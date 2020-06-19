Fresh Apricot Crisp

36 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This fresh apricot recipe makes a quick crisp that can be made with just about any fruit.

By Miriam

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange apricots in a 9x12-inch baking dish and sprinkle with white sugar.

  • Mix together brown sugar and flour in a bowl; cut in butter with a pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Lightly stir in rolled oats and spoon mixture over apricots.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fruit is soft and topping is browned and crisp, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 115.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/25/2022