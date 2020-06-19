Crazy Fruit Smoothie
A mix of different fruit creates this crazy smoothie!
I had a frozen banana that I used in this smoothie which eliminated the need for ice. I also do not keep cream of coconut on hand but I did have some fat free evaporated milk--I used that and a half teaspoon of coconut extract. Very tasty smoothie. I'm glad that it didn't call for additional sugar because it was plenty sweet on it's own. Has a "tropical" feel to it. I liked this smoothie a lot.Read More
I loved this smoothie - but you need to like coconut to enjoy it. The kiwi added just the right amount of tartness to this drink. Made it for my breakfast and it hit the spot. Thanks for sharing.
delicious!
i liked it but i made it without coconut
Absolutely delicious!
I think I am the only one that made this smoothie and realized there was no liquid in the recipe! I made 1/2 recipe as the calories were rather high for 1 serving. Most of my fruit was frozen, so that may have been partially the problem. However, I never saw a smoothie without any liquid. For 1/2 the recipe I added 1 cup of almond milk. Besides that, the flavor was pretty good. ty
I used bananas, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple, coconut cream and mango juice. Made a wonderful midday snack.
delicious!
YUM!!! No changes necessary.
