Apricot Crumble
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 277.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 40.3g 13 %
dietary fiber: 5.2g 21 %
sugars: 19.3g
fat: 11.7g 18 %
saturated fat: 6.4g 32 %
cholesterol: 27.2mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 2430.3IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 12.8mg 21 %
folate: 19.7mcg 5 %
calcium: 46.1mg 5 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 50.4mg 18 %
potassium: 407.9mg 11 %
sodium: 62mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 105.7
