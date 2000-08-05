Pesto Pizza

A great alternative to your regular pizza.

Recipe by MARCEA

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Spread pesto on pizza crust. Top with tomatoes, bell peppers, olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and browned.

394 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 936.8mg. Full Nutrition
