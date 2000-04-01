Mini Cheesecakes III

This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.

By BRAT87

Ingredients

6
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 6-cup muffin pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and margarine with a fork until combined. Measure a rounded tablespoon of the mixture into the bottom of each muffin cup, pressing firmly. Bake in the pre-heated oven for 5 minutes, then remove to cool. Keep the oven on.

  • Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the egg.

  • Pour the cream cheese mixture into the muffin cups, filling each until 3/4 full. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Cool completely in pan before removing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 171.1mg. Full Nutrition
