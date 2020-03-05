Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Plum Reduction

Rating: 4.65 stars
69 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A nice cozy meal for when the nights get colder. It is great with orzo and walnut pilaf! I just happened to have spare blueberry juice, but any juice would work.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Season the pork tenderloin with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet over high heat until the oil shimmers; gently lay the tenderloin into the hot oil. After about 1 minute, gently loosen the meat from the bottom of the skillet, if necessary. Cook until the pork is seared a golden brown color, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the pork to the lined baking sheet.

  • Roast the seared tenderloin in the preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into the center of the pork reads at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), about 15 minutes. Remove the pork from the oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing into medallions.

  • Cook the plums, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, honey, and blueberry juice in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring often, until the plums are soft, about 10 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and blend until smooth. Return the sauce to the saucepan and simmer until reduced and thickened to the consistency of apple butter, about 5 more minutes. Spoon plum sauce over the sliced pork to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 42.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

DANIELA92
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
I doubled all the sauce ingredients except the plums. I used four bone-in pork chops because I didn't have a tenderloin. I seared the chops on both sides, removed and kept warm on plate under foil, then deglazed the pan with the balsamic vinegar, adding the brown sugar and honey, and finally plums; I let the sauce cook for 15 minutes to reduce, stirring often, then added the chops back in for another 10 minutes or so, coating them with the sauce. I did not puree/blend the reduction. It's nice to have a chunkier, more chutney-like texture with meat. Also, it's essential to reduce the ingredients to allow the full flavor to come through; a reduction brings the essential flavors out and concentrates them. Just thickening the sauce with cornstarch is NOT the same. Read More
Helpful
(66)

Most helpful critical review

annhardt
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2012
Not crazy for this dish. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Seher
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2010
This is an excellent dish and very easy to prepare. The reduction was delicious and made a beautiful presentation drizzled over the tenderloin medallions. I served it with skin-on garlic mashed red potatoes and farmer's market fresh green beans for a delightful summer evening feast. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Bobbie Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
My husband called this his new favorite pork tenderloin! We've experimented with many rubs marinades etc. but this one is tops! I made the recipe as written except for the optional blueberry juice (because I didn't have any). He has requested this as his birthday dinner which is next week. Thanks ziprose for the fantastic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Kate
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2011
This was incredible! I used exactly what the recipe called for but decided to double the sauce ingredients minus the plums (read in a previous review). The balsamic gave the sauce a wonderful bite and kept it from being overwhelmingly sweet. I did not add the optional blueberry juice but I would have if I had it. It's also a nice choice because it's not too labor intensive: once the pork goes into the oven it doesn't take very long for the sauce to reduce properly. All in all an deceptively simple meal that yields the look and taste of a restaurant quality dish! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Nanita
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
This way of cooking a tenderloin couldn't have been easier but with fabulous results. It took just a little longer to get to 150 degrees internal temperature but you'll want to watch carefully for it since that temp yields a tender not dry result. I served mine with the cranberry red wine sauce from AllRecipes recipe called "Roast Beef Tenderloin with Cranberry-Red Wine Sauce" and served fingerling potatoes to accompany. The meal got rave reviews! Read More
Helpful
(13)
cmalexis
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2010
Delicious - I substituted a pear for the plum and used white grape juice Read More
Helpful
(11)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2010
This came out so much better than I'd anticipated. It's very quick and easy to do. The only thing I did differently was add half a teaspoon of cornstarch to the sauce to thicken it since I didn't want to wait for it to reduce. Will try it out with the girlfriend for sure. Read More
Helpful
(10)
ainsliek
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2011
I used blueberry syrup in place of the juice, honey and brown sugar and it turned out great. I also didn't blend the plums and left them in chunks. Read More
Helpful
(10)
melissa
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2011
I'm really rating the sauce and idea as we had country pork ribs cooking in the crock pot with apple cider. The reduction sauce was awesome! I used a raspberry balsamic vinegar and apple cider since I did not have blueberry juice. Perfect to get "Aahh's" from company. Served with quinoa that had been cooked in apple cider and water and sauteed some cabbage in olive oil to complete the meal. Read More
Helpful
(9)
annhardt
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2012
Not crazy for this dish. Read More
Helpful
(1)
