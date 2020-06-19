Crazy Fruit Smoothie

12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A mix of different fruit creates this crazy smoothie!

By CHEF17411

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the ice, banana, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, and cream of coconut in a blender until smooth; pour into a glass and garnish with the coconut flakes to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 2.4g; sodium 18.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022