Fruit Crumble

Adds a different twist to your regular apple crisp recipe. Very quick and easy!

Recipe by TOXINSMILE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Scatter the apples, peaches, plums, and strawberries into the bottom of the prepared baking dish, mixing the fruit well. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon if desired. Pour the water over the fruit.

  • Mix together the butter, 1 cup of sugar, the apricot nectar, flour, rolled oats, graham cracker crumbs, and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon in a bowl until the mixture is crumbly and well combined. Sprinkle the crumbly mixture over the pan of fruit.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the topping is lightly browned and the fruit is tender, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 125.7mg. Full Nutrition
