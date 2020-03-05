Apricot Crumble

1 of 9

Rating: 2 stars I feel like I wasted 8 cups of fresh apricots. This was a boring dessert and the crust and topping turned soggy very quickly. I have a family of 6 and we only ate about 1/3 of the pan. The leftovers are too soggy to enjoy. The apricots definitely need 1 1/2 -2 cups of sugar added in. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars This had no taste really - I was so disappointed. Not enough crumble on top. Also the crumble mixture wasn't very sweet. I'm sorry but I won't be making this again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I made half the recipe in an 8x8 pan. Overall very easy to make. It was too tart for my taste but the apricots I used were over-ripe and not too sweet so that may have contributed. Next time I will add less lemon juice. My one-year-old loved it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I prefer rustic dishes that aren't too sweet so this one suited my palate well..but I did do some tweaking: 8 cups apricot would be too tart & I never have 8 cups of any one fruit laying around so I cubed a large firm asian pear that I had and added it to the 3 cups of apricots I had on hand this yielded 5 cups of fruit so I added a cup of fresh strawberries too. I patted my fruit dry after I'd chopped it before adding the lemon juice. I don't have a 9 X13 pan so I had to cram all my ingredients into a 8 X 11 maybe it's all the extra pressing I did that ensured my crust held together perfectly. I'm really a fan because there is no flour or egg in this recipe and the butter & sugar are used judiciously. It's a healthier dessert that pairs nicely with a good cup of coffee. I have a cherry blueberry version in the oven right now & I'm quiet optimistic. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this with "canning" apricots that were left over from canning freezing and making jam so they are tart and not as juicy when cooked as the apricots purchased in the grocery store so my crust and topping were perfect. This crumble was tart and not too sweet. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar I only used 1/8 tsp each of the nutmeg and cloves but used 2 tsp Penzey's Vietnamese Cinnamon which has a better flavor than store bought. We topped it off with Cool Whip. This was very good and will be my go-to recipe for a quick dessert.