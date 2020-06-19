Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

This recipe is delicious! You may substitute the strawberries for any other berries or fruit.

By Sarah

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Blend the banana, yogurt, sugar, pineapple juice, strawberries, orange juice, and milk in a blender until smooth.

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 44.9mg. Full Nutrition
