Mexican Pasta

Mexican pasta is a great vegetarian dish with a kick!

By PIAZZA

prep:

5 mins
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Cook onions and bell pepper in oil until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in corn and heat through. Stir in black beans, tomatoes, salsa, olives, taco seasoning, and salt and pepper and cook until thoroughly heated, about 5 minutes.

  • Toss sauce with cooked pasta and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 9.4g; sodium 588.9mg. Full Nutrition
