre-heat all the sauce ingredients. I heated my broth in the microwave for about a minute. I then added the cream cheese chunks and cooked at 20 second intervals until it softened somewhat. I then put the broth/cream cheese, soup and peppers in the blender and hit pulse until it was blended and creamy. The sauce went into the crockpot with the frozen chicken breasts and a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained) and was done about 40 minutes later. We served it over rice and it was a hit! Thanks for the recipe :) I know this recipe would have been just as great as written but we're trying to cook a little healthier.
This is a nice recipe, but it will need some work. Next time, I'll warm up the cream soup, broth, adobo sauce and butter in a saucepan on medium heat, then whisk in the cream cheese until it's thoroughly blended. Then I'll put the remaining ingredients in the slow cooker and pour the sauce over it all. Something is still off, though. Maybe it needs something strong but light to balance the heaviness of the smoke and the richness of the cream cheese; I'm thinking fresh ground coriander seed. Definitely needs chopped cilantro and onions at the table to perk it up.
Love it ... tasty and moist. I did alter the recipe by using what I had on hand. Substituted cream of chicken with cream of mushroom and the chipolte pepper with jarred roasted red peppers. Mild smokey flavor not spicy, if you don't like hot spice try it with the roasted red peppers. Delish!
I hardly ever give a recipe 5 stars, but this is one of the exceptions. My family thought it was a bit spicy, but I loved it, so the heck with them... :)
This was fabulous. I didn't want to wait til the next day to make it in the slow cooker, so I cut up the chicken and pan seared it. Then followed the directions. I let it cook in the sauce for about 20 minutes and served it over rice. This was definitely restaurant quality, thank you for sharing!
EXCELLENT! Only made minor changes: added 1 can of roasted diced tomatoes, and ommited the chicken stock due to the extra liquid in canned tomatoes. Added sauteed thinly sliced onions, red pepper, green pepper, and poblano peppers to last 45 minutes of cooking. Served over cilantro rice completed the "Mexican" flavors of this dish.
Absolutely excellent! The chicken was extremely moist and flavorful, the sauce was perfectly creamy with a definite kick. I made it exactly as it was written and my VERY picky boyfriend piped up right away saying to put this recipe in the "keep" pile. Will definitely make it again.
I loved this recipe. The only changes I made was to use fat free soup and sour cream to cut the calories, and guilt I feel when going for seconds.
This is absolutely AWESOME with so much flavor and spice. I served this with steamed jasmine rice and it paired perfectly. Others mentioned about the cream cheese being chunky thoughout the sauce, but there is a very simple fix for that. I softened the cream cheese in the microwave, stirred, then added the soup, peppers, broth, and pepper sauce right into the cream cheese mix. I stirred until it was all mixed and smooth and poured over my chicken. No cream cheese lumps at all and it turned out perfect! Thank you so much for an amazing recipe. This one is added to my favorites for sure!!
This recipe is really good and easy to prepare. I pounded the chicken thin and put some of the adobe, cream cheese, some red pepper and onions inside the chicken and then rolled it up and placed in crock pot. This is a keeper! Thank you.
I thought this was super easy to prepare and very tasty. I agree with another reviewer - we had little bits of cream cheese floating in our sauce. It didn't bother me in the least, but it really turned hubby off. I believe that's the only reason he says he didn't like it.
I made this exactly as written. The sauce was delicious - I had the lumping problem as well, but solved it easily by removing the chicken at the end of cooking and whisking the sauce in the crock pot. 6 hours on low is way too long for this recipe. I left the chicken breasts whole and they were still dried out.
Made this last night and it was awesome! I didn't have Cream of Chicken soup, so I used cream of celery. Otherwise, I made no changes. As suggested by others, I checked the chicken after 4 hours and it was "fall-apart" tender and juicy. Also, as suggested, I heated the sauce on the stove in order to incorporate the cream cheese and the sauce was velvety smooth. I think the sauce could be made stove-top and used by itself as an adjunct to other dishes as well. I will definitely make this again.
I made it as written the first time and it was SOOOO hot, my family couldn't take it. The second time I used a couple of tablespoons of adobo sauce and no minced peppers and it was DELICIOUS.
Simple creamy spicy comfort food. I did read about the problem many had with the cream cheese separation. I was using my own homemade chicken broth and had to defrost it anyway in the microwave, so I added the cream cheese into it and whisked it until nice and creamy, then poured it into the crock over the chicken. I did use 1/3 less fat cream cheese and added in a whole chopped onion for more flavor. I missed the butter part, but I don't think it needed it anyway. My breast were still frozen when I started this, took 7 hours to cook on low. We served over white rice. The kids were over and liked it so much they're taking home the leftovers.
Sooooo delicious! I made my own cream of chicken from this site using flour chicken broth and milk and some spices. Make your own if you can it was much better than canned. Also I openly used one big pepper bc I'm a wimp but I used all of the sauce in the jar and it was perfect. Still spicy but not too spicy. I also seasoned the chicken with fajita seasoning and cooked on the stove top then removed the chicken and made the sauce and threw the chicken back in. Also sauteed mushrooms and threw those in there. This is a must try!
I was concerned about doing chicken in a slow cooker, but this was excellent; a little spicy for some, but just right for most. I did check chicken after 4 hours (1 high and 3 low) and it was coming apart - next time will check after 3.5 hours. Thanks for sharing.
This was a great, quick, easy and tasty recipe. Followed directions as posted and had excellent results. My chicken was done in 4 hours on low, so make sure you watch your chicken. It might have something to do with the size of your crockpot. I have one of the larger oval ones so my chicken breast laid flat with little to no overlap. If you have a smaller pot, you might have overlap which might call for the longer cooking time. In any case, if your looking for something differnt, try this. I will definately make again.
Delicious! I cooked this in a skillet because I wanted to make it for dinner the night that I found the recipe. Everyone really liked it. I only used two peppers and it was plenty hot enough for my family.
I've been making this for awhile now and finally got around to writing a review. I cook this in a large skillet, not a slow cooker. I chop up the chicken and saute it before adding the other ingredients. I cook it over low/medium heat for a bit (I've never really timed it) so the chicken is tender. The last time I made it I felt it needed something else so I put in sliced red pepper. We eat it over rice. It was awesome and the hubby loved it too!
Used the whole can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Very spicy but my husband and I loved it. Added chopped onion. Will definitely make again.
Fantastic recipe! I'm generally not a fan of recipes that call for canned/condensed soups, but this was really good. To make it healthier, I omitted the butter completely, used low-fat cream cheese (neufchatel) and 98% fat free cream of chicken soup. With three chipotles it was very spicy, but we like it that way! I softened the cream cheese and blended it with the broth until smooth, then added the soup, chipotles and garlic. I didn't add any salt or pepper - doesn't need it. Cooked on low for four hours and then turned to warm for another 1.5 hours. Perfect!
The sauce is creamy and full of flavor. I added a few more chipolte pepper & adobe sauce. Spicy is a staple for our dinners. Sauce was really good over the rice. Chicken tender & moist. My husband cut the chicken in bite sized pieces and mixed it all together. He loved it.
Delicious!!! Subed white wine in place of chicken broth (was out) and olive oil in place of the butter. Served over rice. This recipe will definetly be going in to regular rotation. Thanks for the recipe:)
It was great! Skipped on the butter and it was amazing! My boyfriend is very picky but loves chicken and spicy food so it was perfect... I even got him to eat enchiladas made with the leftovers and he couldn't get enough... definitely going to make this again. Thank you
This recipe is a keeper! I, like other reviewers have suggested, heated the cream of chicken, and cream cheese in a small sauce pan. I also sauteed about a cup or two of freshly sliced mushrooms to add and threw in 3 or 4 chopped green onions. When the chicken was done we shredded it a little and served it over brown rice. The next night we made spanish rice and made soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and the leftover chipolte. YUMMY!! We've made this twice in a span of a month or two and will be making it again soon.
This turned into two absolutely delicious meals! I added the entire can of chipotle peppers (I love the heat) and served it over pasta. I used the leftover sauce to make more crockpot chicken the next day, adding an entire diced jalapeno and more chicken stock to make chicken enchiladas. As others have stated, the butter is not necessary at all, nor is all of the cream cheese. Great recipe!
My husband loved this while I thought it was so-so.
This was good, but not as great as I thought it would be by the smell of the sauce. I only used 2 peppers, and I am glad I didn't add the third...WOW! It was spicy! I will try this again, but maybe in the oven or on the stove. And maybe with just one pepper!
I love this recipe. It's quick and simple to make. I serve this with egg noodles rather than rice and it's always a big hit. Thanks for this recipe.
To make it more healthy I used, 98% fat free cream of chicken soup, Fat free cream cheese, and Fat Free chicken broth. I softened the cream cheese in the microwave. Combined the garlic, soup, broth, cream cheese, peppers and adobo sauce so it was smooth. Poured the melted butter over the seasoned breast and then added the mixture. This dish had a lot of flavor without all the fat! I did not miss it at all... My cook time was only four hours and the chicken was tender falling apart. Served over rice with sliced avocado slices. Will make again.
This was a hit at my house! I have already been asked when I will make it next. Then my son suggested that I make this once a week! I think I can manage that. :)
It leaves a lot to be desired.
This was good but nothing out of this world. Skip the butter - it isn't needed.
Left out the butter, used garlic salt on the chicken, and added the minced garlic directly into the sauce. Only used 2 minced chipotle peppers, and it was plenty spicy! I think it would've been way too hot if I'd added a third pepper. As written, this recipe makes enough sauce for 5-6 chicken breasts. I served over plain white rice mixed with yellow corn - in a word, delicious!
I made this the other night and thought it was really good. I made only a few slight changes. I doubled the sauce and used one can of C/O chicken and one of C/O mushroom, because thats what I had on hand. I used 4 chipotles because we liked things spicy and it was perfect. I added a few splashes of worchestire sauce because I felt like the taste of cream cheese was over powering. Other than that, it was really good. USed the leftover chicken and sauce in soft tacos a few nights later.
Delicious! I eliminated the butter completely and used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and it was perfect. Seasoned the chicken with sazon prior to the garlic. Very flavorful!
Not happy with this at all. Too much sodium left us very thirsty, and I had used reduced sodium broth. The cream cheese was not integrated well into the sauce, I would add it in the last hour already softened. A little more flavor was needed somewhere, just can't put my finger on it. Tried adding fresh cilantro and still wasn't too good. Really hoped this was going to turn out good since I love the smokey flavor of chipotles.
I made this dish due to its simplicity. The one change I made to the recipe was that I shredded the chicken. Yes, I shredded the chicken into small little strings and served it as a dip. The guys were going crazy over it. The whole dish goes a long way with the shredded chicken.
we werent really a fan of this. took the advice of others and only added about 3 peppers did everything else as follows but it tasted like something was still missing. probably will not make again.
I did everything the same except added 3/4 c chicken broth instead of 1/2 cup based on another reviewer. I also only added 1 1/2 peppers instead of 3 once I saw all the seeds in it. Even with cutting the peppers in half, it was pretty spicy! I shredded the chicken and put it on white rice. Delicious!
So good. Tried it once with the rice in the crock pot but it was not a successful experiment. The rice came out mushy. Cook the rice separately as directed and it us delicious and the sauce is so tasty.
This was yummy! My only complaint is that the cream cheese did not melt the way it was supposed to, so it looked gritty. I removed the chicken from the sauce and used a stick blender to blend the sauce for a creamier/prettier look. Will definitely make again.
We loved this and made it exactly as written. Will definitely make it again.
This was too spicy for any of the kids to enjoy it much. We kinda picked it apart and gave them the inside of the chicken which wasn't as spicy but that kinda defeated the purpose. I thought the flavor was decent but seemed like it could have used a little more...something.
This was a very yummy chicken recipe. I had a nice spiciness that my husband liked.
Delicious but unfortunately i forgot to put the cream cheese in...i suppose it saved some calories, fat and sodium though. i did not think about making this in advance so i just made it on the stovetop. i suppose it wasnt really this recipe but it did have all the flavors of the original recipe--i just prepared it in a different manner. i added rice to the pan and cooked for 10 minutes. Then i added cauliflower and carrot cut up, covered and cooked for 12 minutes more. The Most Delicious Flavor. I love chipotle.
This recipe was good and the gravy was good over mashed potatoes. I had never had these type a peppers, but they were good and there was a fair amount of heat to the dish. I used 8 chicken thighs and there was still plenty of gravy.
My husband really liked this but it was WAY too hot for me. I couldn't taste anything because I couldn't get past the heat. But - I will try it again and dial down the chipotle a little because I think I would probably like it then!
I LOVED this recipe! It has a kick to it, but isn't too spicy (I'm a wimp). When I make it again, I will definitely melt the cream cheese beforehand in a pan with the broth (it didn't melt all the way after being in the pot with the rest of the mix for 6 hours. And next time I will use half the butter.
Good, flavorful sauce, depending how you spice it. I used 5 chipotle peppers, cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken, added diced jalapenos; I omitted the butter and used sour cream; I mixed together the sauce first in the crockpot and then placed the chicken inside to insure that the sauce gets mixed well. I served it over rice but I actually think this would be great with penne or as a spicy pasta sauce.
Love it! I used boneless skinless chicken thighs. The flavor is smokey and so good! I made brown rice and poured the sauce from the chicken over the rice. Awesome!!!
I made this recipe using the exact ingredients. However I ended up shredding the chicken and using the mixture as a filling for corn tortilla quesadillas which I grilled on my George Foreman grill. I added some chopped tomatoes with green chilis and white onion. I'm sure there are other things you could add. They were so delicious!! Perfect party finger food too. I would definitely make this recipe again.
This was very tasty! Definitely a keeper.
Wow is this good!...Thick and creamy and full of flavor....I seriously love spicy and did not think this was spicy at all....just had a wonderful smokey flavor from the chipotles. Will add the full can of peppers and adobo next time. ( I am talking about the small can...not a soup can size). Served over rice. Delicious!
This recipe was great but a bit spicy - and I live in the southwest and like spicy! It was too spicy for my kids but my husband and I loved it. To tone it down a bit next time I guess I would use less peppers or adobe sauce and/or dilute a little with more chicken broth or water. I have cooked with chipotles before and thought they were very mild and have eaten chipotle salsa - also which is mild so maybe I just stumbled upon some hotter ones. Still a good recipe to try again!
Hubby liked but I though something was missing. Not sure what.
This was pretty good. As always, I never rate a recipe unless I make it EXACTLY as the recipe is written. The taste was really good and I'll certainly make it again but next time I'll soften the cream cheese and cream the chipotles and adobo sauce in it, then put it in the crock pot. I ended up with little hunks of cream cheese in my sauce that didn't melt even though I cubed it relatively small.
I made this as written, but I heated and blended all of the cream ingredients ahead of time to minimize cream cheese chunks. It was a little too spicy, for us, as written. The taste of the sauce is great, it's the aftertaste that really rocks your world. So, with rice it's a little bit too spicy and I think that the next time that I make it that I will go a little lighter on the peppers and adobo sauce. I also discovered that it’s a good idea to go lighter on the pepper at the beginning, it seems that simmering in the crock pot 'wakes up' the spiciness of the peppers, so even though it was just right before putting it in the crockpot, afterwards, it was a little bit too much. Also a fun little discovery: although it was too spicy for us with the rice, if you dip corn chips in it, it makes an amazing chip dip!! Perfect for a SuperBowl party or whatever!!!
I usually do not enjoy spicy foods, but this was a fabulous recipe! The chicken was so moist and flavorful. I also put my chicken in frozen and cooked on high for about 4.5 hours. YUM!
I made this dish exactly as it asked and it was very good and SPICY! I had never used those peppers before, so it was nice to try a new ingredient. My husband liked the "cream cheese" in it, too.
Wow! What an amazingly flavorful dish! My husband and I love spicy food so we added 5 chipotle peppers and a little more of the adobo sauce than what the original recipe called for. I read the other reviews and made sure to melt the cream cheese and stir with the chicken broth and soup for better continuity. I would highly recommend you try this dish, you won't be disappointed!
The butter isn't neccessary. I used a little bit of olive oil instead of butter. I also used healthy request cream of chicken and nonfat cream cheese. Next time, I would use normal cream cheese... The fat free didn't melt very well. Overall, SO YUMMY!
My Family loved this recipe. My husband was especially fond of it. It does have a kick but not burning bad. Very tasty. I mixed some cornstarch in with some water at the end to make a thicker sauce. I also put my chicken in on the frozen side. It came out nice and moist and tasty. Also, I had never used Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. In case you don't know because I didn't it comes in a can. I will be making this again and again. Thanks, tnahinu for a great recipe.
One of our favorites - even my kids love it!! The only thing I do differently, which solves the lumpy cream cheese issue, is use the Philly Cooking Creme, Santa Fe blend. Adds great flavor and solves the lumps!!!
Made exactly as directed. This tastes amazing.
My husband and I love this recipe! I've made it 4 or 5 times over the past several months. We prefer it over pasta, but it's great over rice as well. You can't go wrong with this chipotle recipe!
Sauce was good, but did not go with chicken very well....
We love spicy food but this was a little more than we cared for. It seemed very hot but missing some flavor. I think less pepper and more garlic would work better for us. I'm sorry, I'm glad I tried it but I'm not sure I would make it again.
I left out the butter as I felt it was not needed. I only used 1 tablespoon of the adobe sauce and it had a nice spice but not too hot. I did not put in the minced chipotle peppers at all. I removed the chicken and whisked the sauce to a smooth consistency. My husband just loved it. I spooned the sauce over oven roasted potatoes.
This was delicious! But! I didn't chop the peppers. I seeded them but left them otherwise intact and it gave me the perfect amount of flavor and spice. Next time I would make the sauce in a separate bowl and then pour it over the chicken. The cream cheese didn't mix in very well when left to its own devices.
I recently took this dish to a potluck and it received many compliments. It is very flavorful and had the right hint of spice from the chipotle peppers, perfect served on top of rice. My chicken was a little tough though and I probably cooked it a bit too long.
This dish was wonderful and quite addicting. The next time I make it I will definitely be reducing the amount of chipotle as a few in my family couldn't handle the spice.
Amazing! Everyone loved this recipe and it was so easy!
Delicious! As written, it is VERY spicy.
Outstanding! I did cut back on the amount of chilies as they quite large. The sauce turned into a nice gravy served over mashed potatoes. Husband loved it.
Deliious and couldn't be easier. I did everything as suggested except I did not add any butter at all. Creamy and hearty, A keeper for sure
This was a hit! I cut the butter out and used evoo and used only half of the cream cheese and used 1/3 less fat cream cheese.
Eh. Although a nice spice, it felt like it was missing something (onion? mushrooms?). We put over rice. Not sure we'll make again.
The chipotle peppers had an overwhelming flavor, I would cut the amount down in half next time. Goes great over rice.
WOW really hot!..would only use maybe 1 pepper. I put this over egg noodles and put in mixed frozen veggies at the very end while the noodles were cooking. It looked good with the all the colors of the veggies. I also used fat free cream cheese and it was fine. I even partially melted all the wet ingredients on the stove and some of the cream cheese still did not melt all the way. Didn't bother with the butter, it doesn't need it.
added shrooms- i liked it more than my husband though.
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. I don't add the chicken broth and instead add about 1 tablespoon of chicken soup base (from Sam's Club). After it has cooked I shred the chicken and serve over rice. I also run the can of chipotle peppers through the food processor, package in 3-4 small containers and freeze so it is ready to go whenever I need it.
I followed the recipe just as it was and it tasted amazing. The only change I had to make was mixing some corn starch with water and throwing it in with the whisked sauce, as it was far too watery. My Partner and roommates said this was a keeper, even though one dislikes any kind of spice.
I forgot the butter part and i don't think it mattered. Heck--maybe that cut down on the calories a smidge. Easy to make, nice and spicy and tasted great with some brown rice.
I loved the idea of this and had all the ingredients to use but needed to make it more figure friendly... I skipped the butter entirely and instead of adding cream cheese I topped with a little sour cream. That helped cool it off a bit because it has a good kick. I ended up shredding the chicken and serving it and the sauce over rice. Easy and satisfying week night meal. Thanks for sharing.
This is a fantastic dish. I slow-cooked frozen chicken breasts on high for 2 hours, low for 2 hours, and it turned out amazing. I didn't have cream of chicken, but substituted jarred Alfredo sauce for the cream base. The chipotle flavor with the cream is wonderful! I also added a couple tablespoons of mild green chiles and served with cauliflower 'potatoes' from this site for a nice low-carb comfort food meal. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
My husband and I just loved this recipe. I have made it 3 times now and have told friends about it.
Great comfort food! Worked well in the CrockPot
Everyone really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to prepare. I followed some reviewers advice and softened the cream cheese in the microwave. Then I put the chiles in my Magic Bullet and processed and then added the cream cheese, cream of chicken soup, chicken broth and sliced garlic cloves and processed all till smooth.
Super yummy and very flavorful! I served this over rice for dinner, but I had extra leftover sauce that I put over grits the next morning for breakfast... OMG... Yumm-o! Next time I think I will serve over grits at dinner.
This is a fantastic recipe. Good for the chilly autumn and winter months. My husband raved over it. Will definitely make again!
The sauce was a fantastic base, but I found the kick incredibly hot. I'm rather used to spicy things and so is my husband, but both of us could barely eat it. I think if I try it again, I would either use green chilies, or drastically reduce the number of peppers.
The husband and I loved this, lots of flavor and spice!
Sauce was delicious. I followed the directions exactly. The chicken itself was blah but very tender. I think this would be better with thighs.
Made exactly as is, and it was fabulous! Served over rice with baked broccoli and will make again!
Was a great recipe and turned out very tasty! I used a smoked chipolte seasoning from New Mexico I had on hand because I felt the peppers would have been too much for my family's preference of chipolte peppers, since I am the only one who loves them. Using just a tsp of the seasoning gave it the taste I love and did not turn my family off from the strength of the peppers in this recipe. It was delicious with mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections