Mini Cheesecakes III

This recipe is quick, simple & extremely easy to make. If you cant get this right you need NOT be in the kitchen doing ANYTHING! I've made this recipe several times over the past few weeks opting for different variations of flavors. I made the crust with crushed vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers as that is what we prefer =) I like this recipe best as it makes exactly 6 regular cupcake size cheesecakes (PERFECT!!). First batch I added chopped pecans & mini chocolate chips between the baked cookie crust & the filling. Before baking I swirled a little caramel sauce onto the filling & took a toothpick & incorporated it into the filling prior to baking. Once they came out & cooled, I topped them w/more chopped pecans, mini chocolate chip morsels & drizzled w/caramel sauce (the one from starbucks works best in my opinion) DEEE-LISHH! Second batch I pureed some raspberries & swirled that into the filling before baking. Once they were cooled off, I topped w/a few fresh raspberries & a little of the puree. These were dee-lish too. I've also made a key-lime batch using key-lime extract (zest & juice) in addition to the vanilla. The key to a perfect cheesecake EVERY time is a water bath. Your desserts will come our picture perfect & creamy w/each batch. I placed my cupcake pan on top of my cookie sheet (its about 1/2 inch deep) & poured boiling hot water onto the sheet prior placing in the oven. The opportunities are endless with this recipe! Thanks for sharing!!