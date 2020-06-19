Guinean Peanut Sauce with Butternut Squash

This peanut butter and butternut squash recipe is from the village of Cansamange in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa. I learned it while I was in the Peace Corps; it quickly became my favorite dish! The authentic West African preparation requires squishing this by hand until the mixture is fairly uniform - a food processor also works. Serve over medium-grained rice. Okra sauce (folere) is a traditional accompaniment.
A creamy, subtle-flavored dish. DO NOT USE REGULAR PEANUT BUTTER- the sugar will ruin it! The tomato and squash provide naturally sweet undertones, while the garlic, onion and bay leaf infuse the sauce with a savory flavor. I was intrigued by this recipe, and thankfully all 10 of us enjoyed it =) Not to tamper with the "traditional flavor... but I enjoyed this with hot sauce, and imagine that a minced jalapeno sauteed with the onions, or perhaps some red pepper flakes, could add a lot to this dish. Oh, and some chopped cilantro would be excellent too. Thanks for sharing, Anne-Marie!
This was only ok. I had planned on making something else when I came across this recipe. I had baked the squash completely. I was unsure about how much the 2" cube should have been cooked anyway. I didn't have natural peanut butter and I used regular peanut butter. That could have made it a little on the sweet side. I combined the garlic, salt, and peanut butter sauce all together. I think I liked it more than my boyfriend did. Thanx for posting this interesting/unique recipe!
A creamy, subtle-flavored dish. DO NOT USE REGULAR PEANUT BUTTER- the sugar will ruin it! The tomato and squash provide naturally sweet undertones, while the garlic, onion and bay leaf infuse the sauce with a savory flavor. I was intrigued by this recipe, and thankfully all 10 of us enjoyed it =) Not to tamper with the "traditional flavor... but I enjoyed this with hot sauce, and imagine that a minced jalapeno sauteed with the onions, or perhaps some red pepper flakes, could add a lot to this dish. Oh, and some chopped cilantro would be excellent too. Thanks for sharing, Anne-Marie!
This was only ok. I had planned on making something else when I came across this recipe. I had baked the squash completely. I was unsure about how much the 2" cube should have been cooked anyway. I didn't have natural peanut butter and I used regular peanut butter. That could have made it a little on the sweet side. I combined the garlic, salt, and peanut butter sauce all together. I think I liked it more than my boyfriend did. Thanx for posting this interesting/unique recipe!
This was really good! Instead of boiling the butternut squash which makes you lose a lot of the vitamins in the water, I put it on a cookie sheet in the oven with a little olive oil mixed in at 475 degrees for 20-25 minutes. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I served it with quinoa.
I searched this site for just the ingredients I happened to have on hand, and I made Guinean Peanut Sauce with Butternut Squash with folete sauce. (Yes, I always have frozen okra on hand.) It was easy and fast, and it tastes like home. I love it!!!!
What a delicious, filling, and healthy dish! Truly is pure comfort food. I served this over brown rice with greens sauteed with olive oil, sliced mushrooms, and garlic with a splash of soy sauce and rice vinegar. So yummy!
It was really good! Don't be turned off by the ingredients. My three kids saw what I was making and were very hesitant to try to eat the dish but they liked it. I followed the baking instructions for the squash provided by another reviewer. We ate it with sriracha. Super yummy!
If I could rate this recipe any lower, I would have. I followed it to the letter and used the correct type of peanut butter, and the result was a bland, sloppy mess. Increasing the amount of salt and pepper did nothing to improve the blandness; it just covered the taste by making the swill too salty and peppery.
Read the reviews and hesitated before making this dish. Ultimately I went ahead and made it as we have harvested two bushels of butternut squash this year. Followed the recipe exactly (which I rarely do) and 2 out of 3 of us thought it was great while the 3rd thought it was ok. A nice creamy sauce with well blended, if subtle, flavors.
I love it. It's one of my favorites. I use tomato powder cause we have e lots of dehydrated tomato powder for long term term storage of tomatoes.Also I add more water while it is cooking. I usually do on the stove top and that is especially good that I have done it in the Crock-Pot which is helpful not having to stand in front of stove and it is pretty good.
Mickey Johnson Vuong
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2015
I like this a lot! If you like satay, you will like this! Very easy (and cheap!) I made it exactly as stated and the whole family enjoyed it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.