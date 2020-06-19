KK's Three Fruit Cobbler

This tart fruit and juicy base has the sweet top that balances it out. It's so easy that a non-baker like me can whip it up! For a change, switch the ginger for half a teaspoon of nutmeg.

By Kay

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread the nectarine and plum pieces into the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the raspberries over the fruit. Whisk together the flour, white sugar, brown sugar, ginger, and cinnamon in a bowl; cut the butter into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Spread the crumb mixture evenly over the fruit and raspberries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, and turn the dish around in the oven for even cooking. Bake another 10 to 15 minutes; if crumb topping is pale, place dish under broiler for 1 to 3 minutes to brown.

Cook's Note

My oven cooks unevenly, so I turned it at 15 minutes, baked for another 15, then broiled it for 7 minutes to get a dark brown top.

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 4.4mg. Full Nutrition
