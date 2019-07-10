Swiss Chard and Pecan Pesto

4.8
25 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This tasty Swiss chard pesto is delicious tossed with warm pasta and chicken or spread on garlic bread.

Recipe by MeghanO

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir Swiss chard and garlic in hot oil until chard leaves have wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Process basil, pecans, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, and remaining olive oil in a food processor until all the ingredients are well integrated. Add Swiss chard mixture and lemon juice to the food processor; continue pulsing until the mixture is puréed. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 7.4mg; sodium 319.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/09/2022