Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie
This recipe is delicious! You may substitute the strawberries for any other berries or fruit.
This recipe is delicious! You may substitute the strawberries for any other berries or fruit.
Delicious! I used fat free vanilla yogurt and skim milk to keep it on the lighter side. This was very good for breakfast.Read More
Delicious! I used fat free vanilla yogurt and skim milk to keep it on the lighter side. This was very good for breakfast.
The flavor of this smoothie was very appealing. I changed nothing, only adding in a few blueberries. I like that it primarily uses pineapple juice rather than orange juice, which usually makes a smoothie too tart. I would recommend using frozen fruit to make it more refreshing (but additional liquid is needed if you do that). Tip* if you use very ripe strawberries, it cancels out the need to add the sugar. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
The only change that I made on this was I added oatmeal to it. I wanted it to have extra fiber, but other than that, this is a good beverage. thanks for sharing it.
I thought this tasted good. Pretty similar to the type I used to make when I first started making smoothies. It kind of tasted like a melted strawberry shake and I used a frozen banana. After I tasted the recipe I added about 8 ice cubes, as I always do with smoothies, because I prefer them icy cold. I also subbed the sugar with 1 packet of Truvia. Lately, I have been throwing vegetables in them also, and added a handful of shredded carrots, but that was only to get some veggies in. It tasted great as is.
very good--can ad lib. I added crushed ice and left off the juice and used milk...it was more like a frozen drink or like a milk shake--oh so good! and nutritious with banana and some custard strawberry yogurt I had on hand
I used a large frozen banana, Stacy's organic vanilla yogurt and 1/4 cup Dole strawberry-pineapple-orange juice. The kids thought this was great, though I did have to add a little more juice.
I love this! its sooooooooo good! i had to use a little bit more milk and juice. For you for this delicious smoothie!
I'm actually agreeing with everyone thus far? That never happens. LOL. There was just enough juice and yogurt in this to keep the strawberry subtle and not get too over-powering. (I don't like banana or strawberry either one to get too over-powering and like other flavors to sort of "calm them down" - yogurt works well for that.) It mixed up well and was easy to drink. But not a wow, so a 4.
This is the first time I've ever made a smoothie. Very good recipe.
Very good. I added a handful of fresh blueberries and some fresh pineapple but thats it.
Very yummy! I took some strawberries out and added raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. I also substituted stevia blend for sugar and used less than called for. I also used orange juice because I didn't have pineapple. Delicious!
Great and easy to follow. Thanks!
This was amazing!! Only thing I added was some wheat germ. It was so good had to make two batches for the kids. Second batch I added a few blueberries. Delish!!
i love it added raspberries for some kick
I've been having a horrible time getting my kid to eat healthy things. She is just ridiculously fussy! I've tried making other smoothies before and they've always been bland (to her), but she loves the ones at McDonalds (of course). This is great. I get her to have some yogurt and lots of fruit (I used frozen strawberries and blueberries) and strawberry yogurt. I would definitely try this throwing some oatmeal in, as someone else suggested, but we'll wait for a weekend for that when I have more time to deal with the "ugh... what did you DO to this?!?" She always knows....
I only had frozen fruit, so I tried a frostier version of this recipe (tbh, I had no patience to thaw fruit).... and ended up discovering one of the best ice cream recipes! If you like this as a smoothie, treat yourself to the frozen version. Awesome!
Delicious! Added a handful of blueberries to the recipe
Really good, but try adding 1 cup rasberries and 1cup blackberries, it's even better.
I dident have pineapple juice so I substituted it for peaches turned out great im going to use it all the time
This turned out great! I made it with the sugar called for, but it was probably unnecessary. The pineapple and orange juice do much to sweeten already. Seriously one of the best smoothies I've ever had!
Yes I will make this again it was very good
I added blueberries and substituted honey instead of sugar. Soo good!!
Nice
Used frozen strawberries so I used water and milk to thin out.
made for momz as part of bday breakfast. she enjoyed it and will definitely make again.
Delicious!
I tried it with sugar was to sweet but without the sugar. Yummy.
No changes and it was very delicious.
Super easy and good!
Defiantly use frozen fruit it brings more flavour I really liked it Thanks for sharing
Very yummy hit!
Great base recipe. I used frozen berry mix and banana and came out great. Also chose nonfat Greek yogurt for more protein. My millennial daughter doesn’t like milk/orange/pineapple, so I substituted a zero calorie vitamin water for my “liquids”. Fit her restrictions, lessened my digestive sensitivity and lowered the calorie count. Win, win, win & absolutely delicious!
Yummy!!! This smoothie is amazing!!!
Used pineapple orange juice.
I substituted blueberries for the strawberries as I am allergic to strawberries and did not add pineapple because I am also allergic to that. I didn’t have orange juice but I had oranges so I squeezed some juice from the oranges and that worked. Over all, it was really good and I’ll be making it again soon!!!
Perfect amount of sweetness and thickness. Love this recipe!
Recipe has a great taste and can be changed to suit needs & taste. Added a scoop of protein powder and more pineapple juice. Left the white sugar out since the pineapple juice made it sweet enough. Used low sugar OJ and instead of cow milk used almond milk. Also used greek vanilla yogurt and added chai seeds Only made these changes for a healthier me. made it the way the recipe is for the husband and he loved it.
This is pretty good. I added a little more milk and orange juice and skipped the pineapple juice. (I didn't have any).
It was really tasty, but different. This was my first time making a smoothie with milk and sugar. I would recommend this recipe, but it was an unusual flavor combination. That is why I rated it 4 and not 5 stars.
This is the best smoothie ive had in a long time I recomend adding rasberries
The best smoothie that I have ever had. Love it
Delicious! I made them with my new Ninja Blender I got for Christmas. My husband and daughter's gave it 5 stars as well. Thank you for the great recipe
My girls and I loved this! So good!
Just made it
I like it alot!!
This was a very good smoothie even my four year old liked it. We will make this again, but maybe tinker with it a bit it needed a little bit more flavor since I felt it was missing something.
OMG! Looks Great!
I made this and it's almost like a milkshake except I didn't add sugar (isn't there enough sugar in the juice and fruit??) It was very delicious!! I used vanilla yogurt which was very tasty!!
This is very good !!! My 5 year old loves it ...... changed nothing.
Pretty good taste and job....being my 1st time but used FRESH cut pineapples instead of juice, almond milk, blueberries, light Greek yogurt, ice cubes, and about 1/4 of a banana. No sugar or orange juice. Children like it.
It was surprisingly delicious! Last time I made a smoothie with strawberries and bananas it didn’t taste nearly as good.
Really liked it. Will make it again.
Wow! I tossed out the sugar and did everything else the same and it was amazing. So happy I found this!
This was a delicious start to the day. I used lemon juice instead of orange, and I added watermelon.
My daughter loves this recipe! She makes it all the time. We were out of bananas one day and she just did the strawberry and it was still great!
Added a little bit of ice and left out the sugar.
I appreciate reading other people's experience using a recipe, so here's mine. I had to use ingredients on hand, and I omitted the sugar because I've never thought a smoothie needed added sugar. I gave it a high rating because the ratio of ingredient types worked well. I used plain unsweetened Greek yogurt, apple cider instead of the pineapple juice, frozen strawberries, and since I increased the recipe by 50% I used one fresh banana plus a handful of frozen banana. No changes to other ingredients. Using frozen fruit makes it thicker, but it was still smooth, and drinkable (no spoon required). Good enough to add to my recipe box. Without the pineapple juice, I felt it should be labeled Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie.
A whole banana in my opinion over powered the smoothie so I would recommend half of one otherwise tasted great.....
Loved this! So easy, simple, and yummy.
This recipe was fantastic, though I substituted the banana for spinach and I also didn't put in the Orange juice. I used cherry yogurt and it was delicious
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections