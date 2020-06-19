Fruit Crumble
Adds a different twist to your regular apple crisp recipe. Very quick and easy!
So awesome but a little runny. I used strawberries, peaches and apples. If I could make one suggestion it would be to not add any water. Once reduced the fruit has tons of liquid all on it's own.Read More
I divided the recipe in half to fit in my 8x8 baking dish. Instead of graham crackers, I doubled the oats, but ground them up a little bit using a food processor. I only had about 5 very ripe plums, so that's all I used. My boyfriend said it was the perfect amount of crust and fruit, and that he couldn't even tell it was plums! He said it tasted like apples, and asked me to make it again with both plums and apples next time! Delicious...
This is really good. I use Splenda instead of white sugar though. It still tastes great.
made with apples, strawberries, plums and a little crushed pineapple. also used pineapple juice instead of apricot nectar. still came out amazing.
Very quick and easy to make, I cut back on the sugar and it was still plenty sweet and very good. Like having an oatmeal cookie on top!
I omitted the plums and added more peaches because we had so many fresh peaches off of our tree. Instead of 4 strawberries, I added 3/4 sliced strawberries. I added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and 1 Tbsp. of Wondra to the sugar and fruit mixture. To the topping I changed the white sugar to 3/4 c. and added 1/4 c. of brown sugar. I omitted the water because the fruit was so juicy. I let it cool so the sauce could thicken and it turned out wonderful !!
My son absolutely loved this. So easy
