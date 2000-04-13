Mexican Pasta

I don't like to review a recipe if I have altered it, but it tastes very good so I will tell you what I did. I had a can of tomatoes, a can of creamed corn, and a can of black eyed peas. To these I added purple onion (what I had), and the chopped black olives. I had no green pepper. I did have some sun dried tomatoes so I added those. I did not have salsa. I had some hummus I made yesterday, so I put about 1/4 of a cup of that in. I used the whole envelope of taco seasoning mix, gradually taste testing til it all ended up in there! I didn't have any pasta, so I have brown rice in the rice cooker right now, and will serve the sauce over the rice. I think this is a very forgiving recipe, put in what you have. It would be good with sour cream or plain yogurt, and avocado on the side. Also, could be made a bit hotter with some sort of chili's. Like I said, if I didn't alter it, I would give it 5 stars. But I can't rate what I didn't actually make. I love my version.