Blueberry Smoothie
A delicious way to use up your blueberries!
Very good - I used fat free vanilla yogurt and skim milk (reduced that a bit to keep it thicker). I cut back on the sugar a bit as well and added some cinnamon along with the nutmeg.Read More
I think it just depends on what you like in a smoothie. I thought this was too thick and did not have a lot of flavor. If I do this again, I will cut back on the yogurt, and add more milk or even ice.Read More
Hubs and I were not enthusiastic about the nutmeg but that's just personal preference and not reason enough to dock the recipe a star - I just left it out. I used the blueberry yogurt I had in the fridge (never buy plain yogurt) and I think the extra blueberry flavor was a great contribution. I used Splenda rather than sugar, but since I was already using a sweetened yogurt I reduced the amount by half and the level of sweetness was just right. I used frozen blueberries which not only makes this refreshingly cold but they're also handy to have on hand to make this at any time. Incredibly blue and incredibly blueberry, Hubs rated this "close to five stars," high praise from a guy who only allots five stars to the best of the best.
I did not add sweetener, and used soy milk instead of cow's milk. Great recipe as is, but the addition of 2 peaches made it much more to my liking!
This blueberry smoothie was yummylious!! I also used vanilla yogurt and added a few more blueberries. It is sooo smooth and creamy! I ate some right away and froze the rest. Wow when I ate the frozen smoothie it was amazing! It will be my new "healthy" ice cream! I can't wait to try it with different fruit.
This was an amazing smoothie! It was nice and whipped with the addition of yogurt. I did modify the recipe a bit; I added half a banana and one teaspoon of cocoa powder to have a sweet and chocolaty taste. The smoothie turned out GREAT in the end!
it was good
This is a quick and easy way to get some healthy fruit in during the day. I do highly recommend using frozen berries though. I like smoothies that add a little extra flavor with cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla. It kind of takes away from the strong yogurt taste, esp. of plain yogurt. I put a little lite whipped cream on top and it was the perfect compliment. I did find though that a thinner brand of plain yogurt is a must for this recipe.
Delicious. I made this with frozen blueberries, lemon Greek yogurt, and added a little less nutmeg than the recipe indicated. It was perfect and wonderful for a hot summer morning.
Yum! This is a delicious, fun, and lovely looking (great color) recipe. Perfect to for small, helping hands too. My 4 year old is well impressed with the smoothie he just made "all by himself". We used non-fat yogurt and whole milk.
Excellent! Used vanilla yogurt and omitted the extract. Also used skim milk and it turned out great. My kids are usually skeptical about blueberry smoothies, but they loved this one.
I want to start out by saying nutmeg is my most favorite spice. Period. This is the first time I haven't liked nutmeg in something! It just doesn't GO in this recipe, and I only used a few dashes... Other than this problem, it's a great recipe. I added a ripe banana, and used frozen blueberries.
I added an extra 1/2 cup of blueberries, using frozen ones we had picked last year, nonfat yogurt and milk, and I subbed honey for the sugar. I liked the vanilla in this, and I usually love nutmeg but I'm not so sure I like it in a smoothie...maybe it was too early inthe morning or something! Like other reviewers, I also recommend using frozen berries - makes this even more refreshing.
Great way for me to use frozen blueberries from last summer's blueberry offerings and the last couple containers I had of yogurt I had. I used two containers of lite vanilla yogurt and I did not add the extra sugar as the yogurt was sweet enough. If I had, I think it would have been too sweet.
Fantastic smoothie! My 5 yr old son said it was the best he's ever had!
Great smoothie! I used vanilla yogurt, 1 tsp. sugar, no nutmeg or vanilla extract.
We reduced the sugar to about a teaspoon, used 1% milk, low-fat plain yogurt and it was still very good! Thank you!
too much sugar for my taste. Tried it a second time with 1 tbsp honey instead of sugar, 2 baby bananas and 3 tbsp of oats, that was very nice.
This was pretty good. It could use a little more tweaking (IMO). I used an overflowing cup of blueberries, vanilla yogurt, soymilk, and cane sugar -- leaving out the vanilla and nutmeg. I also added some maca powder. It turned out pretty well, but next time I might put in a little less yogurt and sub some ice cubes.
I am so picky with smoothie's and this one's amazing! I made a few changes. The changes I made include: 1% milk 1 tbsp sugar vanilla yogurt
too much yogurt did not have much of a bluberry taste at all
YUM!!! Very nice smoothie! Flavors went very well together, I just needed to add about 5 ice cubes to make it really cold. Very nice!
It was good, but really tasted more like blueberry yogurt made runny enough to drink. I used frozen blueberries I had picked. I think if I make it again, I'll not add the sugar as it would have been sweet enough without.
Way too watery. I used frozen blueberries and greek yogurt. I wouldn't bother with the milk and use a vanilla yogurt.
Really liked this smoothie, but did not use the nutmeg. I also used vanilla yogurt, since that is what I had.
Great recipe! I cut down the milk to 1/2 c (per 2 servings) because I like my smoothies a little thick. I also used blueberry flavored yogurt and cut down the amount of sweetener I used. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious.
I really liked this. I added about 1/2 cup of ice and used vanilla yogurt. I don't care for nutmeg so just left it out. I also used Splenda instead of sugar. Nice morning smoothie.
Haven't made smoothies in a long time and thought I'd give this recipe a try. I didn't have any plain yogurt but used Greek vanilla yogurt instead because of swap of plain to vanilla I probably should of taken out the vanilla extract.
Pretty good. I liked the ratios. Not too sweet.
Not a big smoothie person, but I thought I'd give this a shot. It was chunky and just gross. On the plus side, it was pretty in the glass!
I give this 4 stars, because I do not like smoothies and especially blueberries. So this deserves it in my book, even my picky kids loved it. I reduced the amount of berries and vanilla yogurt and I increased the milk a little and I also added a small amount of ginger. Yummy!
amazing recipe!!! love it!!
This was an excellent smoothie. I substituted vanilla yogurt so I eliminated the vanilla extract and also left out the nutmeg. I will definitely make this again.
This was too bland for my taste.
I did not add the nutmeg. I double the rec. and used 1/2 of a cont. of the 32oz. yog. although I used about 3/4 c. skim milk so it didn't get too thin since the rec. called for 2% milk.
I used mixed frozen berries, nonfat plain yogurt, splenda instead of sugar, and unsweetened soy milk instead of cow's milk. Delicious!
Very good! But a little thin.
Yummy!! My daughter and I used greek yogurt, skim milk, and added cinnamon and some ice cubes. Terrific, healthy snack:-)
YUMMY!
i loved it. although if your going to use vanilla yogurt, skip the extract
really good, omited the nutmeg. Used skim milk and non-fat yogurt and 2 tbsp honey vs sugar. My 2 year old loved it and we used up the rest of the blueberries. Will make again for sure.
It tasted like a larger portion of blueberry yogurt. It was tasty. I added a few ice cubes to chill it more
I just made this and it is definitely unique! I have a sweet tooth and this made it happy. Instead of nutmeg I used cinnamon, but I think it was too strong and I would recommend adding some more blueberries and cutting the sugar in half to compensate. I also used plain soy milk and plain Greek yogurt just because those are my preferences! One weird thing that happened was as soon as I poured it out of the blender and it settled in the cup, it took back the consistency of yogurt and I'm now "drinking" it with a spoon! Not a big deal because I like thicker smoothies, just odd. Overall very good and very different if you like to mix things up for your taste buds.
So good i make it every day :)
Okay - I made this exactly to recipe, except I used vanilla yogurt. I didn't like the nutmeg at all and felt it was overpowering, so I added more milk and blueberries and it turned out alright. I also feel the additional sugar wasn't necessary. I think next time I'll try I different recipe.
EXCELLENT! I usee a sweeterner instead of processed sugar! Hand picked wild blueberries!
kids like it so i love it! i did use danone field berry yogurt instead since that is all we had for yogurt.
Tastes like purple yogurt with nutmeg
I didn't make any changes and when I tried it, It was so good I drunk the whole cup!
So easy
I love it. I left out the nutmeg because I didn't have any. I drink this for breakfast every morning now it helps keep me full longer
Agree on not using the nutmeg otherwise good
Wow! The nutmeg is a must! I used the exact ingredients except I used 1 cup of Vanilla yogurt and omitted the vanilla extract. Delicious!!
my kids loved it. I added 1 cup of ice to make it thicker and used vanilla spy milk instead of milk.
It was very good. I didn’t use even half of the sugar it called for and added more berries. Definitely a great summer drink!
I used plain greek yogurt (20 grams protein per cup), 2 tsp of orange blossom honey. I used frozen blueberries and some fresh blackberries and strawberries. Whole milk and a dash of nutmeg. Delicious!
I did have to use strawberry yogurt since I didn't have any plain yogurt, but it still tastes delicious even though I did spill the vanilla extract on the ground because I accidentally forgot to put the lid on, it was worth it! But what is the leaf at the top?
I scaled this down to one serving and used frozen blueberries and honey in place of the sugar. I also added a scoop of vanillla protein powder, which I always do with smoothies. Nutmeg doesn't appeal to me in something like this, so I just gave it a shake of cinnamon. Very good!
Really loved this great taste easy to make
I substituted vanilla yogurt for the plain & vanilla extract. I used 3/4 cup yogurt (ran out) Delicious!
I’m glad I started with two TEAspoons of sugar because that is all it needed!
This is a really good recipe. I like how it's not too thick but not too watery also. I used sweet n low, and thought that it could of used less of it.
Used Splenda instead of sugar
Tastes great, but if you're using fresh blueberries, I definitely recommend adding ice because even using cold ingredients it was warm. I'm not a nutmeg fan, so I was dubious, but since I used vanilla yogurt (because it's what I had on hand) I think it balanced pretty well.
I made it exactly how it told me to only I added a yoplait yogurt of 6 oz, it was absolutely delicious! I didn't add nutmeg because I didn't have any but it was still great! The blueberries I used were also frozen!
Just made my first BB smoothie. Wasn’t enthusiastic about the whole cup of yogurt. Next time I will try less yogurt.
This was amazing! I am 12 and made this with a friend. Everyone loved it! The only thing I did differently is I put a banana and some raspberries in! Tysm!
It was delicious
Loved how simple and tasty this smoothie was! I ended up using honey Greek yogurt and added some chia seeds :)
Delicious and refreshing. I used unsweetened Almond Milk, 2#3 cup frozen blueberries, 1 5oz. Chobani Greek Coconut Yogurt, 1/4tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 of a small frozen banana, and 1/8 tsp of cocoa powder. No need for any added sugar.
wasn't too happy about the after taste of nutmeg besides that I think it came or great smooth ND good. ...
I liked this recipe and will definitely make it again in the future. I don't like nutmeg so I didn't use any.
I made it with almond milk and it turned out amazing!
I gave this recipe a okay veiw because I was looking for a blueberry smoothie,and I didn't want to taste any oh the yogurt. This recipe is good. But I really didn't want to taste the grose yogurt. I think i'll try it with frozen yogurt to see how it tastes.
My new go to. Super easy and not too many ingredients the berries easily swith out with other fruit...so far I've used peaches, raspberries, and a blueberry banana combo. Easy to play with for additional flavors. Throw in some spinach, cinnamon....just about anything.
Instead of using nutmeg I used cinnamon and it was so good
Great smoothie! I was looking for a smoothie recipe that didn't call for bananas or orange juice so this was a nice change. I only had vanilla yogurt on hand so I used that and I also used honey in place of the sugar. Nutmeg seemed like an odd ingredient, so I swapped it out with cinnamon instead, which pairs really well with blueberries. Since lemon juice also goes well with blueberries, I added in a splash of that as well. Delicious!
This is a really good recipe. The problem I had with it was when I did three servings, I only had enough of about 2 cup and a half. So really only two of the people I was cooking for got a real amount. I also made the mistake of putting in Greek yogurt instead of regular yogurt. Note to everyone do not use Greek yogurt because it makes the flavor a little sour. But with regular yogurt it is very very good!
Delicious smoothie! Made as is, this recipe is really great. Depending on how sweet the berries are, I think you could leave out the sugar.
Super easy and delicious. Perfect thing to have just before school or work!
It was delicious! I took out the nutmeg and sugar and just used a banana instead. Turned out so well and was very filling
I used Vanilla Bean Greek yogurt instead of plain and loved it. My one word of advice is to not use whole milk. I ran out of low fat after my first time making this, and the whole milk is MUCH more prominent. I had to double the other ingredients to get rid of the overwhelmingly milk taste. Very good recipe though!!
I used two cups of ice even though I had frozen blueberries... liked it better with ice.
With al the smoothies that I've made on this site, I hadn't tried this one...big mistake! Used fresh blueberries, so I added some crushed ice, used vanilla almond milk, skipped the sugar (blueberries were plenty sweet) and Greek yogurt for extra protein. That little bit of freshly-ground nutmeg is subtle but adds another layer of flavor you typically don't find in a blueberry smoothie. Very nice!
Went with a couple changes. Subbed in skim milk, greek yogurt (lime), brown sugar, a dash of cinnamon, and double the blueberries (frozen). In the end, it tasted lovely, albeit a bit heavy on the yogurt. Before adding more blueberries, the smoothie was far less thick than I would've liked. Freezed the remainder, and hoping to enjoy that later!
Quick and easy snack for before or after school!! Tastes AMAZING! I would have never thought to put nutmeg In a smoothie!
Will make again to be sure.
I used blueberry yogurt because I didn't have normal. And oh my goodness it's amazing. It's kind a thick, but I might try ice next time and see if it helps the thickness
Absolutely delicious! We used blueberry yogurt, frozen blueberries and omitted the nutmeg. Both kids and I loved it!
Super easy to make in the morning! Full of flavor before a hard workout is just what I need!
So, I added half a cup of frozen pineapple, used a hair less yogurt, and instead of nutmeg, I added honey, and it turned out to be the BEST smoothie I've had. The only reason why I'm giving it only 4 stars is because without the changes I made, it was just alright.
Very easy to make and delicious.
I made this a few days ago with blueberries, then again today with a 16 oz bag frozen blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries. Both times This came out great
The recipe was really good yes I will make it again I added cool whip on top!
Didn't like it as written, too sweet and not enough pop. Added strawberries and ice and brought it back to life. Good in the end but not as written.
from all the smoothie recipes on allrecipes, this has got to be the best one ! :)
I really enjoyed this. The only thing I did was to cut the recipe in half. I've just started to eat healthy and this is the best thing I've had yet. October 18, 2016
Good healthy drink - milk and yogurt gives calcium; blueberries give anti-oxidents. Tastes good and easy to make. Serve as cold as possible.
