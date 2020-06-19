Fresh Apricot Crisp
This fresh apricot recipe makes a quick crisp that can be made with just about any fruit.
This fresh apricot recipe makes a quick crisp that can be made with just about any fruit.
I made as is and would tweak the next time. I did add 1 Tablespoon flour to apricots because I had some very juicy ones. I would add almond extract to the apricots next time and maybe some nuts to the topping.Read More
My hubby and I both did not like this, and I am an apricot enthusiast. I would double the crisp topping, and eugh the fruit tasted so strong!Read More
I made as is and would tweak the next time. I did add 1 Tablespoon flour to apricots because I had some very juicy ones. I would add almond extract to the apricots next time and maybe some nuts to the topping.
This is such a nice, easy, and delicious recipe! I added about 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract and some flour to the apricots as one of the other members suggested. I also added cinnamon to the topping. Our house smelled fantastic! The fruit was soft and sweet and the crispy topping was a nice contrast with the fruit. We'll be using this recipe quite often in the future.
This was delicious! I used GF all purpose flour and turned out great! Next time I will make a bit more crumble for the top as it barely covered my apricots as I used more than 4 cups because I needed to use up my remaining apricots:)
This was really good, but next time I would use 4 cups apricots with 2 tablespoons sugar and then put it in a 8 by 8 pan with half amount of topping to give a better fruit to topping ratio.
This was good. I used maple granola from Trader Joe's for the oats. I put the apricots cut side up, I wonder how it would turn out with brown sugar on the bottom and apricots cut side down over it---pineapple upside down cake style?
Making this recipe, I was a bit leery of how well it would turn out. No cinnamon? Just six ingredients? No way could it be as good as the other reviewers said it was. WRONG. This was incredible. My husband could not stop raving about this dessert. Apricots are not our favorite fruit, but with this recipe, they very well could become our fave! I am not overstating how good this was. I hate it when people change and modify a recipe, then give it a rating on that. The only modifications I did were add a tablespoon of flour to the cut up apricots before putting them in the pan (as suggested by another reviewer to help the juices thicken up) and I used about 1/8 of a cup white sugar to sprinkle over the apricots first. The topping was perfect, no cinnamon was needed. This was tart, sweet, and really brought out the flavor of the apricots. I have added this one to our family book of favorites. Thanks, Miriam!
my family LOVED this. you could use any fruit you want in this and it's really good!
Really good my Teenage boys couldn't get enough. It was the perfect blend of tart and sweet!
I enjoyed the flavor of the fruit,sugar, butter, etc. I will use this part of the recipe in the future. I am going to find another topping recipe (sugar, flour, butter,oats, etc.
Delicious and oh so easy
OMG ..so perfect. Sweet , tart, crunchy, with vanilla ice cream on top. Family loved it!
Wow!! I've made this twice: once with apricots off our neighbor's tree, and again when peaches came into season. I use half the amount of white sugar, max. The crumbly topping is almost exactly the crumbly topping on my mom's strawberry rhubarb pie - I.e. one of the best things in the world. I'm tempted to try with pear next!
I didnt use all the white sugar the recipe called for. I added chopped pecans. I combined it with a scoop of vanila icecream. It is WONDERFUL! I just wish I cut the apricots in quarters so that they are easier to bite with the crisp chunks. What a treat!
Delicious! Made it with closer to 6 cups of apricots and a little more oats. Walso added cinnamon. Everyone raved about it. So,yummy!
Amazing although I used Honey-Nut granola instead of the rolled oats and it turned out delish! I put the brown sugar, flour, and butter in the food processor and then added the granola afterward to top the quartered apricots, then added more granola over the top. I baked in an 8x8 Pyrex for 30 min and it was perfect! Topped it with French Vanilla ice cream and it was an absolute hit!
My hubby and I both did not like this, and I am an apricot enthusiast. I would double the crisp topping, and eugh the fruit tasted so strong!
It was really easy to make and I actually used my food processor to make the topping which made it quick as well. I added almond extract and sliced almonds to the topping as suggested in earlier reviews. My apricots were quite tart so it was perfect with a scoop of ice cream. My husband and I ate the whole tray in less than 2 days!
The recipe is easy to make, totally not enough sugar or topping for the crumble. Will need to add more topping and for sure more sugar next time and I never knew apricots were so juicy!! Will try again with some adjustments.
really good! It was just the right amount of sweetness, i added almond extract to the apricots. i had to turn the heat up and cook longer because the crisp wasn't very crispy
A little too sweet for my tastes, but otherwise it was very delicious! Made it for dinner with my in-laws, and they loved it.
Wet gloppy mess. I even tossed the fruit in extra flour to absorb moisture. This did not get crispy, just a mushy dish of mush.
It turned out thick and glopy. . Might have been better with different fruit
Simple yet tasty. I prefer a little more crisp. I would make 1/2 again as much or double next time.
Tasted good. Added 1Tb flour to apricots, but it still was soupy and the crisp sank so overall kinda of a waste of fresh apricots. Would not make again.
Yummy and easy to make. My family loved it. Wouldn't change a thing except make more topping . . . Will be making this the very next crop of apricots I harvest!
Yummy! I used a 8x8 pan as my more than 4 cups of apricots left a lot if gaps in my 9x13 pan. Probably contributed to it coming out very juicy and not as crisp. Next time I would add the 1 T flour to the apricots as others suggested. Will use again!
I agree that more of the oat/flour topping is better and a 1/2 tsp of almond extract added to the flavor. I also increased the apricots to 6 cups was better as well.
This recipe was way too sweet. Next time I'd halve the sugar quantity (or just try a different recipe!)
Made this with fresh apricots from my backyard tree. Followed recipe exactly, with gluten free oats and flour. It was fabulous! A little less sugar would be ok. Will definitely make again!
Delicious. Great combination of sweetness with the fresh apricots. Very quick and easy to make with basic ingredients. Will make this again.
I liked this and will make it again. However, BEWARE THE AMOUNT OF BROWN SUGAR. The MAJOR change I made is the amount of sugar. This recipe calls for 3/4 c. of brown sugar in the topping. That seemed incredibly high so I checked a recipe I have for a cranberry apple crisp which I make often. That recipe calls for only TWO tablespoons packed brown sugar. I can't imagine what this crisp would taste like with 3/4 c. of brown sugar. I assume it would overpower the apricots and be way to sweet for my taste. In terms of butter, I used the microwave to melt it rather than than cut it in. Faster and easier. I also followed the suggestions of others and added the almond extract and the flour and doubled the topping.
I made it exactly as written and it tasted great, but had too much liquid. I read other reviews later and wish I’d added the flour for thickening. I’ll do that next time and am sure it will be a better consistency. I served it warm with a little scoop of vanilla-Carmel ice cream. Perfect together!
This crumble was a hit! I didn't add all the sugar to my cut fruit because I had tasted them and they weren't terribly bitter. The end result was tart and sweet but next time I will add more than 1/8 c sugar. I had 7cups of apricots but I didn't need to double the topping recipe - it was sufficient to spread all over. Would be great with berries as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections