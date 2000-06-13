Mom's Yummy Onion Casserole

4.2
21 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

My Mother used to always make this casserole on holidays. It was always a hit!

Recipe by Kelly

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onions until tender. Transfer to prepared dish and top with crushed potato chips.

  • Dissolve bouillon in water and mix with mushroom soup; pour over chips and onions. Top with cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 26g; cholesterol 46.7mg; sodium 729.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022