Mini Cheesecakes III
This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.
I made a single batch of these to test the recipe, before making 2 dozen to take to an event. The first ones came out perfectly - at 25 minutes I wasn't sure they were done, but took them out anyway, figuring if they didn't set up I could bake the next ones longer. They tasted great after cooling and chilling, so I made the bigger batch the next day exactly the same - only difference was I used foil cupcake liners instead of paper - and they were full of cracks after 25 min! The next pan I checked at 15 min, and some of them were already starting to crack so I took them out. So beware, if you try the foil liners, they cook MUCH faster - but they do look a little nicer (the ones that didn't crack!) since the liner doesn't get all soggy looking. Oh, and I left out the lemon zest because I didn't have fresh lemons on hand, and didn't want too strong a lemon flavor. Yummy, thanks for a great recipe!Read More
These did not taste like cheesecake at all! More like a lemon bar! I realized my mistake as soon as I put the zest in! Why would cheesecake have lemon zest in it? I should have picked the zest out - that would have saved these. Had I wanted a lemon dessert I would have made one. If you do not want a STRONG lemon flavor I recommend you stop right here and find another recipe. I will not make again as written. UPDATE: I had to try these again without the lemon. I eliminated the lemon juice and the zest and increased the vanilla extract to 1/2tsp and these were wonderful! With these adjustments they were actually 'mini cheesecakes'!Read More
All I can say is WOW this was good! I wanted to make my husband a cheesecake for Father's Day but I didnt want to make a whole one. We are on a diet and we would eat a whole cheesecake if I made one. lol This was definitely the right recipie though! I tried this one because it has a graham cracker crust instead of the vanila wafer crust used in other similar recipies. They tasted just wonderful. It was easy to control portion size so we didnt go too crazy on the calories but we still got to eat some very tasty cheesecake. It was a very elegant presentation too. After they were cooled in the pan, I ran a thin knife around the edge and they came out easy. I served them graham cracker crust side up and drizzled on some sugar free strawberry glaze. My husband got his favorite desert to make him happy and we didnt have to completely wreck our diet to do it. I cant recomend this recipie enough if you want a delicious and authentic cheesecake taste in managable portion size.
AWESOME!! I doubled the recipe to get 12 jumbo sized cheesecakes. I did up the graham cracker bottoms for a thicker crust. I used some gold foil lined cup cake holders and some in paper liners. The foil lined was easier to peel away from the cheesecakes. Several of mine cracked on the top but covered with the delicious Strawberry Supreme Topping and crushed graham crackers. Will definitely put this in my dessert rotation.
Really good! Made these for our baby's first birthday. He loved smooshing up his cake and we enjoyed our individual portions. I made a sour cream topping for these - Mixed 4 ounces sour cream with 3T sugar and 1 t vanilla extract. Once the cakes were baked through, I spread this topping over the cakes and returned them to the oven for an additional 10 minutes. This adds a creamy layer on top that puts this cheesecake into the DIVINE category.
Definitely a 5 star recipe for taste and simplicity! SO much easier and faster then making an entire cheesecake!! I don't like using Nilla Wafers as a crust since they get soggy so this is so much better. Watch them as they cook as every oven is different. They will be puffy and slightly jiggly when ready. As they cool they sink down in the middle and allow for toppings! A wonderful base for a million creative options. some i've tried... 1) mix in a cup of mini chocolate chips into batter. when cooled drizzle chocolate or caramel on top. 2) after cooled microwave 1/2 C of seedless raspberry jam for 25 seconds, stir, and top. melt white chocolate and drizzle on top of that. 3) use canned cherry OR blueberry pie filling. 4) use Oreo crumbs instead of graham. The ideas are endless!
I made this being skeptical because I have another recipe for a large cheesecake that I love. However, these turned out great. I read a few reviews before hand, but I didn't change anything on the recipe besides I didn't put the lemon zest in. I didn't read all the reviews, so someone may have already mentioned this, but when I cook a cheesecake, I put a pan of water on the bottom rack. I did that with these. I also learned that you NEVER want to open the oven door because for whatever reason, that is what causes the cracks. So, I used the pan of water on the bottom and didn't open the door for 25 minutes and they turned out gorgeous. No cracks and beautiful appearance. Thanks for sharing!
This recipes was delicious and super easy to make. I bought the mini graham cracker tart shells and this recipes makes exactly 6 mini cheesecakes. I used bottled RealLemon lemon juice and didn't use any zest and the cheesecakes were fabulous. Make extra cheesecakes because they will go very fast.
This recipe has been around for a looong time -nearly as long as I have! The reason? They're easy, they're simple, they're reliable and they're "D" good. I used foil cupcake liners to eliminate the sticking problem. The lemon zest and juice amounts are right on perfect. I made a raspberry coulis of fresh raspberries and Splenda, and accented with a few extra fresh berries and mint. Impressive and elegant if I must say so myself, especially for something so doggone simple.
Awesome recipe! I added a little extra to the graham crust to make it a little thicker. I also added 2 tablespoons sour cream and 1 teaspoon flour to the cream cheese mixture. I also line my muffin pans with foil muffin liners. This made it easy to remove and refridgerate. This is easy to make and takes just as good (if not better) than those cheesecakes that take 6 hours to make.
I made this today (minus the lemon juice and lemon zest - not a fan of lemon) and thought it was really great. It was so quick and easy. My fussy sisters who don't even know how to turn on the oven gave it 4 stars but I'm ignoring them. Will definitely make again.
These are super easy and taste great! I am afraid to make cheesecake because it seems easy to ruin...and maybe I can put it off for a few more years because these are terrific! Like others I made supreme strawberry topping - yum! The graham crust is so yummy. Very good for guests.
Excellent! This was perfect to curb my cheesecake craving since there are only 4 of us and I didn't want to make a regular sized cheesecake. We ate ours plain, with no toppings and it was delicious! Make it the day before you will serve it and it tastes even better!
I have never made cheesecake befor because im not much of a baker, but i will tell you that these are some of the best little treats for any party i used the real small cup cake i mean real small cup cakes so as to make just enough for a bite. with this recipe i was able to make 24 cheesecakes. Awesome though anyone who loves cheesecake will no doubt love these.
These are soooo unbelievably good and so simple to make! I've made them twice in two days! I did make some very slight adjustments... I left out the lemon zest and added a little extra vanilla to balance out the lemon flavor. I'm sure that these are great with the graham cracker crust but I didn't have graham crackers so after lining the muffin pans with cupcake liners I placed one ginger snap face up in each one to serve as the crust. Ginger Snaps make an amazing crust as they soften a little while baking and taste very similar to a graham cracker. Also, you save some calories since you don't have to add butter and sugar. Last tip: I baked in a water bath - not sure how these do without a water bath. Great Recipe! I will make pumpkin and chocolate variations over the holidays. Thanks!
This recipe is quick, simple & extremely easy to make. If you cant get this right you need NOT be in the kitchen doing ANYTHING! I've made this recipe several times over the past few weeks opting for different variations of flavors. I made the crust with crushed vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers as that is what we prefer =) I like this recipe best as it makes exactly 6 regular cupcake size cheesecakes (PERFECT!!). First batch I added chopped pecans & mini chocolate chips between the baked cookie crust & the filling. Before baking I swirled a little caramel sauce onto the filling & took a toothpick & incorporated it into the filling prior to baking. Once they came out & cooled, I topped them w/more chopped pecans, mini chocolate chip morsels & drizzled w/caramel sauce (the one from starbucks works best in my opinion) DEEE-LISHH! Second batch I pureed some raspberries & swirled that into the filling before baking. Once they were cooled off, I topped w/a few fresh raspberries & a little of the puree. These were dee-lish too. I've also made a key-lime batch using key-lime extract (zest & juice) in addition to the vanilla. The key to a perfect cheesecake EVERY time is a water bath. Your desserts will come our picture perfect & creamy w/each batch. I placed my cupcake pan on top of my cookie sheet (its about 1/2 inch deep) & poured boiling hot water onto the sheet prior placing in the oven. The opportunities are endless with this recipe! Thanks for sharing!!
I loved this recipe, It was very creamy, not dry and not cakey like most of the recipes I've found. Although I would NOT use the lemon zest, I didnt like the citrusy tang it gave it althought it wasnt overbearing.
This recipe was amazing!!! They were gone in seconds. I am defintely saving this recipe and making it again!!! THANKS!!!
Im not a big fan of baking or cheesecake but most of my friends and family love cheesecake and this is an easy recipe and everyone will love it great for gatherings and holiday pot luck ,,,everyone will love you. PLEASE NOTE!! i would triple the ingredients to get a proper batch..six is definitely not enough to heat your oven for.
I made these cute little desserts for the Superbowl party I just attended. I followed the recipe exactly except to double it- and use 1/2 neufchatel. I chose it because it has a graham cracker base. I served with fruit toppings- using "Blueberry Breakfast Sauce" from this site as a base- but doubled the corn starch- and using strawberries for half, and apple & spices (making apple pie type topping) for the other half. I checked them near the end of baking and was surprised to see that they were very puffed up and cracked. Then when I took them out they deflated a little. I may have done something wrong but the toppings hid everything... and the flavor was amazing. Even after everyone was stuffed, people took seconds of this dessert and were actually groaning at how good it was! Thank you for this recipe! It's going to be one I keep making and making! I want to try a chocolate ganache topping next time!
I followed this recipe exactly- 10 stars! One thing i changed was i used paper muffin cups-but that wasn't nessecary. I was lacking one paper thing, so i greased one of the cups. It came out perfectly without muffin cups. I DO NOT like cheesecake, I repeat, I do not like cheesecake, but I ate these with delight. The only cheesecake i will ever eat from now on. The lemon zest and juice is what gave them their uniqueness and flavor. My parents say that this is the best cheesecake they have ever tasted- and they've eaten at 5-star restaurants. Thank You!
My girlfriend and I tested these in mini cupcake size for a party I am doing next week. They were so easy I thought I had forgotten something. I put 1 tsp graham cracker crust in each cup and filled almost to top. The recipe made 24 mini mini cheesecake cupcakes. I baked for 12 min and they were DELISH and perfect. For the party event I am going to add mini choc chips and top with 3 minis and drizzle with choc for 12, plain with strawberry filling on top drizzled with milk choc for 12 and for the last 12 I am going to put a piece of mini peanut butter cup on top and crust and top with filling and finish with a piece of the pb cup finishing off with a drizzle of choc. This recipe is so adaptable. Try it, you will love it.
Loved it. Cooked it 2 minutes longer than suggested, but was mixed and preped exactly as written.
I made these and they are amazing! The small amount of sugar is for the crust (I didn't catch that!). I didn't use cupcake wrappers, wished I did. Added fresh raspberries to the tops. I would highly recommend! Easy enough for beginning bakers like myself.
Family loved these! Great portion size for kids and made just enough so there weren't any leftovers!
I will probably make these again. Good texture but they were overly lemony. I just wanted cheesecake, not lemon cheesecake. Next time I make it, I will leave out the juice and/or reduce the amount of zest. I think it needs some lemon, just not as much as the recipe called for.
This was excellent! I didn't have any lemons so I just added more lemon juice. Instead of using a regular sized muffin pan, I used a mini muffin tin with paper muffin cups. I baked it for 20 minutes, and topped the mini muffins with blueberry pie topping. They were a total hit and my family is begging me to make triple the amount for our Thanksgiving party.
So good, and it's nice that you can add your own toppings if you'd like.
I loved this recipe, perfect and easy! I topped it off with pecan pieces and cocktail fruit on top and the taste was tasty. Finished fast!
I don't think the amount of margarine was enough. The btm of the cheesecake remained crumby instead of wet and caky. To me, cheesecakes tasted OK but a bit too sweet (even though I added less sugar than originally called for.) My daughter really disliked the texture and the flavor of the cheesy part of the cheesecake.
I loved this recipe because I love cheesecake! If you don't like cheesecake you'll like this recipe anyway.
wow! great recipe! I'm not really fond of lemon taste, so I kept the lemon juice, but omitted the zest. It turned out great.
This was my first attempt at cheesecake and it was wonderful! Brought these to a party and everyone thought that I baked all day, took me less than an hour. Super easy and flavorful. I tripled the recipe and made 18 cups. Maybe it was my oven but i had to bake them a little longer than 25 minutes, I watched to see the tops of the cakes to crack a little before i pulled them from the oven, and that resulted in perfect cheesecake texture.
Doubled recipe omitted zest and only used one egg. Family and friends loved these!
I love this recipe! I usually make them in a mini cupcake (tart) pan and bake for 15 minutes. Everyone loves the bite size cheesecake size, it's perfect for potlucks!
Easy and yummy. I skipped the zest and only added a little lemon flavor. Also, I made a fruit sauce topping that was tasty over the top. Will use this recipe again!
Theese were good at first, but after a few days they taste bitter. Not a very nice suprise.
I made these for my Christmas party and everyone loved it! I didn't use any lemon zest because I had none, but they tasted like cheesecake all the same.
Wow, wow & a double wow. First time making a bake cheesecake. Super easy, elegant looking & taste fabulous. I used speculoos (belgian cookie) crumbs as we can't get graham cracker here in France, didn't bother with the 1 tlbsp sugar as the cookies are sweet enough & i cut down the sugar in the cream cheese too. I use mascapone cream cheese. Cooked some frozen cherries with sugar till syrupy & it's to die for!
YUM! These are so good, and so darned adorable! I did change things a little- I didn't know how many graham crackers made 1/3 cup, so I just crushed up 3. Turns out that makes more like 1/2-2/3 of a cup, so I upped the sugar to 1 1/2 tablespoons and the butter to 2 tablespoons. Then for the cheesecakes themselves, I changed the recipe by using low fat cream cheese (Neufchatel), 1/3 cup sugar, and a tablespoon of lemon juice because I didn't have any lemon zest. Next time I will use the 1 1/2 t lemon juice and the 1/2 t lemon zest like the recipe says because I love lemon zest in cheesecake! I sprinkled mini chocolate chips on some of them before they went in the oven. I only had to bake them for 15 minutes- by that time they had puffed up slightly and only jiggled a little when I shook the pan. They turned out beautifully and didn't crack. I topped them with some freezer strawberry jam that I made earlier in the month. The papers came off quite easily and the crust was the perfect thickness- I think you could actually eat it with your fingers and not worry about it falling apart. They tasted great, too- my fiance (who loves cheesecake) said they deserve 100 stars, especially the ones with the chocolate chips.
I modified the recipe slightly based on some other comments, and they came out amazing. I didn't add any lemon juice or zest. For the topping I purchased frozen mixed berries, blended some with sugar to make a puree, poured about a tablespoon on each cheesecake, then topped them off with 2-3 whole berries. Delicious!!!
These are delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as written and basked in the accolades of my husband and friends. They were part of my contribution to Saturday dinner at our friends' house. I served with a fresh strawberry on top and Strawberry Supreme Topping. Okay, the next time I make these, I'm going to put muffin cups in the muffin tin. I lost a lot of the graham cracker crust trying to get them out of the tin. I will also use the tip of a water bath in order to avoid cracking. I have never made cheesecake before and I found it easy and tasty. I will make these again, maybe even use a mini tin for a dessert tray.
These were so super easy to make. I doubled the recipe to make exactly 12 mini cheesecakes. Cooked exactly 25 minutes, these came out perfect! Can't wait to try with an Oreo crust, and perhaps some raspberry topping. This is my go-to cheesecake recipe now.
I made these on Friday evening for an event on Saturday afternoon and everybody loved them...I doubled the recipe and did 1/2 with cherry and 1/2 with blueberry. The recipe was easy to follow and simply to make...Today I got a call asking me to make 6 dozen for a church group, I think that speaks for itself!!!
Did just what the recipe said to do and they were a smashing hit! Topped with strawberry filling. Will make these for as many occasions and "Just Because" days as I can. :}
These turned out perfectly, better than I expected. The only thing I was concerned about was having them stick to the liners when trying to remove them, but they came out with ease. Mine sunk just a tiny bit while cooling, but that made the perfect little spot to put the filling in. I doubled the recipe and got 24 cheesecakes in my mini muffin tin and 6 regular sized cupcake cheesecakes. I topped some with cherries and some with strawberries. They were very popular at the potluck that I took them to. 11/23 I made these for a pre-Thanksgiving party, and they were a huge hit. I exchanged all of the lemon ingredients for orange, and then topped with Cranberry Sauce (from this site) and Frosted Cranberries (also from this site). These came out perfect looking and tasted wonderful. Will become a new addition to my Thanksgiving and Christmas treats.
I followed this recipe exactly and they turned out perfect. I wish people weren't omitting the lemon because it makes the flavor just the way it shoudl be, it makes it taste like cheesecake, not like lemon cheesecake. Thank you so much for this.
WOW WOW WOW WOW!!!!! I was a little nervous trying out this recipe because I had never made baked cheesecake (always just the instant kind). The ingredients are so simple and it takes no time at all to make this dessert up. My bf and I ate all 6 of them for dessert tonight!! We have plans to make these again next week for our family Easter celebration! You must try these!
I doubled the recipe but only used 1 Tbs. of lemon juice and added 1 Tbs. of vanilla. Didn't want it to be too lemon-y. =) I also used paper muffin cups for easy removing and it turned out pretty good. Topped it off with a peanut butter-chocolate sauce and a raspberry for cuteness. Will definitely make again.
These are GREAT. The only things I changed were to double the crust, whip my (room temperature) cream cheese completely before doing *anything* else, and to omit the lemon completely. These are delicious and tender little cakes that easily came out of the paper cups I put them in. Great recipe!
Love these as a basic recipe. Very easy to customize, as well.
I've taken these to work many times and everyone loves them. I like to make them in mini muffin tins.
These turned out great! I substituted extra vanilla in the place of the lemon juice so the total vanilla was 1 3/4 tsp and I didn't add any lemon. I wanted the traditional cheesecake flavor which was perfect. I did substitute butter for margarine. I also used a mini muffin pan size so I made about 22 mini size. I didn't use wrappers so it was tricky getting them out. Next time I will use the wrappers. Mini size was a perfect bite size. Took about 10-11 mins but I used a convection oven at 300 degrees.
Tried this today and we loved it! It was perfect portions for hubby and me! By 2:00 pm, I had given the recipe to three people! Everyone has called back this evening just RAVING about them! Thank you for the recipe!
I love It!!!!!!! These were so cute and i really liked that these were so easy to make! I followed the directions just as they were and didn't change anything. they turned out great. don't get fooled by the addition of lemons in the recipe, it does not take like lemon bars or anything of that sort, this was a tasty classic cheesecake. these were a big hit at the baby shower and they were absolutely adorable!! Definitely a 5 star, and definitely a keeper!
Excellent. I've made it a few times because I keep getting requests for it. I used real butter instead of margarine for better flavor.
These were pretty tasty. I left out the crust because I wanted the filling only. Just put the filling in sprayed muffin liners. I added extra vanilla too as a personal preference. They did puff up and then fell when I took them out of the oven, so they weren't very pretty. However they tasted good and they were just for at home use so I didn't really care. I guess if I were going to take them out to an event I'd put some cherry pie filling on top to cover up the indentation in the tops. Worth trying!!
Yummyyyy!
Great base recipe! Followed the recipe exactly and it made six beautiful cheesecake cupcakes. The consistency was creamy and sweet. The only thing I would change is to reduce or eliminate the lemon zest and/or juice. It came out too tangy. Other than that, great base recipe that you can change to suit your tastes!
I made these little guys for a birthday party with 6 guests. All I can say is that each person was disappointed when they heard there was only 1 per person! They were that good! I was very pleased with the portion size, since I'm watching my calories.
i double the recipe to make 12 mini cheesecakes. i also upped the amt of crust since i like crust. i used the zest of 1 large lemon and the juice of 1/2 a large lemon which was more than 3 teaspoons but i like a lemony taste. i tasted the batter b4 it went in the oven to make sure it was not too sour or else i wouldve had to add more sugar. i topped w/ blueberry sauce. delicious!
I made this yesterday and the only problem was I only made 12 :) I added extra crust to the bottoms, but still only baked per recipe. I used paper baking cups as I was afraid of them not releasing easily. Those worked perfectly. Next time I'm making at least 24. My husband told me less lemon next time, but I really liked it as is. I topped them with some strawberry and apricot preserves that I heated together in a small sauc epan and let cool. That was much better than pie filling which I've used in the past.
These were delicious! I recommend making them ahead of time- more than a day- they taste even better after chilling longer in the fridge!
These turned out just as delicious as the big cheesecakes, only a lot less baking time! I made 18 of these for a baby shower today. I topped half with blueberry pie filling. The plain cheesecakes were enjoyed just as much, if not more, than those with topping. I look forward to making these again just for my family. Thanks for sharing!
I varied this by leaving out the lemon juice and zest... Added 1/2 a Hershey's Bar to half the filling, then layered the plain filling then the chocolate filling.. Baked regular temperature for about 23 minutes, then added a layer of chopped Reese Cups, then baked the additional 2 minutes.. AWESOME...
Great recipe! They were really good without the hassle of making a whole cheesecake. I took the baking time down a couple of minutes and doubled the recipe and they came out perfect. Used chopped strawberries and strawberry glaze as topping
I made this recipe because I was looking for a dessert recipe for Memorial weekend. I thought they tasted pretty good, but the lemon taste was a little strong for cheesecake I thought. If I made them again in the future I would probably use the lemon juice and leave out the rind. I only had low fat cream cheese but would use the regular next time as I believe it made them a bit softer. Although, they did harden up fine once in the fridge overnight. I topped them with whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries and they presented well. These can really be decorated in so many different ways which is the best part.
Excellent! I left out the lemon zest and juice. I like that this recipe makes a small batch because there are only 2 of us who like cheesecake. We ate these plain without a topping, and they were delicious.
They were nothing short of amazing. I used greased silicone cupcake pans (just push up on the bottom of each cup, and the cheesecake pops out unharmed) floated in a large square baking dish filled with water, leaving the cups submerged. This is essential to preventing the outside of the cheesecake from baking faster than the inside, which can result in cheesecake nightmares. Fantastic recipe!
I made these for Thanksgiving and everyone loved them. I skipped the lemon zest and bought the mini graham crust shells and then followed the recipe. Mine were ready at about 19-20 minutes. I left them for 2 extra minutes and they cracked. After letting them cool for a few minutes the middle sank in a little and the cracks weren't as noticeable. I drizzled them with Hershey's Strawberry syrup... this was my 1st time baking a cheesecake, really easy to make.. highly recommend :)
i thought this recipe was great... it was my first time making cheesecake and it turned out wonderful with the instructions here for six mini-cakes. i followed it exactly and only made one change that i think definitely made it my own--i used some homemade chocolate chocolate chip cookies for the crust! yum yum indeed especially with a topping fresh raspberries (one or two per cake) and a dollop of whip cream (just a little) and i also garnished with a mint leave... perfecto!
Wonderful. Made these in a mini muffin tin- which I think is why they fell apart a little. Still served the ones intact and they were GREAT! Next time will do as recipe suggests- in regular size muffin tin. Easy and Delicious
These were decent. They're easy to make and look presentable if you're doing a filling (I used the strawberry glaze filling from the Strawberry Glazed Pie recipe on this site). As someone who loves lemon, though, the flavor was a little overpowering. If you're making these for a specific group of people who you know love bright citrus-y flavors, go right ahead and follow the recipe. If you're baking for a more general audience, like a pot luck or bale sale, I'd say keep the zest and cut out the juice.
These are great, perfect little cheesecakes that taste just like the big ones. I sized the recipe up to 12 servings to fill my 12 cup muffin tin. What I like about this recipe is that there was less worry about "is it done or not?" that I usually experience with a full-size cheesecake.
Very good, but I didn't like it so much with the lemon juice, so I will make it without next time, I also made it with coconut sugar (so its sugar free) and made it crustless, came out like little cheesecake cookies! But they didn't stick, just an FYI for those of you on low carb diets! ;)
The little cakes seemed to pick up some of the flavor of the muffin tin, I did not use a non-stick, just a regular ol' tin. They didn't want to come out so I ran a knife around the edges to get them out; 5 of 6 survived. Once I placed them on a plate and set them in the fridge they stuck and I had to pry them off. I'll stick to using cupcake liners but I like that the scale of this recipe since it's just me and I can enjoy cheesecake without making a ton.
These were wonderful, made them with other "mini" desserts for a baby shower. Topped with assorted fresh berries, and kiwi. Easy to make too. Will make again.
The recipe was quick and good. Topped with strawberries and blueberries it was even better. The recipe calls for 1 rounded tablespoon graham cracker filling in each muffin cup and it should be 1 rounded tsp for each I believe.
These were great! Made them for our Memorial Day cookout, and all of our guests loved them! Super easy for a real cheesecake!
My family enjoyed these tremendously. All the kept saying was " wow this is really good!". Even though I messed up and accidently added the egg before mixing all the other cake ingredients. Stil came out delicious though! Thanks!
Very good!!! Will be a new favorite!!
great snack when craving something sweet :)
great recipe! Super easy AND quick! I made some changes however - I used half the lemon juice, took out the lemon zest and doubled the vanilla extract. The lemon juice adds good acidity to the fattiness of the cream cheese, but adding 1 1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice makes it a bit too lemony :) I also baked them at 300 degrees rather than 325 degrees for about 16 minutes (I doubled the batch so it may be less for a single batch). Once they are done baking, turn off the oven and crack the oven door - leave the mini cheesecakes in the oven until the oven is done cooling (this is KEY to preventing cracks in the cheesecake!!) Overall this recipe is great. I used foil liners and sprayed the inside of them with canola oil spray so they peel off easier. I went simple with the topping and just sliced raw strawberries on top - looks great and adds great flavor!
Very good and very easy! Perfect for someone to make a little bit but not the whole cake. Even my husband, a cheesecake connoisseur, loved them! Thanks!
I made these in a mini muffin pan so it made quite a few bite sized treats. I had a little trouble with the crust staying together...some problem with the graham cracker to butter ratio I think. I also forgot the egg (oops!) but they still turned out delicious! I made a sweet strawberry sauce to top them. I will definitely be making these again...watching the directions a little more carefully... to get the wonderful results everyone else got!!
Great recipe. I'd have given it 5 stars but the cracker layer was too oily. Next time I'll cut down the butter to crackers ratio. I also took the other reviewers advice and took out the lemon zest, the flavor was great.
I just made these tonight and they came out absolutely perfect and were super simple to make!!! They were sooo delicious and the perfect portion size! The recipe made 6 mini cheesecakes using a regular sized muffin tin. I did bake them for the full 25 mins in the oven along side a small pan of water ( the moisture of the water in the air helps to prevent cracks). I topped them with a fresh strawberry coulis sauce that i made by chopping fresh strawberries and heating them in a saucepan with a spoonfull of sugar, a tsp of lemon zest and a splash of orange juice, then i strained the sauce and spooned it over each little cheesecake when they were cool. This is a new fave go-to dessert for my family. Im 100% satistfied with the results of this great recipe!
When you crave something sweet and fast to make, THIS is the recipe to go for!
I made these for Valentine's day for a treat. This was a very simple recipe that was good. My father, and grandfather are diabetic, so I sub. the white sugar with diabetic sugar. Could not tell the difference. My father said they were very good, and he didn't notice any change, and he usually does.
Great classic recipe you cant fail with this recipe. I put a homeomade strawberry topping I found on this site on top of the cheesecake and everyone loved it.
followed the recipe to a T and the cheesecakes came out perfect. not too sweet and a bit tangy, just the way i like my cheesecake. next time i'll double the recipe so everyone in my family can have 3 each. if it's your first time baking a cheesecake, this recipe is perfect. it's basically fool proof. thank you so much for sharing this with us!
Umm, they looked like they turned out okay. When I was making them I had a ton of the cream cheese, and actually to much. I kept reading over the recipe to see where I went wrong and couldn't find anything. A couple suggestions if you're making them, leave out the lemon zest, though the lemon juice is a good touch. Also, with making a little more of the crust, you could probably easily make 8 of these with the standard recipe. Otherwise, it's a great simple cheesecake that goes well with lots of different toppings.
Simple and delicious!I made these with a strawberry sauce for Easter and they were perfect.
very good!! Didn't and wouldn't change a thing with in this recipe!!! make them all the time for holiday family events...a keeper in my book :)
AMAZING! I used 3 eggs instead of 1, and it really brought out the flavours and made it the perfect texture! would recommend making that substitute!
Wow! I followed the recipe almost exactly. I doubled it for 12 mini cheesecakes. I've made this recipe twice and the second time I switched to the Neufchatel cheese. I don't know if that made the difference, since the first batch was very good, but the second batch was OUTRAGEOUS!!!!! I can't stop eating them and have since started making sure I have the ingredients on hand at all times for a quick cheesecake fix. These are creamy but not too dense. I keep frozen strawberries on hand and defrost them to put on top, but they arer still amazing without. The graham cracker crust is perfect, I wouldn't try any other crust. I'll stick with the Neufchatel cheese from now on. A keeper that will be made VERY often in my house.
The recipe was wonderful, I loved it. I added cinnamon to the graham cracker mix and I loved it. This is a simple, delicious recipe.
Flavors were delicious, but did not hold up well at room temperature! if I made them again would toy with the cheesecake mixture.
