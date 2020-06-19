KK's Three Fruit Cobbler

This has great fruit flavor, but the topping was too much, in my opinion. A good portion of it sank and mixed into the fruit juices, which gave everything a weird texture. I think halving the amount of topping might help that part. I also had to bake mine at least an extra 25-30 minutes to get the fruit cooked down and not be soupy, and to get the top browned. Part of that was my fault, as I realized too late that I used a Pyrex baking dish, which is not broiler safe. So make sure you use a broiler safe pan so you can properly brown the topping. I also felt it could use less sugar, and more raspberries, but that's personal preference. I would make again, as I really enjoy the plum/nectarine/raspberry flavor combination, but I would definitely make a few adjustments. Thanks for the recipe!

