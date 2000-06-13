Mom's Yummy Onion Casserole
My Mother used to always make this casserole on holidays. It was always a hit!
Reading this recipe does not give you a full picture of the dish. You have to try it, and when you do, it will disappear!!!Read More
This was 50-50 in my house. The actual taste was good but I was turned off by the texture of the clumpy, soggy chips even though it added great flavor. Also when I served it at the beginning of dinner it was quite runny. Later when some came back for seconds it had a better texture - the cheese had hardened a bit rather than running through the casserole - so I would suggest letting it sit 10 min. before serving. Last week I found "Festive Onions" on this site, which we loved - easy, great tasting and a beautiful presentation - souffle looking - definitely fit for company. I'm still on the fence about this one - not sure I'll make it again.Read More
I served this recipe for thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Kind of a strange combo, but it works! I'll definately make it again.
i LOVED this dish , although i didn't have any faith in it at all until the very last moment it was done , the ingredients just looked weak and weird to me ..but who knew ? VERY delicious ..i would definitely make it again ,would be nice to serve guests as well , but i would not make it as the main dish this time ..and if i make it for two of us again, i will half the recipe ,i hated having to throw out the rest ..Thanks a lot for sharing it !
Hey Kelly, I'm impressed! I love raw onions but don't care for cooked because they become so sweet. I halved this recipe thinking that my hubby would be the only one who would enjoy this dish. How wrong I was!! Not only did Drew devour his portion, but the kids thankfully, tried it and gobbled up theirs. I really loved it too and was scraping the sides of the casserole to get every last morsel! I didn't have any chips on hand, so I used salsa flavored "Bugles" instead. Trust me, I'll certainly be making this again!!
I made this to take to a community BBQ this evening and came home with an empty pan! It was fabulous. I didn't have any beef bullion, so I substituted beef broth for the water and bullion. Since bullion is so salty, I sprinkled some Tony Cacheres' Creole Seasoning on the onions as they were cooking to make up for the lack of flavor from not using bullion. I will definitely make this one over and over and over again!
yummy is right. I didn't have the chips so I topped it with buttered cracker crumbs. Will definetly make again
WOW! This was awesome! We have a new holiday recipe - definitely a keeper!
This was really good. Like everyone else I thought it'd be weird but it's quite tasty. I ended up using leftover french onion soup but drained the liquid and it turned out great.
WOW! So delicious! I had to change the recipe some due to lack of ingredients in my pantry... Only had 1 onion but I still used the same amount of sauce. Cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom (and fat free). Low-fat margarine. And since I didn't have potato chips, I used diced potatoes instead (which soaked up that extra sauce.) All I can say is... YUM YUM YUM.
Excellent! I did omit the butter and brown 1/2 lb. seasoned ground beef along with the onions for a complete meal in one! (I also omitted the chips, I had none and instead sprinkled bread crumbs over the cheese)
The taste of this dish is excellent; however, I was not as thrilled with the texture. In the future, I might add some egg to help set up the casserole or decrease the recipe and make it as a side dish. As a side note, I used some of the leftovers in a quiche which added a lot of extra flavor.
Interesting recipe but pretty good. Will probably make again. Thanks!
Excellent!!
This was definitely good but not quite 5 stars. I made the mistake of using this as a main dish, which was just due to my inexperience as a chef, but I've learned a lot since then (I made this about a year ago). But my folly is not why I marked this 4 instead of 5. It's, well, very oniony, and extremely rich. Most of my roommates (I live with 7) ate it, but none of them "loved" it. I don't think I'll make it again, but it was definitely worth a try.
Great way to treat onions as a vegetable! instead of an accent. I used cream of celery instead of cream of Mushrooms, because it is what I had. Used a mixture of French fried onions and Ruffles Sour Cream and Chives Potatoe chips. Used 5 VERY large onions and made in a 7 x 12 inch Cassarole dish. Sauted the onions in two batches. Looking forward to making this dish again. Would love to take it to a Pot Luck. Ate it as a side dish with Steak, also cold the next morning and warmed up the next evening.
The ingredients in this recipe work together perfectly. The crust on top of the onions tasted delicious. My only concern with this recipe is the amount of onions. I used 4 onions instead of 9 and still it seemed like way too much. This is definitely a side dish, and if you're not a big fan of onions, you might not be able to eat a lot. On the other hand, if you do enjoy onions, you might finish the whole thing in one day. Great recipe, but personally I would only make again for someone who is an onion lover.
This was really good. I added chopped up potatoes to it and a can of cream of potatoe soup. Turned out great.
I made this and it was delicious! So easy to make too!
