Pesto Pizza
A great alternative to your regular pizza.
A great alternative to your regular pizza.
A friend brought a version of this to a dinner party as an appetizer, she also added a little mozarella and parmesan cheese, it was a hit! It really looks pretty if you top it with the cheeses and then lay big slices of fresh tomato over the top.Read More
This was really expensive to make and was a major disappointment. Won't be making this one again.Read More
A friend brought a version of this to a dinner party as an appetizer, she also added a little mozarella and parmesan cheese, it was a hit! It really looks pretty if you top it with the cheeses and then lay big slices of fresh tomato over the top.
Very tasty! My first dish using pesto and it turned out great! My hubby & 3 yr old loved it! Inexpensive (and quick!) to make if you use the Quick and Easy Pizza Crust (also on this site - I will be adding a tblsp. or so of Italian herbs to the dough before baking next time).
Excellent recipe!!! I made no changes to the recipe, and the pizza was perfect. It tasted fresh and delicious. This fast and easy recipe is a perfect summer meal.
This was really expensive to make and was a major disappointment. Won't be making this one again.
Yum! Everyone in my family loved this pizza - even the ones who don't like feta cheese. The only changes were... I made my own dough with some oregano and garlic salt added, I used orange bell pepper instead of green, and tomato basil feta. This one is definitely going in my recipe box!
Out Of This World Delicious!! It smelled so good while baking in the oven, and tasted even better. I used some homemade pesto from my basil plants - - nice and garlicky. There is nothing I would change on this recipe....it's perfect.
Yum, yum, yum! Perfect as is, but we used 1/2 mozzarella and 1/2 feta instead. A keeper and REPEATER!
I loved this recipe...yes, a bit on the expensive side, but totally worth it! I like adding some sunflower seeds for a bit more crunch.
replace crust with whole wheat flat bread or 4 calorie pita bread from Wegmans and save some calories and carbs
Quick, easy, and a nice twist on "same-o, same-o" boring pizza. Pesto gives a wonderful "gourmet" flavor.
This was sooo good! I think as long as you use good pizza dough and pesto, it is impossible to make this recipe any less than a five-star one! I used my homemade dough and homemade pesto the way my family likes it, topped it with artichokes, olives, and thin slices of tomatoes, as well as feta and some mozzerella, and we all loved it! Great recipe!
Delicious and easy. It also looks impressive.
Make pizza dough in bread maker - adding about 1T of italian seasoning. Baked while oven was heating plus additional 4-5 min. Added toppings: basil pesto, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, onions, and entire mozzarella ball shredded. Baked for 10 minutes. Came out absolutely perfect.
Easy and excellent! I'm not a cook by any stretch, but my wife was hurt and I was forced to take up the cooking duties for the next 4 months. This was one of the easiest and tastiest things I made, and for a novice like me, it garnered 5 stars from my wife!
The amount of toppings this recipe calls for is enough for two pizzas and it took about 20 minutes to cook. My friends and I made it and the feta would not melt. We thought this recipe would be much improved if we had used less toppings and sautéed the vegetables. We also felt that it would be wiser to use mozzarella and Parmesan instead of feta, as the feta seemed to overpower everything. We also made our own dough instead of using the pre-baked kind.
This is REALLY outstanding! You could probably make two pizzas with this amount of toppings. The only thing I added was a drizzle of olive oil over top before baking. Thanks!
SO very good! Used sundried tomatoes. Made garlic crust.
This was exceptional. Our only addition was grilled blackened chicken and OMG! it was fantastic! 5+ stars! Thanks for sharing!
My brother who will not eat veggies LOVES THIS!! Use your BarBQ.. I chop, coat my veggies (Zucchini, squash, red onion, with olive oil S&P, use a barBQ bowl with holes. Grill veggies for 20 min turning 3-4 times. Now build your favorite pizza A Pizza stone works great! Olive oil side down on BarBQ. Cook for 2 min. olive oil other side (top) flip.. chop tomato in small bits (remove seeds and liq), mix into pesto. Pesto pizza, mmmmmmm
Like other said before.. it was kind of expensive to make and didn't turn out very good. Something is missing.
Someone complained that this was expensive to make - I disagree, I think that if you make your own crust it's fairly inexpensive for a fun/creative meal. I would use goat cheese next time, though - a little too many salty foods at once with the feta.
Excellent recipe! Unique combination of ingredients make this a flavorful and impressive pizza... but so easy and quick to make. Use it to wow friends and family! A pizza stone will greatly enhance the texture of the crust. This recipe will be a staple in our house!
Good way to use up an abundant basil & tomato crop ... Used the "easy pesto" from this site (lowered the sodium) & fresh black olives (never from a can). Put these ingredients onto a pita and baked at 425 for 20 minutes - let stand 5 minutes to cool and this was a five. I've rated it a 4 as written.
Good idea, great flavor, quick and easy. Much better than ordering out. We added more cheese than directed and that seemed to add it. Also put basil leaves under some of the cheese.
I don't know how one could call this pizza a disappointment! This is exceptional, and a must have for any recipe collection. I sometimes use sundried tomatoes rather than the red bell pepper, but either way it's delicious!
I also had this on the quick and easy pizza crust, which I cooked for about 10 minutes before adding the toppings. I also added some squares of mozzarella. I don't usually like cold leftover pizza, but I was super excited to have this in my lunch the next day and it was excellent cold too!!
This is the best pizza that I’ve made in a while, and I can’t wait to eat the leftovers! I don’t think you can really go wrong with pesto, and it’s a nice change from typical pizza sauce. So good!
I've made this type of pizza for years. I cook some cut up chicken breast in olive oil and rosemary and add some chopped onion, always a favorite!
Taste is ok but could be better possibly with a different cheese (one that melts)..The feta stays clumpy and doesn't get the slightest bit soft.
Delicious! But the pesto was quite oily..and it soaked into my pizza. But still, I enjoyed it a lot!
This was a good recipe. I didn't measure things exactly since I was just putting the toppings on and seeing what looked right for our taste so I can't say if the toppings were too plentiful as others reported. I thought it was a good balance just going by sight. For my personal taste, next time I'll use more pesto and maybe add some garlic powder or salt to give it a kick. I did add a little bit of mozzarella after reading about some complaints of melted cheese. It was good too. A very good base recipe to spring from if you desire.
omg, I tried this, used NAAN because it was the first flat bread I ran into & all I can say, delish!! will be making this a regualar at my house... so easy so healthy!
Best pizza I've ever had! I layered with what I had on hand, fresh mozz slices instead of feta and topped with chunky pepperoni, slices of roma tomatoe, black olives and lastly hand grated romano cheese. Baked until the edges were crispy. I made on an 8in boboli crust with 2 "ice cubes" of my own frozen pesto. I may never use pizza sauce again!
Fantastic! Didn't change the ingredients at all but was just generous with the pesto sauce. SO easy to make! I chopped up all the ingredients and my 2 year old loved helping me to assemble the pizza...then ate a ton of it! Will make again for sure.
highly recommend pre-baking dough...i didn't and the dough was soggy. VERY tasty.
I used straight up goat cheese and some roasted garlic in addition to the other toppings and it was REALLY good. My dough was too thick (my fault), but had I made thin crust, this would have been THE BOMB! We have a pizza place here that sells pizza similar to these for $16/small! Thanks for saving us money!
So Delicious! Beautiful pizza, picture perfect.The posted pic doesn't do this one justice, it looks so much better. Oh and you should smell it! This smelled great as it was baking. I didn't have any green peppers so I just left them off, but I found some baby spinach in the fridge and added that in it's place. I used a handful of snipped sun dried tomatoes as I didn't have a fresh tomato on hand. I used a mediterranean blend cheese crumbles (feta, provolone, parmesan) Very very good and I will make this one again. I think I'll try fresh mozarella and mushrooms as well the next time I make this. Pizza Hut sure doesn't make 'em like this!
Kudos on a wonderful recipe! My husband and I were thoroughly surprised that one piece of pizza could be so filling, while so delightfully tasty!!! We're excited for the leftoevers! In my notes I wrote, "Awesome! Wouldnt' change a thing!" Thanks again!
Made it the first time and thought it was good, but for the 2nd time, I made a couple of revisions and it was delicious!!! My boyfriend thought it was much better than any restaurant pizza. I made fresh pesto sauce using roasted garlic, basil, walnuts, olive oil, Parmesan. I used Digourno crust, a much better crust than the cheaper one I originally tried. Did not add bell peppers or onions, but did add in spinach and mozzarella cheese.
Great alternative to "regular" pizza. You can't go wrong with Pesto. I did try to keep the recipe the same, but I don't like olives or artichoke hearts, so I added sliced tomatoes in addition to the diced (as in another review). I also added basil, per another reviewer as well. It turned out great. Even my 2 year old had a second slice! Yum.
I'm not one for lots of toppings on my pizza, but this one was *wonderful*. You will need a fork to eat it!
OH MY!! Feta on pizza is delish!! Put pesto on crust, peppers, olives, chicken, tomatoes, artichokes, mozz and parm cheese....so good!!
This is a big hit with my husband! He loves the fresh flavor and this is the perfect recipe for a light summer pizza. I now keep artichoke hearts, black olives, packaged thin crusts,pesto,(basil and sun dried tomato) and feta in the house (and I always have tomatoes, peppers, and red onions on hand) for a quick "go to" recipe that I know he will enjoy.
Made this pizza a couple of times now. That should speak for itself! Definitely worthwhile making, and will be doing it again. (And again!)
Out Of This World Delicious!! It smelled so good while baking in the oven, and tasted even better. I used s…—KOALAGIRL
This needed more spices, the recipe as is was quite plain.
Great recipe, though I changed my toppings a bit. I used cooked cubed chicken, marinated atrichoke hearts, crushed drained pineapple, a little chopped spinach fetta, havarty, and motzza. Yummy!
Great combination - I didn't change a thing. The one thing I'd suggest is that if you start with unbaked pizza dough, like I did, either pre-bake it (I forgot) or go easy on the oil in your pesto - our pizza was a bit soggy. Totally my fault, though. We'll make this a lot!
Delicious! My husband claims it's the best pizza he's ever had. We'll definitely be making this again!
So good! I adore all the ingredients, so I thought it would be amazing anyway, but it kind of blew my mind.
A very hearty pizza with only veggies. It is filling and very healthy as far as pizza goes. I will be making this often.
Really, really loved it! Easy too.
Excellent pizza!!! Followed recipe exactly and it taste so good! I will be making this again, I think it would be great for guest!
I gave this 4 stars because i loved the idea it sparked within me. I did change it up. I used my own pizza dough and pesto. omited black olives and artichoke hearts, feta and green peppers. Added red peppers provolone and mozzarella cheese. made a horseradish cream for dipping and cooked it on the grill! yummmmy
I thought the pesto gave this pizza plenty of flavor !!! It wasn't bland at all. Since feta isn't my husband's fave I used mozzarella. A keeper for us !!!
My family loved this! You could probably make two pizzas with this amount of toppings though. I used mozarella cheese (because that is what I had on hand). I left out the green bell pepper and the onion because I had everything on hand except those ingredients and I didn't feel like running to the store. Also, my boys like "MEAT" on their pizza so we added pepperoni. Turned out great. Everyone loved it! Easy recipe! ;-)
One of the best pizzas I've had in a long time and my husband agreed. Thanks for the awesome recipe.
Will be making this one again. Just used what I had around which was roasted peppers, tomato, onion and a little jalapeno. No feta, but mozzarella was fine.
Yummy ,my family loves this .My teens inhale this . I have made it in a 9x13 and taken squares as a appetizer.It is eaten quickly.Since the first time I have added at times...banana peppers ,Greek olives whatever looks good.Always a hit.
This was great. We used a ton of the vegetables; it was almost comical how high the toppings were on the pizza. We had to cook it a little longer than it said, but that's not a big deal. It was also pretty filling due to all the veggies...A nice guilt free pizza!
Aweaome! I did add some baby bella mushrooms and a little sprinkle of parmesan on top of the feta. I used my pwn recipe for the pesto. I grow my own herbs and this was so fresh. I will definitely make this again.
I have never tried Pesto pizza before and I must say that it was a great change from the regular! I used spelt flour instead of bread flour and had to add a 1/2 cup of additional flour just because it was a bit moist. I also used some mozzarella cheese along with the feta and it turned out wonderfully! I will most definitely be making this one again, thanks a lot!
Really fantastic--will make again! I put it in there on 400 for about 15min on a premade thin crust pizza and the crust was amazing.
My go-to pizza recipe. I usually omit the artichoke hearts - they're a little expensive and I don't think they add that much flavor to the pizza. Tip from my sister - mix all the vegetables and feta together in a bowl, then spread on top of the pesto. It's faster and you end up with a very even distribution of toppings, but you do miss out on the fun of sprinkling them all over :)
I left out the onion and green pepper. Used kalamata olives and it turned out amazing! Seriously, I LOVE this pizza. Very easy to make.
I've made many versions of pesto pizza, and my fav is simple: flatbread or wraps, pesto, and chopped yellow, red, and orange peppers. It's quick, easy, and it's yummy.
tastes great and is easy. I used 1/2 motz and 1/2 fetta. made one for my kids with only the pesto and cheese and they loved it.
Amazing pizza! Indescribably tasty! A must try!
Easy and excellent! We used Kalamata olives and omitted the tomato and green pepper (none on hand). Doubled up on the artichokes and it was marvelous. We even used WalMart pre-made crust and it was better than the higher priced 'brand' name-- who knew? We'll be making again!!
This pizza is delicious! I used homemade pesto and homemade pizza crust. I felt there was too much feta on the pizza, however, so next time I may cut the amount of cheese. This pizza does take some time to make if you have to chop up fresh veggies, so I wouldn't be able to make it on a weeknight. It was fine for a weekend meal.
I will definitely make this recipe again-pesto is a great idea to put on pizza! I didn't follow the recipe exactly though. I just put on what I liked.
I liked this recipe, but used flatbread instead and added a little mozarella.
We used about half the feta and loved it!
Can't imagine anyone NOT loving this. I made my own 14" crust and didn't prebake. Sauteed 10 Baby Bella mushrooms with the pepper and used sliced Roma tomatoes on the top. Used about 10 Greek olives instead of canned and my homemade pesto. Gave it a delicious punch. Cooked about 15 minutes since the crust wasn't cooked first. Spectacular. Thanks for this.
I really liked this a lot, would give 4.5 stars if I could. Great flavor and unique taste.
I used precooked grilled chicken and jar pesto with red onion and sweet pepper topped w/mozzarella
This is really not as good as chain pizza restaurant products. The pesto overpowers the artichoke hearts.
Did it exactly as it said. Added mushrooms! Delicious!
Wow amazing!!!! I veganized this with vegan feta and pesto!!! I also sautéed the green peppers and onions before putting in the oven and made 2 smaller pizza using flat bread as the crust!! My husband was blown alway with it! I think next time ( yes there will definitely be a next time), I will use sundries tomatoes!! Thanks so much for the great recipe!!!
Delish and easy!
i will make this again and again. i loved the pesto taste - pleasant surprise than the typical tomato pizza sauce. De-lish!!!
I loved it and so did my family. We used the veggies we liked green and yellow peppers and a red onion. We also added chicken that I cooked ahead of time and it was great. I used the feta and italian blend preshredded cheese.
This is very good. My husband loved it.
Good combo of flavors in this pizza. Great tasting on homemade crust with marinated attichoke hearts! A new addition to our family favorites.
I put a little pizza sauce on there too. Yummy!
Mediterraniany. Good
Way good, my favorite pizza! It's all my favorite greek veggies. I'll never go back to Dominos.
I prepared the pesto and froze the extra pesto for the next time I make this recipe. It's very tasty, easy, and quick.
Great Pizza! And it was easy to make.
DEELISH! What a nice change from the ordinary pizza.
SOOOO GOOD!!
This pizza was delicious. I omitted the onion, substituted goat cheese for feta and rep pepper for green and used the Quick and Easy Pizza Crust recipe found on this site. I will definitely make this again.
Yum! And so easy. My husband couldn't stop eating it.
It's my new go to quick meal! The variations are endless. I had extra naan bread around and used it instead of pizza crust. #winner!
This pizza turned out awesome!! This recipe is a definite keeper! However I made a few revisions and let me tell you they were well worth it! I basically added 2 extra toppings--sliced kalamata olives and roasted eggplant slices (I roasted them in the oven previously for about 5 minutes with salt, pepper, and olive oil). These two additional toppings definitely kicked it up a notch and made this pizza unforgettable!
I was looking for something to do with the pesto sauce and left over gorgonzola in my fridge and this recipe hit the spot. Between my fridge and pantry I had all the ingredients all ready so it didn't cost a dime. I replaced the feta with the gorgonzola and just used less. Worked great. Thanks for the recipe!
this was delicious. we added some chicken (fully cook it first) that was cooked with Italian seasoning, garlic salt and lemon pepper
We didn't use the onion because I didn't have one. We also put some Italian cheeses on top of it all. The feta was fine too. We really enjoyed this.
This recipe is awesome!!! I used mozzarella and feta :) sooo delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections