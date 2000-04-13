Mexican Pasta
Mexican pasta is a great vegetarian dish with a kick!
Mexican pasta is a great vegetarian dish with a kick!
I must admit I was a bit skeptical about this recipe, but it was excellent. Don't be scared off by the strange combination of ingredients -- this is a hearty vegetarian meal with great flavor and texture! I modified this recipe by only using one half of one onion (just seemed like too much otherwise). In addition, I used about half of a can of diced tomatoes, since I wanted the sauce to be thicker. I used a little cheese, and, since my family doesn't like peppers, I omitted them, and used diced avocado as a garnish for color and flavor. Definitely will make again!Read More
"Good" pasta. Not great but certainly NOT bad either! I omitted the beans and used a whole can of corn (drained). Also, I added 2 TBLS of sour cream and the end and mixed it in to better make a sauce. This recipe is a cross between a pasta casserole and a chili..but good! I think some seasoned grilled chicken strips could add a nice touch as well..or even some shredded cheddar cheese. Thanks Mimi.Read More
I must admit I was a bit skeptical about this recipe, but it was excellent. Don't be scared off by the strange combination of ingredients -- this is a hearty vegetarian meal with great flavor and texture! I modified this recipe by only using one half of one onion (just seemed like too much otherwise). In addition, I used about half of a can of diced tomatoes, since I wanted the sauce to be thicker. I used a little cheese, and, since my family doesn't like peppers, I omitted them, and used diced avocado as a garnish for color and flavor. Definitely will make again!
This recipe is fabulous! I ommitted the olives, used extra salsa (fresh "Mi Abuelo brand from the refrigerated section of Sam's Club--excellent!), and farfalle (bowtie) pasta. I then topped it with melted colby/jack and sour cream, mixed it all together and reheated it to make a warm, creamy sauce. Top it off with crumbled blue corn chips and you'll be in comfort-food heaven!!! It was so good that I made it again as soon it was gone!!! Tip: I didn't like the McCormick taco seasoning as well as other brands. The Taco Bell brand was amazing!!!
"Good" pasta. Not great but certainly NOT bad either! I omitted the beans and used a whole can of corn (drained). Also, I added 2 TBLS of sour cream and the end and mixed it in to better make a sauce. This recipe is a cross between a pasta casserole and a chili..but good! I think some seasoned grilled chicken strips could add a nice touch as well..or even some shredded cheddar cheese. Thanks Mimi.
Everyone loved this recipe! I doubled everything except the beans. I used Rotel in place of plain stewed tomatoes. It had just the right amount of zing! This will be a tried and true cookbook addition.
This was a great recipe. I didn't have any black beans, so I used a whole can of corn. I used a can of Rotel tomatoes. The combination of ingredients sounds strange, but tasted excellent. Will definitely make this again!
This was really good! I was a little worried because it sounded like an odd mixture of ingredients, but it turned out well. It was also very colorful ~ it would be a pretty dish to bring to a potluck dinner.
Wonderful meal! I added ground turkey & my family loved it!
For some reason I read this as a pasta salad not warm pasta. So I made it that way. Don't like olives or green bell pepper so I didn't add either. Used farfalle pasta and an entire package of reduced sodium taco seasoning as well as diced canned tomatoes with mild jalapeno peppers.
It was good, but it was better on tortillas.
It didnt look too appetizing at first so I was a little scared. However, after the first bite we were sold. It was delicious! I followed the recipe except I used Penne because that was all I had. It was a little too dense so next time i'll use the seashell pasta. We also topped with cheddar cheese. I will definately make again
"Good" pasta. Not great but certainly NOT bad either! I omitted the beans and used a whole can of corn (drained). Also, I added 2 TBLS of sour cream and the end and mixed it in to better make a sauce. This recipe is a cross between a pasta casserole and a chili..but good! I think some seasoned grilled chicken strips could add a nice touch as well..or even some shredded cheddar cheese. Thanks Mimi.
This was a hit! Used red pepper instead of green, can of mild Rotel instead of tomatoes & salsa. Fabulous, quick & easy dish with the slightest touch of heat.
Not only is this recipe yummy and versatile, it's easy and inexpensive to make. All these ingredients are pantry staples for me, and likely for most people. I haven't tried it yet but next I'm going to add in some shredded chicken breast. The "sauce" would be great served over baked chicken, too, I think. One quick tip - don't cook the bean mixture too long. The beans will get overcooked quickly and be a little mushy.
This was pretty good. I used only one onion and more like 1/2 cup of salsa with onions and green pepper in it. I also put in more corn, olives, and taco seasoning. I didn't feel like 1 1/2 tablespoons was enough of the seasoning. But it came out tasty and my boyfriend enjoyed it too.
YUM! A great twist on Pasta!
Pretty good. My kids liked it, too.
Fantastic! I used 2 tbsp of taco seasoning, cut up a avocado and put it on top. Added some cilantro (had it on hand) Served with sour cream on the side. yumm!!!!!
This was okay as written. Made it again and added about one cup of salsa. Originally found it to be a little dry when reheating...
This was so quick and so easy. My husband and I loved it. You only need to use one onion though especially if you use a chucky or spicy salsa. You could easily double it and make it for a crowd. It is almost chili like. Yum!
To make it a little healthier I used whole wheat elbow macaroni because that's what I had on hand. I also used a onion and 3 pepper mix and added some green pepper frozen mix. I only used a tablespoon of taco mix because that's all I had. Quick easy and pretty healthy.
My entire family LOVED this dish. Add a little seasoned salt and cayenne powder for an extra kick!
I made this for dinner tonight and it was great. I didn't have any black beans, so I skipped them. I also wanted some protein, so I added chicken breast and topped it off with some shredded Cheddar cheese. Next time I'll definitely add the beans, keep the chicken and maybe throw in some rice too. It's a very versatile recipe. Thanks for sharing.
actually 3.5 stars
As I put this all together, it just looked like salsa poured over pasta, and I thought it would be bad, but the taste of the beans and corn mix nicely with pasta (I used whole wheat). Nothing I would serve to company but something cheap and nutritious for the family
We liked this. I made exactly as written but use ditalini pasta instead of shells b/c i didnt have shells and omitted the black olives b/c of allergies. This makes alot. Next time I think I may cut it in half. Four people ate it and I still have a quart leftover. Thanks!
Yum! Great hot, warm, or cold.
This was a perfect quick meal for my family which includes a five year old and a three year old. I added about a half pound of ground turkey and kept it to half an onion. I only had chopped olives on hand but they worked out perfectly. I also used red bell pepper instead of green. My nine month old baby even liked the pasta pieces! Thanks for the great meal idea!
This was fabulous!! My family recently adopted a vegan lifestyle, and this was one of the first recipes we tried. You definitely won't miss the meat when you make this. I made one change, though: I traded the pasta out for cooked brown rice. Everyone in my family adored it. I'll be making this again for sure!
This wasn't bad. I was definatly a big fan of all the vegatables included in this meal. The only thing that I would change is to store the leftover pasta and and bean mixture seperatly. Otherwise the pasta soaks up all the liquid and makes it kind of dry.
Enjoyed this. Added jalepenos for a bit more heat and used whole wheat pasta to make it a bit more healthy.
Needed a vegetarian mexican dish when my granddaughter can for a visit. Gooled and found this one. It was awsome! Everyone loved it. I will be making this again.
This recipe is an incredibly yummy quick dish! Very healthy and high in fiber~ and quite delicious. The standard recipe is for 4 people but it made a huge batch--more like enough for 6 people. I would like to try substituting the pasta for rice next time..I bet that will be delicious also!
Pretty good! I halved the recipe and cheated by using a nice chuncky black bean and corn salsa in place of the corn, beans and tomatoes (so for half a recipe, I'd say I used a heaping cup of salsa). I think it needs some sour cream and/or shredded cheddar for garnish to make it complete, but we really liked this.
This is very similar to a cold Mexican Pasta Salad I have made from a Moosewood Cookbook. So this would taste great cold as well as hot and the veggies would not need to be cooked! The only thing we did with the corn was (because it was frozen) dropped it in boiling water for about a minute. Made this tonight, the kids loved it!
I added sour cream to the sauce and topped with cheese, it was delicious! My husband didn't even notice that it had no meat until I told him! Thanks for sharing!
I made this as a side dish to go with tamales and sweet corn cakes. This is really good. I would give it more than 5-stars if I could. Thanks!
we all (including my 2 year old) really enjoyed this for dinner. i made a few alterations: added garlic in with the peppers and onion used one onion instead of 2 used a whole can of corn kidney beans instead of black beans added some chopped cilantro added a spoonful of sour cream at the end topped each bowlful with shredded cheddar cheese i think it will make delicious leftovers (reheated in the stove) and i think i will do what another reviewer suggested and add crumbled tortilla chips to the mix. i love that you can adjust it to whatever you have on hand and its pretty well rounded. thanks for a new staple item!
Very good, surprisingly so. Quick and easy. I reduced the onion to half of one and used yellow pepper. It has great flavour and makes a lot. Could be could with ground meat as well (for meat eaters).
I didn't have olives or salsa, and I used fresh tomatoes and it was yummy!
I loved cooking this recipe. It was fun to prepare and cook. My boyfriend enjoyed it a lot. He loves mexican food and it was a hit. I added some chili powder, as he loves spicy food... This recipe is a keeper! :D
Colorful and satisfying dish. Will make again.
This was a great easy recipe that came together in about 25 minutes! I substituted the beans for ground turkey and added "Taco Seasoning I" from this site instead of packaged seasoning. I probably added 3 tablespoons of the mix because I like it spicy. I topped it with some sharp cheddar. Great recipe that I will make again!
This is really really good but it needs salt. Alot of it. Also it tastes much better cold. the flavors blend nice. I used two TBSP of the taco mix as it didn't taste like much...also added cilanto from my garden to give it a jump start. Will make again, i really liked the combo
This was great! Used only one onion, and a red bell instead of green. Topped it with cheese, sour cream and green onions-yummy, easy, & cheap too!
LOVE IT!! Like some of the others suggested, I added some sour cream, chopped up some avocado for some additional color, and added some cheese to the top. I didn't have green peppers, so I used red (which I actually prefer), and omitted the olives. My kids and my husband couldn't get enough of it!
two onions would have been way too much. i doubled the recipe and used One onion and only one can tomatoes and that was plenty for us (my husband still thought it was too much onion). Next time i'd consider using no onion or diced tomatoes and adding more salsa instead. Great idea though! Quick, easy and tastes pretty good
Great meatless dish! My husband loved it, and so did I. The only thing we can't agree on is the olives. I wasn't a fan of the flavor they added, but my husband enjoyed them. We added a little shredded cheese on top. Even our 16 month old daughter devoured this dish. Overall, a quick and easy dinner. Highly recommend!
add sour cream and cheddar cheese on top adds better flavor
This was great! It can be made with any type of pasta (I only had elbow macaroni at home so I used that). This is even great as a dip with tortilla chips (Minus the pasta). I added chilli sauce, cilantro, a jalapeno pepper and it came out even better!
This is a good recipe, but we felt that it needed a little more flavor. We added some sour cream to make it creamy, added some roasted cumin, used rotini pasta, a red pepper instead of a green pepper, and added some jalapeno. After all of these additions, the pasta was really good.
Tasty. I loved the mexican flavor without it being overbearing. The change I made was I substituted the beans for hamburger because my husband doesn't like beans.
this was really good. made it non vegetarian with mexican chicken sausage and topped with sharp cheddar. mixed it and broiled in the oven for ten minutes to melt the cheese. yum!
Original recipe tastes great! The second time I made I added ground beef and 1 less onion. This is definitely a family favorite already!
I thought this was a very tasteful dish. The flavor intensified overnight which made it even better.
I don't why some people wrote they were iffy about this recipe, I thought it sounded great from the beginning! What's not to like?? It was GREAT! And very easy to make, which comes from a college student. I plan on making the "sauce" with brown rice and putting in a burrito too!
I made this one, and I followed it except I added shredded cheddar cheese and didn't have taco seasonings so I used Chili powder, and that was fine. I liked it, and I would make it again. Very easy.
I am in the process of losing weight so I modified. I didnt use oil, just pam spray. Also used whole wheat pasta. Tasty meal, not a ton of flavor but it was really good, my family loved this dish!
I really liked this. It tasted really good and took very little time to make. I used Taco-Seasoning-I for the taco seasoning mix and it tasted great.
this was really, really good, i just made a few changes, i used half of a big onion since we're not big fans, a whole can of corn and i added some sour cream and shredded cheese as toppings and we just couldnt stop eating!
I made this last night and thought it was pretty good. 2 of my kids did not like it but my picky eater loved it and took the rest to school today for lunch. I doubled the recipe, added a small can of tomato sauce and a half cup of sour cream bc it was a bit dry. I used lime cilantro salsa by Muir Glen. Also, I didn’t feel like chopping so I used the frozen 3-pepper and onion blend.
So So good. Used mac noodles and a full package of organic corn...because you can't have to much. I made a double batch. Used the taco spice 1 recipe here on all recipes. Someone suggested adding sour cream. . . I just tested it in a bowl. I like it both ways. So I am serving with SC on the side!I bet with that thicker noodle it would have rocked! could easily add groud anything for meat eaters!
This ROCKS! I added 3 cloves of garlic chopped to the onions and used frozen chopped gr. pepper. I used an entire can of black olives and sliced them (I love them). I did drain the tomatoes as I was not sure to do this. I added some salsa verda which made this nice and spicy. Garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream! I LOVE THIS! What a wonderful dish and meatless meal.
Hubby and I really enjoyed this. I followed the recipe exactly and used Taco Seasoning I from this site which is so much better than the package stuff because there's less salt and preservatives. The flavors in this really go well together. What a great weeknight meal! Thanks for sharing.
I don't like to review a recipe if I have altered it, but it tastes very good so I will tell you what I did. I had a can of tomatoes, a can of creamed corn, and a can of black eyed peas. To these I added purple onion (what I had), and the chopped black olives. I had no green pepper. I did have some sun dried tomatoes so I added those. I did not have salsa. I had some hummus I made yesterday, so I put about 1/4 of a cup of that in. I used the whole envelope of taco seasoning mix, gradually taste testing til it all ended up in there! I didn't have any pasta, so I have brown rice in the rice cooker right now, and will serve the sauce over the rice. I think this is a very forgiving recipe, put in what you have. It would be good with sour cream or plain yogurt, and avocado on the side. Also, could be made a bit hotter with some sort of chili's. Like I said, if I didn't alter it, I would give it 5 stars. But I can't rate what I didn't actually make. I love my version.
Thanks for the great recipe,Mimi!! This was easy to make and delicious. I added fat-free sour cream and chicken. This will be on my dinner menu often.
This was yummy and filling-coming from a meat lover ;) Had my vegetarian cousin down for 10 days and was hunting for some good dishes, I recommend this dish to all. The only thing I did different was put half the can of tomatoes and next time I will add more spices. Maybe a thyme leaf! I used a whole can of corn and the whole can of black beans which made up for not using the full can of tomatoes. Really enjoyed and recommend. Thanks for sharing. 5 stars.
I'm giving 5 stars because it was really easy to make and tasted great. It went over well and got compliments. The only changes I made were that I used fire-roasted diced tomatoes instead of plain. I also added one jalapeno and used slightly more seasoning (Trader Joe's brand) and olives than it said. It turned out perfectly spicy and I didn't even have to add cayenne (which I do for most things I cook). Again, I highly recommend this one. Great one for a beginning vegan such as myself.
Very, very tasty...with more taco seasoning and cumin. I used kidney beans (drained) as DS doesn't like black beans. I also added unseasoned cooked ground beef and onion as I had some leftover. To make it a one-dish recipe, I also added 1 8-oz. can of tomato sauce and 2-3 cans of water before tossing in the uncooked pasta (used macaroni as that's what was on hand).
This was delicious! Used whole wheat spiral pasta and omitted olives....so yummy.
Yummy! I substituted rotel tomatoes. Did not use peppers, onions, or salsa. Added 1 lb ground turkey, 4 oz of velveta, and 2 TBS of taco sauce (I was out of salsa). Thanks for the inspiration! I can't wait to take it to work's potluck tomorrow.
Everyone I made this for loved it. Since no one in our group was a vegan, I added some sour creme and shredded chedder to the entire batch. For the meat lovers in our group I sauted some sausage in a seperate pan and added it to half of the batch.
I added chopmeat as well. Quick and easy.
easy and tasty.
This recipe was both simple and delicious. I didn't add the green pepper and olives just due to family preference. Used a fresh ear of corn, advocado and because we are doing a vegan challenge this week (we are vegetarian) I added a bit of vegan cream cheese. I fed it to a roomful of manly carnivores and they devoured it!! Excellent recipe!
This recipe is fabulous! I used a bag of frozen veggies that had the beans, tomatoes, corn, and peppers. It was so easy! Everyone in the family loved it. Thanks so much for this recipe!
Super yummy! I did change the pepper to zucchini and it still tasted good. I think the salsa and taco seasoning really made this dish, gives it great flavor. Had the next day, cold, it had dried out a little but still good.
I did not like this. Pretty bland. I tried spicing it up, but was not good. I threw it away!
Not a lot of flavor could use a lot more spice
This was really good and my 2 year old enjoyed it. My only suggestion is to use a whole package or 2 packages of the taco seasoning. This will give it more flavor otherwise it's a little bland.
interestingly good, the first few bites I wasn't entirely liking it, but after that it just got better and better. I used red pepper instead of green, 1 cup of corn instead of 1/2, omitted black olives and added 1 tsp cumin with the onions and peppers while cooking. I will make it again
This was a fine, quick dinner especially if you are short on time and have no meat available! I only used 1/2 an onion, left out the corn and used chili powder, cumin and oregano in place of the taco seasoning. Also added cheese.
Very quick and easy and has a great taste. The kids loved it too. This is ideal for a quick and easy luch, re-warms nicely too. Surprisingly satisfying.
I didn't find it liquid-y enough to coat the pasta noodles, so I added 3/4 cup of chicken broth and 3/4 cup of sour cream. Also added red pepper chips, ground beef and shredded cheese. Overall, I liked it.
I added a whole can of corn, more taco seasoning and chilli powder and it was delish..
Great recipe. I used canned diced tomatoes with jalepanos which added a bit of a kick to the meal. I also mixed in a spoonful of sourcream which improved the taste as well. Served in a tortilla this one was a hit.
I'm always a little leery when I see things like pre-packaged taco seasoning and salsa as ingredients in a recipe, as you could end up with something akin to Hamburger Helper (which I love, but I'm not about to go out and buy loads of ingredients and devote time to cooking something that tastes like it), but this is pretty good. I think it needs some cheese, but it's still fine (and probably healthier) without it.
I used Bill Echols recipe for Taco Seasoning (I use this for everything) and added 1/2C sour cream, upped the salsa to 1/2C, added 1/2 a 10oz bag of baby spinach, 1/2C cheddar to the mix and threw it in the oven (also used frozen peppers onion mix and added that to the pasta 1 minute before draining, along with the corn) for 20 min. at 350 so I could prepare salads. An excellent Meatless Monday meal, and super quick!!!
Although skeptical at first, I loved this recipe! I cut the onion in half, and used Rotel instead of the regular diced tomatoes. Very impressive! Even my very picky son ate it! Thanks for a great recipe, which will be made again.
This is a delicious recipe! I added lean ground beef, to give it an extra boost of protein, but otherwise I followed the recipe. I did add a bit more of the taco seasoning because of the added meat. Very Good!
A great quick-fix meal! If you're out of taco seasoning, use one of the recipes on this site or salt/cumin/paprika/chili powder to taste. I also added some sour cream to the finished dish to make a creamy sauce.
We liked this. We liked it even more with shredded monterey jack cheese. :) Will make again.
ok. I prefer a little more spice so will add additional seasonings next time.
This was a nice cross between italian and mexican. My husband was confused at first bite because he expected a nice tomatoe sauce..but then was pleasantly suprised with all the delicious mexican flavors. I did add sour cream to the sauce the last few minutes of cooking and topped with some shredded cheese. I also used spaghetti because that's the pasta the kiddies wanted. Will make again for a different but good dish.
This is a great recipe, for one because I am a vegetarian, and two because it just tastes great. I did not worry about the pepper because I made and canned salsa when we harvested, which includes diced peppers. The diced tomatoes and corn were also from the garden. It is a great recipe for using up what you grew in the garden, and it is quite simple to concoct. Adding some shredded cheese to the top and a dollop of sour cream really adds to the already great flavor. I recommend it!
This recipe was dissapointing. I expected a lot of flavor with all the ingredients and didn't see how this dish could go wrong but it fell flat. I don't want to have to eat the leftovers. I will not be making this ever again.
This has become one of my family's faves! This recipe could be customized a million different ways to fit anyone's individual tastes. It's almost better left over! We add cheese when we eat it and there's no need for side dishes as this is a super hearty meal. Great recipe!!
This dish was a hit with my family! My fiance doesn't eat olives, so I made it with double corn (on a tip from another reviewer.) I also threw in a packet of Trader Joe's meatless 'ground beef' (don't remember the actual name of this product but it is fantastic - this is coming from an extreme skeptic of meat replacements.) I also used threw in some additional mild salsa to make it more of a sauce consistency.
I liked this very much . I used green chilies (small can) for olives. I added a little cumin and chili powder and garlic salt. You could add vegetable broth and have a nice soup.
Good for fasting days
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections