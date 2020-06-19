Fresh Apricot Crisp

Making this recipe, I was a bit leery of how well it would turn out. No cinnamon? Just six ingredients? No way could it be as good as the other reviewers said it was. WRONG. This was incredible. My husband could not stop raving about this dessert. Apricots are not our favorite fruit, but with this recipe, they very well could become our fave! I am not overstating how good this was. I hate it when people change and modify a recipe, then give it a rating on that. The only modifications I did were add a tablespoon of flour to the cut up apricots before putting them in the pan (as suggested by another reviewer to help the juices thicken up) and I used about 1/8 of a cup white sugar to sprinkle over the apricots first. The topping was perfect, no cinnamon was needed. This was tart, sweet, and really brought out the flavor of the apricots. I have added this one to our family book of favorites. Thanks, Miriam!