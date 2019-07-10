Swiss Chard and Pecan Pesto

I love this pesto! I have so much Swiss chard in my garden that I've made 6 batches so far - it's the best use of all this delicious chard that I can think of. Following the recipe exactly, I found Swiss chard stem fibres in my pesto (which I thought detracted from the finished product esthetically). I'd recommend three small changes to the recipe. First, cook the Swiss chard stems & garlic first, until softened... then add the leaves and cook until wilted. Second, the recipe needs a bit more salt, about 1.5 tsp was just about right. It makes a big difference after it's mixed into the pasta. Finally, I recommend changing the blending order. Begin by blending the 1/2 cup olive oil with the cooked Swiss Chard/garlic mixture. Blend until smooth. THEN add the remaining ingredients to the blender. Blend at a medium speed so that the pesto maintains a slightly course texture. Immediately after blending, before the pesto discolors, I spoon the pesto into two ice cube trays and freeze. It thaws beautifully. It's delicious on pasta and I can't wait to try it on garlic toast, chicken, fish and whatever else I can imagine... all winter!