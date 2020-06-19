Blueberry Smoothie

I just made this and it is definitely unique! I have a sweet tooth and this made it happy. Instead of nutmeg I used cinnamon, but I think it was too strong and I would recommend adding some more blueberries and cutting the sugar in half to compensate. I also used plain soy milk and plain Greek yogurt just because those are my preferences! One weird thing that happened was as soon as I poured it out of the blender and it settled in the cup, it took back the consistency of yogurt and I'm now "drinking" it with a spoon! Not a big deal because I like thicker smoothies, just odd. Overall very good and very different if you like to mix things up for your taste buds.