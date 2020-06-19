KK's Three Fruit Cobbler

This has great fruit flavor, but the topping was too much, in my opinion. A good portion of it sank and mixed into the fruit juices, which gave everything a weird texture. I think halving the amount of topping might help that part. I also had to bake mine at least an extra 25-30 minutes to get the fruit cooked down and not be soupy, and to get the top browned. Part of that was my fault, as I realized too late that I used a Pyrex baking dish, which is not broiler safe. So make sure you use a broiler safe pan so you can properly brown the topping. I also felt it could use less sugar, and more raspberries, but that's personal preference. I would make again, as I really enjoy the plum/nectarine/raspberry flavor combination, but I would definitely make a few adjustments. Thanks for the recipe!
I had never made a cobbler before and was looking for something universally appealing to make good use of our abundance of garden fruit... I used strawberries, peaches and pluots. The neighborhood and my family want MORE. Making it again now. Thank you for a fabulous recipe!!
Liked it a lot. I used nectarines, strawberries, and black berries and grated one fresh ginger (but less of it). I may have put too much butter in the flour mixture but it still turned out. This is a keeper for me.
This has great fruit flavor, but the topping was too much, in my opinion. A good portion of it sank and mixed into the fruit juices, which gave everything a weird texture. I think halving the amount of topping might help that part. I also had to bake mine at least an extra 25-30 minutes to get the fruit cooked down and not be soupy, and to get the top browned. Part of that was my fault, as I realized too late that I used a Pyrex baking dish, which is not broiler safe. So make sure you use a broiler safe pan so you can properly brown the topping. I also felt it could use less sugar, and more raspberries, but that's personal preference. I would make again, as I really enjoy the plum/nectarine/raspberry flavor combination, but I would definitely make a few adjustments. Thanks for the recipe!
So mine didn’t come out as expected but it was good. It’s been outrageously hot so the topping turned into more of a mushy texture even when browned, and the flavor of the topping was too strong. I think I’d definitely do a different kind of topping and add the cinnamon and ginger to the fruit which I’ll precook on the stove to make a more cohesive filling. The flavors are amazing, I think next time I’ll try it with plums, more raspberries, cherries, and maybe blackberries or another tart fruit. I also sprinkled the fruit with a little cornstarch to thicken the juices into a sauce, which I definitely recommend if you don’t want to wait an extra 30 min of cooking for it to thicken on its own. All in all not a bad recipe, just needs personal adjustments.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.