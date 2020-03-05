Apricot Crumble

Rating: 3.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

I used fresh apricots from our garden for this simple and delicious crumble.

By Veronica Meredith

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Toss the apricots with the lemon juice in a bowl; set aside. Combine oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in a bowl. Cut in the butter with a knife or pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set 2 cups of the oat mixture aside in a bowl. Mix the water into the remaining oat mixture until well blended; pat mixture into the prepared baking dish to make a crust. Spread the apricots evenly over the crust, and top with the reserved crumble mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the topping is lightly browned, 35 to 40 minutes. Served hot with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 62mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

E Goddard
Rating: 2 stars
08/09/2010
This had no taste really - I was so disappointed. Not enough crumble on top. Also the crumble mixture wasn't very sweet. I'm sorry but I won't be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
annagodadavida
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2013
I prefer rustic dishes that aren't too sweet so this one suited my palate well..but I did do some tweaking: 8 cups apricot would be too tart & I never have 8 cups of any one fruit laying around so I cubed a large firm asian pear that I had and added it to the 3 cups of apricots I had on hand this yielded 5 cups of fruit so I added a cup of fresh strawberries too. I patted my fruit dry after I'd chopped it before adding the lemon juice. I don't have a 9 X13 pan so I had to cram all my ingredients into a 8 X 11 maybe it's all the extra pressing I did that ensured my crust held together perfectly. I'm really a fan because there is no flour or egg in this recipe and the butter & sugar are used judiciously. It's a healthier dessert that pairs nicely with a good cup of coffee. I have a cherry blueberry version in the oven right now & I'm quiet optimistic. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MINNIESTUFF
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2017
I made this with "canning" apricots that were left over from canning freezing and making jam so they are tart and not as juicy when cooked as the apricots purchased in the grocery store so my crust and topping were perfect. This crumble was tart and not too sweet. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar I only used 1/8 tsp each of the nutmeg and cloves but used 2 tsp Penzey's Vietnamese Cinnamon which has a better flavor than store bought. We topped it off with Cool Whip. This was very good and will be my go-to recipe for a quick dessert. Read More
Mountain Goddess
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2018
I had apricots on my tree this year! I added some frozen rhubarb and the crumble wad 2 cups plain oats and 2 cups of a cereal mix I had of oats quinoa flax amaranth and almonds. I also put some lime juice in it. Read More
