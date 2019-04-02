Sugo Rosso (Red Sauce)

4.4
45 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This fresh, simple pasta sauce is an Italian staple and a mouthwatering delight.

Recipe by she_cooks

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the tomatoes in boiling water until the skin begins to split, about 1 minute. Immediately remove the tomatoes and plunge into ice water for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Remove the tomatoes from the ice water; remove and discard the tomato skins. Cut the tomatoes into chunks. Blend the tomatoes in a food processor until smooth.

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat; warm the crushed garlic in the oil until fragrant, being careful not to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the blended tomatoes and salt; bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until the sauce thickens, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and stir the basil through the sauce. Allow the sauce to sit for a few minutes to allow the flavor from the basil to blend into the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 13.9g; sodium 591.3mg. Full Nutrition
