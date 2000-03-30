Country Sausage Gravy

This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. It's very filling and if company arrives unexpectedly for breakfast, just add more flour and milk. This recipe works best with a cast iron skillet as it holds heat so well. And besides, it makes the meal more authentic! Serve over buttermilk biscuits.
This is absolutely awesome. I am not a sausage gravy person...white sauce and crumbled Jimmy Dean just don't turn the crank, ya know? But my family loves it so I tried this recipe. It is out of this world. I used sage flavored sausage and dried thyme...also added a pinch of dried ginger as was suggested. I did cut the onion and pepper down significantly...i used 1/4 c red banana pepper and 1/2 c finely chopped onion...don't skip the parsley at the end...it is a nice touch. I like the heat of the cayenne, but that is up to you. I also substituted an envelope of McCormick Sausage Gravy mix for the flour. Be prepared to add some extra milk. I served with homemade granola, fresh fruit and yogurt (made me feel better about serving the heart attack biscuits). This is now in my brunch repertiore!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2000
I love contry gravy and this one is really good. The texture and taste is better if you let it sit about 15 minutes and reheat and serve. Thanks you.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2001
This is, by far, the best gravy I have EVER had! And I live in West Texcas!! Easy and colorful and rich. Try adding some color with some red bell pepper or orange (if you can get them cheap) We buy our peppers cheap and freeze them after cutting. Also, green onions are great with this gravy! It's not just for breakfast, either!!!
this is the best gravy we've ever had! i didn't have a green bell pepper but it was good without it. i had to use dry herbs, so i lessened the amounts (1/3 tsp dried sage & half that amount of dried thyme because it's more potent) and added them earlier in the cooking. just add a sprinkle of parsley. 1/4 cup is way too much for my taste. if i ever get fresh herbs, i'll use them in this recipe. i'm sure it's even better with fresh herbs. this recipe tastes amazing. thank you!
This would have been a GREAT supper, except I let my husband get the SPICY sausage instead of regular sausage. It was so hot that even HE wouldn't eat it, but you could taste the underlying gravy and it was FABULOUS!
This recipe was amazing. We've been playing around with different biscuits and gravy recipes for years but this one just topped them all. As my husband and I are not into spicy things I crushed up about a teaspoon of fennel seeds in place of the red peppers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2001
My family all loved this recipe.We will make it often.The chiken boulion and herbs really gave it just the right flavor. Thank You.
Didn't have green or red pepper, cut back a little on onion (kids preference), didn't have fresh parsley...BUT this was delicious! I did add extra milk to thin the gravy. Husband, who LOVES sausage gravy, thought it was SUPER. added to our recipe box!
This recipe is a keeper for our family! I didn't have all of the fresh ingredients, so I used dried herbs, onion powder and garlic powder. I omitted the bell pepper and crushed red pepper because my family doesn't like them. The addition of chicken bouillon was a pleasant surprise and really added to the flavor of the gravy. By using Jimmy Dean fully-cooked turkey sausage crumbles, the dish went together very quickly. I'll never make gravy with only salt and pepper again!
I was born and raised in the south and I have tasted some good country gravy and this gravy is the best! I was looking for a typical gravy recipe when I found this one. The herbs and spices intrigued me so I thought I would branch out...this is my new country gravy recipe. I altered it to make it veterinarian and it was still excellent!!
I have enjoyed this site for a long time. I never have reviewed a recipe until now. This sausage gravy recipe is FANTASTIC !!!!!!!! I just tweaked a little bit. I don't add peppers or onions..instead I add onion powder..I use Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage and then I add dried thyme..I also end up using about 2 3/4 cups of 2% milk. You have too make this !!!! my 15 year old son who refuses any kind of sauces or gravies requests this ALL THE TIME !!
I've had countrybrakfast gravy since I was a child and there has never been none any better than this one. The only change I made is I only used one Chicken Bullion as I felt two would be a bit overpowering. I used alot more Black Pepper than the recipe called for.. Don't leave out the onions and Bell Pepper... especially not the onions... give it a nice crunch.. I served this over JP's Biscuits and OH MY LAWD!!!! Cook this recipe slow, slow, slow... no hurry and it will come out perfect
I've never tried to make sausage and gravy before. The only thing I changed was a couple of the spices and I wish I had left out the red pepper. It was a bit too hot for my DD. I served this gravy with E-Z Drop Biscuits from this site. I love the flavor that the sautéed onions and peppers gave it. This is a keeper for sure.
Very good - I made this just as the recipe called for, without reading other reviews. Like others, I think I will cut back on the pepper and onion, leave out the red pepper flakes, and increase the milk when I make this again.
I made this recipe for my husband and kids for breakfast this morning. He works a lot of nights, so I actually make big breakfasts quite often. Biscuits and gravy is one of the top picks at our house, so I make it about once a week. This just really didn't do it for us! It was just okay. My husband thought it was way too salty, and my son thought it was too spicy(which I even cut down on!) I feel guilty giving it 3 stars, because it really is just a matter of taste.
Love this recipe!! I didn't have unsalted butter on hand so I used 3 tablespoons instead of 4 to keep the saltiness down...I also started with one bouillon cube first worried about the salt but ended up using two in the end...I also used half the amount of sage and thyme because I only had the dried versions.... Great job!!
This is the best sausage and gravy recipe I have ever eaten! Thanks to the person who submitted it. I made it for a tailgate breakfast prior to an early football game! I increased the ingredients to make enough for about 30 people, but it served more than that. I made one mild version and one with the hot pepper flakes. The spicy gravy was the biggest hit. Then, I made it for company with teens who are picky eaters, and they ate it up. The recipe is so good, I would suggest that you do not omit the onion, bell pepper, garlic, sage, thyme, parsley, peppers or boullion because that's what gives it the unique flavor. (I mince the onions, bell pepper and garlic into small bits in the food processer). Tonight, I made it for our monthly breakfast supper, with eggs on the side. My husband wants me to try it again, using only 1/2 pound of the sausage and cut back on the hot pepper flakes. (He likes alot of gravy). Two biscuits, covered with the gravy, make a hefty serving. So, unless you have really big eaters in your family, the original 1 lb sausage recipe can serve 6 easily. One last comment: I didn't make biscuits from scratch. Pillsbury Frozen Oven Baked Buttermilk Biscuits are the best. No need to thaw. Put them in a preheated oven, bake as directed, and they come out looking like homemade.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2003
This was tasty, but too spicy, even with cutting back half on the crushed red pepper. I'd start with 1/4 tsp. if I make this again. If you're looking for traditional sausage gravy, this isn't it, this is a lot livlier and less creamy, but still good.
This was SO yummy! Our family gobbled it up over mashed potatoes for dinner, and thankfully there were leftovers, so the next morning I served it over scrambled eggs and toast......I will DEFINITELY be making this again and again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2000
only thing is cut back on the red peper. But i do not like sausage and this was really yummy!
Amazing! I didn't have a bell pepper or sage but it still tasted delicious. I also used around 3 cups milk and doubled the flour and bouillon to make more gravy. I didn't add any extra butter, half a stick was plenty. I'm definitely making this again!
This is my first time making sausage gravy and mmm mmm this is good Im a big fan of this for breakfast and now that I"ve found this recipe I can enjoy it more often instead of at a restuarant!!! I didnt add the bell pepper because I was afraid to LOL and I didnt have any thyme but still an absolutely wonderful dish!! And I love the fact that I can control how thick I want the gravy to be. I also love the pepper flakes added for that extra kick I love a couple of splashes of Louisiana hot sauce on top. In all, a very great hearty breakfast!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2002
My husband and I love biscuits and gravy, and this recipe was perfect. For my husband to like says something, being he is picky when it comes to food. Great recipe.
The BEST biscuits and gravy I have ever had. I've made this a few times now. The bell pepper really adds a tasty flavor, but I make it without too. I made this for my sister and her boyfriend a couple months ago and they are still talking about it! I used 2 tsp of "better than bouillon" paste-- the bouillon is key!
Best Sausage Gravy I ever had! I found this recipe when I was searching for something to make with the fresh sage & thyme I've grown. It's amazing! I follow the recipe to a "T"! I find it easier if I do all the prep work like slicing onion, peppers and herbs ahead of time and have ready to go one the cooking begins. This Yankee sure appreciates the ease of this gravy and my Southern husband LOVES it! I just got finished making it as requested for his Father's Day Breakfast!
I made this for my kids for breakfast before school today. They loved it! I use a different recipe usually but decided to try and see if all the extra ingredients made a difference..and it does!! Even my picky daughter said she liked it even though she knew there were peppers in it!
This was amazing! I made this when my family went camping and I received the best compliment from my little brother (15), "This is the best breakfast I've ever had". Thanks for sharing, I will definitely make again.
This is some "bangin" Sausage Gravy. i had never made it before and my husband asked me to try to find a recipe. I am so glad I picked this one! Highly recommended. I pretty much made it as is except I added more flour and more milk to stretch it a little and did not use hot pepper.
This is amazing! It was such a good brunch during a Sunday football game (with mimosas, of course). The herbs really dress up the usual sausage gravy. Love the crushed red peppers as well for a little added kick. While in CA over Thanksgiving, I made this recipe for 3 of my husbands hungry friends and they went crazy (had to show the west coasters some country cooking). The first time I made it, I did not add the parsley at the end. The second time, I did, and my husband did not like it as well. Also, I've never added the bell pepper. A+ recipe!!!!
This bascic recipe was amazing!. Just did not add a whole green pepper or onion. I used garlic powder to taste and did not use fresh herbs but used sage and thyme dried. Forgot the parsley. Do not need to add as much as called for using dry. Diffentely did not use the chicken bouiilon as this was added just for salt. Adjusted salt, pepper and hot pepper to taste. I have only had this gravy in the South and this was pretty close to the best or better than I had down there. Thanks again. I will be making this over and over again.
Loved it but I suggest cook less sausage or double up on everything else. I ran out of sage so did not use. I also chose to not add any spices since the pork is a tad on the spicy side. It was delicious!
5 Stars, delicious! We have a freezer full of Elk so I used ground elk instead of the pork. I buy the dry sausage seasoning mix from our butcher, it's the same seasoning he puts into the pork for sausage. I cut the crushed red pepper flakes to 1/2 tsp. because it's already in the seasonings I mix in the meat. Anyone having a lot of game meat can turn it easily into breakfast sausage if you're stumped with what to do with it all. I love the little bite to this wonderful sausage gravy. Yum-0!
The addition of the onions, peppers, and spices/seasonings really made it stand out. I did use less flour because of my own personal preference to have gravy that is not so thick, and I would suggest not adding any extra salt, at least not until after adding the chicken bouillon.
Easily the best sausage gravy I've ever made. The red pepper makes it a tad spicy for my tastes, so I'll be sure to use less next time around. I've made it twice now for house guests and it's always a hit. The leftovers are spectacular as well.
This was good, but I thought the sage/thyme combo was too much. Next time I'll leave them out and just do white & black pepper, garlic & onion powder (and the real thing). I had to change the recipe a bit due to allergens in the bouillon cube. So I used low-sodium chicken broth and cut down the milk by the same amount. Also, I thought 1 lb of meat would be way too much, and I was correct. I only used 1/2 lb for a 4-serving recipe. This makes a lot more than 4 servings (over biscuits). I served them with seasoned scrambled eggs. I use the breakfast sausage recipe from Lee Fogle (it's awesome...and where the sage should be, IMO) made with 1/2 ground turkey and 1/2 ground sirloin. This is a great base recipe, though. I cannot have pre-made gravy due to the allergens, so this is a great one to make from scratch.
Made for the first time today and loved it. Only had sausage links so I chopped them up. Omitted the gteen pepper 1) because we didn't have any and 2) because I am not a fan. I'll put a little less red pepper in next time. It was perfect, however it was the only complaint from my 5 kids that it was a bit too spicy. I'll be making this many times over.
Cookie 2-2-10 My daughter requested sausage gravy for a family brunch I had never had it and did not want to eat it. After some research I felt this sound like this the best recipe. The only change I made were I used red and green peppers, dry herbs, no salt, and granules chicken (it has salt).The funny thing about that morning I would not taste the gravy w hile cooking it, my daughter before I was ready to serve had to taste the gravy. Ten people started raving about how good was sausage gravy not only did I eat some , but also my son who do not eat PORK!! It is now an official family keeper.
jsomer
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2008
The best I have tasted... I made with soy milk and turkey sausage, tasted great and had very little fat.
I wanted to try a new gravy for breakfast. This one seemed not to plain, but not to many steps. The only thing is I didn't have poultry cubes. So I used added poultry gravy mix w/flour. My husband had seconds and he isn't a biscuit in gravy person.
Ijole! I didn't add the bell pepper because the organic ones are too expensive and the regular ones are on the Dirty Dozen list. I also didn't add the chicken buillion(?) because I can't find any buillion without MSG, cubes that is. There is a brand called Kitchen Trends that is liquid, but I didn't think liquid is the reason it was being added to this recipe. I used a local grocery store chain, HEB, brand sausage that had sage in it rather than adding it at the end. I used cayenne pepper instead of the pepper flakes because we didn't have any pepper flakes (to taste, I like it spicy). My wife made homemade buttermilk biscuits from a different recipe. I also didn't add the parsley but did add the thyme as was suggested...At any rate, it was awesome. Next time, I may try adding less flour or more milk to make the gravy a little less thick.
A really good country gravy recipe. For the best effect, really crumble up that sausage as it cooks and let it burn a tad. Not smoky burning mind you but just this side of burned. Then make the gravy. Yum yum.
AWESOME GRAVY!!! I could not believe how delicious this was, definitely worth the time to make it! I love country gravy and this was the best I have had! Take the time to make it! 1 tsp red pepper was pretty darn spicy for me, probably will half it next time.
OMG!!! This gravy is amazing. The color, the spices, makes it taste like it came from a 5-star restaurant. I have never reviewed a recipe before but this one deserves it. I never knew what the "flour" taste really was until I compared this to other recipes and now I completely understand. I think the secret ingredient would be the boullion cube. I cut the recipe in half since there are only 2 of us and the only changes I made was I used 1 beef boullion cube because that was all I had on hand, I skipped the salt, and I made it without sausage so that I could put it on country fried steak. Excellent, will be in the regular rotation in our house, thanks!
Oh my gosh, absolutely delicious! Family likes it, company likes it; this will forever be my recipe for sausage gravy. My grandma cooked in mining and lumber camps during and after the depression, slowly moving westward. She added sage/thyme to her sausage gravy to make the meat go further. She carefully moved her herbs wherever she went.
wow, this was truely amazing!! I didn't have green peppers or fresh herbs so i just used dried herbs and it was still amazing!! I also added a bit of maple syrup (because I like it) and didn't use chicken stock (only milk) I was hesitant to put the butter and flour in with the pork sausage (I usually make a roux seperate) but I thought I'd give it a go and well the results I will say again... amazing!! This is the only sausage recipe i'll be using from now on... thanx for sharing!!
Got up this morning and made this with turkey sausage and refrigerated biscuits. The package of sausage was 9.6 oz. so cut down the amounts of everything else accordingly. I'm rating this 4 stars instead of 5 because I think the amount of red pepper called for would be way too much. I just used a light shake.
I had to try this recipe because I always just cook my sausage then add a little butter, flour, and milk as needed and thought this would be a nice 'venture', as it was, but overall I do prefer my less complex taste. I will probably make this again with less red pepper, omit the sage and thyme and use only one bouillon cube.
I only used half a yellow onion and half of a red bell pepper. I also used fresh cracked pepper. I followed the recipe for everything else and it turned out great! If you want it with a kick though I recommend adding some cayenne pepper to taste. Overall a solid recipe for sausage gravy.
Very good gravy recipe. Very basic, but sometimes the simplest things are the best. I did skip the red pepper flakes, neither me nor the kids like spicy foods. I also didn't have bell pepper. But it was fine the way it was. The kids gobbled it up, the hubby ate six (!) biscuits with lots and lots of gravy.
