Country Sausage Gravy

This is the best sausage and gravy recipe I have ever eaten! Thanks to the person who submitted it. I made it for a tailgate breakfast prior to an early football game! I increased the ingredients to make enough for about 30 people, but it served more than that. I made one mild version and one with the hot pepper flakes. The spicy gravy was the biggest hit. Then, I made it for company with teens who are picky eaters, and they ate it up. The recipe is so good, I would suggest that you do not omit the onion, bell pepper, garlic, sage, thyme, parsley, peppers or boullion because that's what gives it the unique flavor. (I mince the onions, bell pepper and garlic into small bits in the food processer). Tonight, I made it for our monthly breakfast supper, with eggs on the side. My husband wants me to try it again, using only 1/2 pound of the sausage and cut back on the hot pepper flakes. (He likes alot of gravy). Two biscuits, covered with the gravy, make a hefty serving. So, unless you have really big eaters in your family, the original 1 lb sausage recipe can serve 6 easily. One last comment: I didn't make biscuits from scratch. Pillsbury Frozen Oven Baked Buttermilk Biscuits are the best. No need to thaw. Put them in a preheated oven, bake as directed, and they come out looking like homemade.