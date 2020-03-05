Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Plum Reduction

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars I doubled all the sauce ingredients except the plums. I used four bone-in pork chops because I didn't have a tenderloin. I seared the chops on both sides, removed and kept warm on plate under foil, then deglazed the pan with the balsamic vinegar, adding the brown sugar and honey, and finally plums; I let the sauce cook for 15 minutes to reduce, stirring often, then added the chops back in for another 10 minutes or so, coating them with the sauce. I did not puree/blend the reduction. It's nice to have a chunkier, more chutney-like texture with meat. Also, it's essential to reduce the ingredients to allow the full flavor to come through; a reduction brings the essential flavors out and concentrates them. Just thickening the sauce with cornstarch is NOT the same. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent dish and very easy to prepare. The reduction was delicious and made a beautiful presentation drizzled over the tenderloin medallions. I served it with skin-on garlic mashed red potatoes and farmer's market fresh green beans for a delightful summer evening feast. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars My husband called this his new favorite pork tenderloin! We've experimented with many rubs marinades etc. but this one is tops! I made the recipe as written except for the optional blueberry juice (because I didn't have any). He has requested this as his birthday dinner which is next week. Thanks ziprose for the fantastic recipe! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was incredible! I used exactly what the recipe called for but decided to double the sauce ingredients minus the plums (read in a previous review). The balsamic gave the sauce a wonderful bite and kept it from being overwhelmingly sweet. I did not add the optional blueberry juice but I would have if I had it. It's also a nice choice because it's not too labor intensive: once the pork goes into the oven it doesn't take very long for the sauce to reduce properly. All in all an deceptively simple meal that yields the look and taste of a restaurant quality dish! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This way of cooking a tenderloin couldn't have been easier but with fabulous results. It took just a little longer to get to 150 degrees internal temperature but you'll want to watch carefully for it since that temp yields a tender not dry result. I served mine with the cranberry red wine sauce from AllRecipes recipe called "Roast Beef Tenderloin with Cranberry-Red Wine Sauce" and served fingerling potatoes to accompany. The meal got rave reviews! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious - I substituted a pear for the plum and used white grape juice Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This came out so much better than I'd anticipated. It's very quick and easy to do. The only thing I did differently was add half a teaspoon of cornstarch to the sauce to thicken it since I didn't want to wait for it to reduce. Will try it out with the girlfriend for sure. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I used blueberry syrup in place of the juice, honey and brown sugar and it turned out great. I also didn't blend the plums and left them in chunks. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I'm really rating the sauce and idea as we had country pork ribs cooking in the crock pot with apple cider. The reduction sauce was awesome! I used a raspberry balsamic vinegar and apple cider since I did not have blueberry juice. Perfect to get "Aahh's" from company. Served with quinoa that had been cooked in apple cider and water and sauteed some cabbage in olive oil to complete the meal. Helpful (9)