Sugo Rosso (Red Sauce)
This fresh, simple pasta sauce is an Italian staple and a mouthwatering delight.
This was simply delicious! I only put the tomatoes in the boiling water for 5 seconds and they started peeling. I also cut them in half and took the seeds out. I added the salt when I was crushing the garlic so I didn't add any more to that. The only thing I would do differently is to add 1 or 2 more tomatoes because it was so good and gone too fast!Read More
Delicious! Very easy. Followed recipe exactly. Fresh and light. Will make every summer when I have an over abundance of ripened tomatoes.Read More
Simple, fast, and delicious. Skipped the cold water bath. Easily removed the skins and used a potato masher to instantly get the authentic chunky texture I wanted without dicing/blending. 5 medium tomatoes served two adult sized portions.
Excellent. Surprising complex for such a simple recipe. I can't wait to try it with fresh heirloom tomatoes next year!
This a 5 star recipes all round. Easy - Fresh - absolutely perfect for a light summer meal. In the time it takes to boil your water and cook the pasta this sauce is done. I used an immersion stick blender right in the pot to puree the tomatoes. I used both green and purple basil and I stirred in some fresh halved cherry tomatoes at the end along with the basil. Thanks for a great recipe. I will be making this all summer long.
I didn't know what I was missing, having grown up on the jarred stuff, until I made this. I made one serving; cut the EVOO to 1 tsp to save calories, and used 5 smallish basil leaves. Also, per another reviewer, mashed my tomato instead of pureeing it. SO GOOD.
This was a wonderful sauce! I love it's simpliciity. When making larger batches you do need to remove the seeds.
This is a great recipe! I have a ton of heirloom tomatoes from my garden so I used a lot more than the recipe required. I didn't boil the tomatoes because the skins peeled off easily. It took me about 30 minutes to cook it down to a consistency I liked. I also added much more basil because I had extra in the refrigerator, and a dash of garlic salt. Delicious! I'm licking the bowl.
Fast and Easy and extremely Tasty!!!!
Simple and Tastes Great. I used canned tomatoes and a fresh tomato, still turned out great.
WOW! The flavors are so fresh and yummy. This is my new favorite. I want to make it every week this summer. Thanks for sharing!
Super simple and great for summer! I followed the recipe exactly and have leftovers for another light meal tonight!!
Very nice sauce, classic summertime flavors. fresh basil really makes the dish. I increased the garlic (b/c I can't get enough of it), and next time I might add a pinch of red pepper flakes for a little kick at the end. However, it is delicious just as written. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious and easy, but I think I'll try canned tomatoes next time, as another reviewer did. The only advice I would give is to add another tomato in order to make enough for two large servings of pasta. YUM!
Good, frezzes well, but needs a little something extra. Whenever I thaw some out I add a little extra fresh garlic.
This is a simple version of Italian Amogio sauce, aka Fresh Garlic Sauce, except we do not cook anything-everything is meant to be fresh from the garden. I was taught to make it 60 years ago by my Sicilian Grandmother. Amogio includes alot of chopped fresh flat parsley and lemon juice to bring out flavors (you can substitute lemon pepper as well). Canned diced tomatoes can also be used for expediency or when fresh tomatoes are not available. Best when prepared 12-24 hours ahead of time. Great during the summer served over pasta, steak, chicken, fish, etc.
so good and fresh tasting. i did add a couple tablespoons of tomato paste to thicken it a little.. other than that i stuck to the recipe.
I have been making this type of sauce for 50 years! You will have excellent results with canned organic tomatoes. Don't need the really expensive italian brands either. My Italian Nonna would smile and say not necessary, at spending the time to take the skin off tomatoes. That step is not necessary if fresh is used. Enjoy!
I make this type of sauce all the time. I would only advise to add a 1/2 tbsp of sugar to the sauce during the cooking process to reduce the acid from the tomatoes. And use Roma tomatoes. I enjoy after peeling the tomatoes to crush them with my hands , the sauce comes out a bit more rustic and my friends and family go crazy for it. Remember to buy mason jars and store it or freeze it. Enjoy on all types of dishes ??
True Italian Red Sauce - that's what they use on their pizzas in Naples Italy & you won't find a better pizza anywhere else!
This is one of my favourite ways to make tomato sauce. I love the fresh taste of the tomatoes that you don't get from the canned pureed tomato sauce. The only thing I recommend to get the most out of flavour is to use ripened tomatoes. Yesterday I made this sauce with under ripened tomatoes (still pink with some green) and it tasted only okay. The sauce was pink when I pureed it, but as it cooked it turned into more of a reddish colour. Next time you feel like making this recipe, make sure to use ripened tomatoes and save your under ripened tomatoes for a yummy salad. One final note, I like to also deseed the tomatoes before pureeing or pass them through a sieve after pureed.
I added fresh oregano and a pitch of sugar. Wintertime tomatoes.
It's still cooking to reduce..after 45 min. maybe my tomatoes were xtra juicy. Next time I will most definitely seed my t
More garlic and Parma cheese! Served with a grilled Italian sausage mmmmmm
followed almost exactly. maybe simmer at medium to thicken.
I have a pasta sauce recipe that takes a long simmer on the stove, but I was looking for something quick and easy for dinner one night. This one gave very good results for the time and effort involved. I'll definitely use it again on busy nights.
I added mushrooms at the end and it was phenomenal!
Truly love this fresh, delicious sauce served over any pasta. Family favorite.
I made -0- changes... This is to die for! I'm sad the tomato season had come to an end in my area. I can not bring myself to use store bought tomatoes nor could I ever use canned! Unfortunately, I will have to wait till next year to make it again. :(
True, classic Italian cooking. Perfect as is. This is midnight munchie food in my house. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
This is our favorite red sauce recipe. I like adding onions to the garlic at the beginning. The fresh basil makes it perfect!
Almost perfect! A few little notes, though: * I didn't bother with the ice water. Just more dishes for nothing. * Also didn't bother with the food processor for the same reasons. Just mashed the tomatoes with my spoon after about 20 minutes of simmering. * Added a diced onion, a bunch of oregano, and some black pepper on top of the garlic in the initial cooking. * About 10 minutes before the sauce was done, I added a good healthy spritz of Sherry (though dry red wine works fine, too). This was crucial!
Perfect! Especially for my abundance of beautiful homegrown tomatoes! Very light and refreshing. I served it over linguine and sprinkled a little bit of fresh Parmesan on top.
Very good, very quick and very simple! Love this recipe.
This was great! My daughter and I just loved it. So fresh tasting. Followed recipe exactly. Will make again for sure.
maybe the best light tomato sauce i have ever made. i didnt bother peeling the tomatos and added just a touch of sugar. making it again tomorrow
